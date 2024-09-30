Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsMusicMonstercat Call of the Wild
Listen to Monstercat Call of the Wild in the App
Listen to Monstercat Call of the Wild in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Monstercat Call of the Wild

Podcast Monstercat Call of the Wild
Monstercat
An unbound exploration of sound with the latest electronic music. Join thousands of people across the globe who are ready to break free from anything ordinary. ...
More
Music

Available Episodes

5 of 538
  • 531 - Monstercat Call of the Wild: Melodic Bass Vol. 2
    Follow our COTW playlist: https://monster.cat/3Zhj7st Follow the show: https://www.monstercat.com/COTW Tracklist 00:30 SABAI & BOTCASH - Never Fall (ft. Casey Cook) [Monstercat] 04:34 SLANDER, Nikademis & Poo Bear - If Tomorrow Never Happens [Heaven Sent] 07:33 Trivecta - Leave The Light On (ft. sød ven) [Ophelia] 10:50 GG Magree - Eat The Love Alive [Monstercat] 14:09 SABAI & RUNN - Landslide [Monstercat] 16:24 SABAI & RUNN - Landslide (BOTCASH Remix) [Monstercat] 17:04 Amidy & Skybreak - Where We Begin [Lost In Dreams] 21:03 Sullivan King & NGHTMRE - Lean Onto Me (ft. Grabbitz) [Monstercat] 24:15 CloudNone - Faster Now (ft. Matt Van) [Seeking Blue] 27:33 ARMNHMR & Lena Leon - Lifeline (N3WPORT Remix) [Monstercat] 30:45 Nytrix - To Another World [Monstercat] 34:36 Dabin - Bloom (ft. Dia Frampton) [Seeking Blue] 38:25 SLANDER & Fairlane - Heaven Feels Like [Heaven Sent] 41:33 Half an Orange - Blink 182 [Monstercat] 44:07 ARMNHMR - I Miss You (ft. Trella) [Monstercat] 48:01 Said The Sky - Show & Tell (ft. Claire Ridgely) [Seeking Blue] 50:47 ARMNHMR - If I Lost You [Monstercat] 54:08 k?d - Endless In Between (ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn) [Monstercat] 57:52 Mazare & RUNN - Where Do We Go VIP [Monstercat] Thank you for listening to Monstercat: Call of the Wild! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:03:02
  • 530 - Monstercat Call of the Wild: Trap Vol. 5
    Follow our COTW playlist: https://monster.cat/3Zhj7st Follow the show: https://www.monstercat.com/COTW Tracklist 00:30 Virtual Riot - Need / Get [Monstercat] 03:30 Control Freak - WE RUN THIS [Gud Vibrations] 06:14 Excision & Dion Timmer - DABADABADABADABA [Monstercat] 08:17 Riot Ten - Bounce That (ft. Trigga Barbie) [Monstercat] 10:03 Lil Hank - We Stan a Good Puppo [Monstercat] 12:49 Slushii & Carbin - Run Up (ft. Skyxxx) [Monstercat] 16:14 Godlands - Crashing [Monstercat] 19:52 Matroda - The Beginning [Monstercat] 23:48 WHIPPED CREAM & FourFive - Who's Laughing Now [Monstercat] 26:40 Godlands - LOOK@ME [Ophelia] 29:35 Astronaut & Far Too Loud - War (Diskord Remix) [Monstercat] 33:01 Jauz & Pegboard Nerds - Get On Up (Grabbitz Remix) [Monstercat] 36:39 Lookas - Eclipse [Monstercat] 39:23 Pirapus - INSANE [Lost In Dreams] 42:42 G-REX & Stuca with ICECOLDBISHOP - Foul [Monstercat] 45:28 OddKidOut & Hyro The Hero - HEADCASE [Monstercat] 47:14 Mr. Bill & Skope - Stutter [Monstercat] 51:20 Control Freak & beastboi. - Street Talk [Monstercat] 53:31 Dirty Audio & Max Styler - Roller Coaster [Monstercat] 56:59 Snails & Pegboard Nerds - Deep In The Night (Barely Alive Remix) [Monstercat] Thank you for listening to Monstercat: Call of the Wild! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:01:59
  • 529 - Monstercat Call of the Wild: Drum & Bass Vol. 8
