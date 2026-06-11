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The Art Of Dialogue

The Art Of Dialogue
MusicMusic Interviews
The Art Of Dialogue
Latest episode

88 episodes

  • The Art Of Dialogue

    Omar Gooding Reveals Truth About Smart Guy’s Cancellation, Thea, Cuba Gooding Jr. & Taraji P. Henson

    06/11/2026 | 2h 20 mins.
    Omar Gooding sits down for a wide-ranging conversation covering some of the biggest moments of his career and personal life. Omar shares the truth about the cancellation of Smart Guy, reflects on his time starring in Thea alongside Brandy, and discusses growing up with his brother, Cuba Gooding Jr.He also opens up about the life-threatening car crash that left him with a broken neck, ESPN’s hit series Playmakers and why he believes it was canceled, and missing out on major film opportunities including 8 Mile and Antwone Fisher. Omar also addresses claims surrounding Hanging With Mr. Cooper, talks about his experiences in Hollywood, and recalls an incident involving Dr. Dre.
  • The Art Of Dialogue

    Dame Dash Fires Back at Jay-Z for Dissing Him, Critiques His New Look & Freestyle, and Says He’s Broke

    06/09/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    Dame Dash responds to Jay-Z’s recent freestyle at The Roots Picnic, which he believes contained shots aimed at him.
  • The Art Of Dialogue

    Michael Jackson Ex-Bodyguard Shares the Truth About Michael Jackson Behind Closed Doors

    06/02/2026 | 2h 36 mins.
    Matt Fiddes, Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard, takes viewers behind the scenes and shares stories about what it was really like working with the King of Pop. From private moments away from the spotlight to the challenges Michael faced behind closed doors, this interview offers a unique perspective from someone who was there firsthand.
  • The Art Of Dialogue

    Dr. Umar Gives Raw Truth On Kevin Hart Roast, Michael Jackson Movie, Cheyenne Bryant, Druski & More

    05/30/2026 | 3h 15 mins.
    Dr. Umar Johnson shares his unfiltered thoughts on a wide range of trending topics. He reacts to the Kevin Hart roast and the backlash surrounding some of the jokes, gives his perspective on the Michael Jackson biopic, and discusses the circumstances surrounding Michael Jackson’s death.Dr. Umar also weighs in on Cheyenne Bryant, Chud The Builder, the accusations involving Jermaine Jackson, Jamie Foxx reportedly expecting a child with a white woman, the Dawn Staley incident involving the UConn coach, and the allegations surrounding Stefon Diggs and his chef.In addition, he shares his thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s reported breakup, Druski, and several other headlines making waves online. As always, Dr. Umar doesn’t hold back as he gives his honest perspective on culture, entertainment, sports, and the issues dominating social media.
  • The Art Of Dialogue

    Yo-Yo Opens Up About Relationship With 2Pac, Playing Keylolo On Martin, Ice Cube Signing Her & More

    05/21/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Yo-Yo opens up about her relationship with 2Pac, playing Keylolo on Martin, and getting signed by Ice Cube. She also reflects on appearing in Boyz n the Hood, Menace II Society, and Sister Act 2, while revealing her experience auditioning for Set It Off. In this interview, Yo-Yo explains why her relationship with 2Pac came to an end and shares behind-the-scenes stories from her time working on the Martin TV show.
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About The Art Of Dialogue
The Art Of Dialogue is the number one source for celebrity interviews, bringing you top-tier content.
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