Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicSounds of the Caribbean with Selecta Jerry
Listen to Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta Jerry in the App
Listen to Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta Jerry in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta Jerry

Podcast Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta Jerry
Reggae Radio by Selecta Jerry
A Strictly Reggae podcast featuring the best in Roots Reggae, Conscious Dancehall, Lovers Rock, Oldies and Dub
MusicMusic HistoryArtsPerforming Arts

Available Episodes

5 of 224
  • Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta Jerry EP891
    This weeks show starts off with music from Third World, The Abyssinians, The 18th Parallel with Cornell Campbell, Clinton Fearon, Linval Thompson, Sly & Robbie, Black Uhuru, Hugh Mundell, Steel Pulse, The Heptones, Judah Eskender Tafari, Michael Prophet, Michael Palmer, Lacksley Castell & Papa Tullo, Ronnie Davis, Junior Delgado, Johnny Osbourne, Garnet Silk, Buju Banton, and Culture. New music this week comes from Mystic Firm & Derajah, Israel Vibration, President Brown, Ras Demo with Krak In Dub and Carlton Livingston, Kuzikk, Hezron, Keishera, Junior Jazz, Soul Rebel Marley, Micah Shemaiah, Manwel T, Macka B & Prince Alla, CJ Joe, Capleton, Luciano, King Lorenzo, and Troy Berkely. Also this week we ride the Helicopter Riddim 2.0 & The Black Heart Riddim featuring artists like Zamunda, Ninja Ford, Jesse Royal & Agent Sasco, Brother Culture, Ilements, and Stranjah Miller. Enjoy!  Third World - Rhythm Of Life - 96 Degrees In The Shade - Island Records The Abyssinians - Y Mas Gan - Satta Massagana Deluxe Edition - Heartbeat Records The 18th Parallel feat. Cornell Campbell - Lovely Feeling - Downtown Sessions - Fruits Records Clinton Fearon - Run Come Rally - Vision - Kool Yu Foot  Linval Thompson & The Med Tone All Stars - Fussing & Fighting/Rubbing & Dubbing - Medtone Records Sly & Robbie - Computer Malfunction - A Dub Experience - Island Records Black Uhuru - World Is Africa - Sinsemilla - Mango Hugh Mundell - Let’s All Unite - Rockers 7” Steel Pulse - Babylon Makes The Rules - Rastanthology - Wise Man Doctrine The Heptones - African Children - Jack Ruby Presents: The Black Foundation - Heartbeat Records Jack Ruby - African Birthright - Black Foundation In Dub - Heartbeat Records Judah Eskender Tafari - Great Escape - Daptone Records 7” Michael Prophet - Them A Fight - Original Prophet - Corner Stone Michael Palmer - Run, Run - History Of Uptempo - Uptempo Records Lacksley Castell & Papa Tullo - Jah Is Watching You/Sweet Reggae Music - Negus Roots Cornell Campbell - Forward Natty Dread - I Shall Not Remove 1975-1980 - Blood & Fire Ronnie Davis - No Weakheart - On Top Records Junior Delgado & Jah Thomas - The Raiders - Jah Love Rockers: Revolutionary Sounds From The Rockers & Steppers Era 1975-1980 - Trojan Records Johnny Osbourne - Warrior - Mr. Buddy Bye - VP Records Garnet Silk - A Man Is Just A Man - Collectors Series - Penthouse Records Buju Banton - Not An Easy Road - Til’ Shiloh - Penthouse Records Culture - Revolution/Revolution Version - Humble African 25th Anniversary Edition - VP Records Mystic Firm & Derajah - Chant - Baco Music Israel Vibration - Don’t Let Them Make You Do - Reggae Music Never Dies - Riddim Agency Bugle w/Buju Banton & Damian Marley - Thank You Lord - Apex - An9ted Ent./Evidence Music Prezident Brown - Fyah Burn - Strictly Yard Music Ras Demo & Krak In Dub feat. Carlton