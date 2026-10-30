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ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast
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ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast

Ruben de Ronde
MusicMusic Commentary
ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast
Latest episode

138 episodes

  • ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast

    MDDLTN

    10/16/2026 | 36 mins.
    On this episode of the A State of Trance Podcast, we’re joined by MDDLTN! He takes us back to how he first got into dance music, shares the inspirations behind his journey, and gives us a closer look at the exciting projects he’s currently working on. Let’s dive in!
  • ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast

    Mirage

    09/25/2026 | 41 mins.
    Mirage brings together two acclaimed names in the scene, Ferry Tayle and TonKs. We’re talking about the creation of this new project, their sound, and what’s next for Mirage. Welcome to the A State of Trance podcast!
  • ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast

    Nihil Young

    09/22/2026 | 47 mins.
    As we welcome Nihil Young to the A State of Trance podcast, progressive trance from Italy is in the spotlight! We’re talking about his brand-new album, Compass, the inspiration behind it, and his journey through the progressive trance scene.
  • ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast

    Ahmed Helmy & Doppenberg pres. HEL:BRG

    07/24/2026 | 47 mins.
    This week on the A State of Trance Podcast, we're joined by Ahmed Helmy and Doppenberg to talk about their exciting new alias, HEL:BRG. We dive into how the project came to life, the vision behind the sound, and what's next for this powerful new collaboration.
  • ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast

    Push

    07/17/2026 | 56 mins.
    Belgian producer and DJ Push has been a defining force in trance for decades, shaping the genre with timeless classics and an unmistakable sound. In this episode we discuss his new album 'Known Universe', we look back on his remarkable journey, the evolution of trance, and what continues to inspire one of the scene's true legends.
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About ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast
In this official A State of Trance Podcast Ruben de Ronde discusses recent ASOT projects, developments & events and they interview special guest DJs and producers from the ASOT radio show. Enjoy!
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