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145 episodes
2026 East Africa Kompa Zouk Summer Mix (Bien Finale, Fally Ipupa, Mbosso, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda)07/10/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Tracklist
1. Bien & Alikiba - Finale [Afroextended-Intro]
2. Element Eleéeh - Ayayaah Ft Bien, Joshua Baraka [Afroextended-Intro]
3. Joé Dwèt Filé, Burna Boy - 4 Kampé Ii - Da Phonk Club Edit [Chorus First]
4. Joé Dwèt Filé - Rihanna [Afroextended-Intro]
5. Deejay Mj - 500 Gouyad (Feat. Colmix & Ddkeyz) [Afroextended-Intro]
6. Savara - Show You Off [Afroextended-Intro]
7. Mbosso - Ozalima [Afroextended-Intro]
8. Siji. - Komsa [Afroextended-Intro]
9. Chriss Eazy, Kevin Kade & The Ben - Folomiana [Afroextended-Intro]
10. Okello Max - Taya - Chorus First [Afroextended-Intro]
11. Gradine Toto - Mayday Rachael [Afroextended-Intro]
12. Cris Mj - Mon Bebe (Feat. Otile Brown) [Afroextended-Intro]
13. Fally Ipupa - Afsana [Afroextended-Intro]
14. Bensoul X V-Be - Kautamu Flani [Afroextended-Intro]
15. Paska Feat Kodongklan - Your Body [Afroextended-Intro]
16. C4 Pedro - Love Again Feat Sauti Sol [Afroextended-Intro]
17. Sauti Sol - My Everything Ft India Arie [Afroextended-Intro]
18. Nameless Feat Marioo - Nasinzia II [Afroextended-Intro]
19. Diamond Platnumz - Natulizana [Afroextended-Intro]
20. D Voice Feat Zuchu - Baridi [Afroextended-Intro]
21. Element Eleéeh - Tombe [Afroextended-Intro]
22. Kevin Kade - Ndi Ready [Afroextended-Intro]
23. Charisma - True Love [Afroextended-Intro]
24. Ywaya Tajiri - Chai Ya Saa Kumi [Zouk Intro]
25. Azawi - Slow Dancing
26. Mutoriah - Βeta [Dj Shinski Redrum]
27. Vyroota - Kunsi [Afroextended-Intro]
28. Aya Nakamura - Djadja [Afroextended-Intro]
29. Aya Nakamura - Copines [Afroextended-Intro]
30. Tayc - N'y Pense Plus [Afroextended-Intro]
31. Ya Levis - Katchua [Afroextended-Intro]
32. Mbosso - Pawa [Afroextended-Intro]
33. Harmonize - Wewe [Afroextended-Intro]
34. Sat-B - Tel Aviv [Afroextended-Intro]
35. Yemi Alade, Bien - Don’t Be Shy [Afroextended-Intro]
36. Joshua Baraka - Wrong Places [Afroextended-Intro]
37. Kevin Kade, The Ben, Element Eleéeh - Sikosa [Afroextended-Intro]
38. Soul Touch Brand, Giveness Ngao - Mdomo Uliponza Kichwa [Afroextended-Intro]
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About Dj Shinski New Mixes
~ 6 time Best African Dj - USA Nominee ~ World Dj of the year - NEAWARDS Nominee ~ Winner of the 1st Dj Spinoff in Houston Texas ~ For Bookings Email : info@djshinski.comPodcast website
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