The BrooklynVegan Show: A Podcast About Music

Drastically changing up your style as a young, rising band is a risk, but Peripheral Vision teaches us that making a beloved record never really comes down to style as much as it comes down to great songwriting. Turnover went all in on their newfound love of dream pop/post-punk for Peripheral Vision, and they still had the driving backbone and the sappy sincerity of their emo/punk days that made the new album stand out as unique within all of those genres. It quickly became the band's breakthrough record, and it set the tone for the next decade of Turnover's career. For its 10th anniversary, singer/guitarist Austin Getz joins us on the BrooklynVegan podcast to discuss the making of the album, influences behind it, where the band was at internally and where the scene they were part of was at during this period, and much more. Turnover will also be performing Peripheral Vision in full on tour (with support from Citizen, Tigers Jaw, Balance & Composure, and others) and releasing an expanded 10th anniversary edition.