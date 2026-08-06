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Shout It Out Loudcast

Shout It Out Loudcast
MusicMusic Commentary
Shout It Out Loudcast
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824 episodes

  • Shout It Out Loudcast

    Mark Menghi From Metal Allegiance Along With William DuVall From Alice In Chains Talk About New Bands Should Go For It!

    08/06/2026 | 2 mins.
    Mark Menghi from Metal Allegiance tells William DuVall from Alice In Chains and Shout It Out Loudcast that new bands should just 'Go for it!"

    To Purchase Shout It
    Out Loudcast’s KISS Book “Raise Your Glasses: A Celebration Of 50 Years of KISS
    Songs By Celebrities, Musicians & Fans Please Click Below:



    ⁠Raise Your Glasses Book⁠



    For all things Shout It Out Loudcast the #1
    KISS Podcast check out our amazing website by clicking below:



    ⁠www.ShoutItOutLoudcast.com⁠



    Interested in more
    Shout It Out Loudcast content? Care to
    help us out? Come join us on Patreon by
    clicking below:



    ⁠SIOL
    Patreon⁠



    Get all your Shout It
    Out Loudcast Merchandise by clicking below:



    ⁠Shout
    It Out Loudcast Merch At Printify⁠



    Shop At Our Amazon
    Store by clicking below:

    ⁠Shout It Out Loudcast Amazon Store⁠



    Please Email us
    comments or suggestions by clicking below:

    ⁠ShoutItOutLoudcast@Gmail.com⁠



    Please subscribe to us
    and give us a 5 Star (Child) review on the following places below:

    ⁠iTunes⁠

    ⁠Podchaser⁠

    ⁠Stitcher⁠

    ⁠iHeart Radio⁠

    ⁠Spotify ⁠



    Please follow us and
    like our social media pages clicking below:

    ⁠Twitter⁠

    ⁠Facebook Page⁠

    ⁠Facebook Group Page Shout It Out Loudcasters⁠

    ⁠Instagram⁠

    ⁠YouTube⁠



    Proud Member of the
    Pantheon Podcast click below to see the website:

    ⁠Pantheon Podcast
    Network⁠

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Shout It Out Loudcast

    Dorm Damage With Tom & Zeus Episode 149 "Zeus - Job Description"

    08/05/2026 | 27 mins.
    On the 149th Episode of Dorm Damage With Tom & Zeus the guys discuss Zeus's full time job.

    Believe it or not Tom & Zeus are NOT just KISS podcasters. They have fully functioning lives with full time jobs. In this episode, Zeus talks about being a bankruptcy attorney with his own practice.

    So see if Zeus is preparing a Chapter 11 filing for Pophouse after the KISS Avatars!

    To Purchase Shout It
    Out Loudcast’s KISS Book “Raise Your Glasses: A Celebration Of 50 Years of KISS
    Songs By Celebrities, Musicians & Fans Please Click Below:



    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Raise Your Glasses Book⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



    For all things Shout It Out Loudcast the #1
    KISS Podcast check out our amazing website by clicking below:



    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.ShoutItOutLoudcast.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



    Interested in more
    Shout It Out Loudcast content? Care to
    help us out? Come join us on Patreon by
    clicking below:



    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠SIOL
    Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



    Get all your Shout It
    Out Loudcast Merchandise by clicking below:



    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Shout
    It Out Loudcast Merch At Printify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



    Shop At Our Amazon
    Store by clicking below:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Shout It Out Loudcast Amazon Store⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



    Please Email us
    comments or suggestions by clicking below:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ShoutItOutLoudcast@Gmail.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



    Please subscribe to us
    and give us a 5 Star (Child) review on the following places below:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠iTunes⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Podchaser⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Stitcher⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠iHeart Radio⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



    Please follow us and
    like our social media pages clicking below:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook Page⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook Group Page Shout It Out Loudcasters⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



    Proud Member of the
    Pantheon Podcast click below to see the website:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pantheon Podcast
    Network⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Shout It Out Loudcast

    Host & Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield Talks About "Sickman" From The Alice In Chains Album, "Dirt."

    08/04/2026 | 3 mins.
    Host & former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield tells Shout It Out Loudcast his thoughts on the song "Sickman" from the Alice In Chains album, 'Dirt."

    To Purchase Shout It
    Out Loudcast’s KISS Book “Raise Your Glasses: A Celebration Of 50 Years of KISS
    Songs By Celebrities, Musicians & Fans Please Click Below:



    ⁠⁠⁠Raise Your Glasses Book⁠⁠⁠



    For all things Shout It Out Loudcast the #1
    KISS Podcast check out our amazing website by clicking below:



    ⁠⁠⁠www.ShoutItOutLoudcast.com⁠⁠⁠



    Interested in more
    Shout It Out Loudcast content? Care to
    help us out? Come join us on Patreon by
    clicking below:



    ⁠⁠⁠SIOL
    Patreon⁠⁠⁠



    Get all your Shout It
    Out Loudcast Merchandise by clicking below:



    ⁠⁠⁠Shout
    It Out Loudcast Merch At Printify⁠⁠⁠



    Shop At Our Amazon
    Store by clicking below:

    ⁠⁠⁠Shout It Out Loudcast Amazon Store⁠⁠⁠



    Please Email us
    comments or suggestions by clicking below:

    ⁠⁠⁠ShoutItOutLoudcast@Gmail.com⁠⁠⁠



    Please subscribe to us
    and give us a 5 Star (Child) review on the following places below:

    ⁠⁠⁠iTunes⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠Podchaser⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠Stitcher⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠iHeart Radio⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠Spotify ⁠⁠⁠



    Please follow us and
    like our social media pages clicking below:

    ⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠Facebook Page⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠Facebook Group Page Shout It Out Loudcasters⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠



    Proud Member of the
    Pantheon Podcast click below to see the website:

    ⁠⁠⁠Pantheon Podcast
    Network⁠⁠⁠

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Shout It Out Loudcast

    Legendary Ozzy Osbourne Bassist Bob Daisley Talks About Joining Rainbow & Ritchie Blackmore In 1977!

