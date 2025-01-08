Those Who Desecrate the Divine!

We walk on sensitive ground in Bob's most recent podcast. The Divine Plan allows for the enemies of humanity to florish but justice always is satisfied by their eventual annihilation. The major forces of evil, which are a threat to our civilization today, are coming from the Jihadists as well as the Chinese. Though Trump has his work cut out for him in dealing with the conflict in the Middle East (as well as in Russia and the Ukraine) his most dangerous nemesis seems to be the Chinese, since they are very intelligent, sinister and capable of overshadowing our technology and military. Biden and Company have left the world is such a sorry state! Thus, Trump needs all his cabinet picks confirmed to insure he has the right team in place to undo Biden's horrific presidency, that has brought the whole world to the brink of World War III.