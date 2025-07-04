Powered by RND
★ UNRELEASED SONGS ★
Alexander Gomez
  Lana Del Rey - Moi je joue
    I must say that these songs were published by fans for fans, we do not try to profit from these songs, all rights belong to Lana and I only publish them to listen to them, also listen to her legal songs
    --------  
    3:04
  the marias - no one noticed underwater Black Ice Vinyl
    i love this song, maybe i, lost my mind stream submarine by the mariaas
    --------  
    4:07
  Ariana Grande - Fantasize
    I must say that these songs were published by fans for fans, we do not try to profit from these songs, all rights belong to Lana and I only publish them to listen to them, also listen to her legal songs
    --------  
    3:23
  Billie Eilish - wildflower (amplified background vocals)
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/unreleased-songs/id1651290930
    --------  
    4:21
  Lana Del Rey - Paris
    im sorry for disappearing for so long
    --------  
    3:43

About ★ UNRELEASED SONGS ★

Hello everyone, I had to create another program since they wouldn't let me upload audios to the old one I must say that these songs were published by fans for fans, we do not try to profit from these songs, all rights belong to the artists and I only re-publish them, because already, listen to their legal songs and stream their albums
