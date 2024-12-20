For sponsorship, advertisement and promotions of your business or brand on our podcast, please send an email to [email protected]
stating your kind of business and the type of promotion you need
P.S. To be added to our mailing list to receive exclusive mixtapes and other related news, send us an email to the above email address.
Join our WhatsApp Community and never miss an update ⬇️
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VajlLxf17EmlxJIBXj20
Stream One of Wun (Album) by Gunna in Apple Music ⬇️
https://apple.co/3OnY437
Stream Glorious (Album) by GloRilla in Apple Music ⬇️
https://apple.co/4g7kxwT
⚠️DISCLAIMER: SOME OF THE TRACKS CONTAINED IN THIS MIX DOES NOT BELONG TO DJ SELEX AKA SELEX OYA NA OR KRW AND AS SUCH ALL CREDITS ARE GIVEN TO THE ARTISTS, RECORD LABELS AND THEIR RESPECTIVE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS! YOU CAN OFFICIALLY STREAM AND DOWNLOAD THEIR SONGS FROM APPLE MUSIC USING THE LINKS AVAILABLE IN THIS EPISODE DESCRIPTION. WE ARE AFFILIATES WITH APPLE INC. SO WE EARN A COMMISSION WHEN YOU CLICK AND PURCHASE APPLE PRODUCTS AND/OR SERVICES THROUGH OUR LINKS (AT NO EXTRA COST TO YOU).
Stream the Top 100 songs in Apple Music Nigeria today via the link below!
https://apple.co/3zL3l13
Follow DJ Selex on all social platforms
Facebook ⏩ https://www.facebook.com/djselexoyana
Instagram ⏩ https://www.instagram.com/deejayselex
X fka Twitter ⏩ https://x.com/deejay_selex
TikTok ⏩ https://www.tiktok.com/@deejayselex
YouTube ⏩ https://youtube.com/@deejay_selex
Tracklist:
Gunna - one of wun
Big Boogie, DJ Drama ft GloRilla - BOP
GloRilla - TGIF
Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti - Type Shit
SZA - Snooze
Sexyy Red - Get It Sexyy
Juice WRLD & Nicki Minaj - AGATS2
Drake - Circadian Rhythm
KSI ft Trippie Redd - Thick Of It
YTB Fatt & Lil Durk - Conspiracy V2
FLO ft. GloRilla - In My Bag
GloRilla - Hollon
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti - FE!N
GloRilla - LET HER COOK
Tyler, The Creator - ST. CHROMA
Key Glock - Let's Go
Moneybagg Yo ft. Morgan Wallen - WHISKEY WHISKEY
YTB Fatt - HAHA
BossMan Dlow & Lil Baby - PJ
Hurricane Wisdom - Giannis
Kodak Black - Catch Fire
Raq baby - "Day By Day
Real Boston Richey - Help Me
Rod Wave - Angel With An Attitude
YTB Fatt - Drug Me Up
GloRilla ft Latto - PROCEDURE
Lil Yachty & Veeze - Sorry Not Sorry
Finesse2tymes - Hard to Believe
Future ft. 42 Dugg, Lil Baby - LIKE ME
Future - Stick Talk
Moneybagg Yo ft. BossMan Dlow - OUTTA TOWN
Real Boston Richey ft. GloRilla - Get In There
Tyler, The Creator - Sticky
YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Sneaking
Drake - Best I Ever Had
Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar - Like That
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion - HOW I LOOK
Loe Shimmy & Brent Faiyaz - For Me
PARTYNEXTDOOR - NO CHILL
Rod wave - Checkmate
Rod Wave - Federal Nightmares
Raq baby - My bitch
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red ft. Sexyy Red - WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME
Rod Wave - Passport Junkie
Future - TOO FAST
Kevin Gates - FEEL
BossMan Dlow - Talk My Shit
Lil Baby - 5AM
LIl baby - in a minute
Chase & Status and Stormzy - BACKBONE
Rod Wave - Fall Fast In Love
Yungeen Ace - Used To This
Hunxho ft Lil Durk - Hot Boy
Rod Wave - Last Lap
KAROL G, Feid, DFZM ft. Ovy On The Drums - +57
Lil Uzi Vert - Chill Bae
RAYE, 070 Shake - Escapism.
Ariana grande - Santa Tell Me
Tyler, The Creator - Darling
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”
Tate McRae - 2 hands
Eminem - The Real Slim Shady
Tate McRae - greedy
DeJ Loaf Ft. Kash Doll - Ladies Leave Your Man At Home
LIl baby - Insecurities
Eminem - Without Me
BigXthaPlug - 2AM
PARTYNEXTDOOR - Dreamin
Dua Lipa ‒ New Rules
Future - March Madness
Lil Baby - Freestyle
Playboi Carti & The Weekend - Timeless
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - Timeless
BigXthaPlug - Change Me
BigXthaPlug - Mmhmm
BigXthaPlug - Leave Me Alone
Lil Baby - Low Down
Gunna - HIM ALL ALONG
ScHoolboy Q ft. Travis Scott - CHopstix
Gunna - on one by tonight
Screwly G - COME ON LETS GO
Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar - goosebumps
Future - LIL DEMON
GloRilla, T-Pain - I LUV HER
Coldplay, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI - WE PRAY
⚠️DISCLAIMER: SOME OF THE TRACKS CONTAINED IN THIS MIX DOES NOT BELONG TO DJ SELEX AKA SELEX OYA NA OR KRW AND AS SUCH ALL CREDITS ARE GIVEN TO THE ARTISTS, RECORD LABELS AND THEIR RESPECTIVE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS! YOU CAN OFFICIALLY STREAM AND DOWNLOAD THEIR SONGS FROM APPLE MUSIC USING THE LINKS AVAILABLE IN THIS EPISODE DESCRIPTION. WE ARE AFFILIATES WITH APPLE INC. SO WE EARN A COMMISSION WHEN YOU CLICK AND PURCHASE APPLE PRODUCTS AND/OR SERVICES THROUGH OUR LINKS (AT NO EXTRA COST TO YOU).
Stream the Top 100 songs in Apple Music Nigeria today via the link below!
https://apple.co/3zL3l13
--
Hosting provided by SoundOn