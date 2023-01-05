92. THE JOHN LANDIS TAPES, VOL. 4: DIRECTING THE THRILLER VIDEO, TRADING PLACES, SPIES LIKE US, THREE AMIGOS, AND COMING TO AMERICA!
Landis talks with Discograffiti about the making of the Thriller Video, giving us a blow-by-blow account of its genesis and what it was like to work with Michael Jackson...plus the time Prince pitched John to direct Purple Rain, and revealing tales about his decades-long friendship with David Bowie!
Next Week: Landis Vol. 5: The Black & White Video, Beverly Hills Cop III, and working with Sylvester Stallone!
The Making of Thriller Featurette: https://youtu.be/3r2ivB71RG0
Trading Places Behind The Scenes : https://youtu.be/BSamMtzO_NU
15 Behind The Scenes Facts About Three Amigos: https://youtu.be/eh7XlK6qUX0
Trailer for Coming To America: https://youtu.be/4eFO-i9c1PI
