We're back with Quick Hits, night 1 in Huntsville! Thanks for tuning in. Please consider subscribing to Osiris Premium on Memberful, or to Osiris Premium on Apple Podcasts. Thanks for your support. The Helping Friendly Podcast is hosted and produced by Jonathan Hart, Brian Brinkman, RJ Bee, and Megan Glionna. Brought to you by Osiris Media. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Night 2 of Huntsville, 6 song second set! Please consider subscribing to Osiris Premium on Memberful, or to Osiris Premium on Apple Podcasts. Thanks for your support. The Helping Friendly Podcast is hosted and produced by Jonathan Hart, Brian Brinkman, RJ Bee, and Megan Glionna. Brought to you by Osiris Media. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Thank you for joining us for this recap of Alpharetta night 1. Please consider subscribing to Osiris Premium on Memberful, or to Osiris Premium on Apple Podcasts. Thanks for your support. The Helping Friendly Podcast is hosted and produced by Jonathan Hart, Brian Brinkman, RJ Bee, and Megan Glionna. Brought to you by Osiris Media. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Night 2 of Alpharetta, thanks for tuning in. Please consider subscribing to Osiris Premium on Memberful, or to Osiris Premium on Apple Podcasts. Thanks for your support. The Helping Friendly Podcast is hosted and produced by Jonathan Hart, Brian Brinkman, RJ Bee, and Megan Glionna. Brought to you by Osiris Media. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Join us as we recap night 3 of Alpharetta! Please consider subscribing to Osiris Premium on Memberful, or to Osiris Premium on Apple Podcasts. Thanks for your support. The Helping Friendly Podcast is hosted and produced by Jonathan Hart, Brian Brinkman, RJ Bee, and Megan Glionna. Brought to you by Osiris Media. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Helping Friendly Podcast

The Helping Friendly Podcast (HFPod) explores the music and fan experience of Phish, through interviews and deep dives on shows and tours. Since 2013, we’ve aimed to bring the fan voice into discussions about Phish, and with the help of our guests, we’re still discovering new angles of appreciation for the band. And when the band is on tour, we provide a review of every show the following day with a fan who was there. As one of our listeners said, “this show has impeccable analysis, stats, commentary and music.” Join us!