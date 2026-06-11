Dr. Umar Johnson shares his unfiltered thoughts on a wide range of trending topics. He reacts to the Kevin Hart roast and the backlash surrounding some of the jokes, gives his perspective on the Michael Jackson biopic, and discusses the circumstances surrounding Michael Jackson’s death.Dr. Umar also weighs in on Cheyenne Bryant, Chud The Builder, the accusations involving Jermaine Jackson, Jamie Foxx reportedly expecting a child with a white woman, the Dawn Staley incident involving the UConn coach, and the allegations surrounding Stefon Diggs and his chef.In addition, he shares his thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s reported breakup, Druski, and several other headlines making waves online. As always, Dr. Umar doesn’t hold back as he gives his honest perspective on culture, entertainment, sports, and the issues dominating social media.