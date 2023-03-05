Questlove Supreme is a fun, irreverent and educational weekly podcast that digs deep into the stories of musical legends and cultural icons in a way that only Q... More
Available Episodes
Charlamagne Tha God Pt.1
Charlamagne Tha God sits down with Questlove Supreme in New York City for a special two-parter. In Part 1, Charlamagne speaks openly about his vision, career, and plenty of humorous discussions with Team Supreme about everyday life.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
51:58
Jean Carne
To close out Jazz Appreciaton Month, the incredible Jean Carne sits down with Questlove Supreme. She recalls her Atlanta upbringing around such figures as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Jean describes creating spiritual Jazz in the early 1970s alongside her former husband Doug Carn. Jean recalls working with Earth Wind & Fire, Phyllis Hyman, Norman Connors, and offering some valuable vocal training to a teenage Michael Jackson.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/26/2023
1:57:29
QLS Classic: Stephen Hill
Music executive Stephen Hill gives Team Supreme an education in radio and talks about being an MTV tastemaker and what it really means to be a "suit." Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/24/2023
2:43:31
Chanté Moore
R&B songstress Chanté Moore talks to Questlove Supreme about her extensive career. Fresh from her Soul Train Awards performance, the singer tells the stories behind some of her most memorable songs, as well as working with Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, George Duke, and The Isley Brothers.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/19/2023
1:21:21
QLS Classic: Herb Alpert
Jazz musician, songwriter and co-founder of A&M records Herb Alpert talks about the art of the trumpet, writing hits with Sam Cooke, the secret to outselling The Beatles and how he really feels about getting sampled by Biggie. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
