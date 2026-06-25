The MJCast - A Michael Jackson Podcast

Vincent Paterson returns to The MJCast, joining Elise Capron and Q for a listener Q&A. Paterson, who first appeared on the show in 2017 (on #TheMJCast064), is an iconic director Continue Reading →
193: Vindication Day Special with J. Randy Taraborrelli
06/11/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
J. Randy Taraborrelli, the man who was sat right behind Michael Jackson in court as the verdicts came in, joins host Charles Thomson for the MJCast’s annual Vindication Day Special, Continue Reading →
192: Michael Jackson’s Legacy and the Black Perspective
06/03/2026 | 2h 20 mins.
Scorpeze, Matthew Allen, Nicole Starling, and Rochelle Jones join host Shawn Shackelford for a roundtable discussion of the ‘Michael’ biopic as viewed through the Black cultural perspective, sparked by the Continue Reading →
191: Michael Filmmaker Roundtable
05/10/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
Filmmakers Adam Green, Marcos Cabota, Jin Chohan, and Paul Black join host Charlie Thomson for a continuation of The MJCast’s “Michael” biopic deep-dive discussion series, this time focused on the Continue Reading →
190: Michael Biopic Roundtable
05/01/2026 | 2h 18 mins.
Shawn Shackelford leads the entire MJCast crew, including Elise Capron, Charlie Thomson, Charlie Carter, and newest member, Simon Wilkie, in a deep-dive discussion about the long-awaited “Michael” biopic, which hit Continue Reading →