    Follow our COTW playlist: https://monster.cat/3Zhj7st Follow the show: https://www.monstercat.com/COTW Tracklist 00:30 Bishu - DIVA (SØL Remix) [Monstercat] 03:02 Virtual Riot - Nights On Fire (2024) [Monstercat] 06:06 Bishu - Astra [Monstercat] 07:59 TwoThirds - Forever Summer (2013) [Monstercat] 12:02 Notaker - Almost 3am [Monstercat] 16:27 No Mana - Yesterday (Voicians Remix) [Monstercat] 20:24 Koven & Steve Aoki - Nervous System [Monstercat] 23:48 OBLVYN - Planet Eternium [Monstercat] 26:55 Grant - Lush [Monstercat] 29:41 Jonth - Bunny Hop [Monstercat] 32:48 Godlands - Charmer [Monstercat] 34:24 Eptic - Payback [Monstercat] 37:12 Kumarion - Pure Action [Monstercat] 40:30 Bensley & Voicians - Letting Go [Monstercat Exclusive] 43:27 Protostar - There and Back [Monstercat] 46:45 hayve - Flow VIP [Monstercat] 50:17 Bensley - Vex [Monstercat] 53:47 Kompany & Teddy Killerz - Beast [Monstercat] 56:55 Mazare & RIENK - Kingslayer [Monstercat] Thank you for listening to Monstercat: Call of the Wild! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:02:29
  • 528 - Monstercat Call of the Wild: Dubstep Vol. 5
    Follow our COTW playlist: https://monster.cat/3Zhj7st Follow the show: https://www.monstercat.com/COTW Tracklist 00:30 Virtual Riot - Impending (interlude) [Monstercat] 01:24 Virtual Riot - Believe What You Want [Monstercat] 05:59 ARMNMHR - Silver Lining (ft. KARRA) [Champagne Drip Remix] [Dim Mak] 08:59 NGHTMRE & Franky Nuts - Torture (ft. DeathbyRomy) [Gud Vibrations] 12:43 Ace Aura & Deadcrow - WAIT4U (ft. Roniit) [Monstercat] 16:34 Virtual Riot - Reconnect [Monstercat] 21:08 Control Freak - EXHALE [Monstercat] 23:34 Flux Pavilion x Cyclops - Tick Tock (ft. ILLAMAN) [Circus Records] 25:59 Crankdat - Open The Pit (ft. Juicy J) [Monstercat Exclusive] 29:51 Pegboard Nerds - Exterminate [Monstercat] 32:44 Bossfight - Sovereign [Monstercat] 36:22 Snails & Pegboard Nerds - Deep In The Night (Dion Timmer Remix) [Monstercat] 39:21 Franky Nuts, Guy Arthur - I Can't Stop [Gud Vibrations] 42:10 Dirtyphonics - Sayonara [Monstercat] 44:57 Gammer - Brostep Strikes Back [Monstercat] 47:37 Feed Me - Coffee Black [Monstercat] 51:27 frost x ill-esha - call you out [Monstercat x Westwood Recordings] 53:48 Modestep & Dion Timmer - Going Nowhere [Monstercat] 57:26 Pixel Terror & JayKode - Dystopia [Monstercat] Thank you for listening to Monstercat: Call of the Wild! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:02:46
  • 527 - Monstercat Call of the Wild: Melodic Dubstep Vol. 4
    Follow our COTW playlist: https://monster.cat/3Zhj7st Follow the show: https://www.monstercat.com/COTW Tracklist 00:30 Jason Ross - Space Between (ft. Olivver the Kid) [Monstercat] 04:36 Afinity & Nevve - Back to Me [Monstercat] 08:55 ROY KNOX - About U [Monstercat] 12:01 Synymata & Nina Sung - Fall Back To You [Lost In Dreams] 15:46 Kill The Noise & Karra - Afraid Of The Dark [Ophelia] 19:25 Seven Lions, Wooli & Trivecta - Light In The Dark (ft. JIM) [Ophelia] 23:23 Whales - Tidal Wave (ft. Luxtides) [Monstercat] 27:24 Au5 & Nytrix - Only In A Dream [Monstercat] 32:29 Stonebank - Placebo [Monstercat] 35:47 STAR SEED & Syberlilly - Oblivion [Heaven Sent] 39:18 Gravas, Fransis Derelle & Frank Zummo - Erase Me (ft. Tea Timerz & CRaymak) [Monstercat] 43:47 Slippy, Egzod & Diandra Faye - Mayday [Monstercat] 46:35 Modestep - Higher (Oliverse Remix) [Monstercat] 50:13 ARMNHMR - Saving Lives (ft. Bella Renee) [if found Remix] [Monstercat] 54:00 Au5 - Awaken (ft. NOHC) [Monstercat] Thank you for listening to Monstercat: Call of the Wild! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:01:54

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Monstercat Call of the Wild

An unbound exploration of sound with the latest electronic music. Join thousands of people across the globe who are ready to break free from anything ordinary. Featuring unreleased previews, artist takeovers, and an immersive community. Whether partying, studying, or dreaming of the next big thing, these are the songs that define your journey into the wild.
Podcast website

Listen to Monstercat Call of the Wild, The Wonder of Stevie and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Monstercat Call of the Wild: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:03:24 AM