531 - Monstercat Call of the Wild: Melodic Bass Vol. 2
00:30 SABAI & BOTCASH - Never Fall (ft. Casey Cook) [Monstercat]
04:34 SLANDER, Nikademis & Poo Bear - If Tomorrow Never Happens [Heaven Sent]
07:33 Trivecta - Leave The Light On (ft. sød ven) [Ophelia]
10:50 GG Magree - Eat The Love Alive [Monstercat]
14:09 SABAI & RUNN - Landslide [Monstercat]
16:24 SABAI & RUNN - Landslide (BOTCASH Remix) [Monstercat]
17:04 Amidy & Skybreak - Where We Begin [Lost In Dreams]
21:03 Sullivan King & NGHTMRE - Lean Onto Me (ft. Grabbitz) [Monstercat]
24:15 CloudNone - Faster Now (ft. Matt Van) [Seeking Blue]
27:33 ARMNHMR & Lena Leon - Lifeline (N3WPORT Remix) [Monstercat]
30:45 Nytrix - To Another World [Monstercat]
34:36 Dabin - Bloom (ft. Dia Frampton) [Seeking Blue]
38:25 SLANDER & Fairlane - Heaven Feels Like [Heaven Sent]
41:33 Half an Orange - Blink 182 [Monstercat]
44:07 ARMNHMR - I Miss You (ft. Trella) [Monstercat]
48:01 Said The Sky - Show & Tell (ft. Claire Ridgely) [Seeking Blue]
50:47 ARMNHMR - If I Lost You [Monstercat]
54:08 k?d - Endless In Between (ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn) [Monstercat]
57:52 Mazare & RUNN - Where Do We Go VIP [Monstercat]
530 - Monstercat Call of the Wild: Trap Vol. 5
00:30 Virtual Riot - Need / Get [Monstercat]
03:30 Control Freak - WE RUN THIS [Gud Vibrations]
06:14 Excision & Dion Timmer - DABADABADABADABA [Monstercat]
08:17 Riot Ten - Bounce That (ft. Trigga Barbie) [Monstercat]
10:03 Lil Hank - We Stan a Good Puppo [Monstercat]
12:49 Slushii & Carbin - Run Up (ft. Skyxxx) [Monstercat]
16:14 Godlands - Crashing [Monstercat]
19:52 Matroda - The Beginning [Monstercat]
23:48 WHIPPED CREAM & FourFive - Who's Laughing Now [Monstercat]
26:40 Godlands - LOOK@ME [Ophelia]
29:35 Astronaut & Far Too Loud - War (Diskord Remix) [Monstercat]
33:01 Jauz & Pegboard Nerds - Get On Up (Grabbitz Remix) [Monstercat]
36:39 Lookas - Eclipse [Monstercat]
39:23 Pirapus - INSANE [Lost In Dreams]
42:42 G-REX & Stuca with ICECOLDBISHOP - Foul [Monstercat]
45:28 OddKidOut & Hyro The Hero - HEADCASE [Monstercat]
47:14 Mr. Bill & Skope - Stutter [Monstercat]
51:20 Control Freak & beastboi. - Street Talk [Monstercat]
53:31 Dirty Audio & Max Styler - Roller Coaster [Monstercat]
56:59 Snails & Pegboard Nerds - Deep In The Night (Barely Alive Remix) [Monstercat]
529 - Monstercat Call of the Wild: Drum & Bass Vol. 8
00:30 Bishu - DIVA (SØL Remix) [Monstercat]
03:02 Virtual Riot - Nights On Fire (2024) [Monstercat]
06:06 Bishu - Astra [Monstercat]
07:59 TwoThirds - Forever Summer (2013) [Monstercat]
12:02 Notaker - Almost 3am [Monstercat]
16:27 No Mana - Yesterday (Voicians Remix) [Monstercat]
20:24 Koven & Steve Aoki - Nervous System [Monstercat]
23:48 OBLVYN - Planet Eternium [Monstercat]
26:55 Grant - Lush [Monstercat]
29:41 Jonth - Bunny Hop [Monstercat]
