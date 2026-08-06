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824 episodes
Mark Menghi From Metal Allegiance Along With William DuVall From Alice In Chains Talk About New Bands Should Go For It!08/06/2026 | 2 mins.Mark Menghi from Metal Allegiance tells William DuVall from Alice In Chains and Shout It Out Loudcast that new bands should just 'Go for it!"
To Purchase Shout It
Out Loudcast’s KISS Book “Raise Your Glasses: A Celebration Of 50 Years of KISS
Songs By Celebrities, Musicians & Fans Please Click Below:
Raise Your Glasses Book
For all things Shout It Out Loudcast the #1
KISS Podcast check out our amazing website by clicking below:
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- On the 149th Episode of Dorm Damage With Tom & Zeus the guys discuss Zeus's full time job.
Believe it or not Tom & Zeus are NOT just KISS podcasters. They have fully functioning lives with full time jobs. In this episode, Zeus talks about being a bankruptcy attorney with his own practice.
So see if Zeus is preparing a Chapter 11 filing for Pophouse after the KISS Avatars!
To Purchase Shout It
Out Loudcast’s KISS Book “Raise Your Glasses: A Celebration Of 50 Years of KISS
Songs By Celebrities, Musicians & Fans Please Click Below:
Raise Your Glasses Book
For all things Shout It Out Loudcast the #1
KISS Podcast check out our amazing website by clicking below:
www.ShoutItOutLoudcast.com
Interested in more
Shout It Out Loudcast content? Care to
help us out? Come join us on Patreon by
clicking below:
SIOL
Patreon
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Out Loudcast Merchandise by clicking below:
Shout
It Out Loudcast Merch At Printify
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Store by clicking below:
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Please Email us
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Host & Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield Talks About "Sickman" From The Alice In Chains Album, "Dirt."08/04/2026 | 3 mins.Host & former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield tells Shout It Out Loudcast his thoughts on the song "Sickman" from the Alice In Chains album, 'Dirt."
To Purchase Shout It
Out Loudcast’s KISS Book “Raise Your Glasses: A Celebration Of 50 Years of KISS
Songs By Celebrities, Musicians & Fans Please Click Below:
Raise Your Glasses Book
For all things Shout It Out Loudcast the #1
KISS Podcast check out our amazing website by clicking below:
www.ShoutItOutLoudcast.com
Interested in more
Shout It Out Loudcast content? Care to
help us out? Come join us on Patreon by
clicking below:
SIOL
Patreon
Get all your Shout It
Out Loudcast Merchandise by clicking below:
Shout
It Out Loudcast Merch At Printify
Shop At Our Amazon
Store by clicking below:
Shout It Out Loudcast Amazon Store
Please Email us
comments or suggestions by clicking below:
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Legendary Ozzy Osbourne Bassist Bob Daisley Talks About Joining Rainbow & Ritchie Blackmore In 1977!08/02/2026 | 2 mins.Legendary Ozzy Osbourne bassist Bob Daisley tells Shout It Out Loudcast about joining Rainbow and Ritchie Blackmore in 1977!
To Purchase Shout It
Out Loudcast’s KISS Book “Raise Your Glasses: A Celebration Of 50 Years of KISS
Songs By Celebrities, Musicians & Fans Please Click Below:
Raise Your Glasses Book
For all things Shout It Out Loudcast the #1
KISS Podcast check out our amazing website by clicking below:
www.ShoutItOutLoudcast.com
Interested in more
Shout It Out Loudcast content? Care to
help us out? Come join us on Patreon by
clicking below:
SIOL
Patreon
Get all your Shout It
Out Loudcast Merchandise by clicking below:
Shout
It Out Loudcast Merch At Printify
Shop At Our Amazon
Store by clicking below:
Shout It Out Loudcast Amazon Store
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- This week Tom & Zeus break down a YouTube clip of an interview KISS did during their 1998 appearance on the FOX TV Show, "Millennium."
To promote their new album, "Psycho Circus" KISS made an appearance on FOX shows Millennium & Mad TV on October 30 & 31 in 1998. Fox even aired live clips and segments from the first 30 minutes of the first concert of their Psycho Circus tour in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Halloween night.
The YouTiube clip is behind the scenes of KISS' appearance on Millennium and a fascinating interview with KISS, featuring a rare Ace Frehley and Peter Criss centered interview.
The guys breakdown the clip SIOL style.
So tune in for this year's last remote recording from the mountains of Greece done for YOU, THE LOUDCASTERS!
To watch the YouTube
Clip Click Below:
YouTube - KISS
Millenium Behind The Scenes
To Purchase Shout It
Out Loudcast’s KISS Book “Raise Your Glasses: A Celebration Of 50 Years of KISS
Songs By Celebrities, Musicians & Fans Please Click Below:
Raise Your Glasses Book
For all things Shout It Out Loudcast the #1
KISS Podcast check out our amazing website by clicking below:
www.ShoutItOutLoudcast.com
Interested in more
Shout It Out Loudcast content? Care to
help us out? Come join us on Patreon by
clicking below:
SIOL
Patreon
Get all your Shout It
Out Loudcast Merchandise by clicking below:
Shout
It Out Loudcast Merch At Printify
Shop At Our Amazon
Store by clicking below:
Shout It Out Loudcast Amazon Store
Please Email us
comments or suggestions by clicking below:
ShoutItOutLoudcast@Gmail.com
Please subscribe to us
and give us a 5 Star (Child) review on the following places below:
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Please follow us and
like our social media pages clicking below:
Twitter
Facebook Page
Facebook Group Page Shout It Out Loudcasters
Instagram
YouTube
Proud Member of the
Pantheon Podcast click below to see the website:
Pantheon Podcast
Network
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Shout It Out Loudcast
A KISS podcast by 2 friends who share a love for the Hottest Band In The Land! Laugh and listen along as we talk all things KISStory. Check out one of our awesome sidecasts as well. The Album Review Crew - a podcast where three opinionated music fans breakdown their favorite albums and rank the songs and more. The Zeppelin Chronicles - a podcast where four Led Zeppelin fans discuss the legendary band Led Zeppelin and their classic albums and songs. Dorm Damage With Tom & Zeus - a podcast where our lovable hosts talk about anything and everything is on the table and the table gets smashed! Proud part of Pantheon - the podcast network for music lovers.Podcast website
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