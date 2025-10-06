David Bowie Changeling: 8. The Year of the Diamond Dog

The series concludes with Kate Moss exploring the lasting legacy of David Bowie and the story behind Diamond Dogs, an album that carried themes from Bowie’s unrealised Orwell adaptation. Released on May 24, 1974, it marked a shift—Tony Defries had convinced Bowie to drop “David,” and all promotional material referred to him simply as Bowie. Unable to stage his 1984 concept, Bowie transformed it into a theatrical U.S. tour, bringing in Broadway designers and choreographer Toni Basil. After months of rehearsals, the Diamond Dogs Tour launched in Montreal, pioneering large-scale rock theatrics and earning rave reviews. During the tour, Bowie began recording Young Americans in Philadelphia, where filmmaker Alan Yentob captured his volatile state in the documentary Cracked Actor. Bowie, inspired by the new sound, incorporated it into the tour’s final leg and completed the album with Tony Visconti. The last track, Fame, was co-written with John Lennon. Cracked Actor aired in January 1975, catching the eye of director Nic Roeg, who cast Bowie in The Man Who Fell to Earth, sparking the birth of his next persona: The Thin White Duke. In just five years, Bowie evolved from a shy outsider into a global icon—constantly reinventing himself through music, fashion, and art. With contributions from Tilda Swinton, Dave Gahan, Robbie Williams, Florence Welch, Nick Knight, Christine & The Queens, Toni Basil, Jules Fisher, Mark Ravitz, Elton John, Geoff MacCormack, Tony Zanetta and Edward Enninful, Artwork Photo Credit: Ellen von Unwerth A Zinc Media Production. Series Producer: Des Shaw BBC Commissioners: Will Wilkin & Hannah Clapham