Join us on Decoded: The Future of Health as we explore the cutting-edge science of longevity with Dr. Nir Barzilai, a pioneering researcher in the genetics of human aging. As President of the Academy for Health and Lifespan Research and Director of the Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Barzilai has transformed our understanding of aging through his discovery of the first "longevity gene" linked to exceptional lifespan. In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Barzilai to explore the genetic and metabolic pathways that could delay age-related diseases and extend healthspan. Don’t miss this in-depth conversation with one of the world’s leading voices in the quest to unlock the secrets of a longer, healthier life.