    08/02/2026 | 2 mins.
    Legendary Ozzy Osbourne bassist Bob Daisley tells Shout It Out Loudcast about joining Rainbow and Ritchie Blackmore in 1977!

    To Purchase Shout It
    Out Loudcast’s KISS Book “Raise Your Glasses: A Celebration Of 50 Years of KISS
    Songs By Celebrities, Musicians & Fans Please Click Below:



    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Raise Your Glasses Book⁠⁠⁠⁠



    For all things Shout It Out Loudcast the #1
    KISS Podcast check out our amazing website by clicking below:



    ⁠⁠⁠⁠www.ShoutItOutLoudcast.com⁠⁠⁠⁠



    Interested in more
    Shout It Out Loudcast content? Care to
    help us out? Come join us on Patreon by
    clicking below:



    ⁠⁠⁠⁠SIOL
    Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠



    Get all your Shout It
    Out Loudcast Merchandise by clicking below:



    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Shout
    It Out Loudcast Merch At Printify⁠⁠⁠⁠



    Shop At Our Amazon
    Store by clicking below:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Shout It Out Loudcast Amazon Store⁠⁠⁠⁠



    Please Email us
    comments or suggestions by clicking below:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠ShoutItOutLoudcast@Gmail.com⁠⁠⁠⁠



    Please subscribe to us
    and give us a 5 Star (Child) review on the following places below:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠iTunes⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Podchaser⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Stitcher⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠iHeart Radio⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify ⁠⁠⁠⁠



    Please follow us and
    like our social media pages clicking below:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook Page⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook Group Page Shout It Out Loudcasters⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠



    Proud Member of the
    Pantheon Podcast click below to see the website:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Pantheon Podcast
    Network⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Shout It Out Loudcast

    Episode 391 "KISS Millennium Interview"

    08/01/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    This week Tom & Zeus break down a YouTube clip of an interview KISS did during their 1998 appearance on the FOX TV Show, "Millennium."

    To promote their new album, "Psycho Circus" KISS made an appearance on FOX shows Millennium & Mad TV on October 30 & 31 in 1998. Fox even aired live clips and segments from the first 30 minutes of the first concert of their Psycho Circus tour in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Halloween night.

    The YouTiube clip is behind the scenes of KISS' appearance on Millennium and a fascinating interview with KISS, featuring a rare Ace Frehley and Peter Criss centered interview.

    The guys breakdown the clip SIOL style.

    So tune in for this year's last remote recording from the mountains of Greece done for YOU, THE LOUDCASTERS!

    To watch the YouTube
    Clip Click Below:



    YouTube - KISS
    Millenium Behind The Scenes



    To Purchase Shout It
    Out Loudcast’s KISS Book “Raise Your Glasses: A Celebration Of 50 Years of KISS
    Songs By Celebrities, Musicians & Fans Please Click Below:



    Raise Your Glasses Book



    For all things Shout It Out Loudcast the #1
    KISS Podcast check out our amazing website by clicking below:



    www.ShoutItOutLoudcast.com



    Interested in more
    Shout It Out Loudcast content? Care to
    help us out? Come join us on Patreon by
    clicking below:



    SIOL
    Patreon



    Get all your Shout It
    Out Loudcast Merchandise by clicking below:



    Shout
    It Out Loudcast Merch At Printify



    Shop At Our Amazon
    Store by clicking below:

    Shout It Out Loudcast Amazon Store



    Please Email us
    comments or suggestions by clicking below:

    ShoutItOutLoudcast@Gmail.com



    Please subscribe to us
    and give us a 5 Star (Child) review on the following places below:

    iTunes

    Podchaser

    Stitcher

    iHeart Radio

    Spotify



    Please follow us and
    like our social media pages clicking below:

    Twitter

    Facebook Page

    Facebook Group Page Shout It Out Loudcasters

    Instagram

    YouTube



    Proud Member of the
    Pantheon Podcast click below to see the website:

    Pantheon Podcast
    Network

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Shout It Out Loudcast
A KISS podcast by 2 friends who share a love for the Hottest Band In The Land! Laugh and listen along as we talk all things KISStory. Check out one of our awesome sidecasts as well. The Album Review Crew - a podcast where three opinionated music fans breakdown their favorite albums and rank the songs and more. The Zeppelin Chronicles - a podcast where four Led Zeppelin fans discuss the legendary band Led Zeppelin and their classic albums and songs. Dorm Damage With Tom & Zeus - a podcast where our lovable hosts talk about anything and everything is on the table and the table gets smashed! Proud part of Pantheon - the podcast network for music lovers.
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