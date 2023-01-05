Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Discograffiti
The podcast that gives Gen-X music maniacs a chance to smell like teen spirit again by connecting with a brotherhood obsessed with rating the entire discography... More
The podcast that gives Gen-X music maniacs a chance to smell like teen spirit again by connecting with a brotherhood obsessed with rating the entire discography... More

Available Episodes

  • 93. THE JOHN LANDIS TAPES, VOL. 5: DIRECTING THE MICHAEL JACKSON “BLACK OR WHITE” VIDEO, SYLVESTER STALLONE'S OSCAR, BEVERLY HILLS COP III, THE STUPIDS, AND BLUES BROTHERS 2000
    John talks to Discograffiti about the pronounced changes in Michael Jackson's demeanor that international fame brought during their work on the "Black Or White" video, his very favorites of his own filmography, and most importantly…exactly what kind of tip you can expect when waiting on director David Fincher. The Making Of Beverly Hills Cop III: https://youtu.be/o1IIBajDP7o "Black Or White" Behind The Scenes: https://youtu.be/a9U44IBo7Z4 Blues Brothers 2000 Behind The Scenes: https://youtu.be/46o6wVnrCZk
    5/12/2023
    52:14
  • 92. THE JOHN LANDIS TAPES, VOL. 4: DIRECTING THE THRILLER VIDEO, TRADING PLACES, SPIES LIKE US, THREE AMIGOS, AND COMING TO AMERICA!
    Landis talks with Discograffiti about the making of the Thriller Video, giving us a blow-by-blow account of its genesis and what it was like to work with Michael Jackson...plus the time Prince pitched John to direct Purple Rain, and revealing tales about his decades-long friendship with David Bowie! Next Week: Landis Vol. 5: The Black & White Video, Beverly Hills Cop III, and working with Sylvester Stallone! The Making of Thriller Featurette: https://youtu.be/3r2ivB71RG0 Trading Places Behind The Scenes : https://youtu.be/BSamMtzO_NU 15 Behind The Scenes Facts About Three Amigos: https://youtu.be/eh7XlK6qUX0 Trailer for Coming To America: https://youtu.be/4eFO-i9c1PI
    5/5/2023
    46:52
  • 91. A SHORT SHOW ABOUT THAT TIME ONE WEEK AGO WHEN I NEARLY BLED TO DEATH WHILE TALKING TIRELESSLY ABOUT MUSIC UNTIL I LITERALLY LOST THE ABILITY TO SPEAK
    But I'm okay now.
    5/1/2023
    7:49
  • 90. THE JOHN LANDIS TAPES, VOL. 3: DIRECTING THE BLUES BROTHERS, STARRING THE MOST POPULAR COMEDY TEAM IN AMERICA, DAN AYKROYD AND JOHN BELUSHI!
    We'll learn about the real reason why Landis's grandiose vision for The Incredible Shrinking Woman fell apart, the true origin of the Blues Brothers, and that time John locked horns with a very angry Cab Calloway! Next Week: LANDIS VOL. 4: THE THRILLER VIDEO & COMING TO AMERICA! The Blues Brothers Behind-The-Scenes Featurette: https://youtu.be/suUcZVh_WNM "Galaxy Glue" from The Incredible Shrinking Woman: https://youtu.be/KbZQXK6kBEs The American Werewolf Transformation Scene: https://youtu.be/_tb0HZrobUE
    4/28/2023
    35:49
  • 89. THE JOHN LANDIS TAPES, VOL. 2: Kentucky Fried Movie & Animal House!
    We'll learn about the time John spent on location with Spielberg for the Jaws shoot during which he rewrote Close Encounters, how he met the Zucker Brothers and launched Kentucky Fried Movie, and how Animal House transformed into a college raunchfest from its genesis as a dark comedy about Charlie Manson's high school days. Next Week: Part 1 of a gargantuan 9-hour interview with the great DAVID PAJO! The Zucker Brothers ruminating on Kentucky Fried's genesis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nr_oS8-Vzpc Animal House Behind The Scenes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mzf2TzgZrUg The Animal House cast, then & now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYotpOjlRdc
    4/21/2023
    45:48

More Music podcasts

About Discograffiti

The podcast that gives Gen-X music maniacs a chance to smell like teen spirit again by connecting with a brotherhood obsessed with rating the entire discography of every single artist and band that ever mattered. With 3 new episodes a week, you’ll gain a comprehensive knowledge of an act’s history and output in the time it takes to listen to a single LP!

Don't miss your favorite artists reduced to music geeks as they rate their favorite artists’ records.

Ready to be flooded with music recommendations and connect to a brotherhood of friends? Then scroll up and click ‘FOLLOW’

Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/discograffiti/support
