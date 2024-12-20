Powered by RND
DJ Selex

DJ Selex
DJ Selex aka Selex oya na. For Bookings, Advertisements & Sponsorship, please contact [email protected]
Music

  • DJ Selex Christmas Playlist Mix Naija Version Vol.2
    DJ Selex Christmas Playlist Mix Naija Version Vol.2
    --------  
    1:27:59
  • DJ Selex December Italawa 2024 Mixtape
    DJ Selex December Italawa 2024 Mixtape

Tracklist:
Bhadboi Oml - Opueh
Asake ft Wizkid - MMS
Davido ft Fave - Kante
Seyi Vibez - Doha
Ti Blaze - Mario
Wizkid - Pray
Wizkid - A Million Blessings
Bnxn - Phenomena
Bayani ft Zerrydl - For Where
Young Jonn - Sooner
Outsyd DJ Ft Famous Pluto - Feel D Mood (Bolt Man)
Timaya - Mașe
Wizkid ft Asake - Bad Girl
Bluenax, SOUND BY SLIM - Jingle Bells Amapiano
JAIVAH - Kautaka
Jo vibe - joblaq
Kizz Daniel ft Adekunle Gold - Pano Tona
Zlatan ft Olamide - Gimme Your Love
Mr Pilato, ft DJ Maphorisa,Focalistic & Scotts Maphumao - Biri Marung
Khaid Ft Olamide - Way Back
Zinoleesky - Fuji Garbage
Blaqbonez ft Bella Shmurda & Ayo Maff - Louder
Shakes & Les, LeeMcKrazy - Funk 99
Fireboy DML - iseoluwa
Asake & Central Cee - Wave
TML Vibez & DJ 4Kerty - Wavy
SORRY SORRY Instrumental
Berri tiga ft Peruzzi -Relationship
Bnxn ft Rema - Fi Kan We Kan
Lil Kesh ft Fireboy DML & Ayo Maff - 'Vex For You
Bluenax & SOUND BY SLIM - Transaction
Balloranking - 7.5G
Young John - Bahamas
Kvng Vinci Ft Zerry DL - HAUSAPIANO (Remix)
Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
Olamide - Metaverse
Bhadboi OML - Testimony
Wizkid - Kese Dance
Tml Vibez Ft Dj 4kerty - Forgive Me
Ti Blaze ft Tml Vibez - Hope
Shoday ft Ayo Maff - Casablanca
Davido ft. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike - Funds
Asake ft Travis Scott - Active
Balloranking Ft Bhadboi Oml - Allihamdullilah
Qdot x Dj Faya - Omo Adugbo
Asake - Uhh Yeahh
Young Jonn - Ten Times
DJ YK MULE - FULL OF JOY
TeeMirror - Stress Away
Asake ft Stormzy - Suru
Rema - Yayo
Asake - Skating
Burna Boy - Higher
Kuljit Bhamra - Deck the Halls
Pheelz ft Olamide ft Pocolee ft Dj Yk Mule - 5am in OjoFreestyle
Brain jotter - iron breaker
Ayo Maff ft. Zerrydl - FIND MONEY
Asake - Fuji Vibe
Rema - Ozeba
Larry Gaaga, Flavour, Phyno & Theresa Onuorah - 'OBODO'
Kizz Daniel - Marhaba
FOLA ft Bella Shmurda - who does that?
JOVA B - TMO
Balloranking ft Timaya - Taku
TML VIBEZ ft Dj 4kerty ft Balloranking - 365 Days (Remix)
Zinoleesky Ft Naira Marley - ABANIKANDA
Ballonranking - Elijah
FOLA & Bnxn - Alone (Remix)
Ballonranking - Hustler
RAYE , 070 Shake - Escapism.
VivianGalaxy - Action
Nasboi feat. Chike - Could This Be Love
Zinoleesky - Many things
Ayra Starr ft Seyi Vibez - Bad Vibez
Tony Oneweek - ONWA DECEMBER
    --------  
    1:53:40
  • DJ Selex Christmas Playlist Mix Naija Version Vol.1
    DJ Selex Christmas Playlist Mix Naija Version Vol.1

