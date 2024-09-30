Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta Jerry EP891
This weeks show starts off with music from Third World, The Abyssinians, The 18th Parallel with Cornell Campbell, Clinton Fearon, Linval Thompson, Sly & Robbie, Black Uhuru, Hugh Mundell, Steel Pulse, The Heptones, Judah Eskender Tafari, Michael Prophet, Michael Palmer, Lacksley Castell & Papa Tullo, Ronnie Davis, Junior Delgado, Johnny Osbourne, Garnet Silk, Buju Banton, and Culture. New music this week comes from Mystic Firm & Derajah, Israel Vibration, President Brown, Ras Demo with Krak In Dub and Carlton Livingston, Kuzikk, Hezron, Keishera, Junior Jazz, Soul Rebel Marley, Micah Shemaiah, Manwel T, Macka B & Prince Alla, CJ Joe, Capleton, Luciano, King Lorenzo, and Troy Berkely. Also this week we ride the Helicopter Riddim 2.0 & The Black Heart Riddim featuring artists like Zamunda, Ninja Ford, Jesse Royal & Agent Sasco, Brother Culture, Ilements, and Stranjah Miller.
Enjoy!
Third World - Rhythm Of Life - 96 Degrees In The Shade - Island Records
The Abyssinians - Y Mas Gan - Satta Massagana Deluxe Edition - Heartbeat Records
The 18th Parallel feat. Cornell Campbell - Lovely Feeling - Downtown Sessions - Fruits Records
Clinton Fearon - Run Come Rally - Vision - Kool Yu Foot
Linval Thompson & The Med Tone All Stars - Fussing & Fighting/Rubbing & Dubbing - Medtone Records
Sly & Robbie - Computer Malfunction - A Dub Experience - Island Records
Black Uhuru - World Is Africa - Sinsemilla - Mango
Hugh Mundell - Let’s All Unite - Rockers 7”
Steel Pulse - Babylon Makes The Rules - Rastanthology - Wise Man Doctrine
The Heptones - African Children - Jack Ruby Presents: The Black Foundation - Heartbeat Records
Jack Ruby - African Birthright - Black Foundation In Dub - Heartbeat Records
Judah Eskender Tafari - Great Escape - Daptone Records 7”
Michael Prophet - Them A Fight - Original Prophet - Corner Stone
Michael Palmer - Run, Run - History Of Uptempo - Uptempo Records
Lacksley Castell & Papa Tullo - Jah Is Watching You/Sweet Reggae Music - Negus Roots
Cornell Campbell - Forward Natty Dread - I Shall Not Remove 1975-1980 - Blood & Fire
Ronnie Davis - No Weakheart - On Top Records
Junior Delgado & Jah Thomas - The Raiders - Jah Love Rockers: Revolutionary Sounds From The Rockers & Steppers Era 1975-1980 - Trojan Records
Johnny Osbourne - Warrior - Mr. Buddy Bye - VP Records
Garnet Silk - A Man Is Just A Man - Collectors Series - Penthouse Records
Buju Banton - Not An Easy Road - Til’ Shiloh - Penthouse Records
Culture - Revolution/Revolution Version - Humble African 25th Anniversary Edition - VP Records
Mystic Firm & Derajah - Chant - Baco Music
Israel Vibration - Don’t Let Them Make You Do - Reggae Music Never Dies - Riddim Agency
Bugle w/Buju Banton & Damian Marley - Thank You Lord - Apex - An9ted Ent./Evidence Music
Prezident Brown - Fyah Burn - Strictly Yard Music
Ras Demo & Krak In Dub feat. Carlton Livingston - We Have No Regrets - Evidence Music
Zamunda - My Sound - Helicopter Riddim 2.0 - A/C Records
Ninja Ford - Da Song Yah - Helicopter Riddim 2.0 - A/C Records
Jesse Royal & Agent Sasco - So High - Helicopter Riddim 2.0 - A/C Records
Kuzikk - Legalize - OneRPM
Lymie Cool Off The Pressure - Reggae Now Vol. 1 - Bogalusa
Cocoa Tea - She Loves Me Now (extended edit) - VP Records
Keishera & Boomrush Backup - I’m In Love - Boomrush Productions
Junior Jazz - Try Love Again - Living Room/SPI Music
Hezron - Blame It On The Wine (remix) - Tad’s Records
Maxi Priest feat. Kabaka Pyramid - Nyabingi Love - Nyabingi Love Riddim - Ineffable Records
Soul Rebel Marley - Loving Jah - Tek Time Productions/Tuff Gong International
No Man Is An Island 2 Book & Music Spotlight
The Skatalites - Addis Ababa - Foundation Ska - Heartbeat Records
The Wailers - Habits - One Love At Studio One - Heartbeat Records
Ken Boothe & Stranger Cole - Artibella - Ska Bonanza: The Studio One Ska Years - Heartbeat Records
Don Drummond - Man In The Street - Ska Bonanza: The Studio One Ska Years - Heartbeat Records
Micah Shemaiah - When Yuh Right - JahSolidRock Music
Chezidek - Spiritual People/Spiritual Dub - King Of The Dub Rock 3 - JahSolidRock Music
Dub Syndicate - Dubbing Is A Must - The Rasta Far I - Collision: Cause Of Chapter 3
Bush Chemists - Bush Chemist Country - Light Up Your Spliff - Conscious Sounds
Ras Degus - Fishing Day - Cause N Effect
Manwel T - Celebration/Dub Celebration - Manwel T Music
Macka B feat. Prince Alla - Daniel In The Lions Den - Chinelo Records
Chazbo Meets Empress Shema - Amlak/Amlak Dub - Roots Youth Records 12”
Mykal Rose & Subatomic Sound System feat. Hollie Cook - Happy Is The Man Who Finds Wisdom - Rockin’ Like A Champion - DubShot Records
CJ Joe - Live Up - Fareast Souljah Music
Capleton & Little Lion Sound - Jah Is My Leader - Uhuru Riddim - Evidence Music
Luciano & Derrick Sound - Old School Rule - Evidence Music
King Lorenzo - Roots Reggae Man - Reality Shock Records
Jah Lil - Warn Yuh - XTM Nation
Brother Culture - We Want - Black Heart Riddim - Street Rockaz Family
Ilements - Rebel - Black Heart Riddim - Street Rockaz Family
Stranjah Miller - So High - Black Heart Riddim - Street Rockaz Family
Troy Berkley & Krak In Dub - Golden Rule - Evidence Music
Green Lion Crew feat. Medisun - Congo Drum - Rough Road 11th Anniversary Edition - Green Lion Crew