How To Love Yourself Again After Addiction
12/30/2025 | 1h 10 mins.
Addiction may bring you to your rock bottom, but it does not mean jumping back is impossible. Learn how to find your path to recovery and love yourself all over again with bestselling author and podcaster Arlina Allen. She joins Tim Westbrook to share how she helps redefine the recovery process through her Sober Life School, her book The 12 Step Guide for Skeptics, and The One Day at a Time Recovery Podcast. Learn how to embrace solutions-based approaches that go beyond traditional recovery techniques to deliberately create a better future for yourself. Arlina also explains how to live above the line and get rid of your limiting beliefs to start transforming your life and embrace an authentic, sober identity.
Validating Your Struggle: The Objective Science That Destroys Stigma In Data-Driven Addiction Recovery With Dr. Evelyn Higgins
12/23/2025 | 1h 2 mins.
The era of saying "you got yourself here, now get yourself out" is over—the true future of data-driven addiction recovery is paved with objective science. Tim Westbrook, MS welcomes Dr. Evelyn Higgins, a certified addictionologist, former Olympic team doctor, and founder of Wired BioHealth™, who is moving the entire field past its stigmatized, trial-and-error past. Dr. Higgins dives into how understanding an individual's unique biological blueprint, including 85 biomarkers and genetic snips, provides clinical proof that addiction is a healthcare problem. Discover how this scientific validation takes the shame out of the equation and empowers individuals with personalized protocols for optimizing their physiology, making different decisions, and sustaining long-term sobriety.
Someone Saved Me… Now It's My Turn
12/16/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
How do you turn 35 years of absorbed pain and rage into peace? It all starts with the radical act of healing from shame and complex trauma. Tim Westbrook sits down with his personal therapist, Ken Wells, a nationally recognized expert in treating sex addiction, intimacy disorders, compulsive behaviors, and trauma. Ken shares his raw journey from a cult-like childhood, abuse, and clinical depression to 35 years of sobriety. He explains his powerful method of giving shame back to its source. Learn how he transformed his rage into compassion and found unconditional self-worth by focusing on managing behavior not shaming the person. Ken also reveals the single common denominator among all his clients—from everyday people to celebrities and billionaires—is the universal struggle of losing their true identity. Tune in for insight, practical tools, and a powerful message of hope for your own recovery journey.
Martha McSally: No One's Coming To Save You, Take Back Your Power & Find Purpose
11/18/2025 | 1h 8 mins.
Deep personal healing requires facing the self with as much courage as one faces the world. Former US Senator and trailblazing military leader Martha McSally, the first American female fighter pilot and the first to command a US Fighter Squadron, shares her raw, intimate story of navigating profound loss, emotional volatility, and a painful cycle of abuse that began after the death of her father and childhood dog. She discusses the critical shift from seeking external saviors to taking radical responsibility for her own recovery, a journey that involved disconnecting from a victim frequency and pursuing a spiritual path to "unpack her trauma." Martha details the simple, yet vital, daily habits—including breathwork, gratitude, and "morning rubs" with her rescue dog—that she uses to regulate her nervous system, raise her energetic frequency, and live a life grounded in resilience and peace.
Healing The Brain Through TMS
11/11/2025 | 37 mins.
You must know the right type of depression that a person is going through to provide them with appropriate treatments – but not with TMS. Tim Westbrook, MS sits down with Dr. Robbie Westerman, who breaks down how Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation works even without knowing someone's exact medication or diagnosis. He explains how TMS rebalances neurotransmitters without limitations of traditional pharmacologic approaches to help patients freely feel their emotions. Dr. Robbie also discusses how TMS differs from ketamine-assisted therapies and what must be done to make this treatment method more accessible to the public.
I Love Being Sober