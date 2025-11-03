Episode 9 - Joel Hoekstra

Joel Hoekstra has played with everyone from Whitesnake and Night Ranger to Cher and Trans-Siberian Orchestra—and he’s here to tell the stories behind it all. In this episode of The No Cover Charge Podcast with Tyler Larson and Jared James Nichols, Joel breaks down his incredible career path, from Broadway pits in New York to arena stages across the globe. Joel also shares his secrets for longevity, versatility, and surviving the hustle of a professional guitar life. Expect inspiring lessons, guitar nerdery, and some unforgettable stories from one of rock’s most versatile players.Pre-save Joel's new single, "The Fall" His new album, 'Into the Fade' drops February 2026.TIMESTAMPS0:00 – Why Joel is the ultimate guitar chameleon1:17 – Playing with Whitesnake, TSO, and Night Ranger2:56 – Early guitar influences and discovering Angus Young4:18 – Learning guitar in a pre-tab world6:03 – Growing up blue-collar and developing work ethic8:09 – Building a career as a sideman10:02 – Breaking into the New York scene11:18 – How Joel joined Night Ranger13:05 – Broadway gigs and Rock of Ages15:44 – Joining Trans-Siberian Orchestra17:10 – The genius of Paul O’Neill19:05 – Balancing gigs and finding your lane20:00 – Inspiring kids through live performance21:01 – Fear, stress, and motivation22:03 – Playing with Cher & embracing new styles24:16 – Lessons from playing with Foreigner27:10 – The Night Ranger guitar team29:57 – From Broadway to arenas33:00 – Landing the Whitesnake gig36:00 – Finding purpose and artistic balance37:01 – Advice for young players38:05 – Full-circle moments and staying open-minded40:24 – Handling pressure and last-minute gigs45:04 – Managing anxiety and performance stress47:08 – Collaborating with legends like Satriani and Schenker49:19 – Thoughts on online trolls and staying positive51:01 – Joel’s tapping and legato fundamentals57:24 – The art of phrasing and “money notes”1:01:34 – Joel’s new album From the Fade1:03:06 – Closing thoughts & gratitudeSubscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/no-cover-charge-podcast/id1837018751The No Cover Charge Podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1etwgleKExKzncMWSeSqe6?si=a22394d8374542a1Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nocoverchargepodcast/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nocoverchargepodFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579811813164The No Cover Charge Podcast with Tyler Larson & Jared James Nichols is your all-access backstage pass to the world of guitar—and there's never a cover at the proverbial door. Hosted by two of the most passionate guitarists you'll find, Tyler and Jared deliver a mix of electrifying interviews with legendary guitarists, laugh-out-loud tales from the road, deep dives into guitar culture, and no-holds-barred gear talk.Whether you're a lifelong shredder or just love music, you'll find something unexpected in every episode—a hidden gem, a new perspective, an epic jam, or a story that'll stick with you. It’s always a good time, and best of all? No cover charge.Plug in and hang out.