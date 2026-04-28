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3 episodes
- In this episode Lil Xan dives deep into some of the legends he's met over the span of his career such as Juice Wrld, Mac Miller and more. Enjoy. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
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- In this second installment of Before I Forget, Lil Xan (Diego) takes a raw and reflective look at one of the most polarizing terms in the music industry: "the fall off". From the chaotic heights of his 2018 fame to his new, quieter life in Utah, Diego explores what happens once you've reached the top and the cameras begin to turn away.
Diego breaks down the timeline of his career, beginning with his early days in 2016 and the "magic" of his rapid rise through the SoundCloud era with hits like "SlingShot" and "Betrayed". He offers a candid look at the dark side of that success, revealing how he used Xanax and opioids as a crutch to cope with public scrutiny, viral controversies, and the overwhelming pressure of being a "rap star" while feeling like he could do no wrong.
Now nearly four years sober, Diego addresses the viral "failure" videos head-on. He discusses the intense anxiety of being a public figure without the numbing effects of drugs and why he now prefers the peace of a "calm life" and a dedicated cult fanbase over the trend-driven stardom of his past.
It is an honest conversation about ego, the reality of the "rockstar lifestyle," and the resilience required to find a new purpose when you are no longer standing at the peak.
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- Episode 1: Grief & Sobriety — Losing My Mom and Finding Myself
In the debut episode of Before I Forget, Lil Xan opens up about the most painful chapter of his life — the sudden loss of his mother — and the fight to stay sober in the aftermath.
For the first time, Xan shares how her passing shattered him, what those first days and weeks really looked like, and how he navigated grief without falling back into addiction. From the memories that haunt him to the moments that gave him strength, this episode goes deeper than anything he’s ever put on the internet.
It’s raw, emotional, vulnerable, and real — a conversation about loss, healing, and the daily work it takes to rebuild your life one sober day at a time.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Before I Forget
Before I Forget is Lil Xan’s unfiltered look into the life behind the fame. After rising from SoundCloud notoriety to global platinum success, Xan has lived a surreal mix of spotlight highs, personal loss, recovery, creativity, and reinvention.Each episode pulls you deeper into his world — the music that changed everything, the grief that shaped him, the pressure of fame, the friendships and fallouts, and the journey of rebuilding himself as an artist and as a person.Raw, honest, and at times unexpectedly funny, this podcast gives fans the version of Xan you don’t see online. No scripts. No filters. Just real conversations, real stories, and the evolution of Diego.If you’ve ever wondered what life looks like when the world knows your name but not your truth, Before I Forget is where you’ll find the real one.Podcast website
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