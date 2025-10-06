Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsMusicMusic Uncovered
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Music Uncovered
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Music Uncovered

BBC
MusicSociety & Culture
Music Uncovered
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 36
  • David Bowie Changeling: 9. Kate Moss and Nick Grimshaw talk Bowie
    In this special episode, fashion icon Kate Moss joins Nick Grimshaw for an intimate conversation within the David Bowie Centre at the V&A East Storehouse. Together, they delve into Kate’s personal friendship with Bowie and reflect on his enduring influence across music, fashion, and culture. First broadcast on the 6 Music Breakfast Show.
    --------  
    17:43
  • David Bowie Changeling: 8. The Year of the Diamond Dog
    The series concludes with Kate Moss exploring the lasting legacy of David Bowie and the story behind Diamond Dogs, an album that carried themes from Bowie’s unrealised Orwell adaptation. Released on May 24, 1974, it marked a shift—Tony Defries had convinced Bowie to drop “David,” and all promotional material referred to him simply as Bowie. Unable to stage his 1984 concept, Bowie transformed it into a theatrical U.S. tour, bringing in Broadway designers and choreographer Toni Basil. After months of rehearsals, the Diamond Dogs Tour launched in Montreal, pioneering large-scale rock theatrics and earning rave reviews. During the tour, Bowie began recording Young Americans in Philadelphia, where filmmaker Alan Yentob captured his volatile state in the documentary Cracked Actor. Bowie, inspired by the new sound, incorporated it into the tour’s final leg and completed the album with Tony Visconti. The last track, Fame, was co-written with John Lennon. Cracked Actor aired in January 1975, catching the eye of director Nic Roeg, who cast Bowie in The Man Who Fell to Earth, sparking the birth of his next persona: The Thin White Duke. In just five years, Bowie evolved from a shy outsider into a global icon—constantly reinventing himself through music, fashion, and art. With contributions from Tilda Swinton, Dave Gahan, Robbie Williams, Florence Welch, Nick Knight, Christine & The Queens, Toni Basil, Jules Fisher, Mark Ravitz, Elton John, Geoff MacCormack, Tony Zanetta and Edward Enninful, Artwork Photo Credit: Ellen von Unwerth A Zinc Media Production. Series Producer: Des Shaw BBC Commissioners: Will Wilkin & Hannah Clapham
    --------  
    17:48
  • David Bowie Changeling: 7. The 1980 Floor Show
    Following the end of Ziggy Stardust, David Bowie entered a period of reinvention. While Tony Defries negotiated a complex publishing deal, Bowie owed RCA another album—so he recorded Pin Ups, a collection of covers that paid tribute to the songs that shaped his early musical journey. He and Angie spent the summer of 1973 at Château d’Hérouville in France working on the project. That same year, Bowie was invited by NBC to film a concert for their Midnight Special series. Unable to secure rights to adapt Orwell’s 1984 for the stage, Bowie channelled his vision into a theatrical performance titled The 1980 Floor Show, filmed at London’s Marquee Club. Still in Ziggy mode for one final outing, Bowie was joined by guests including The Troggs, Carmen, and Marianne Faithfull. With contributions from Marianne Faithfull, Chrissie Hynde, Cherry Vanilla, Mike Garson and Gene Simmons. Artwork Photo Credit: Ellen von Unwerth A Zinc Media Production. Series Producer: Des Shaw BBC Commissioners: Will Wilkin & Hannah Clapham
    --------  
    15:43
  • David Bowie Changeling: 6. A Lad Insane
    In April 1973, David Bowie fulfilled a long-held dream by touring Japan. Designer Kansai Yamamoto gifted him a collection of flamboyant stage outfits that Bowie wore with confidence—looks that continue to inspire fashion today. On April 19, Bowie released Aladdin Sane, featuring the iconic lightning bolt artwork that became one of rock’s most enduring images. As Ziggy Stardust’s fame soared, Bowie’s reality blurred with fantasy. Within just 18 months, Ziggy had become a global phenomenon. But fame came at a cost. The pressures of touring and financial strain began to mount. On July 3, 1973, at London’s Hammersmith Odeon, Bowie dramatically retired Ziggy Stardust, closing a defining chapter in his career. With contributions from Mike Garson, Geoff MacCormack, Dana Gillespie, Lady Gaga, Chris Duffy, Harris Reed and Sir Paul Smith. Artwork Photo Credit: Ellen von Unwerth A Zinc Media Production. Series Producer: Des Shaw BBC Commissioners: Will Wilkin & Hannah Clapham
    --------  
    15:03
  • David Bowie Changeling: 5. Walk On The Wild Side
    Kate Moss digs into how Bowie brought Ziggy Stardust to life, through a striking transformation. Though Hunky Dory showed him with flowing golden hair, Bowie was already embracing a bolder look inspired by Warhol’s circle and Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange. Despite the daring style, early gigs drew small crowds—some nights just ten people—and not everyone embraced the new aesthetic. One early show featured Roxy Music, another band pushing boundaries. Bursting with creativity, Bowie wrote and produced All the Young Dudes for Mott the Hoople, an anthem that defined the era. Then in June 1972, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars was released. A month later, Bowie’s electrifying Top of the Pops performance of Starman in full Ziggy costume became a cultural milestone. That summer, riding the wave of Ziggy’s success, Bowie produced Lou Reed’s Transformer. With contributions from Suzi Ronson, Trevor Bolder, Woody Woodmansey, Michael Watts, Mick Ronson, Phil Manzanera, Mick Rock, Ian Hunter, Lou Reed & Boy George. Artwork Photo Credit: Ellen von Unwerth A Zinc Media Production. Series Producer: Des Shaw BBC Commissioners: Will Wilkin & Hannah Clapham
    --------  
    18:18

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Music Uncovered

Kate Moss explores the creative evolution of David Bowie.
Podcast website
MusicSociety & CultureDocumentaryMusic History

Listen to Music Uncovered, Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... Nashville and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Music Uncovered: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/11/2025 - 8:41:05 PM