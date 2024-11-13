Dr. Peter Attia on Longevity Techniques, Mental Resilience & Physical Health

Lance is joined by Dr. Peter Attia, M.D., a Stanford and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine-trained physician, with expertise in the applied science of longevity, the extension of human life, and well-being. Together, they discuss techniques for enhancing wellness and longevity, reflect on Jan Ullrich's inspiring recovery journey, discuss the role of diagnostic tools in early health risk detection, and delve into strategies for sustaining mental and physical resilience.