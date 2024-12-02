We Watched The Taylor and Travis Holiday Movie So You Don't Have To (Christmas in the Spotlight Review)
Send us a textJoin me and Jaime Scott to break down EVERY excruciating detail of the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Tayvis? Swelce? Travlor?) Lifetime Original Movie - Christmas in the Spotlight. Swifties are gonna love (or hate?) this one!Use Code 555DB for 50% off your first month of Patreon!Support the show
--------
1:37:02
Matty's Meltdown & Cara's Comments
Send us a textTorry (Ready to be Petty/Ready to be Romanced) joins me to discuss Matty Healy and his latest social media outburts and Cara Delevingne's flirty comments about living with Taylor Swift!Support the show
--------
1:21:50
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn - Everything You Need to Know About Toe THE GRAND FINALE
Send us a textLink to the Timeline. We are BACK to discuss everything you could ever want to know about the pop culture mega relationship between Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn so Swifties hold on to your butts because we've got every detail from the releases of The Folklore and Evermore albums to Taylor and Joe's final breakup.Support the show
--------
1:04:29
Taylor Swift Theories That Haunt Me (Fixed Audio!) (Niceboy Ed and The Lost Karma Album)
Send us a textWe're on this week to talk about the Taylor Swift theories that haunt us! We're covering Niceboy Ed and the Lost Karma Album Theory! Happy Halloween!Support the show
--------
51:41
Emergency Episode - WTF is going on with Diddy, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé
Send us a textIt's time to discuss Sean P Diddy Combs and the numerous theories surrounding his crimes, and his relationships with Jay-Z and Beyoncé. We cover Aaliyah's death, Jaguar Wright's accusations, and Tupac's murder among other things!Support the show
Your inside source for pop culture deep dives, gossip, hot takes, and of course clownery all hours of the day when it comes to Taylor Swift and Gaylor Swift. Find us on Patreon (search: what I will say) for bonus episodes, the spiciest takes, and industry tea plus other perks like access to our private discord! Follow the blog at https://whatiwillsay.tumblr.com/