Livingston - We Have No Regrets - Evidence Music Zamunda - My Sound - Helicopter Riddim 2.0 - A/C Records Ninja Ford - Da Song Yah - Helicopter Riddim 2.0 - A/C Records Jesse Royal & Agent Sasco - So High - Helicopter Riddim 2.0 - A/C Records Kuzikk - Legalize - OneRPM Lymie Cool Off The Pressure - Reggae Now Vol. 1 - Bogalusa  Cocoa Tea - She Loves Me Now (extended edit) - VP Records Keishera & Boomrush Backup - I’m In Love - Boomrush Productions Junior Jazz - Try Love Again - Living Room/SPI Music Hezron - Blame It On The Wine (remix) - Tad’s Records Maxi Priest feat. Kabaka Pyramid - Nyabingi Love - Nyabingi Love Riddim - Ineffable Records Soul Rebel Marley - Loving Jah - Tek Time Productions/Tuff Gong International No Man Is An Island 2 Book & Music Spotlight The Skatalites - Addis Ababa - Foundation Ska - Heartbeat Records The Wailers - Habits - One Love At Studio One - Heartbeat Records Ken Boothe & Stranger Cole - Artibella - Ska Bonanza: The Studio One Ska Years - Heartbeat Records Don Drummond - Man In The Street - Ska Bonanza: The Studio One Ska Years - Heartbeat Records ======================== Micah Shemaiah - When Yuh Right - JahSolidRock Music Chezidek - Spiritual People/Spiritual Dub - King Of The Dub Rock 3 - JahSolidRock Music Dub Syndicate - Dubbing Is A Must - The Rasta Far I - Collision: Cause Of Chapter 3 Bush Chemists - Bush Chemist Country - Light Up Your Spliff - Conscious Sounds Ras Degus - Fishing Day - Cause N Effect Manwel T - Celebration/Dub Celebration - Manwel T Music Macka B feat. Prince Alla - Daniel In The Lions Den - Chinelo Records Chazbo Meets Empress Shema - Amlak/Amlak Dub - Roots Youth Records 12” Mykal Rose & Subatomic Sound System feat. Hollie Cook -  Happy Is The Man Who Finds Wisdom - Rockin’ Like A Champion - DubShot Records CJ Joe - Live Up - Fareast Souljah Music Capleton & Little Lion Sound - Jah Is My Leader - Uhuru Riddim - Evidence Music Luciano & Derrick Sound - Old School Rule - Evidence Music King Lorenzo - Roots Reggae Man - Reality Shock Records Jah Lil - Warn Yuh - XTM Nation Brother Culture - We Want - Black Heart Riddim - Street Rockaz Family Ilements - Rebel - Black Heart Riddim - Street Rockaz Family Stranjah Miller - So High - Black Heart Riddim - Street Rockaz Family Troy Berkley & Krak In Dub - Golden Rule - Evidence Music Green Lion Crew feat. Medisun - Congo Drum - Rough Road 11th Anniversary Edition - Green Lion Crew
    --------  
    4:38:49
  • Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta Jerry EP890
    This weeks show starts off with classics from Bob Marley & The Wailers, The Wailing Souls, Barrington Levy, Peter Tosh, Gregory Isaacs, Pablo Moses, Linton Kwesi Johnson, Ijahman, The Mighty Diamonds, Johnny Clarke, Bonnie Gayle, The Eagles, Althea & Donna with Trinity, Beverly Bailey, Prince Far I, Linval Thompson & U-Brown, and John Holt. New music this week comes from Third World, Pressure Busspipe, Leon Dinero, Joe Yorke and the Co-Operators, Israel Starr and The Mighty Asterix, Perfect Giddimani, Jamelody, Aza Lineage, Da Fuchaman with Little Lion Sound, and Inna Vision and Lion Fiyah. Also this week we ride the Helicopter 2.0 Riddim featuring Buccaneer, Bugle, and Jesse Royal with Agent Sasco. Enjoy! Bob Marley & The Wailers - Natty Dread - Natty Dread - Tuff Gong The Wailing Souls - Jah Jah Give Us Life To Live (Don’t Feel No Way) extended 12” disco mix - Wailing Souls At Channel One: 7’s, 12’s and Versions - Pressure Sounds Barrington Levy - Please Jah Jah (dynamic sounds