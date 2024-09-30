Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta Jerry EP890

This weeks show starts off with classics from Bob Marley & The Wailers, The Wailing Souls, Barrington Levy, Peter Tosh, Gregory Isaacs, Pablo Moses, Linton Kwesi Johnson, Ijahman, The Mighty Diamonds, Johnny Clarke, Bonnie Gayle, The Eagles, Althea & Donna with Trinity, Beverly Bailey, Prince Far I, Linval Thompson & U-Brown, and John Holt. New music this week comes from Third World, Pressure Busspipe, Leon Dinero, Joe Yorke and the Co-Operators, Israel Starr and The Mighty Asterix, Perfect Giddimani, Jamelody, Aza Lineage, Da Fuchaman with Little Lion Sound, and Inna Vision and Lion Fiyah. Also this week we ride the Helicopter 2.0 Riddim featuring Buccaneer, Bugle, and Jesse Royal with Agent Sasco. Enjoy! Bob Marley & The Wailers - Natty Dread - Natty Dread - Tuff Gong The Wailing Souls - Jah Jah Give Us Life To Live (Don’t Feel No Way) extended 12” disco mix - Wailing Souls At Channel One: 7’s, 12’s and Versions - Pressure Sounds Barrington Levy - Please Jah Jah (dynamic sounds master) - Prison Oval Rock 40th Anniversary Edition - VP Records Peter Tosh - No Sympathy - Legalize It (Legacy Edition) - Columbia Legacy Gregory Isaacs w/ Ossie & The Revolutionaries - Mr. Know It All/War Of The Stars - Mr. Issacs - VP Records King Tubby - Where Eagles Dare - Harry Mudie Meets King Tubby In Dub Conference Vol. 3 - Moodisc Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - Rasta Man Chant - Burnin’ - Tuff Gong Bob Marley & The Wailers - Soul Rebel - Roots Of A Legend - Trojan Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - So Much Trouble In The World - Survival - Tuff Gong Pablo Moses - Music Is My Desire - A Song - Mango Linton Kwesi Johnson - Reggae Sounds/Shocking Dub - Independant Intavenshan: The Island Anthology - Island Records Ijahman - Moulding - Are We A Warrior - Island Records The Mighty Diamonds - Leaders Of Black Countries/Leaders Of Dub - Leaders Of Black Countries - Kingston Sounds Johnny Clarke - Don’t Want To Be No Rude Boy - Attack 7” Bonnie Gayle & Conscious Minds - How Many Strongs - Love 7” The Eagles - Warn The Nation - Jack Ruby Presents: The Black Foundation - Heartbeat Records Jack Ruby - Creation - Jack Ruby Presents: Black Foundation In Dub - Heartbeat Records David Jahson - Jah Rasta Fari - Top Ranking Sounds 7” Althea & Donna - Uptown Top Ranking - Reggae Bloodlines - Island Records Trinity - Spanking From The Ranking - Reggae Bloodlines - Island Records Beverly Bailey - I Was In Love - The Ladies At Joe Gibbs - VP Records Prince Far I - Deck Of Cards/Deck Of Cards Version - Under Heavy Manners Deluxe Edition - VP Records The Wailers - Soul Shake Down Party - The Best Of The Wailers - Jamwax Bob Marley & The Wailers - Hammer - Songs Of Freedom - Tuff Gong The Wailers - Caution - The Best Of The Wailers - Jamwax Bob Marley & The Wailers - Mr.. Brown - Roots Of A Legend - Trojan Records The Wailers feat. U-Roy - Mr. Brown - My Cup Runneth Over - Tsosume Records Linval Thompson - Ganja Man - Ganja Man - Irie Ites Records U-Brown & Linval Thompson - Original Ganja Man - Still Chanting Rub A Dub - Irie Ites Records John Holt - Police In Helicopter - Police In Helicopter - Greensleeves Yaadcore & Jah9 w/Subatomic Sound System - Police In Helicopter - Subatomic Sound System Buccaneer - Police In Toyota - Helicopter Riddim 2.0 - A/C Records Bugle - Upside Down - Helicopter Riddim 2.0 - A/C Records Jesse Royal & Agent Sasco - So High - Helicopter Riddim 2.0 - A/C Records Third World & Clive Hunt - Fields Of Gold - Ineffable Records Pressure Busspipe & Baby G - Hideaway - Yard Vybz Entertainment Leon Dinero - One Way Love - Daptone Records 7” Abeng - Crying Time/All My Tears - Dig This Way Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - Nice Time - Songs Of Freedom - Tuff Gong Bob Marley & The Wailers - Hypocrites - Songs Of Freedom - Tuff Gong Bob Marley & The Wailers - Jailhouse - One Love At Studio One - Heartbeat Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - Simmer Down - One Love At Studio One - Heartbeat Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - One Love - One Love At Studio One - Heartbeat Records Johnny Osbourne - Can’t Buy Love (disco mix) - Truths & Rights Deluxe Edition - Studio One Israel Starr & The Mighty Asterix - Stylee - Bless Up Music Joe Yorke & The Co-Operators - All Night Skanking/At The Blues - Waggle Dance Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - Lively Up Your Dub - Bob Marley In Dub Vol. 1 - Tuff Gong Jah Life & Scientist - English Dub - Jah Life In Dub - Jah Life/DKR Voice Of Progress & Jah Bernord - Mini Bus Driver/Can’t Take The Fussing On The Bus - Negus Roots Little John & Billy Boyo - Janet Sinclair/Janet Dub - The Very Best Of Me - L&R Records Aswad - Natural Aggression - A New Chapter Of Dub - Island Records The Revolutionaries - Kunta Kinte - Channel One 7” Twinkle Brothers - Never Get Burned/Never Get Burn Version - Twinkle Music 7” Brutha Rodz w/Israel Starr & CJ Ruka - Political Lies/Political Lies instrumental - Maoribank Riddim - Bless Up Music Perfect Giddimani - High Grade/High Grade Dub - Giddimani Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - Sun Is Shining (Yes King Remix) - Roots, Rock, Remixed - Tuff Gong Jamelody - Keeps Me Rocking - Nyabingi Love Riddim - Ineffable Records Aza Lineage - Rule The Sound - VP Records Da Fuchaman & Little Lion Sound - Feeling Irie - Evidence Music Inna Vision & Lion Fiyah - Royal Vibes - Reggae Lives King Lorenzo - Stand Up - Blackbeard Riddim - Ting A Ling Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - Iron Lion Zion - One Love: The Very Best Of Bob Marley & The Wailers - Tuff Gong