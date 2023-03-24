Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast in the App
Listen to ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast

ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast

Podcast ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast
Podcast ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast

ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast

Armin van Buuren
add
In this official A State of Trance Podcast, Armin van Buuren and Ruben de Ronde discuss recent ASOT projects, developments &amp; events and they interview speci... More
MusicMusic Commentary
In this official A State of Trance Podcast, Armin van Buuren and Ruben de Ronde discuss recent ASOT projects, developments &amp; events and they interview speci... More

Available Episodes

5 of 58
  • Simon Patterson
    Simon Patterson is living proof of the fact that hard work pays off. He shares some juicy tour stories and tells us how he became the artist he is right now!
    4/28/2023
    34:14
  • A.D.D.A.
    We check in with Davey Asprey and Artento Divini, and talk with them how about their new project, A.D.D.A.
    4/21/2023
    36:40
  • Adam Ellis
    Adam Ellis gives us a great insight on his return to DJ'ing and making music, and how he lives life as a full-time musician without having to tour!
    4/14/2023
    36:15
  • Cold Blue
    In this week's A State of Trance podcast we talk to Cold Blue! This trance veteran just released new music. In this episode we talk about how Cold Blue got into electronic music, why he chose trance over all other genres and how he has experienced his time in the scene.
    3/31/2023
    33:12
  • LÜRUM
    This week's guest is Ukrainian super talent LÜRUM. With his tracks 'Fall Or Fly', 'Eccentricity' and 'Voyager' he took the trance world by storm. In this podcast he dives deeper into his former musical projects and we hear his muse talk!
    3/24/2023
    30:40

More Music podcasts

About ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast

In this official A State of Trance Podcast, Armin van Buuren and Ruben de Ronde discuss recent ASOT projects, developments &amp; events and they interview special guest DJs and producers from the ASOT radioshow. Enjoy!
Podcast website

Listen to ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast, Two Douchebags and a Microphone and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast

ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast: Podcasts in Family