Tracklist:
Team definition gbo ohun awon angeli
Traditional wendall whalum
Keresimesi odun de o
Tipsy Ekeresimesi
Nwa Ka Nwa
MIGHTY GOD . JOEPRAIZE FT SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR
SILENT NIGHT MASTER _20 11 2024
Keresimesi Elu Agogo
nuelzo star in the yuletide
Tosinger Olugbala
Afrospire
Waje - Merry Christmas
O Holy Night - Mimo Lale, Floxy Bee
Psalm Ebube - Odunayo
JINGLE BELL MASTER
Odun Ayo (lyrics video) by Toyosi Akinya
daystar choir glory halleluyah
Mike Abdul - Korede
Donsam odunde
Aramide - Odun Tuntun
Hark the Herald Angel Sing MASTER
Infinity - Keresimesi
JAYWON - THIS YEAR {ODUN YI}
moelogo y'ello christmas
Teni - Christmas Is Here
Keresimesi (Remix)
O Come All Ye Faithful Master
Cetona Annatoria - This Christmas ft. Nashe Ababa Nna
tinkle little star
Mo cheddah keresimesi
Ym Sax odun yi
Jolly Christmas by DOTTi
Keresimesi (Merry Christmas) ft Teni the Entertainer
Little Drummer Boy (African Tribal Version) - Alex Boye' ft. Genesis Choir
Boney M. - Mary's Boy Child
Chigul | Sumtin Tangible this Xmas
waje_this_christmas_mp3_43492
Yemi Alade - Merry Christmas O!
Christmas Feeling
Tunde Ednut - Jingle Bell Bellft. MI, Orezi, Falz
Mayolee x Yoyo Michael - DUPE (everyday be krismas)
African Bells (Agogo) - YM Sax
FELIZ NAVI MASTER.wav
Segun Johnson - Keresi (feat. Laolu Gbenjo)
daystar choir ding dong
Fuji Christmas by MikeABDUL
E LU AGOGO
daystar choir - Ogo ni fun Baba Jesu
Ologo didan by Daystar Choir
Joy To The World (Ogene Version) By Enakeno
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Village Carol)
We Three Kings (Village Version)
    --------  
    2:05:17
  • DJ Selex Ember Madness Mixtape
    DJ Selex Ember Madness Mixtape

TRACKLIST:
Tyler ICU ft. LeeMcKrazy, Dj Maphorisa, Ceeka RSA, Tiiger, Tyrone - Government
Wizkid ft Asake - Bad Girl
TitoM & Yuppe ft Burna Boy - Tshwala Bam Remix
JAIVAH - Kautaka
Nandipha808 and Ceeka RSA - Forgive our trespasses
Outsyd DJ Ft Famous Pluto - Feel D Mood (Bolt Man)
Rybeena – Agba Singing
DJ Karri & Deep Saints - Saba
Julukisa uLazi & Infinity MusiQ - yey
Tml Vibez ft. Seyi Vibez – Where I'm from
Buju - Outside
Kizz Daniel, Adekunle Gold - Pano Tona
Mr Pilato, ft DJ Maphorisa,Focalistic & Scotts Maphumao - Biri Marung
ft DJ Smur Lee ft Odumodublvck ft shallipopi - JUJU
Kuku ke Kuku 3.0
Shakes & Les, LeeMcKrazy - Funk 99
Wizkid - Bend
Bluenax & SOUND BY SLIM - Instant Receive
Fola ft Bhadboi oml - alone
Davido & YG Marley - Awuke
Daliwonga ft. Mellow & Sleazy and M.J - Abo Mvelo
Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML & Ayo Maff - 'Vex For You
Tml Vibez Ft Dj 4kerty - Forgive Me
Jobe London & Mphow69 – Sukendleleni
Omizzy - Danfo Driver
lee da joker & solistic keys - muslim party
Ayo Maff - 2 DOLLAR
Asake ft. Stormzy - Suru
Vigro Deep - Bundle of Joy
Mac Lopez - Hwiralang
TML Vibez & DJ 4Kerty - Wavy
T.I Blaze - Beamer
MDU a.k.a TRP & Bongza – Boomerang
Twoo Kayy & Sabs da Deejay - VICK 5
Asake - Mentally
Wizkid - Kese Dance
Chris Brown ft Davido - Hmmm
Bhadboi OML - testimony
Zerrydl – Back To Back
Kvng Vinci Ft Zerry DL - HAUSAPIANO (Remix)
Rema - YAYO
Seyi Vibez - Chance (Na Ham)
shakara Instrumental
Ayo Maff - Are you there?
Naira Marley - GIDDEM
Kidbaby ft Rybeena - Box 18
Asake - Skating
Lordeyang Ft Damo k - Forgive Me
Shoday ft Batife - Queen & More
Shoday & Ayo Maff - Casablanca
Drakho - Talking Drum
Ruger & Tiwa Savage 'Toma Toma'
Qdot ft Pasuma - Gbeja
Adewale Ayuba - Koloba Koloba
DJ YK MULE - FULL OF JOY
L.A.X ft Wizkid - Ginger
Asake - Uhh Yeahh
Dj yk ft slimcase ft qdot - Oblee (Remix)
Bhadboi OML - Testimony
KUSH FUJI REMIX
Zlatan - Ale yi
Khaid - Orobo
Shallipopi ft ODUMODUBLVCK - Cast
BNXN ft Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez - Gwagwalada
Adekunle Gold - The Life I Chose
Portable - Brotherhood
Dj Kamol 2 - Gegegeta Beat
Asake - Ligali
DJ YK -Spiritual Riddim
Dj-Selex ft DTee - Chilly Chilly
Q Dot - BBL
Dj yk -Happiano
Somebody (Afro Mara)
    --------  
    1:29:48
  • DJ Selex Foreign Vibes Mixtape Vol.5
    DJ Selex Foreign Vibes Mixtape Vol.5

