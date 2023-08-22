This podcast does one thing and one thing only: It determines whether songs are "yacht rock" or "nyacht rock." "Hollywood" Steve Huey, David Lyons, JD Ryznar, a...

About The Yacht or Nyacht Podcast

This podcast does one thing and one thing only: It determines whether songs are "yacht rock" or "nyacht rock." "Hollywood" Steve Huey, David Lyons, JD Ryznar, and Hunter Stair, the team that coined the genre "yacht rock" with their legendary webseries, rate curated and listener-suggested tracks on the highly-accurate Yachtski Scale to build out the playlist of certified yacht rock songs. Their analysis employs a precise scientific method that involves a deep well of musical knowledge, impeccably trained ears, sophomoric banter, and, most impressively, uses a spreadsheet algorithm to add scores & divide them by four. This may sound intimidating but fear not! The hosts let you in on their decades-long friendship and make you feel like part of the team. Can you guess how they'll rate each song? The more you listen, the better you'll get.