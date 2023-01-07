A KISS podcast by 2 friends who share a love for the Hottest Band In The Land! Laugh and listen along as we talk all things KISStory.
Check out one of our aweso...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 319
Episode 231 "Out Of Control"
This week Tom & Zeus review the 1980 solo album from former KISS drummer Peter Criss, "Out Of Control."
Peter Criss had just left KISS a few months earlier and he quickly released Out Of Control, his 2nd solo album if you count the 1978 KISS solo albums.
The album was soft rock with a mix of soul and Peter's signature ballads.
Unfortunately the album sold poorly and did not chart. Peter believed he was "blackballed" by Casablanca and KISS. However, the music was once again an enormous departure from KISS music that the KISS army expected.
This is the 5th album by KISS members outside of KISS that SIOL has reviewed. As usual they rank the songs and then rank the album and covers against the four previous KISS member albums outside of KISS.
So remember There's Nothing Better Than being By Myself when you listen to this album!
For all things Shout It Out Loudcast check out our amazing website by clicking below:
www.ShoutItOutLoudcast.com
Interested in more Shout It Out Loudcast content? Care to help us out? Come join us on Patreon by clicking below:
SIOL Patreon
Get all your Shout It Out Loudcast Merchandise by clicking below:
Shout It Out Loudcast Merchandise at AMAZON
Shop At Our Amazon Store by clicking below:
Shout It Out Loudcast Amazon Store
Please Email us comments or suggestions by clicking below:
[email protected]
Please subscribe to us and give us a 5 Star (Child) review on the following places below:
iTunes
Podchaser
Stitcher
iHeart Radio
Spotify
Please follow us and like our social media pages clicking below:
Twitter
Facebook Page
Facebook Group Page Shout It Out Loudcasters
Instagram
YouTube
Proud Member of the Pantheon Podcast click below to see the website:
Pantheon Podcast Network
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
7/8/2023
1:48:11
Dorm Damage With Tom & Zeus Episode 30 "Favorite Movie Moments Part 1"
On the 30th Episode of Dorm Damage With Tom & Zeus the guys list their favorite movie moments of all time.
A great scene in a movie might be hilarious, scary, emotional and more. The movie might be filled with great moments or just that one. Tom & Zeus each list 10 movie moments that have become their favorites.
We're gonna need a bigger episode that's why this is just part one!
7/5/2023
41:45
Episode 230 "Bob Kulick & KISS With Bruce Kulick"
This week Tom & Zeus welcome former KISS guitarist, the great Bruce Kulick to discuss his brother, the late and great guitarist, Bob Kulick and his KISS contributions.
Guitarist Bob Kulick has always been seen as part of the KISS family. He contributed to at least 18 KISS songs, from the Demo of Mr. Speed to his work on Alive II side 4 tracks, Paul Stanley's 1978 solo album, the song Naked City, the 4 new tracks on Killers and the song Danger from Creatures Of The Night. Bob Kulick's incredible guitar work on so many KISS Klassics cannot be understate. Bruce and the guys break down all the songs and Bob's contribution. Bruce discusses Bob's style and gives never heard before analysis and behind the scene stories that you won't want to miss.
Perhaps the best KISS discussion ever on SIOL, Bruce Kulick gives an honest, raw and emotional interview about the late, great Bob Kulick and KISS.
7/1/2023
2:18:03
Album Review Crew Episode 42 "Purple"
On the 42nd Episode of the Album Review Crew of Shout It Out Loudcast, Tom, Zeus & Sonny review the 1994 album from Stone Temple Pilots, "Purple."
Purple was STP's 2nd album after their smash debut album "Core." Shaking off the critics and the Pearl Jam clone label, Stone Temple Pilots took their sound from Core and added a whole other dynamic to their sound.
Led by charismatic lead singer and lyricist, Scott Weiland, STP boasts the amazing musicianship of brother Dean DeLeo on guitar and Robert DeLeo on bass, with dynamic drummer, Eric Kretz on drums. The album is produced by 90's grunge producer extraordinaire, Brendan O'Brien.
The album contains some of the greatest songs of the era, including Vasoline, Interstate Love Song and Big Empty. The album is considered a classic grunge/alternaive album and one of the greatest in the 1990's. The album sold over 6 million copies.
As usual the boys breakdown and dissect the tracks and rank the songs. They then rank the album and the album cover against the previous 40 albums reviewed on the Album Review Crew.
This was Zeus' pick and album that he's been praising for years. See if Sonny spoils the fun since this is a grunge album, see if the bell is rung for a new number one.
Yeah Grunge!
6/28/2023
2:24:18
Episode 229 "The 10 Weirdest KISS Songs - Ultimate Classic Rock"
This week Tom & Zeus review an article posted on Ultimate Classic Rock which ranks the Top 10 Weirdest KISS songs.
KISS can definitely be described as weird, the make up, the characters, the costumes and so much more separates them from the usual bands coming out of the early 1970's, but their songs?
Well Ultimate Classic Rock lists 10 songs they believe are weird and the guys breakdown the list SIOL style.
Tune in for the fun, the Ace tandem bike ride and all the way to the end.
Here is the Ultimate Classic Rock article below:
Ultimate Classic Rock - Top Ten Weirdest KISS Songs
A KISS podcast by 2 friends who share a love for the Hottest Band In The Land! Laugh and listen along as we talk all things KISStory.
Check out one of our awesome sidecasts as well.
The Album Review Crew - a podcast where three opinionated music fans breakdown their favorite albums and rank the songs and more.
The Zeppelin Chronicles - a podcast where four Led Zeppelin fans discuss the legendary band Led Zeppelin and their classic albums and songs.
Dorm Damage With Tom & Zeus - a podcast where our lovable hosts talk about anything and everything is on the table and the table gets smashed!
Proud part of Pantheon - the podcast network for music lovers.