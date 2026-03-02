On this episode of Get Off The Couch we chop it up with the one and only Big Bub, one of the members from the R&B group Today. We talk about growing up in Englewood, New Jersey, being on tour, the wild stories, meeting Teddy Riley, his run-ins with a variety of legends, writing for Bobby Brown, Mary J. Blige and more to his undeniable impact in the music industry, and how he balanced the highs and lows of celebrity life. The conversation is raw, funny, and surprisingly vulnerable, showing a side of Big Bub many fans don’t always get to see. Make some noise for Big Bub!!!

