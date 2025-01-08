We walk on sensitive ground in Bob's most recent podcast. The Divine Plan allows for the enemies of humanity to florish but justice always is satisfied by their eventual annihilation. The major forces of evil, which are a threat to our civilization today, are coming from the Jihadists as well as the Chinese. Though Trump has his work cut out for him in dealing with the conflict in the Middle East (as well as in Russia and the Ukraine) his most dangerous nemesis seems to be the Chinese, since they are very intelligent, sinister and capable of overshadowing our technology and military.
Biden and Company have left the world is such a sorry state! Thus, Trump needs all his cabinet picks confirmed to insure he has the right team in place to undo Biden's horrific presidency, that has brought the whole world to the brink of World War III.
--------
12:56
Marxism and Islamism Make Strange Bedfellows
Listen to Bob's podcast and his recognition of how the Dark Force mixes a horrendous cocktail of Marxism and Islamism to destroy the West. Will Trump and Company save Western Civilization from self destruction? Will Israel in spite of the growth of Western Anti-Semitism be secure under the Trump's Nationalistic Dogma!?
--------
12:28
Can Trump Bring Peace to The Middle East? (Part 2)
Listen to Bob on his "Blues & The News Podcast as he tries to explain why peace in the Middle East may not last. He mentions certain prophecies from the Zohar that seem to indicate that the War of Gog vs Magog may bring a lot of death and destruction before the final Redemption can be accomplished. At the same time, Bob still believes Trump has a change to bring a Peaceful solution to the World's problems, notwithstanding dire prophecies from the Jewish mystical scriptures.
--------
8:25
Can Trump Bring Peace to The Middle East? (Part 1)
--------
14:59
It's a Weird Weird Biblical World
Join Bob on his "Blues & The News" podcast as he delves into the strange and unusual events we see playout daily in front of our noses, as well as on our TVs and Social Media accounts. The divisiveness of the world today can be understood from a Biblical point of view if you study the powerbrokers representative of the various groups of people controlling our planet, whether you are talking about the Deep State Globalists, the Nationalist/Traditionists of both Jewish and Christian persuasion, or the Islamists. Are the signs of the times are all around us foretelling the coming of the Final Redemption!?
