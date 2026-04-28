In this second installment of Before I Forget, Lil Xan (Diego) takes a raw and reflective look at one of the most polarizing terms in the music industry: "the fall off". From the chaotic heights of his 2018 fame to his new, quieter life in Utah, Diego explores what happens once you've reached the top and the cameras begin to turn away.



Diego breaks down the timeline of his career, beginning with his early days in 2016 and the "magic" of his rapid rise through the SoundCloud era with hits like "SlingShot" and "Betrayed". He offers a candid look at the dark side of that success, revealing how he used Xanax and opioids as a crutch to cope with public scrutiny, viral controversies, and the overwhelming pressure of being a "rap star" while feeling like he could do no wrong.



Now nearly four years sober, Diego addresses the viral "failure" videos head-on. He discusses the intense anxiety of being a public figure without the numbing effects of drugs and why he now prefers the peace of a "calm life" and a dedicated cult fanbase over the trend-driven stardom of his past.



It is an honest conversation about ego, the reality of the "rockstar lifestyle," and the resilience required to find a new purpose when you are no longer standing at the peak.

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