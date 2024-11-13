Kimbal Musk on Creating Community Through Food & Embracing Fresh Starts
Lance sits down with chef, entrepreneur, and food activist Kimbal Musk. Together, they discuss the opening of his new restaurant, The Kitchen, in Austin, building community through food, his nonprofit initiatives, embracing fresh starts, and what makes Tesla unique. ROKA: Get 20% off by using code "FORWARD" at https://www.roka.com AG1: Get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D3K2 and 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase when you use the link: https://drinkAG1.com/forward Ketone-IQ: 30% off your first sub order + a free 6-pack when you use the link: https://ketone.com/forward OneSkin: Get started today with 15% off using the code "FORWARD" at https://oneskin.co
--------
1:11:43
Dr. Peter Attia on Longevity Techniques, Mental Resilience & Physical Health
Lance is joined by Dr. Peter Attia, M.D., a Stanford and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine-trained physician, with expertise in the applied science of longevity, the extension of human life, and well-being. Together, they discuss techniques for enhancing wellness and longevity, reflect on Jan Ullrich’s inspiring recovery journey, discuss the role of diagnostic tools in early health risk detection, and delve into strategies for sustaining mental and physical resilience. ROKA: Get 20% off by using code "FORWARD" at https://www.roka.com AG1: Get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D3K2 and 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase when you use the link: https://drinkAG1.com/forward Ketone-IQ: 30% off your first sub order + a free 6-pack when you use the link: https://ketone.com/forward OneSkin: Get started today with 15% off using the code "FORWARD" at https://oneskin.co
--------
1:32:44
Chris Stapleton on His Path Through the Music Industry & His Competitive Spirit
Lance sits down with award-winning country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton to explore his beginnings as a songwriter, his competitive spirit, performing at ACL Live, the current state of country music, and his passion for sports. ROKA: Get 20% off by using code "FORWARD" at https://www.roka.com AG1: Get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D3K2 and 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase when you use the link: https://drinkAG1.com/forward OneSkin: Get started today with 15% off using the code "FORWARD" at https://oneskin.co Ketone-IQ: 30% off your first sub order + a free 6-pack when you use the link: https://ketone.com/forward
--------
1:16:01
Presidential Historian Douglas Brinkley Breaks Down the 2024 Election
Lance is joined by Douglas Brinkley, a bestselling author, Professor of History at Rice University, and Presidential Historian for CNN. Together, they discuss the challenges of lengthy election cycles, rising media polarization, and the uncertain future of U.S. leadership. Ketone-IQ: 30% off your first sub order + a free 6-pack when you use the link: https://ketone.com/themove OneSkin: Get started today with 15% off using the code "THEMOVE" at https://oneskin.co
--------
1:13:08
Sir Bradley Wiggins on moving Forward. The Forward w/Lance Armstrong
Sir Bradley Wiggins joined THEMOVE Podcast for a week of the 2024 Tour de France. Sir Wiggo has been through a tumultuous couple of years with the British Tabloids. Wiggo joins The Forward to set the record straight on what's been happening and where he is today.
The Forward Podcast with Lance Armstrong gives the audience a rare and revealing listen into Armstrong's conversations with an eclectic range of personalities—some well-known, others simply with intriguing stories to tell. Guests, which hail from the worlds of politics, entertainment, art, business, sport and beyond, have included Malcolm Gladwell, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Chris Evert and the Avett Brothers. The Forward often touches on the theme, or concept, from which the podcast’s name is drawn—pressing onward in the face of adversity or challenge, and seizing the opportunity to continually grow from experience. Above all, The Forward Podcast is a personal, honest, engaging and always entertaining dialogue that leaves the listener with new insights and perspective.