Tracklist:
Gunna - one of wun
Big Boogie, DJ Drama ft GloRilla - BOP
GloRilla - TGIF
Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti - Type Shit
SZA - Snooze
Sexyy Red - Get It Sexyy
Juice WRLD & Nicki Minaj - AGATS2
Drake - Circadian Rhythm
KSI ft Trippie Redd - Thick Of It
YTB Fatt & Lil Durk - Conspiracy V2
FLO ft. GloRilla - In My Bag
GloRilla - Hollon
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti - FE!N
GloRilla - LET HER COOK
Tyler, The Creator - ST. CHROMA
Key Glock - Let's Go
Moneybagg Yo ft. Morgan Wallen - WHISKEY WHISKEY
YTB Fatt - HAHA
BossMan Dlow & Lil Baby - PJ
Hurricane Wisdom - Giannis
Kodak Black - Catch Fire
Raq baby - "Day By Day
Real Boston Richey - Help Me
Rod Wave - Angel With An Attitude
YTB Fatt - Drug Me Up
GloRilla ft Latto - PROCEDURE
Lil Yachty & Veeze - Sorry Not Sorry
Finesse2tymes - Hard to Believe
Future ft. 42 Dugg, Lil Baby - LIKE ME
Future - Stick Talk
Moneybagg Yo ft. BossMan Dlow - OUTTA TOWN
Real Boston Richey ft. GloRilla - Get In There
Tyler, The Creator - Sticky
YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Sneaking
Drake - Best I Ever Had
Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar - Like That
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion - HOW I LOOK
Loe Shimmy & Brent Faiyaz - For Me
PARTYNEXTDOOR - NO CHILL
Rod wave - Checkmate
Rod Wave - Federal Nightmares
Raq baby - My bitch
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red ft. Sexyy Red - WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME
Rod Wave - Passport Junkie
Future - TOO FAST
Kevin Gates - FEEL
BossMan Dlow - Talk My Shit
Lil Baby - 5AM
LIl baby - in a minute
Chase & Status and Stormzy - BACKBONE
Rod Wave - Fall Fast In Love
Yungeen Ace - Used To This
Hunxho ft Lil Durk - Hot Boy
Rod Wave - Last Lap
KAROL G, Feid
    --------  
    1:31:49

About DJ Selex

DJ Selex aka Selex oya na. For Bookings, Advertisements & Sponsorship, please contact [email protected] -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
