ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast

Simon Patterson
Simon Patterson is living proof of the fact that hard work pays off. He shares some juicy tour stories and tells us how he became the artist he is right now!
4/28/2023
34:14
A.D.D.A.
We check in with Davey Asprey and Artento Divini, and talk with them how about their new project, A.D.D.A.
4/21/2023
36:40
Adam Ellis
Adam Ellis gives us a great insight on his return to DJ'ing and making music, and how he lives life as a full-time musician without having to tour!
4/14/2023
36:15
Cold Blue
In this week's A State of Trance podcast we talk to Cold Blue! This trance veteran just released new music. In this episode we talk about how Cold Blue got into electronic music, why he chose trance over all other genres and how he has experienced his time in the scene.
3/31/2023
33:12
LÜRUM
This week's guest is Ukrainian super talent LÜRUM. With his tracks 'Fall Or Fly', 'Eccentricity' and 'Voyager' he took the trance world by storm. In this podcast he dives deeper into his former musical projects and we hear his muse talk!
In this official A State of Trance Podcast, Armin van Buuren and Ruben de Ronde discuss recent ASOT projects, developments & events and they interview special guest DJs and producers from the ASOT radioshow. Enjoy!