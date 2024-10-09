Powered by RND
DJ Jester

The hottest mixes on the planet. Unlimited vibes from the versatile JESTER. It's Not A Joke.
  Shadyville After Hours (Litt Live 100% R&B)
    Check out my 100% R&B Mix I did for Litt Live's "Shadyville After Hours".
    --------  
  It's Not A Joke Radio (Episode 08)
    This is the latest instalment of It's Not A Joke Radio Episode 08 featuring a blend of amapiano, r&b remixes, dancehall + MORE!
    --------  
  Anything Goes Mixshow (Get Lost In The Music '24)
    I literally got lost in the music with this episode. Remix vibes featuring Buju Banton, WizKid, Brent Faiyaz, Ayra Starr, Robyn S, Tyla, Alkaline, Jay Z, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Janet Jackson, Freeway, Rema, Rupee, Nadia Batson, Major Lazer, Shenseea, Lady Lava + MORE!
    --------  
  Mixed Motivation (Nov '24)
    Mixed Motivation is BACK! November 2024. This edition comes BIG with music from Drake, Glorilla, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Latto, Vybz Kartel, 450, Tyla, Tyler ICU, Chris Brown, V'ghn, Voice, Machel Montano, Jadel, Mical Teja, Beyonce + MORE! Remixes, hip hop, r&b, amapiano, baile funk, dancehall + more vibes!
    --------  
  Anything Goes Mixshow (Nov 2024)
    1 Hour of nonstop electricity... Music from Asake, Dexta Daps, 450, Shenseea, Kraff Gad, Kehlani, Tinashe, Coi Leray, Chris Brown, Tyga, Wizkid, Brent Faiyaz, Tyla, V'ghn, Kes The Band + more!
    --------  

About DJ Jester