master) - Prison Oval Rock 40th Anniversary Edition - VP Records Peter Tosh - No Sympathy - Legalize It (Legacy Edition) - Columbia Legacy Gregory Isaacs w/ Ossie & The Revolutionaries - Mr. Know It All/War Of The Stars - Mr. Issacs - VP Records King Tubby - Where Eagles Dare - Harry Mudie Meets King Tubby In Dub Conference Vol. 3 - Moodisc Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - Rasta Man Chant - Burnin’ - Tuff Gong Bob Marley & The Wailers - Soul Rebel - Roots Of A Legend - Trojan Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - So Much Trouble In The World - Survival - Tuff Gong Pablo Moses - Music Is My Desire - A Song - Mango Linton Kwesi Johnson - Reggae Sounds/Shocking Dub - Independant Intavenshan: The Island Anthology - Island Records Ijahman - Moulding - Are We A Warrior - Island Records The Mighty Diamonds - Leaders Of Black Countries/Leaders Of Dub - Leaders Of Black Countries - Kingston Sounds Johnny Clarke - Don’t Want To Be No Rude Boy - Attack 7” Bonnie Gayle & Conscious Minds - How Many Strongs - Love 7” The Eagles - Warn The Nation - Jack Ruby Presents: The Black Foundation - Heartbeat Records Jack Ruby - Creation - Jack Ruby Presents: Black Foundation In Dub - Heartbeat Records David Jahson - Jah Rasta Fari - Top Ranking Sounds 7” Althea & Donna - Uptown Top Ranking - Reggae Bloodlines - Island Records Trinity - Spanking From The Ranking - Reggae Bloodlines - Island Records Beverly Bailey - I Was In Love - The Ladies At Joe Gibbs - VP Records Prince Far I - Deck Of Cards/Deck Of Cards Version - Under Heavy Manners Deluxe Edition - VP Records The Wailers - Soul Shake Down Party - The Best Of The  Wailers - Jamwax Bob Marley & The Wailers - Hammer - Songs Of Freedom - Tuff Gong The Wailers - Caution - The Best Of The  Wailers - Jamwax Bob Marley & The Wailers - Mr.. Brown - Roots Of A Legend - Trojan Records The Wailers feat. U-Roy - Mr. Brown - My Cup Runneth Over - Tsosume Records Linval Thompson - Ganja Man - Ganja Man - Irie Ites Records U-Brown & Linval Thompson - Original Ganja Man - Still Chanting Rub A Dub - Irie Ites Records John Holt - Police In Helicopter - Police In Helicopter - Greensleeves Yaadcore & Jah9 w/Subatomic Sound System - Police In Helicopter - Subatomic Sound System Buccaneer - Police In Toyota - Helicopter Riddim 2.0 - A/C Records Bugle - Upside Down - Helicopter Riddim 2.0 - A/C Records Jesse Royal & Agent Sasco - So High - Helicopter Riddim 2.0 - A/C Records Third World & Clive Hunt - Fields Of Gold - Ineffable Records Pressure Busspipe & Baby G - Hideaway - Yard Vybz Entertainment Leon Dinero - One Way Love - Daptone Records 7” Abeng - Crying Time/All My Tears - Dig This Way Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - Nice Time - Songs Of Freedom - Tuff Gong Bob Marley & The Wailers - Hypocrites - Songs Of Freedom - Tuff Gong Bob Marley & The Wailers - Jailhouse - One Love At Studio One - Heartbeat Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - Simmer Down - One Love At Studio One - Heartbeat Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - One Love - One Love At Studio One - Heartbeat Records Johnny Osbourne - Can’t Buy Love (disco mix) - Truths & Rights Deluxe Edition - Studio One Israel Starr & The Mighty Asterix - Stylee - Bless Up Music Joe Yorke & The Co-Operators - All Night Skanking/At The Blues - Waggle Dance Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - Lively Up Your Dub - Bob Marley In Dub Vol. 1 - Tuff Gong Jah Life & Scientist - English Dub - Jah