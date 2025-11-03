Episode 8 - Joe Bonamassa
One of the guitar world's kings of tone, Joe Bonamassa joins Tyler Larson and Jared James Nichols for an unforgettable episode of The No Cover Charge Podcast! In this in-depth and hilarious chat, Joe opens up about his gear philosophy, vintage Les Pauls, touring stories, and the realities of being a modern guitar hero (though he won't call himself that).Expect deep insight into tone chasing, amps and guitars, modelers vs. tube amps, lessons from Danny Gatton, and Joe's honest take on the music industry, trolls, and staying inspired.Whether you're a guitarist, gearhead, or Bonamassa fan, this episode is packed with laughs, wisdom, and killer guitar talk — no cover charge required.TIMESTAMPS0:00 – We have a very special guitar rig for Joe1:08 – Opening jam2:01 – Joe's $450K Gibson Les Paul named "PJ"3:36 - Comparing a 1958 Les Paul to a 2021 Les Paul7:00 – The craftsmanship and electronics of vintage guitars8:00 – Joe's philosophy on touring with expensive gear10:15 – Airline horror stories: traveling with guitars13:30 – The rise of amp modelers and practicality on tour15:00 – Why Joe avoids digital rigs and modeling amps17:00 – When tech fails mid-gig is Joe's nightmare19:00 – Redundancy in rigs and surviving on stage21:00 – Thoughts on gear demos and real-world tone23:00 – Volume, speakers, and why wattage matters25:00 – Inside Joe's 7-amp live rig setup27:30 – How Joe dials in his stage tone30:00 – Adjusting tone on unfamiliar gear33:00 – Joe's "time compression philosophy on stage36:00 – Mastering dynamics and audience engagement40:00 – How Danny Gatton shaped Joe's playing43:00 – Joe's viral "Guitar Controls Lesson" explained47:00 – Joe's thoughts on online guitar culture & trolls52:00 – Why music should stay fun and positive55:00 – EPIC JAM WITH JOEThe No Cover Charge Podcast with Tyler Larson & Jared James Nichols is your all-access backstage pass to the world of guitar—and there's never a cover at the proverbial door. Hosted by two of the most passionate guitarists you'll find, Tyler and Jared deliver a mix of electrifying interviews with legendary guitarists, laugh-out-loud tales from the road, deep dives into guitar culture, and no-holds-barred gear talk.Whether you're a lifelong shredder or just love music, you'll find something unexpected in every episode—a hidden gem, a new perspective, an epic jam, or a story that'll stick with you. It's always a good time, and best of all? No cover charge.Plug in and hang out.