Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicSoul Incarcerated
Listen to Soul Incarcerated in the App
Listen to Soul Incarcerated in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Soul Incarcerated

Podcast Soul Incarcerated
iHeartPodcasts
A+E's Soul Incarcerated podcast is the story of Edge of Daybreak, the best ‘70s soul band you’ve probably never heard about. They recorded their lone masterpiec...
MusicMusic HistorySociety & Culture

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing: Soul Incarcerated
    The Edge of Daybreak was a prison soul ensemble who recorded their first and only album in 1979 when they were incarcerated as young men. In this podcast series, the group’s surviving members try to mount their comeback. Soul Incarcerated tracks their struggles and triumphs along the way. It’s a It’s a story about the liberating power of music, the American justice system, and ultimately…second chances. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    2:50

More Music podcastsMore Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Soul Incarcerated

A+E's Soul Incarcerated podcast is the story of Edge of Daybreak, the best ‘70s soul band you’ve probably never heard about. They recorded their lone masterpiece, Eyes of Love, when they were locked up at a rural Virginia penitentiary at the height of America’s prison boom. Journalist Jamie Pietras traces the story of young musicians who grow up under segregation, face convictions for armed robbery, and find each other through a prison music program. Pietras puts the group’s music into context and helps navigate their attempt at a comeback more than 40 years later.
Podcast website

Listen to Soul Incarcerated, Music Saved Me Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Soul Incarcerated: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Way Up With Angela Yee
    Way Up With Angela Yee
    Music, Music Interviews, News, Entertainment News
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/2/2025 - 3:40:30 AM