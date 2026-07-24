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Dj Shinski New Mixes

Dj Shinski
Music
Dj Shinski New Mixes
Latest episode

145 episodes

  • Dj Shinski New Mixes

    Amapiano Overdose 7 | Lwetse, Nakupenda, Zep, Mopepe, Gone Kanje, Scotts Maphuma, Uncle Waffles

    07/22/2026 | 54 mins.
    Amapiano Overdose Vol 7 (Lwetse, Nakupenda, Zep, Mopepe, Gone Kanje, Scotts Maphuma, Uncle Waffles, Maphorisa, Tonbetsa, iKhekhe)
  • Dj Shinski New Mixes

    2026 East Africa Kompa Zouk Summer Mix (Bien Finale, Fally Ipupa, Mbosso, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda)

    07/10/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Tracklist
    1. Bien & Alikiba - Finale [Afroextended-Intro]
    2. Element Eleéeh - Ayayaah Ft Bien, Joshua Baraka [Afroextended-Intro]
    3. Joé Dwèt Filé, Burna Boy - 4 Kampé Ii - Da Phonk Club Edit [Chorus First]
    4. Joé Dwèt Filé - Rihanna [Afroextended-Intro]
    5. Deejay Mj - 500 Gouyad (Feat. Colmix & Ddkeyz) [Afroextended-Intro]
    6. Savara - Show You Off [Afroextended-Intro]
    7. Mbosso - Ozalima [Afroextended-Intro]
    8. Siji. - Komsa [Afroextended-Intro]
    9. Chriss Eazy, Kevin Kade & The Ben - Folomiana [Afroextended-Intro]
    10. Okello Max - Taya - Chorus First [Afroextended-Intro]
    11. Gradine Toto - Mayday Rachael [Afroextended-Intro]
    12. Cris Mj - Mon Bebe (Feat. Otile Brown) [Afroextended-Intro]
    13. Fally Ipupa - Afsana [Afroextended-Intro]
    14. Bensoul X V-Be - Kautamu Flani [Afroextended-Intro]
    15. Paska Feat Kodongklan - Your Body [Afroextended-Intro]
    16. C4 Pedro - Love Again Feat Sauti Sol [Afroextended-Intro]
    17. Sauti Sol - My Everything Ft India Arie [Afroextended-Intro]
    18. Nameless Feat Marioo - Nasinzia II [Afroextended-Intro]
    19. Diamond Platnumz - Natulizana [Afroextended-Intro]
    20. D Voice Feat Zuchu - Baridi [Afroextended-Intro]
    21. Element Eleéeh - Tombe [Afroextended-Intro]
    22. Kevin Kade - Ndi Ready [Afroextended-Intro]
    23. Charisma - True Love [Afroextended-Intro]
    24. Ywaya Tajiri - Chai Ya Saa Kumi [Zouk Intro]
    25. Azawi - Slow Dancing
    26. Mutoriah - Βeta [Dj Shinski Redrum]
    27. Vyroota - Kunsi [Afroextended-Intro]
    28. Aya Nakamura - Djadja [Afroextended-Intro]
    29. Aya Nakamura - Copines [Afroextended-Intro]
    30. Tayc - N'y Pense Plus [Afroextended-Intro]
    31. Ya Levis - Katchua [Afroextended-Intro]
    32. Mbosso - Pawa [Afroextended-Intro]
    33. Harmonize - Wewe [Afroextended-Intro]
    34. Sat-B - Tel Aviv [Afroextended-Intro]
    35. Yemi Alade, Bien - Don’t Be Shy [Afroextended-Intro]
    36. Joshua Baraka - Wrong Places [Afroextended-Intro]
    37. Kevin Kade, The Ben, Element Eleéeh - Sikosa [Afroextended-Intro]
    38. Soul Touch Brand, Giveness Ngao - Mdomo Uliponza Kichwa [Afroextended-Intro]
  • Dj Shinski New Mixes

    Best of Shatta, Dancehall Mix Vol 1 [Kalash, Vybz Kartel, Blaiz Fayah, Sheensea, Sean Paul]

    05/21/2026 | 57 mins.
    Best of Shatta, Dancehall Mix Vol 1 [Kalash, Vybz Kartel, Blaiz Fayah, Sheensea, Sean Paul] by Dj Shinski
  • Dj Shinski New Mixes

    2026 Afrobeats Vs Amapiano Mix Vol 3 [Asake, Nakupenda, Wizkid, ZEP, Davido, SNOKONOKO, ZENZELE]

    05/16/2026 | 36 mins.
    2026 Afrobeats Vs Amapiano Mix Vol 3 [Asake, Nakupenda, Wizkid, ZEP, Davido, SNOKONOKO, ZENZELE] by Dj Shinski
  • Dj Shinski New Mixes

    Reggae, Afrobeats, Amapiano, Dancehall, Kenya - The Bag Mix 2026

    03/05/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Reggae, Afrobeats, Amapiano, Dancehall, Kenya - The Bag Mix 2026 by Dj Shinski
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About Dj Shinski New Mixes
~ 6 time Best African Dj - USA Nominee ~ World Dj of the year - NEAWARDS Nominee ~ Winner of the 1st Dj Spinoff in Houston Texas ~ For Bookings Email : info@djshinski.com
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