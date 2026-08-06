Legendary music journalist and MTV News icon Kurt Loder joins Questlove in the studio for a deep dive into the evolution of rock criticism, music journalism, and pop culture. Loder traces his journey from his early days covering Janis Joplin and Captain Beefheart to his era-defining work at Rolling Stone and MTV News, sharing firsthand memories of punk at CBGB, Prince, and the rise of Hip-Hop into the mainstream.

Kurt opens up about writing Rolling Stone's first major Rap review, chronicling Tina Turner's life and remarkable comeback in book form, and navigating the ethics, responsibility, and influence of the critic's pen. Questlove and Loder also unpack the line between fandom and objectivity, the danger of snap judgments, and how artists like Prince, James Brown, and Joni Mitchell redefined the possibilities of pop music.

This episode is a masterclass in music history, criticism, and culture, told by one of the most trusted voices ever to cover it.

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