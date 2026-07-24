Tracklist

1. Bien & Alikiba - Finale [Afroextended-Intro]

2. Element Eleéeh - Ayayaah Ft Bien, Joshua Baraka [Afroextended-Intro]

3. Joé Dwèt Filé, Burna Boy - 4 Kampé Ii - Da Phonk Club Edit [Chorus First]

4. Joé Dwèt Filé - Rihanna [Afroextended-Intro]

5. Deejay Mj - 500 Gouyad (Feat. Colmix & Ddkeyz) [Afroextended-Intro]

6. Savara - Show You Off [Afroextended-Intro]

7. Mbosso - Ozalima [Afroextended-Intro]

8. Siji. - Komsa [Afroextended-Intro]

9. Chriss Eazy, Kevin Kade & The Ben - Folomiana [Afroextended-Intro]

10. Okello Max - Taya - Chorus First [Afroextended-Intro]

11. Gradine Toto - Mayday Rachael [Afroextended-Intro]

12. Cris Mj - Mon Bebe (Feat. Otile Brown) [Afroextended-Intro]

13. Fally Ipupa - Afsana [Afroextended-Intro]

14. Bensoul X V-Be - Kautamu Flani [Afroextended-Intro]

15. Paska Feat Kodongklan - Your Body [Afroextended-Intro]

16. C4 Pedro - Love Again Feat Sauti Sol [Afroextended-Intro]

17. Sauti Sol - My Everything Ft India Arie [Afroextended-Intro]

18. Nameless Feat Marioo - Nasinzia II [Afroextended-Intro]

19. Diamond Platnumz - Natulizana [Afroextended-Intro]

20. D Voice Feat Zuchu - Baridi [Afroextended-Intro]

21. Element Eleéeh - Tombe [Afroextended-Intro]

22. Kevin Kade - Ndi Ready [Afroextended-Intro]

23. Charisma - True Love [Afroextended-Intro]

24. Ywaya Tajiri - Chai Ya Saa Kumi [Zouk Intro]

25. Azawi - Slow Dancing

26. Mutoriah - Βeta [Dj Shinski Redrum]

27. Vyroota - Kunsi [Afroextended-Intro]

28. Aya Nakamura - Djadja [Afroextended-Intro]

29. Aya Nakamura - Copines [Afroextended-Intro]

30. Tayc - N'y Pense Plus [Afroextended-Intro]

31. Ya Levis - Katchua [Afroextended-Intro]

32. Mbosso - Pawa [Afroextended-Intro]

33. Harmonize - Wewe [Afroextended-Intro]

34. Sat-B - Tel Aviv [Afroextended-Intro]

35. Yemi Alade, Bien - Don’t Be Shy [Afroextended-Intro]

36. Joshua Baraka - Wrong Places [Afroextended-Intro]

37. Kevin Kade, The Ben, Element Eleéeh - Sikosa [Afroextended-Intro]

38. Soul Touch Brand, Giveness Ngao - Mdomo Uliponza Kichwa [Afroextended-Intro]