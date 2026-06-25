Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsMusicThe MJCast - A Michael Jackson Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The MJCast - A Michael Jackson Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The MJCast - A Michael Jackson Podcast

The MJCast
MusicMusic Commentary
The MJCast - A Michael Jackson Podcast
Latest episode

191 episodes

  • The MJCast - A Michael Jackson Podcast

    194: Vincent Paterson Q&A

    06/25/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
    Vincent Paterson returns to The MJCast, joining Elise Capron and Q for a listener Q&A. Paterson, who first appeared on the show in 2017 (on #TheMJCast064), is an iconic director Continue Reading →
  • The MJCast - A Michael Jackson Podcast

    193: Vindication Day Special with J. Randy Taraborrelli

    06/11/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    J. Randy Taraborrelli, the man who was sat right behind Michael Jackson in court as the verdicts came in, joins host Charles Thomson for the MJCast’s annual Vindication Day Special, Continue Reading →
  • The MJCast - A Michael Jackson Podcast

    192: Michael Jackson’s Legacy and the Black Perspective

    06/03/2026 | 2h 20 mins.
    Scorpeze, Matthew Allen, Nicole Starling, and Rochelle Jones join host Shawn Shackelford for a roundtable discussion of the ‘Michael’ biopic as viewed through the Black cultural perspective, sparked by the Continue Reading →
  • The MJCast - A Michael Jackson Podcast

    191: Michael Filmmaker Roundtable

    05/10/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    Filmmakers Adam Green, Marcos Cabota, Jin Chohan, and Paul Black join host Charlie Thomson for a continuation of The MJCast’s “Michael” biopic deep-dive discussion series, this time focused on the Continue Reading →
  • The MJCast - A Michael Jackson Podcast

    190: Michael Biopic Roundtable

    05/01/2026 | 2h 18 mins.
    Shawn Shackelford leads the entire MJCast crew, including Elise Capron, Charlie Thomson, Charlie Carter, and newest member, Simon Wilkie, in a deep-dive discussion about the long-awaited “Michael” biopic, which hit Continue Reading →
More Music podcasts
Trending Music podcasts
About The MJCast - A Michael Jackson Podcast
A Michael Jackson Podcast
Podcast website
MusicMusic CommentaryMusic HistoryMusic Interviews

Listen to The MJCast - A Michael Jackson Podcast, Takin’ A Walk Nashville and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 10:16:00 PM
A company fromMADSACK