We Watched The Taylor and Travis Holiday Movie So You Don't Have To (Christmas in the Spotlight Review)

Send us a textJoin me and Jaime Scott to break down EVERY excruciating detail of the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Tayvis? Swelce? Travlor?) Lifetime Original Movie - Christmas in the Spotlight. Swifties are gonna love (or hate?) this one!Use Code 555DB for 50% off your first month of Patreon!Support the show