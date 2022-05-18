Join Danyel Smith as she celebrates and uplifts the talents of Black Women in the music industry - songwriters, producers, executives and more. This is the spac... More
Available Episodes
5 of 10
When Stephanie Mills Thinks of "Home" | Chapter 35
We’re closing out the third season of your ‘Black Girl Songbook’ by crowning the classic Black girl anthem, "Home", as the supreme track that it is, and paying homage to the timeless voice that sang it, Stephanie Mills. Danyel talks about the cultural significance of ‘The Wiz’ and its place in nearly every Black Girl’s adolescence, including Danyel’s own and countless other Black women in music. Later, Danyel is joined by Stephanie Mills to discuss her early years on Broadway and her career, as well as what "Home" meant to her as a teen and what the song means to her now.
Host: Danyel Smith
Guest: Stephanie Mills
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham Jr.
Guest Booking: Allyson Turner
Story Consultant: Taj Rani
Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter
Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/29/2022
1:24:23
Black Girl Groups Are Always En Vogue | Chapter 34
In this week’s episode of Black Girl Songbook, host Danyel Smith is celebrating the magic of Black Girl groups and questioning why music has been missing them for so long. She explores the staying power of Destiny’s Child’s music, and the revolutionary fashion and boldness of TLC, which flipped the industry on its head. She talks about the power in hearing Black women’s voices in unison and the business of the music industry that can contribute to keeping voices apart. Plus, Danyel sits down with Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis of the legendary group En Vogue. They discuss what it was like to be a Black Girl group in their early years, and the industry’s response to it. They also reflect on the infectious energy and musicianship of Bay Area artists and the immense impact that had on them and their success.
Host: Danyel Smith
Guest: Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham Jr.
Guest Booking: Allyson Turner
Story Consultant: Taj Rani
Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter
Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/15/2022
1:15:46
The Black Girl Genius of Mariah Carey | Chapter 33
Numbers never lie, and Miss Mariah Carey’s numbers tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth! That’s right—on this episode of Black Girl Songbook, host Danyel Smith is honoring vocal genius Mariah Carey and her inspirational rise up the charts, second only to The Beatles for most no. 1 hits EVER. Danyel talks Mariah's timeless music, brilliant collaborations with hip-hop artists, and her Christmas takeover. Danyel also sheds light on the difficulty of Carey’s high-heeled rise and the industry’s attempt to shut her out, as noted by the ’96 Grammy Awards snub. Plus, Marvet Britto, former publicist for Carey, joins Songbook to discuss Mariah's contribution to music and her impact on culture.
Host: Danyel Smith
Guest: Marvet Britto
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Guest Booking: Allyson Turner
Story Consultant: Taj Rani
Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter
Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/8/2022
1:21:20
Donnie Simpson: The Golden Voice And R&B’s Golden Girls | Chapter 32
This week, Danyel is joined by one of the most recognizable voices in music journalism, Donnie Simpson. He talks about his childhood— growing up in his mother’s record store and his love for music, to George Clinton being the spark that turned his aspirations to radio. Simpson also talks about his iconic interviews with artists like Sade and Vesta Williams, to being a part of Janet Jackson’s pre-show prayers on tour. Plus, Simpson gleams with joy as he talks about his deep friendship with Aretha Franklin, and what she meant to him.
Host: Danyel Smith
Guest: Donnie Simpson
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Guest Booking: Allyson Turner
Story Consultant: Taj Rani
Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter
Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/18/2022
1:05:18
Alpha Girl: Ella Mai | Chapter 31
On this episode of ‘Black Girl Songbook,’ host Danyel Smith is joined by sultry and soulful songstress and fellow Alpha Girl, Ella Mai, to celebrate the release of her sophomore album ‘Heart on My Sleeve.’ Ella Mai takes us through her journey as an artist, from sitting in her room in London releasing music via her social media pages through the moment her hit song ‘Boo’d Up’ broke wide open, to penning this latest project. She talks her deep affinity for Mary J. Blige and Mary’s influence on her as an artist, particularly as it relates to this album. Plus, Ella talks about what it was like working with the legendary Kirk Franklin and what it means to have his feature on the album.
Host: Danyel Smith
Guest: Ella Mai
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Guest Booking: Allyson Turner
Story Consultant: Taj Rani
Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter
Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Join Danyel Smith as she celebrates and uplifts the talents of Black Women in the music industry - songwriters, producers, executives and more. This is the space where the musical creativity and genius of Black women comes first. On Black Girl Songbook, you will hear the music of Black woman and stories from Danyel citing her decades of life experience, music, love and beyond. More importantly, you will hear and feel, Black women getting the credit they deserve.