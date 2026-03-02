Open app
    On The Couch with Esso

    03/01/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    ESSO from Queens, NY, who has a background in the music industry and co-founded Bag Fuel and the podcasting/media company.

    From All-Star Athlete to celebrity music manager and entrepreneur, Randall Parker “E.S.S.O.” has worked behind the scenes with many legendary artists, producers, and songwriters within the music business.
    Res-Philly's Soul

    02/18/2026 | 1h 56 mins.
    Shareese Renée Ballard, known professionally as Res (/riːs/ REESS), is a singer, songwriter and musician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania who was signed to Talib Kweli's Javotti Media label in 2013.

    She is best known for her solo work and for collaborating with Kweli in the electro-hip-hop duo Idle Warship, which released projects like Party Robot (2009) and Habits of the Heart (2011)
    Big Bub

    02/04/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    On this episode of Get Off The Couch we chop it up with the one and only Big Bub, one of the members from the R&B group Today. We talk about growing up in Englewood, New Jersey, being on tour, the wild stories, meeting Teddy Riley, his run-ins with a variety of legends, writing for Bobby Brown, Mary J. Blige and more to his undeniable impact in the music industry, and how he balanced the highs and lows of celebrity life. The conversation is raw, funny, and surprisingly vulnerable, showing a side of Big Bub many fans don’t always get to see. Make some noise for Big Bub!!!
    On The Couch With R&B Group Allure

    01/21/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    As we sit on the couch with the amazing R&B group Allure, we get to hear about their incredible journey from Laguardia High School, signing to Mariah Carey, touring, their personal life and still doing what they love! grab your popcorn and take a seat as the ladies of ALLURE bring you into their world.

    Taj Jackson 16x Grammy Songwriter

    01/07/2026 | 42 mins.
    This episode we sit down with Grammy writer Taj Jackson shares his journey in music as a songwriter, discussing his relationship with Lionel Richie, his 1st big publishing check and the state of the music industry.

    This is episode 2 of season one, be sure to subscribe, follow and share!!
About Official Get Off The Couch

We celebrate hard working people by Interviewing with Artist, entrepreneurs, game changers, tastemakers and more who share their journeys with the world.
