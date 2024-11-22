Dada Life - Love Is Techno Gala - Freed From Desire (Diplo Mix) Valentino Khan, Dances - Freakquency Argy X Omiki X Son of Son - RITMO Shiba San, Nautik - Bonkers Sikdope & Zootah Ft. Haley Maze - Addicted Alex Wright - Palau AVALAN ROKSTON - Coming Home Antoine Delvig & MOR3L - Revolution Boris Way, LAWRENT - People of the Sun (Passion Edit) Gryffin & Whethan Ft. Norman Jean Martine - Dance Through the Night (R3HAB Remix) Achilles - Guilty Spark Will Sparks - Nothing Jarred - Are You Ready Le Shuuk X Dada Life - Fcking Vibe Eli Brown & LUSU Feat. Sarah De Warren - Escape From Planet Monday SLIN BOURGH & HouseWerk - No Fear Dirty Signal - Backup LUMBERJACK - Welcome to the Game Bonka - Punk Nifra Feat. Sarah De Warren - Only Time IOA - No Turning Back ALY$HIA - Electronic Universe
--------
1:10:08
September 2024 Mix
Dannic & Fedo - Lemongotti Lost Prince - Rapture Ft. Darla Jade MorganJ & Brooks Aleksander - Losing Hope Dero & Rivera - Global Swedish House Mafia & Alicia Keys - Finally (JERIKO Bootleg) Yves v - Now or Never MEDUZA Ft. HAYLA - Another World Kaskade X Just_Us - Motivated Marten Hørger - Don't Stop JERIKO & G-Sus - Duality HI-LO X ZHU - Afraid to Live (Blacklizt Version) Layton Giordani X Tiga X Audion - Let's Go Dancing Ken Bauer X Mark Roma X Gelida - Hundred Maurya Sevak - the Unknown Teenage Mutants - Chaos (Rave Mix) Alex Mueller & Retrika - Human Technology LIZOT, Faustix & Hampenberg - El Camino BENNETT Feat. Mentissa - Mamma Mia (Techno Mix)
--------
58:53
August 2024 Mix
Alesso, Nate Smith - I Like It (Alesso & Sentinel VIP Remix) Dada Life - 5 Notes From Paradise Jamiroquai X Don Diablo - Deeper Underground Lucky Rose Feat. ÖRA - a Million Stars R-CHY, JON T & MAMOT - Ratata Matt Sassari, CHRSTPHR - Naughty Innellea, Alphadog - I Won't Go HÄWK, JUDICI, X-Uberant - Money Sophie Powers - Obsessed Ft. Ashley Sienna (Grimes DJ Edit) Lewis Laite, Erich Thomas Feat. Jordan Grace - Perfect Way Alex Mueller & Thoby - Cross the Line SMACK X Antoine Delvig X Luciana - Tekno Chicane - Saltwater (Umek & Danny Avila Remix) Wuki - Pump the Bass Jonno&Gibson - Sir Rich (Sentinel Glitch Remix) Eli Brown - Crawling Gelida & Otto Palmborg - Do You Even Want Me Hardwell & AVAO - I'm The Devil Allen Watts Pres. AWaken - Subjekt Taylor Torrence & Kristian Llov - To The Underground
--------
1:00:04
July 2024 Mix
Dada Life - 5 Notes From Paradise CIGMA X DIRTY SOUND BOYS - PIANO RAVE Cheyenne Giles, Ookay - My Mind Iceleak - Escape Matisse & Sadko & Sentinel - Once Again Dillon Francis X Longstoryshort - Take Me Away Marten Hørger X Crüpo X Swen Weber Ft. Stush - Get Low ID - Take Yo' Praise (Bootleg) Lion, Cosmo & Skoro - Underground Ginchy & Padre Guilherme - Citadel Skytech, Vion Konger - Rhythm of the Night (R3HAB Edit) MorganJ & Joy Kitikonti - Joyenergizer Mairee, Salkin, Jules - Resonate Will Sparks - Between Us Bingo Players - Hit It Pump It Afroki - Everything You Do (Antoine Delvig Remix) KAAZE - Papi Ft. Alina Pozi Lucas Aguilera - Zoombidos Hardwell - XTC Patrick Moreno & YAMATOMAYA - Falling in Love
--------
59:46
June 2024 Mix
Alex Mueller & KAORU - Techno Drug ARTBAT, KAS-ST, Losless - Pull Out 4B - Move Your Feet (Like This) Nicky Romero - Lights Up (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Edit) Dada Life VS Tears For Fears - Bass Don't Shout (DJ Tom Bola Mash Up) Dada Life - That Song With the Kick Drum Lewis Laite & PRPL CHLD - XXXTC Actimax - House on Steroids Bastian.V - You & I Enveak & ALEX LNDN - Give Me Don Diablo - Beast Mode (Knock You Out) Michael Feiner - Omnia Maurya Sevak - When Is Love Stagira - Busy Child (Sebastiaan Hooft Remix) Hardwell & KAAZE - Move Eli Brown & HI-LO - Pyramid Rave Nifra X 2 Unlimited - Control Your Body (Hardwell Edit) Olly James & Trey Pearce - God Is the DJ NGD Project, AndyG & Nanoviola - Die Zaubertechno MOTVS & Don Paolo - Come Around BYØRN - Release Yourself