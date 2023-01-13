Naija Overdose Mix 14 [Cough, Rush, Asiwaju, Asake, Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Ruger, Ku Lo Sa, Rema]

Dj Shinski - Naija Overdose Mix Vol 14 🔽Download: 📺Video Link: ➖➖➖ Follow Dj Shinski for more Updates on New Mixes: ✅Facebook: bit.ly/shinskifb ✅Instagram: bit.ly/shinskigram ✅Twitter: bit.ly/shinskitwitter ➖➖➖ Also available on ➡️Youtube: https://bit.ly/djshinskiyoutube ➡️Soundcloud: https://bit.ly/shinskisc ➡️Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/itunesdjshinski ➡️Google Play: https://bit.ly/shinskigoogleplay ➡️Website: https://www.djshinski.com ➖➖➖ Thank you for the support and the tips to this channel: Buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/djshinski Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/djshinski Cashapp: https://www.cash.app/$steveshinski ➖➖➖ ***Tracklist*** ***Tracklist*** 1. Ayra Starr - Rush 2. Bayanni - TaTa 3. Magixx - All Over 4. Joeboy - Likkle Riddim (Clean) 5. Iyanya - One Side [Dj Shinski Redrum] 6. Ruger - Red flags [Dj Shinski Redrum] 7. Wizkid x Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar [Dj Shinski Redrum] 8. Omah lay - Soso [Dj Shinski Redrum] 9. Victony ft. Tempoe - Soweto [Dj Shinski Redrum] 10. Oxlade - KU LO SA [DJ Shinski Extended] 11. Omah Lay - i'm a mess [Dj Shinski Extended] 12. Ruger - Asiwaju (Clean) [Dj Shinski Redrum] 13. Burna Boy - Vanilla [Dj Shinski Extended] 14. Burna Boy - Last Last - Booty Patrol Remix 15. Ruger - Girlfriend (Dirty) 16. DJ Shinski Ft Naiboi - Give it to Me 17. Mavins Crayon Ayra Starr Ladipoe Magixx Boy Spyce - Overdose (OPD Redrum) 18. Fireboy Ft Asake - Bandana (OPD Redrum) 19. Burna Boy - It's Plenty - Da Phonk Club Edit 20. Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down - Da Phonk Club Edit 21. Kizz Daniel & Empire - Cough (Odo) [Afroextended-Intro] 22. Kizz Daniel & Tekno - Buga - Da Phonk Club Edit 23. Wizkid - Bad to Me [Afroextended-Intro] 24. Korra Obidi - BIG KORRA 25. Mr Eazi, Falz & Major League DJz ft. DJ Tárico & Joey B - Patek Remix 26. Voltage of Hype, DJ Dabila - Amapiano Breakfast - La Mezcla [Afroextended-intro] 27. Mr Eazi, Shatta Wale, DJ Neptune, Medikal, Minz - See Something (Dirty) 28. Tiwa Savage, Asake - Loaded [Afroextended-Intro] 29. Seyi Vibez - Chance (Na Ham) 30. Asake - Organise [Afroextended-Intro] 31. Pheelz & Davido - Electricity [Afroextended-Intro] 32. Asake - Joha [Afroextended-Intro] 33. Kizz Daniel - RTID (Rich Till I Die) 34. Young Jonn - Xtra Cool [Afroextended-Intro] 35. Carterefe & Berri-Tiga - MACHALA [Dj Shinski Extended] 36. Mavins, Rema, Boy Spyce, Crayon, Bayanni, Magixx, LADIPOE, Ayra Starr, Johnny Drille - Xtra Cool [Afroextended-Intro] 37. Flavour, Chinedu Okoli - Game Changer (Dike)