Life In Dub - Jah Life/DKR Voice Of Progress & Jah Bernord - Mini Bus Driver/Can’t Take The Fussing On The Bus - Negus Roots Little John & Billy Boyo - Janet Sinclair/Janet Dub - The Very Best Of Me - L&R Records Aswad - Natural Aggression - A New Chapter Of Dub - Island Records The Revolutionaries - Kunta Kinte - Channel One 7” Twinkle Brothers - Never Get Burned/Never Get Burn Version - Twinkle Music 7” Brutha Rodz w/Israel Starr & CJ Ruka - Political Lies/Political Lies instrumental - Maoribank Riddim - Bless Up Music Perfect Giddimani - High Grade/High Grade Dub - Giddimani Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - Sun Is Shining (Yes King Remix) - Roots, Rock, Remixed - Tuff Gong Jamelody - Keeps Me Rocking - Nyabingi Love Riddim - Ineffable Records Aza Lineage - Rule The Sound - VP Records Da Fuchaman & Little Lion Sound - Feeling Irie - Evidence Music Inna Vision & Lion Fiyah - Royal Vibes - Reggae Lives King Lorenzo - Stand Up - Blackbeard Riddim - Ting A Ling Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - Iron Lion Zion - One Love: The Very Best Of Bob Marley & The Wailers - Tuff Gong  
    --------  
    4:39:17
  • Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta Jerry EP889
    This weeks show starts off the music of Dennis Brown as we celebrate what would have been his 68th Earthstrong. The show carries on with selections from Culture, Johnny Osbourne, Al Campbell, The Travellers, Paul Blackman & Augustus Pablo, The Congos, Jacob Miller, Burning Spear, Wayne Smith, Barrington Levy, T. Murray, Half Pint, Martin Campbell, Sylford Walker & Welton Irie, and Don Carlos. New music this week comes from Soulshot featuring Duke Robillard & Andy Bassford, Aza Lineage, JoJo Gladstone,Anthony B, Indra, Hector Roots Lewis, Kumar, Kaylan Arnold, Essah, Ras Teo, U-Brown & Eek A Mouse, Munay Ki Dub, Subset, Joseph Lalibela with Vibronics and the Mafia & Fluxy Band, Brother Culture, The Human Rights, Inna Vision & Lion Fiyah, and King Lorenzo.  Enjoy! Dennis Brown - Here I Come - Wolf & Leopards - VP Records Dennis Brown - Rasta Children - Words Of Wisdom - VP Records Dennis Brown - Praise Without Raise - Satisfaction Feeling Deluxe Edition - Tad’s Records Dennis Brown & Dhaima - A True - Let Me Love You: The Joe Gibbs 7” Singles Collection 1977-1981 - Doctor Bird Dennis Brown - The World Is Troubled - The Complete A&M Years - VP Records Dennis Brown - Malcom X - Visions Of Dennis Brown - VP Records Dennis Brown - Tribulation - Ultimate Collection - Hip O Records Niney The Observer - Tribulation Version - Sledgehammer Dub: In The Streets Of Jamaica - Motion Records Duke Robillard Meets Soulshot feat. Andy Bassford & Mark Berney - Cornbread - Two Guitars One Sound - Soul Shot Music Dennis Brown - Revolution(extended mix) - Taxi 12” Culture - Never Give Up/Never Give Up Version - Humble African: 25th Anniversary Expanded Version - VP Records Aza Lineage - Rule The Sound - VP Records Jo Jo Gladstone & Eeyun Perkins - Reggae Music/Reggae Riddim - Creation Rebel Sound System 7” Johnny Osbourne - Mr. Marshall - Folly Ranking - VP Records Al Campbell - Jah Army - Jedi The Travellers - We Got To Leave - Black Black Minds - VP Records Paul Blackman - Earth, Wind & Fire - The Rockers Story: The Mystic World Of Augustus Pablo - Shanachie Records Augustus Pablo w/ The Rockers All Stars - Cool Shade Dub - In Fine Style - Pressure Sounds The Congos - Sodom And Gomorrow - Heart Of The Congos - Blood & Fire Jacob Miller - Mix Up Moods - Mix Up Moods - Crocodisc Burning Spear - Red, Gold, & Green/Workshop - Marcus Garvey/Garvey’s Ghost 100th Anniversary - Mango Dennis Brown - Bubbling Fountain(dub plate mix) - Ranking Joe Records 12” Ranking Joe - Love Jah/Ray Symbolic Love Jah Dub Special - Ranking Joe 12” Wayne Smith - No More Will I Roam - Youthman Skanking - VP Records Barrington Levy - Stray Away Girl (mix 3) - Prison Oval Rock 40th Anniversary Edition - VP Records T Murray - Beautiful Lady - Right Track 12” Half Pint - Crazy Girl - Reggae Sting 7” Sugar Minott - Frontline - Buy Off The Bar - Greensleeves Martin Campbell - The Victory - Rootsman The Real Thing - Channel One UK Sylford Walker - Lambs Bread - Lamb’s Bread International - Blood & Fire  Welton Irie - Lamb’s Bread International - Lamb’s Bread International - Blood & Fire  Don Carlos - Plantation - Plantation - Tamoki Wambesi Dennis Brown & I Roy - Here I Come/Jah Come Here  - The Best Of Dennis Brown: The Niney Years - Heartbeat Records Anthony B - Every Morning - Warrior Sound Music Samory I - Rasta Nuh Gangsta (dropout mix) - Rasta Nuh Gangsta Deluxe Ep - Rorystonelove/Black Dub Indra - Keep We Strong - Reality Shock Records Hector Roots Lewis - Celebration - Ineffable Records Kumar - Hell & Powder House - Constellation Riddim - Skunga Records Kaylan Arnold - Joy - Sandy Park Riddim - Silly Walks Discotheque  Eesah - Through The Storm - Sandy Park Riddim - Silly Walks Discotheque  Ras Teo - Craetion/Craetion Dub - Up Fi Jah - Forward Bound Records Protoje - 80’s Wild - The Jamaican Situation - Indiggnation Collective/Ineffable Records Iotosh - Bad News - For The People - Sound Ting Eek A Mouse - No Wicked Can’t Reign - Reggae Anthology: Eek-Ology - VP Records U Brown & Eek A Mouse - Whip Dem - Still Chanting Rub A Dub - Irie Ites Records Jamaican Jazz Orchestra - Say Whut?! - All For A Reason - Zephyrus Records Clinton Fearon - Feeling Blue - Mi Deh Yah - Kool Yu Foot Clinton Fearon - Street Talk - Faculty Of Dub - Kool Yu Foot Horace Andy - Money Money (Dubblestandart Dub) - Broken Beats - Echo Beach Munay Ki Dub - Warning (Micronomade Remix) - Dubophonic Records Subset - Atoll Dub - Version 20 - Dubophonic Records Joseph Lalibela Meets Vibronics & Mafia & Fluxy Band - Chant Down Babylon/Chant Down Version - Scoops Records Isha Bell & Dougie Conscious - Bless Jah Holy Name/Bless Jah Holy Name Dub 2 - Conscious Sounds Ina Rootsman Style Chapter 1 - Conscious Sounds Brother Culture & The 18th Parallel - Ghetto Man/Ghetto Man Dub - Fruits Records Queen Omega w/Chezidek, U-Brown, & Lone Ark - Three The Hard Way - Irie Ites Records/Evidence Music The Human Rights - Life Is The Thing - The Human Rights Inna Vision & Lion Fiyah - Royal Vibes - Reggae Lives King Lorenzo - Roots Reggae Man - Reality Shock Records Dennis Brown feat. Anthony Cruz - If This World Were Mine - Tad’s Records 7”
    --------  
    4:39:08
  • Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta Jerry EP888
    This weeks show starts off with music from Bunny Wailer, Misty In Roots, Clinton Fearon, Robert Dallas, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Hugh Mundell, Barry Brown, Linval Thompson, Ranking Dread, The Mighty Diamonds, Augustus Pablo, Bongo Pat, Burning Spear, Lennox Brown, Johnny Clarke, Israel Vibration, Dennis Brown, Everton Blender, and Don Carlos. New music this week comes from The Jamaican Jazz Orchestra, Perfect Giddimani, Ras Fraser Jr., The Suns Of Dub, DubMarta, Amelia Harmony and Hermit Dubz, Brother Culture with the 18th Parallel, Duke