32:48 Godlands - Charmer [Monstercat]
34:24 Eptic - Payback [Monstercat]
37:12 Kumarion - Pure Action [Monstercat]
40:30 Bensley & Voicians - Letting Go [Monstercat Exclusive]
43:27 Protostar - There and Back [Monstercat]
46:45 hayve - Flow VIP [Monstercat]
50:17 Bensley - Vex [Monstercat]
53:47 Kompany & Teddy Killerz - Beast [Monstercat]
56:55 Mazare & RIENK - Kingslayer [Monstercat]
528 - Monstercat Call of the Wild: Dubstep Vol. 5
00:30 Virtual Riot - Impending (interlude) [Monstercat]
01:24 Virtual Riot - Believe What You Want [Monstercat]
05:59 ARMNMHR - Silver Lining (ft. KARRA) [Champagne Drip Remix] [Dim Mak]
08:59 NGHTMRE & Franky Nuts - Torture (ft. DeathbyRomy) [Gud Vibrations]
12:43 Ace Aura & Deadcrow - WAIT4U (ft. Roniit) [Monstercat]
16:34 Virtual Riot - Reconnect [Monstercat]
21:08 Control Freak - EXHALE [Monstercat]
23:34 Flux Pavilion x Cyclops - Tick Tock (ft. ILLAMAN) [Circus Records]
25:59 Crankdat - Open The Pit (ft. Juicy J) [Monstercat Exclusive]
29:51 Pegboard Nerds - Exterminate [Monstercat]
32:44 Bossfight - Sovereign [Monstercat]
36:22 Snails & Pegboard Nerds - Deep In The Night (Dion Timmer Remix) [Monstercat]
39:21 Franky Nuts, Guy Arthur - I Can't Stop [Gud Vibrations]
42:10 Dirtyphonics - Sayonara [Monstercat]
44:57 Gammer - Brostep Strikes Back [Monstercat]
47:37 Feed Me - Coffee Black [Monstercat]
51:27 frost x ill-esha - call you out [Monstercat x Westwood Recordings]
53:48 Modestep & Dion Timmer - Going Nowhere [Monstercat]
57:26 Pixel Terror & JayKode - Dystopia [Monstercat]
527 - Monstercat Call of the Wild: Melodic Dubstep Vol. 4
00:30 Jason Ross - Space Between (ft. Olivver the Kid) [Monstercat]
04:36 Afinity & Nevve - Back to Me [Monstercat]
08:55 ROY KNOX - About U [Monstercat]
12:01 Synymata & Nina Sung - Fall Back To You [Lost In Dreams]
15:46 Kill The Noise & Karra - Afraid Of The Dark [Ophelia]
19:25 Seven Lions, Wooli & Trivecta - Light In The Dark (ft. JIM) [Ophelia]
23:23 Whales - Tidal Wave (ft. Luxtides) [Monstercat]
27:24 Au5 & Nytrix - Only In A Dream [Monstercat]
32:29 Stonebank - Placebo [Monstercat]
35:47 STAR SEED & Syberlilly - Oblivion [Heaven Sent]
39:18 Gravas, Fransis Derelle & Frank Zummo - Erase Me (ft. Tea Timerz & CRaymak) [Monstercat]
43:47 Slippy, Egzod & Diandra Faye - Mayday [Monstercat]
46:35 Modestep - Higher (Oliverse Remix) [Monstercat]
50:13 ARMNHMR - Saving Lives (ft. Bella Renee) [if found Remix] [Monstercat]
54:00 Au5 - Awaken (ft. NOHC) [Monstercat]
An unbound exploration of sound with the latest electronic music. Join thousands of people across the globe who are ready to break free from anything ordinary. Featuring unreleased previews, artist takeovers, and an immersive community. Whether partying, studying, or dreaming of the next big thing, these are the songs that define your journey into the wild.