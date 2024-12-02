Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsMusicwhat i will say
Listen to what i will say in the App
Listen to what i will say in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

what i will say

Podcast what i will say
Bop Culture
Your inside source for pop culture deep dives, gossip, hot takes, and of course clownery all hours of the day when it comes to Taylor Swift and Gaylor Swift. Fi...
More
Music

Available Episodes

5 of 136
  • We Watched The Taylor and Travis Holiday Movie So You Don't Have To (Christmas in the Spotlight Review)
    Send us a textJoin me and Jaime Scott to break down EVERY excruciating detail of the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Tayvis? Swelce? Travlor?) Lifetime Original Movie - Christmas in the Spotlight. Swifties are gonna love (or hate?) this one!Use Code 555DB for 50% off your first month of Patreon!Support the show
    --------  
    1:37:02
  • Matty's Meltdown & Cara's Comments
    Send us a textTorry (Ready to be Petty/Ready to be Romanced) joins me to discuss Matty Healy and his latest social media outburts and Cara Delevingne's flirty comments about living with Taylor Swift!Support the show
    --------  
    1:21:50
  • Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn - Everything You Need to Know About Toe THE GRAND FINALE
    Send us a textLink to the Timeline. We are BACK to discuss everything you could ever want to know about the pop culture mega relationship between Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn so Swifties hold on to your butts because we've got every detail from the releases of The Folklore and Evermore albums to Taylor and Joe's final breakup.Support the show
    --------  
    1:04:29
  • Taylor Swift Theories That Haunt Me (Fixed Audio!) (Niceboy Ed and The Lost Karma Album)
    Send us a textWe're on this week to talk about the Taylor Swift theories that haunt us! We're covering Niceboy Ed and the Lost Karma Album Theory! Happy Halloween!Support the show
    --------  
    51:41
  • Emergency Episode - WTF is going on with Diddy, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé
    Send us a textIt's time to discuss Sean P Diddy Combs and the numerous theories surrounding his crimes, and his relationships with Jay-Z and Beyoncé. We cover Aaliyah's death, Jaguar Wright's accusations, and Tupac's murder among other things!Support the show
    --------  
    49:53

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About what i will say

Your inside source for pop culture deep dives, gossip, hot takes, and of course clownery all hours of the day when it comes to Taylor Swift and Gaylor Swift. Find us on Patreon (search: what I will say) for bonus episodes, the spiciest takes, and industry tea plus other perks like access to our private discord! Follow the blog at https://whatiwillsay.tumblr.com/
Podcast website

Listen to what i will say, Song Exploder and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

what i will say: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 2:56:31 AM