Robillard and Soul Shot, The Hempolics, Etana with Damian Marley and the ever popular many many more. Enjoy! Bunny Wailer - Rise & Shine - Retrospective - Shanachie Records Misty In Roots - Ireation - Roots Controller - Real World Clinton Fearon - Rock And A Hard Place - Mi Deh Yah - KoolYu Foot Robert Dallas & The Med Tone All Stars - Bearer Of Bad News/Bearer Dub - Med Tone Records Jamaican Jazz Orchestra - Kelly Green - All For A Reason - Zephyrus Records Bob Marley & The Wailers - The Heathen - Exodus - Tuff Gong Hugh Mundell - Jah Fire Will Be Burning - The Crowning Of Prince Jammy - Pressure Sounds Barry Brown - It A Go Dread - Golden Gems 12” Linval Thompson - Dreader Than Dread - Linval Thompson & Friends Rockers From Channel One - Trojan Records Ranking Dread - Natty On The Rock - Linval Thompson & Friends Rockers From Channel One - Trojan Records The Revolutionaries - Africa Love Dub - Linval Thompson & Friends Rockers From Channel One - Trojan Records Mighty Diamonds - Them Never Love Poor Marcus - I Need A Roof - Hit Bound Records Glasford Manning - Prophecy Call - Niney The Observer Presents: Dreadlocks Coming To Dinner - Doctor Bird Bongo Pat - Young Generation - Original Rockers - VP Records Augustus Pablo - Young Generation Dub - King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown - Shanachie Burning Spear - Foggy Road - Live At Max’s Baltimore 1988 Lennox Brown - Danger Zone/Zone Dub - Ivanhoe The Conqueror/DKR 7” Johnny Clarke - Peace And Love In The Ghetto - Creation Rebel - VP Records Barrington Levy - Robber Man (Reggae Sound 12” Mix) - Prison Oval Rock 40th Anniversary Edition - VP Records Israel Vibration - Why Worry - Power Of The Trinity: Skelly Vibes - Ras Records Dennis Brown - Icy Road - Slow Down - Greensleeves Culture - Nah Stay In Babylon - Humble African: 25th Anniversary Expanded Version - VP Records Everton Blender - World Corruption - Piece Of The Blender: The Singles - Heartbeat Records Cocoa Tea - Save Us Oh Jah - Save Us Oh Jah - VP Records Don Carlos - Johnny Big Mouth - Tribulation - Attack  Don Carlos - Johnny Dub - Tribulation: Don Carlos In Dub - Attack The Viceroys - This World - Taxi/DKR 7” Johnny Osbourne - Jah Promise - Truths & Rights Deluxe Edition - Studio One Michael Prophet & Yabby You - Love & Unity/Mash Down Rome - Yabby You Dread Prophecy: The Strange & Wonderful World Of Yabby You - Shanachie Edi Fitzroy - Work On Mr. Farmer - Youthman Penitentiary - Alligator Records Mutabaruka & Mad Professor - No Church Today/No Church Dub - Black Attack - Ariwa Records Junior Delgado - Forward Revolution - One Step More - Mango Jah Bull w/ Pablo & Rockers All Stars - We Know Where We Are Going/Jah Time Dub - Prosperity Records 12” Love Joys - All I Can Say - Lovers Rock Reggae Style - Wackies Black Slate - Legalize Collie Herb - Amigo - Big Break Records Perfect Giddimani & Sinky Beatz- High Grade Mi Love/High Grade Dub - Giddimani Records Ras Fraser Jr. feat. Fyah Sthar - Far Away - I Am Conscious - Wide Awake Music/Rebel Sound Records DubMarta - Watch Me Grow - Conscious Sounds Suns Of Dub feat. Sleepy Time Ghost, Shumba Youth, & Jah Bami - Riding East - Suns Of Dub Amelia Harmony & Hermit Dubz - Can’t See The Wood  For The Trees/Can’t See The Dub - Silent River 12”  Kabaka Pyramid & Chronixx - Ghetto Blues (dub mix) - Ghetto Blues Riddim - Addis Records Onton & Nafrica - Red, Gold, & Green - Ghetto Blues Riddim - Addis Records Joshua Hales & Habesha - Vigilance/Vigilance Dub - Habeshites 12” Brother