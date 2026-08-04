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The Yacht or Nyacht Podcast
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The Yacht or Nyacht Podcast

JD Ryznar, Steve Huey, Dave Lyons, Hunter Stair
ComedyMusic
The Yacht or Nyacht Podcast
Latest episode

156 episodes

  • The Yacht or Nyacht Podcast

    150. 2026 Re-Rate Spectacular

    08/04/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Songs are re-rated on the Yachtski Scale, with music by Rickie Lee Jones, Neil Diamond, and Sade.
  • The Yacht or Nyacht Podcast

    149. Straddling The 50

    07/28/2026 | 1h
    Listener suggestions are rated on the Yachtski Scale, with songs by Anita Baker, Kinks, and The Whispers.
  • The Yacht or Nyacht Podcast

    148. Juan Tickets

    07/21/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Listener suggestions are rated on the Yachtski Scale, with songs by Here Come The Mummies, Menudo, and Powder Blue Tux.
  • The Yacht or Nyacht Podcast

    147. Cleveland Nationals

    07/14/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Listener suggestions are rated on the Yachtski Scale, with songs by William Sikstrom, American, and Bill Wurtz.
  • The Yacht or Nyacht Podcast

    146. Back To The Minors

    07/07/2026 | 51 mins.
    Listener suggestions are rated on the Yachtski Scale, with songs by Ole Borud, State Cows, and Far Corporation.
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About The Yacht or Nyacht Podcast
This podcast does one thing and one thing only: It determines whether songs are "yacht rock" or "nyacht rock." "Hollywood" Steve Huey, David Lyons, JD Ryznar, and Hunter Stair, the team that coined the genre "yacht rock" with their legendary webseries, rate curated and listener-suggested tracks on the highly-accurate Yachtski Scale to build out the playlist of certified yacht rock songs. Their analysis employs a precise scientific method that involves a deep well of musical knowledge, impeccably trained ears, sophomoric banter, and, most impressively, uses a spreadsheet algorithm to add scores & divide them by four. This may sound intimidating but fear not! The hosts let you in on their decades-long friendship and make you feel like part of the team. Can you guess how they'll rate each song? The more you listen, the better you'll get.
Podcast website
ComedyMusic

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