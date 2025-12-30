You must know the right type of depression that a person is going through to provide them with appropriate treatments – but not with TMS. Tim Westbrook, MS sits down with Dr. Robbie Westerman, who breaks down how Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation works even without knowing someone's exact medication or diagnosis. He explains how TMS rebalances neurotransmitters without limitations of traditional pharmacologic approaches to help patients freely feel their emotions. Dr. Robbie also discusses how TMS differs from ketamine-assisted therapies and what must be done to make this treatment method more accessible to the public.

Deep personal healing requires facing the self with as much courage as one faces the world. Former US Senator and trailblazing military leader Martha McSally, the first American female fighter pilot and the first to command a US Fighter Squadron, shares her raw, intimate story of navigating profound loss, emotional volatility, and a painful cycle of abuse that began after the death of her father and childhood dog. She discusses the critical shift from seeking external saviors to taking radical responsibility for her own recovery, a journey that involved disconnecting from a victim frequency and pursuing a spiritual path to "unpack her trauma." Martha details the simple, yet vital, daily habits—including breathwork, gratitude, and "morning rubs" with her rescue dog—that she uses to regulate her nervous system, raise her energetic frequency, and live a life grounded in resilience and peace.

How do you turn 35 years of absorbed pain and rage into peace? It all starts with the radical act of healing from shame and complex trauma. Tim Westbrook sits down with his personal therapist, Ken Wells, a nationally recognized expert in treating sex addiction, intimacy disorders, compulsive behaviors, and trauma. Ken shares his raw journey from a cult-like childhood, abuse, and clinical depression to 35 years of sobriety. He explains his powerful method of giving shame back to its source. Learn how he transformed his rage into compassion and found unconditional self-worth by focusing on managing behavior not shaming the person. Ken also reveals the single common denominator among all his clients—from everyday people to celebrities and billionaires—is the universal struggle of losing their true identity. Tune in for insight, practical tools, and a powerful message of hope for your own recovery journey.

Addiction may bring you to your rock bottom, but it does not mean jumping back is impossible. Learn how to find your path to recovery and love yourself all over again with bestselling author and podcaster Arlina Allen. She joins Tim Westbrook to share how she helps redefine the recovery process through her Sober Life School, her book The 12 Step Guide for Skeptics, and The One Day at a Time Recovery Podcast. Learn how to embrace solutions-based approaches that go beyond traditional recovery techniques to deliberately create a better future for yourself. Arlina also explains how to live above the line and get rid of your limiting beliefs to start transforming your life and embrace an authentic, sober identity.

About I Love Being Sober

Hello my friends, and welcome back to yet another episode of I Love Being Sober brought to you by Camelback Recovery. My name is Tim Westbrook and I am the CEO and Founder of Camelback Recovery here in Scottsdale, Arizona where my team and I over the course of many years have helped thousands of people on their path to long term recovery. I started this show because there is so much misinformation about addiction treatment, mental illness, and addiction recovery in general. There is much more to recovery than just going to inpatient treatment, seeing a therapist, and going to 12 step meetings. Those things are important and AA saved my life. However, to find long term recovery and live happy, joyous and free, there is a lot more to it than just stopping the drinking, stopping the drugs, or stopping any addictive behavior. Sobriety and recovery can and should be fun. That's not to say that the recovery process is going to be easy and it's not to say that there won't be difficult times ahead. However, to live the life that you deserve and for it to be exciting and fun you need new lifestyle habits. New healthy lifestyle habits that promote your mental, spiritual, and physical health.