Culture & The 18th Parallel - Ghetto Man - Fruits Records Junior Dread & Irie Ites - Leaders/Dub Leaders - Cream Of The Crop 2024 - Irie Ites Records Duke Robillard Meets Soulshot feat. Andy Bassford & Mark Berney - Im Is Im - Two Guitars One Sound - Soul Shot Music Horace Andy - Government Land/Government Dub - In The Light/In The Light Dub - Blood & Fire Junior Reid - If I/If I Dub Pt.1 & 2 - Negus Roots The Hempolics - The Tempest/The Tempest Version - Kiss, Cuddle, & Torture Vol. 3 - Zee Zee Records Vibronics & Macka B - Are You Ready/Are You Version - Scoops Etana feat. Damaian Marley - Jamrock Vibes - Freemind Music OBF & Iration Steppas - Love Sound System - Revelation Time - Dubquake Records Digitaldubs feat. YT - Sound System Culture - Muzamba Hempress Sativa - Rock It In A Dance - Unconquerebel - Conquering Lion Records Hempress Sativa & Scientist - Rock It In A Dub - Scientist Meets Hempress Sativa In Dub - Conquering Lion Records
    --------  
    4:27:43
  • Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta Jerry EP887
    This weeks show starts off with music from Max Romeo, Delroy Williams, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Barry Brown, Barrington Levy, Little John, Culture, Sugar Minott, Leroy Smart, Hortense Ellis, Creole, The Enforcer, The Heptones, Johnny Clarke, Vernon Maytone, Johnny Osbourne, Cornell Campbell, and Junior Byles. New Music this week comes from Dub I.D. Soulshot featuring Andy Bassford and Duke Robillard, Essah and Nature Makonnen, Little Kirk, Agent Sasco & Lila Ike', Fyakin, Medisun, Jesse Royal, Queen Omega with Chezidek and U-Brown, Manwel T, Kid Loco & Soul Sugar, Lyrical Benji, Jah Decko, and Ras Fraser. Also this week we ride the Nyabingi Love Riddim as well as the Stop That Sound Riddim featuring Jamelody, Lutan Fyah, Maxi Priest with Kabaka Pyramid, Keith & Tex, Anthony B, and Jah Mason.  Enjoy!  Max Romeo - Martin Luther King - Reconstruction - Mango Delroy Williams - Mountain Top - I Stand Black - Makasound Bob Marley & The Wailers - Roots - Exodus Deluxe Edition - Tuff Gong Barry Brown - Stop Them Jah Jah - Let’s Go To The Blues - Kingston Sounds Barrington Levy - Hammer (7 inch mix) - Prison Oval Rock 40th Anniversary Edition - VP Records Little John & Sly & Robbie - Work To Do/Work Dub - Papa Roots Dub I.D. - I-Man Groove - Voltage Music Culture - Why Am I Rastaman (Extended Mix) - Humble African: 25th Anniversary Expanded Version - VP Records Sugar Minott - Jah Work To Do - All About Jah - Black Roots Leroy Smart - Let Everyman Survive - Let Everyman Survive - GG’s Records Hortense Ellis - Jah Created The World - Jammy’s 7” Creole - Jah Creation/Jah Creation Version - Journey From Creation 1975-1985 - DKR/Chinafrica The Enforcer - Ride On Marcus - Well Charge The Heptones - Deceivers - Phase One 7” Johnny Clarke & The Aggrovators - Blood Dunza/Blood Version - Jah Love Rockers: Revolutionary Sounds From The Rockers & Steppers Era 1975-1980 - Trojan Records Vernon Maytone - Hail Up - Abendigo Records Duke Robillard Meets Soulshot feat. Andy Bassford & Mark Berney - Soul Shot - Two Guitars One Sound - Soul Shot Music Johnny Osbourne - Truths & Rights (disco mix) - Truths And Rights Deluxe Edition - Studio One Cornell Campbell - Help Them Jah Jah - Original Blue Recordings 1970-1979 - Moll-Selekta Junior Byles - What Is This World Coming To - Curly Locks: The Best Of Junior Byles & The Upsetters 1970-1976 - Heartbeat Records Barrington Levy - Prison Oval Rock/Prison Oval Dub - Prison Oval