This week Tom & Zeus break down a YouTube clip of an interview KISS did during their 1998 appearance on the FOX TV Show, "Millennium."



To promote their new album, "Psycho Circus" KISS made an appearance on FOX shows Millennium & Mad TV on October 30 & 31 in 1998. Fox even aired live clips and segments from the first 30 minutes of the first concert of their Psycho Circus tour in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Halloween night.



The YouTiube clip is behind the scenes of KISS' appearance on Millennium and a fascinating interview with KISS, featuring a rare Ace Frehley and Peter Criss centered interview.



The guys breakdown the clip SIOL style.



So tune in for this year's last remote recording from the mountains of Greece done for YOU, THE LOUDCASTERS!



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