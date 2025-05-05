The BrooklynVegan Show: A Podcast About Music

5 Pure Noise Albums that Shaped the Label with Founder Jake Round
To celebrate the (slightly belated) 15th anniversary of Pure Noise Records, label founder Jake Round joined us for a rare interview in which he reflects on the past, present, and future of the label, and also picks five releases that he feels altered the trajectory of Pure Noise.
Pelican: 10 Albums That Influenced 'Flickering Resonance'
Laurent Schroeder-Lebec and Trevor de Brauw of Chicago instrumental band Pelican join us on the latest episode of the BrooklynVegan podcast to discuss 10 (technically 11) albums that influenced their new album, 'Flickering Resonance,' which arrives May 16 via Run For Cover. It's Pelican's first album in six years, first with Laurent back in the band in 12 years, and first for Run For Cover, following releases on Hydra Head and Southern Lord. Though Pelican have long been grouped with metal, they came up in the musically-diverse Chicago DIY scene of the '90s, surrounded by punk, hardcore, emo, post-hardcore, and more, and the classic albums (as well as one much more recent pick) that inspired 'Flickering Resonance' reflect that.
Bayside S/T at 20 with Anthony Raneri
2025 marks 25 years of Bayside and it also marks 20 years of their self-titled sophomore album, which vocalist/guitarist Anthony Raneri joined us on the BrooklynVegan podcast to discuss.
The album came at a pivotal moment for both the band and the 2000s emo boom that they were part of, and Anthony discusses all the factors that led to this album turning out the way it did, and the way it changed the band’s career forever. He discusses the impact that being from the Long Island scene and being surrounded by the meteoric rises of bands like Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance had on this album, some of the big influences behind it, some of its more regrettable lyrics, and much more.
'Peripheral Vision' at 10 with Turnover's Austin Getz
Drastically changing up your style as a young, rising band is a risk, but Peripheral Vision teaches us that making a beloved record never really comes down to style as much as it comes down to great songwriting. Turnover went all in on their newfound love of dream pop/post-punk for Peripheral Vision, and they still had the driving backbone and the sappy sincerity of their emo/punk days that made the new album stand out as unique within all of those genres. It quickly became the band’s breakthrough record, and it set the tone for the next decade of Turnover’s career.
For its 10th anniversary, singer/guitarist Austin Getz joins us on the BrooklynVegan podcast to discuss the making of the album, influences behind it, where the band was at internally and where the scene they were part of was at during this period, and much more.
Turnover will also be performing Peripheral Vision in full on tour (with support from Citizen, Tigers Jaw, Balance & Composure, and others) and releasing an expanded 10th anniversary edition. There's an exclusive BrooklynVegan "candied avocado" vinyl variant, limited to 500 and up for pre-order in the BV shop:
https://shop.brooklynvegan.com/products/turnover-peripheral-vision-10th-anniversary-edition-lp-limited-edition-only-500-made-candied-avocado-vinyl
The Offspring
It’s been a pretty big year for The Offspring. It’s the 40th anniversary of the band, the 30th anniversary of Smash, and they’ve got their new album Supercharged out now on Concord Records. They’ve also done some unlikely collaborations during their music festival appearances–Ed Sheeran joined them for “Million Miles Away,” Queen’s Brian May joined them for an orchestral rock rendition of “Gone Away” and Queen’s “Stone Cold Crazy,” and Offspring singer Dexter Holland joined The Beach Boys for “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.” We caught up with Dexter and guitarist Noodles for a new episode of the BrooklynVegan Podcast to talk about all of those things, as well as their early days getting into the punk scene, how their perspective on punk and songwriting have evolved over the years, longevity in rock and punk, Dexter’s years working with AFI through his label Nitro Records, music they’ve been listening to lately, and more.
