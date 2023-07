Album Review Crew Episode 42 "Purple"

On the 42nd Episode of the Album Review Crew of Shout It Out Loudcast, Tom, Zeus & Sonny review the 1994 album from Stone Temple Pilots, "Purple." Purple was STP's 2nd album after their smash debut album "Core." Shaking off the critics and the Pearl Jam clone label, Stone Temple Pilots took their sound from Core and added a whole other dynamic to their sound. Led by charismatic lead singer and lyricist, Scott Weiland, STP boasts the amazing musicianship of brother Dean DeLeo on guitar and Robert DeLeo on bass, with dynamic drummer, Eric Kretz on drums. The album is produced by 90's grunge producer extraordinaire, Brendan O'Brien. The album contains some of the greatest songs of the era, including Vasoline, Interstate Love Song and Big Empty. The album is considered a classic grunge/alternaive album and one of the greatest in the 1990's. The album sold over 6 million copies. As usual the boys breakdown and dissect the tracks and rank the songs. They then rank the album and the album cover against the previous 40 albums reviewed on the Album Review Crew. This was Zeus' pick and album that he's been praising for years. See if Sonny spoils the fun since this is a grunge album, see if the bell is rung for a new number one. Yeah Grunge! For all things Shout It Out Loudcast check out our amazing website by clicking below: www.ShoutItOutLoudcast.com Interested in more Shout It Out Loudcast content? Care to help us out? Come join us on Patreon by clicking below: SIOL Patreon Get all your Shout It Out Loudcast Merchandise by clicking below: Shout It Out Loudcast Merchandise at AMAZON Shop At Our Amazon Store by clicking below: Shout It Out Loudcast Amazon Store Please Email us comments or suggestions by clicking below: [email protected] Please subscribe to us and give us a 5 Star (Child) review on the following places below: iTunes Podchaser Stitcher iHeart Radio Spotify Please follow us and like our social media pages clicking below: Twitter Facebook Page Facebook Group Page Shout It Out Loudcasters Instagram YouTube Proud Member of the Pantheon Podcast click below to see the website: Pantheon Podcast Network Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices