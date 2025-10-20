Decoded: The Future of Health with guest Professor Robert Green
9/08/2025 | 30 mins.
Join us on Decoded: The Future of Health as we dive into the transformative field of genomic medicine with Professor Robert Green, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, medical geneticist, and physician-scientist. As Director of the Genomes2People Research Program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the Broad Institute, and Harvard Medical School, Professor Green has been at the forefront of accelerating the evidence-based implementation of genomic medicine. In this episode, we discuss his pioneering research on genomic disclosure, the urgent need to close diversity gaps in research, and why blind spots in our current data infrastructure represent both the greatest challenges and opportunities in precision medicine.
Decoded: The Future of Health with guest Ali Hashemi
3/31/2025 | 41 mins.
Join us on Decoded: The Future of Health as we dive into the world of healthcare innovation with Ali Hashemi, a visionary serial entrepreneur and CEO of meta[bolic], a hybrid healthcare platform revolutionizing metabolic disease management. In this episode, explore how AI, wearables, and behavior-driven clinical care can be harnessed to transform longevity outcomes, blending cutting-edge technology with patient-centered solutions. Don’t miss this conversation with a healthcare disruptor who’s redefining chronic disease management and shaping the future of health.
Decoded: The Future of Health with hosts Dr. Vinod Gauba and Alex Kummerman
3/31/2025 | 0 mins.
Join us on our talks with leading experts in the field of Longevity and Healthspan science to learn about the future of healthcare from the people leading the way there. Discover groundbreaking insights into the science of aging, advanced technologies for life extension, and strategies to optimize your healthspan. In Decoded: The Future of Health, we delve into topics like regenerative medicine, biological clocks, genetic breakthroughs, and lifestyle interventions that can transform the way we age. Don't miss our in-depth conversations about extending not just lifespan but the quality of life with the world's foremost thought leaders in longevity research.
Decoded: The Future of Health with guest Dominik Thor
3/31/2025 | 38 mins.
Join us on Decoded: The Future of Health as we dive into the educational side of Longevity science with Dominik Thor. Dominik is the President of the Geneva College of Longevity Science and co-founder of Tomorrowlabs, a biotechnology company pioneering cellular regeneration technologies. He bridges academia and industry to advance healthy aging solutions. In this episode, we discuss how to expand and disseminate the science of healthspan and longevity, while also dispelling misconceptions by bringing together all the experts and pooling their knowledge.
Decoded: The Future of Health with guest Professor Nir Barzilai
3/31/2025 | 43 mins.
Join us on Decoded: The Future of Health as we explore the cutting-edge science of longevity with Dr. Nir Barzilai, a pioneering researcher in the genetics of human aging. As President of the Academy for Health and Lifespan Research and Director of the Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Barzilai has transformed our understanding of aging through his discovery of the first "longevity gene" linked to exceptional lifespan. In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Barzilai to explore the genetic and metabolic pathways that could delay age-related diseases and extend healthspan. Don’t miss this in-depth conversation with one of the world’s leading voices in the quest to unlock the secrets of a longer, healthier life.
