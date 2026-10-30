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138 episodes
- This week on the A State of Trance Podcast, we're joined by Ahmed Helmy and Doppenberg to talk about their exciting new alias, HEL:BRG. We dive into how the project came to life, the vision behind the sound, and what's next for this powerful new collaboration.
- Belgian producer and DJ Push has been a defining force in trance for decades, shaping the genre with timeless classics and an unmistakable sound. In this episode we discuss his new album 'Known Universe', we look back on his remarkable journey, the evolution of trance, and what continues to inspire one of the scene's true legends.
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About ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast
In this official A State of Trance Podcast Ruben de Ronde discusses recent ASOT projects, developments & events and they interview special guest DJs and producers from the ASOT radio show. Enjoy!Podcast website
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ASOT | A State of Trance Podcast
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