Rock 40th Anniversary Edition - VP Records Burning Spear - Recall Some Great Men/Great Men’s Dub - Chant Down Babylon/The Island Anthology - Island Records Martin Luther King - I’ve Been To The Mountain Top (April 3 1968 - The Anthology 1957-1968 - Words Of Wisdom Scientist - Martin Luther King - Scientist With The Forces Of Music: International Heroes Dub - Tamoki-Wambesi Zema - Free At Last/Freedom Dub - Black Sheep - Melchizedek Music Indra - Keep We Strong - Reality Shock Records Eesah & Nature Makonnen - Justice - Kushite Organic Records Nature Makonnen - Dem A Bawl - Kushite Organic Records Little Kirk & Irie Ites - Put The Most High Before Us/Dub Up - Cream Of The Crop 2024 - Irie Ites Records Agent Sasco & Lila Ike’ - Everything & Anything - Daseca Productions Jamelody - Keep Me Rocking - Nyabingi Love Riddim - Ineffable Records Lutan Fyah - My Heart Cries - Nyabingi Love Riddim - Ineffable Records Maxi Priest feat. Kabaka Pyramid - Nyabingi Love Remix - Nyabingi Love Riddim - Ineffable Records Fyakin - Jah Bless Me - Constellation Riddim - Skunga Records Medisun - Harmony - Constellation Riddim - Skunga Records Jesse Royal - Those Days - Tad’s Records Samora & Turbulence - Children - Staudenmann Records Queen Omega w/Chezidek, U-Brown, & Lone Ark - Three The Hard Way/Inity Riddim  Junior Delgado - Blackman Heart - The Rockers Story: The Mystic World Of Augustus Pablo - Shanachie Records Prince Phillip feat. Breezy & Hugh Mundell - Riding On A High and Windy Day/Riding Riddim - Prince Philip Presents: Dubplates & Raw Rhythm From King Tubby’s Studio 1973-1976 - DKR/Bond Export Scientist - Star Proformer - Scientist Vs. Peter Chemist: 1999 Dub - Heartbeat Records Manwel T - Warico/Warico Dub - Manwel T Music Militant Warriors - I Dub A Dream - All Tribes Are Welcome - Militant Warriors Promotions Black Uhuru - Chill Out - Chill Out - Island Records Sly & Robbie - Destination Unknown - A Dub Experience - Island Records Kid Loco Meets Soul Sugar - Computer Love - Kraft Dub Work - Echo Beach Koncrete Roots - Fisherman Dub - Dub Ina Midlands - Dubophonic Records Ini Kamoze - General - Here Comes The Hotstepper - Columbia Luciano - Gunzalis - Rough Inna Town: The Xterminator Sound - Maximum Pressure Luciano - Weaponist Dub - Xterminator Presents MLK Dub - Ras Records Dub Idren Meets Mixcave Mastering - King’s Melody - Dubophonic Records Lyrical Benjie w/Dawehdread & Jah Works - Render Your Heart (extended disco dub mix) - Copacetic Frequency Productions Kazam Davis & Slimmah Sound - Haile Jah/Haile Jah Dub Version - Slimmah Sound Knatch Rychus - I Have A Dream - Twelve Columns Riddim - 24/7 Music Production Lutan Fyah & Kraiggi Badart - Lessons I’ve Learned (remastered) - BadArt Muzic Jah Decko - Take It Easy - Inam Records Bugle - Heads Up - Apex - An9ted Ent./Evidence Music Ras Fraser & Inna Vision - Never Give Up - I Am Conscious - Wide Awake Music/Rebel Sound Records Keith & Tex - The Champion - Stop That Sound Riddim - Irie Ites Records Anthony B - Rub A Dub - Cream Of The Crop 2024 - Irie Ites Records Jah Mason - Tin Pan Sound - Stop That Sound Riddim - Irie Ites Records
    --------  
    4:28:55

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta Jerry

A Strictly Reggae podcast featuring the best in Roots Reggae, Conscious Dancehall, Lovers Rock, Oldies and Dub
Podcast website

Listen to Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta Jerry, Ebro in the Morning Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/23/2025 - 2:57:55 PM