Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson

You Can Only Control You (An Email Episode)
Kate and Oliver are back for the first email episode of this season! They read letters from listeners and discuss the work that goes into sibling relationships, addiction and loss, resolving conflict, and more.Share you story with us by emailing [email protected] Producers: Kate Hudson and Oliver HudsonProduced by Allison BresnickEdited by Josh WindischMusic by Mark HudsonThis show is powered by Simplecast.This episode is sponsored by:Sakara (sakara.com/sibling)Coors Light (coorslight.com/hudson)
5/3/2023
1:05:35
The Secret to Longevity with Dan Buettner
Kate and Oliver are joined by National Geographic Fellow and New York Times-bestselling author Dan Buettner. They discuss the Blue Zones, where people are living the longest and why, how to reduce stress, the importance of social interaction, and more.Executive Producers: Kate Hudson and Oliver HudsonProduced by Allison BresnickEdited by Josh WindischMusic by Mark HudsonThis show is powered by Simplecast.This episode is sponsored by:Sakara (sakara.com/sibling)
4/26/2023
1:14:30
First One Back... Already Crying
It's the first sibling catch-up episode of the season! Kate and Oliver reunite to discuss big moments from the last year, health anxiety, small talk, parenting teens, and much more.Executive Producers: Kate Hudson and Oliver HudsonProduced by Allison BresnickEdited by Josh WindischMusic by Mark HudsonThis show is powered by Simplecast.This episode is sponsored by:Helix (helixsleep.com/sibling)HelloFresh (hellofresh.com promo code: sibling50)
4/19/2023
49:35
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush sit down with Kate and Oliver this week on Sibling Revelry. They discuss their shared perspective as twins, their time in the White House, how their family informed their childhood, and much more.Executive Producers: Kate Hudson and Oliver HudsonProduced by Allison BresnickEdited by Josh WindischMusic by Mark HudsonThis show is powered by Simplecast.This episode is sponsored by:Coors Light (coorslight.com/HUDSON)
4/12/2023
1:15:12
We're Back!
Sibling Revelry is back with a brand new season!! The first new episode drops April 12th! We can't wait for you to listen. If you'd like to share your sibling story with us, email [email protected]
About Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson
Sibling Revelry explores the sibling bond, family dynamics, the human mind, and so much more. Kate and Oliver dive deep into the things that interest them and talk to other siblings in a free-formed, wide open, relaxed conversation to not only have some laughs, but to maybe inspire some people along the way with universal tales of what it’s like to grow up with brothers and sisters.