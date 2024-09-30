531 - Monstercat Call of the Wild: Melodic Bass Vol. 2

Follow our COTW playlist: https://monster.cat/3Zhj7st Follow the show: https://www.monstercat.com/COTW Tracklist 00:30 SABAI & BOTCASH - Never Fall (ft. Casey Cook) [Monstercat] 04:34 SLANDER, Nikademis & Poo Bear - If Tomorrow Never Happens [Heaven Sent] 07:33 Trivecta - Leave The Light On (ft. sød ven) [Ophelia] 10:50 GG Magree - Eat The Love Alive [Monstercat] 14:09 SABAI & RUNN - Landslide [Monstercat] 16:24 SABAI & RUNN - Landslide (BOTCASH Remix) [Monstercat] 17:04 Amidy & Skybreak - Where We Begin [Lost In Dreams] 21:03 Sullivan King & NGHTMRE - Lean Onto Me (ft. Grabbitz) [Monstercat] 24:15 CloudNone - Faster Now (ft. Matt Van) [Seeking Blue] 27:33 ARMNHMR & Lena Leon - Lifeline (N3WPORT Remix) [Monstercat] 30:45 Nytrix - To Another World [Monstercat] 34:36 Dabin - Bloom (ft. Dia Frampton) [Seeking Blue] 38:25 SLANDER & Fairlane - Heaven Feels Like [Heaven Sent] 41:33 Half an Orange - Blink 182 [Monstercat] 44:07 ARMNHMR - I Miss You (ft. Trella) [Monstercat] 48:01 Said The Sky - Show & Tell (ft. Claire Ridgely) [Seeking Blue] 50:47 ARMNHMR - If I Lost You [Monstercat] 54:08 k?d - Endless In Between (ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn) [Monstercat] 57:52 Mazare & RUNN - Where Do We Go VIP [Monstercat] Thank you for listening to Monstercat: Call of the Wild!