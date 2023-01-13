Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Dj Shinski New Mixes
Dj Shinski
add
Music
Available Episodes

5 of 107
  • Davido - Timeless Album Full Mix - Dj Shinski (Unavailable, Feel, Away, Champion Sound, Away)
    Davido - Timeless Album Full Mix - Dj Shinski (Unavailable, Feel, Away, Champion Sound, Away) by Dj Shinski
    4/8/2023
    40:26
  • Early 2000s Throwback R&B Clean Video Mix 4 - Dj Shinski [Toni Braxton, TLC, Destiny's child, Eve]
    Early 2000s Throwback R&B Clean Video Mix 4 - Dj Shinski [Toni Braxton, TLC, Destiny's child, Eve] by Dj Shinski
    4/7/2023
    1:35:44
  • Best of Costa Titch Tribute Mix(BIG FLEXA, MA GANG, GOAT, SUPERSTAR, JUST DO IT, AREYENG,)
    Dj Shinski - *Best of Costa Titch Tribute Mix* 🔽Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/9cwn8x4ek15zerk/Dj+Shinski+-+Best+of+Costa+Titch+Tribute+Mix+(Dirty).mp3/file 📺Video Link: https://youtu.be/EznoTnOZxJk ➖➖➖ Follow Dj Shinski for more Updates on New Mixes: ✅Facebook: bit.ly/shinskifb ✅Instagram: bit.ly/shinskigram ✅Twitter: bit.ly/shinskitwitter ➖➖➖ Also available on ➡️Youtube: https://bit.ly/djshinskiyoutube ➡️Soundcloud: https://bit.ly/shinskisc ➡️Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/itunesdjshinski ➡️Google Play: https://bit.ly/shinskigoogleplay ➡️Website: https://www.djshinski.com ➖➖➖ Thank you for the support and the tips to this channel: Buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/djshinski Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/djshinski Cashapp: https://www.cash.app/$steveshinski ➖➖➖ ***Tracklist*** 1 Costa Titch, Akon - Big Flexa (feat. Ma Gang Official, Alfa Kat) (Remix) 2 Costa Titch - Ma Gang - (feat. Phantom Steeze, C'Buda M, Man T, Sdida)  3 Costa Titch, Diamond Platnumz - Superstar 4 Costa Titch, Sibusiso Johannes Mnyakeni - Bula Boot 5 Costa Titch, Pheelz, - Goat 6 Costa Titch - Just Do It (feat. BoiBizza, Phantom Steeze, Nelcno, SayFar, Champuru Makhenzo) 7 Costa Titch, Sibusiso Johannes Mnyakeni, - Out Like A Light 8 Costa Titch, Constantinos Tsobanoglou - TBH (feat. Boskasie) 9 Costa Titch, AKA - Work 10 Costa Titch - Nkalakatha (feat. Riky Rick & Aka) (Remix) 11 Costa Titch - Areyeng (feat. Riky Rick & DJ Maphorisa) 12 Costa Titch - Thembi (feat. Boity) 13 Costa Titch, AKA - Super Soft 14 Costa Titch, AKA - Monate C 15 Costa Titch, AKA - Yizo Yizo 16 Costa Titch, Mustbedubz - Activate (feat. Phantom Steeze & Alfakatlaygo) 17 Costa Titch, AKA - Big Deal 18 Costa Titch - Durban Poison
    3/16/2023
    49:31
  • Naija Overdose Mix 14 [Cough, Rush, Asiwaju, Asake, Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Ruger, Ku Lo Sa, Rema]
    Dj Shinski - Naija Overdose Mix Vol 14 🔽Download: 📺Video Link: ➖➖➖ Follow Dj Shinski for more Updates on New Mixes: ✅Facebook: bit.ly/shinskifb ✅Instagram: bit.ly/shinskigram ✅Twitter: bit.ly/shinskitwitter ➖➖➖ Also available on ➡️Youtube: https://bit.ly/djshinskiyoutube ➡️Soundcloud: https://bit.ly/shinskisc ➡️Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/itunesdjshinski ➡️Google Play: https://bit.ly/shinskigoogleplay ➡️Website: https://www.djshinski.com ➖➖➖ Thank you for the support and the tips to this channel: Buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/djshinski Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/djshinski Cashapp: https://www.cash.app/$steveshinski ➖➖➖ ***Tracklist*** ***Tracklist*** 1. Ayra Starr - Rush 2. Bayanni - TaTa 3. Magixx - All Over 4. Joeboy - Likkle Riddim (Clean) 5. Iyanya - One Side [Dj Shinski Redrum] 6. Ruger - Red flags [Dj Shinski Redrum] 7. Wizkid x Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar [Dj Shinski Redrum] 8. Omah lay - Soso [Dj Shinski Redrum] 9. Victony ft. Tempoe - Soweto [Dj Shinski Redrum] 10. Oxlade - KU LO SA [DJ Shinski Extended] 11. Omah Lay - i'm a mess [Dj Shinski Extended] 12. Ruger - Asiwaju (Clean) [Dj Shinski Redrum] 13. Burna Boy - Vanilla [Dj Shinski Extended] 14. Burna Boy - Last Last - Booty Patrol Remix 15. Ruger - Girlfriend (Dirty) 16. DJ Shinski Ft Naiboi - Give it to Me 17. Mavins Crayon Ayra Starr Ladipoe Magixx Boy Spyce - Overdose (OPD Redrum) 18. Fireboy Ft Asake - Bandana (OPD Redrum) 19. Burna Boy - It's Plenty - Da Phonk Club Edit 20. Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down - Da Phonk Club Edit 21. Kizz Daniel & Empire - Cough (Odo) [Afroextended-Intro] 22. Kizz Daniel & Tekno - Buga - Da Phonk Club Edit 23. Wizkid - Bad to Me [Afroextended-Intro] 24. Korra Obidi - BIG KORRA 25. Mr Eazi, Falz & Major League DJz ft. DJ Tárico & Joey B - Patek Remix 26. Voltage of Hype, DJ Dabila  - Amapiano Breakfast - La Mezcla [Afroextended-intro] 27. Mr Eazi, Shatta Wale, DJ Neptune, Medikal, Minz - See Something (Dirty) 28. Tiwa Savage, Asake - Loaded [Afroextended-Intro] 29. Seyi Vibez - Chance (Na Ham) 30. Asake - Organise [Afroextended-Intro] 31. Pheelz & Davido - Electricity [Afroextended-Intro] 32. Asake - Joha [Afroextended-Intro] 33. Kizz Daniel - RTID (Rich Till I Die) 34. Young Jonn - Xtra Cool [Afroextended-Intro] 35. Carterefe & Berri-Tiga  - MACHALA [Dj Shinski Extended] 36. Mavins, Rema, Boy Spyce, Crayon, Bayanni, Magixx, LADIPOE, Ayra Starr, Johnny Drille - Xtra Cool [Afroextended-Intro] 37. Flavour, Chinedu Okoli - Game Changer (Dike)
    1/18/2023
    1:23:56
  • Latino Reggaeton Mix on Serenity Yacht Miami Inc - Dj Shinski [Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Daddy yankee ]
    Latino Reggaeton Mix on Serenity Yacht Miami Inc - Dj Shinski [Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Daddy yankee ] by Dj Shinski
    1/13/2023
    40:02

~ 6 time Best African Dj - USA Nominee ~ World Dj of the year - NEAWARDS Nominee ~ Winner of the 1st Dj Spinoff in Houston Texas ~ For Bookings Email : [email protected]
