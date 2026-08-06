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491 episodes
- Questlove is back to answer another batch of listener questions. This mailbag edition with Ahmir and Cousin Jake dives into recent episodes while revisiting classic Roots and Dilla history. Quest' clarifies a detail from the recent DJ Muggs episode, agreeing that Muggs essentially pioneered Hip-Hop's dark, dusty psychedelic sound. He also unpacks the backstory behind Phrenology's "roll call" segment, explaining how a reclaimed Slum Village beat, Ursula Rucker, and an exhaustive Ego Trip's Book of Rap Lists inspired Justin Warfield's memorable closing shout-out. Elsewhere, Quest reflects on the Electric Circus sessions with Common and shares his perspective on J Dilla during the Welcome 2 Detroit era. The episode closes with some personal history connected to Philly dialect. Want to get your question on the show? Contact us through QuestloveSupreme.com.
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- Legendary music journalist and MTV News icon Kurt Loder joins Questlove in the studio for a deep dive into the evolution of rock criticism, music journalism, and pop culture. Loder traces his journey from his early days covering Janis Joplin and Captain Beefheart to his era-defining work at Rolling Stone and MTV News, sharing firsthand memories of punk at CBGB, Prince, and the rise of Hip-Hop into the mainstream.
Kurt opens up about writing Rolling Stone's first major Rap review, chronicling Tina Turner's life and remarkable comeback in book form, and navigating the ethics, responsibility, and influence of the critic's pen. Questlove and Loder also unpack the line between fandom and objectivity, the danger of snap judgments, and how artists like Prince, James Brown, and Joni Mitchell redefined the possibilities of pop music.
This episode is a masterclass in music history, criticism, and culture, told by one of the most trusted voices ever to cover it.
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- In early 2021, Questlove and Team Supreme sat down with The Doors' John Densmore for a revealing, fun, and spirited conversation. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer reflects on the 1960s Los Angeles scene that gave rise to his legendary band, discusses sharing songwriting credits, and explains why The Doors resisted the temptation to recruit a high-profile new singer after the loss of Jim Morrison.
Densmore, who recently released DoPE with 2026 QLS guest Chuck D, also shares his admiration for another later QLS guest, Stacey Abrams. John is as cool as he ever was. Enjoy.
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- In this mini-episode, Questlove and Open Mike Eagle dig into the real economics behind movie soundtracks and sync licensing. Sparked by a listener question about Saturday Night Fever and Rick Dees’ “Disco Duck,” they break down how fees, royalties, and leverage have shifted from the compilation-album era to today’s catalog-buyout climate. Along the way, the two also revisit the quietly stacked High School High Soundtrack, The Roots’ role in it, and a fateful night linking D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, The Fugees, and Marvin Gaye’s storied studio. Ahmir and Mike also reflect on overloaded summers, vanishing time, and how the right song in the right scene can rewrite music history.
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- DJ Muggs and Questlove link up in Hollywood, California for a deep dive into the creative vision that made Cypress Hill one of Hip-Hop's most groundbreaking acts. From SP-1200 grit and Psychedelic textures to Rock-infused boom bap, Muggs traces his journey from Queens to Bell Gardens, revisits the making of classics like "How I Could Just Kill a Man," "Hand On The Pump," and House Of Pain's "Jump Around." Along the way, he discusses his latest collaboration, Don't Call Me Lucky, with Los Angeles lyricist TF, mentoring The Alchemist, and why today's drumless, loop-driven renaissance feels like a continuation of ideas he was exploring decades ago. Still driven by curiosity over convention, Muggs explains why chasing dusty, unconventional sounds remains at the heart of everything he creates.
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About The Questlove Show
The Questlove Show builds on the award-winning Questlove Supreme podcast, bringing listeners into intimate, one-on-one conversations with peers, influences, and friends. Hosted by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, each episode uncovers the unexpected — from morning rituals and hidden talents to the art and experiences that shaped a guest’s journey. Sometimes playful, sometimes profound, always curious, QLS offers rare insight into leaders in music, film, television, comedy, literature, mental health, and beyond. It’s a fresh, unpredictable spin from a trusted source — a place where randomness is encouraged, tangents are welcomed, and conversations are anything but ordinary.Podcast website
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