No Cover Charge Podcast

Tyler Larson and Jared James Nichols
MusicMusic Commentary
No Cover Charge Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • Episode 10 - Dweezil Zappa
    Guitar legend Dweezil Zappa ( @thedweezilzappa ) joins Tyler Larson ( @MusicisWin ) and Jared James Nichols ( @JJNicholsMusic ) on The No Cover Charge Podcast for an epic deep dive into guitar tone, technique, creativity, and life lessons from growing up Zappa. Dweezil shares rare insights on his dad Frank Zappa’s genius, the art of improvisation, tone chasing, recording tricks, and why the “mad scientist” mindset is the key to musical freedom. Expect jaw-dropping guitar demonstrations, stories from the road, and thought-provoking conversations every guitarist will love.For all things Dweezil, go to https://www.dweezilzappa.comDweezil's fan engagement platform builder: https://www.rewardmusic.comCheck out Jared on tour: https://www.jaredjamesnichols.comSubscribe on Apple PodcastsThe No Cover Charge Podcast on SpotifyInstagramTikTokFacebookTIMESTAMPS0:00 - Hey Dweezil!1:00 - Building a house, studio, and a new chapter3:30 - Dweezil’s YouTube channel and creative freedom5:00 - The science behind amp tone experiments7:00 - The Sundragon amp test gone wild8:50 - How volume changes your playing9:50 - Taking breaks and musical resets10:50 - Rediscovering inspiration after time off11:40 - Dweezil’s guitar fundamentals and interval tips13:00 - How to navigate the fretboard with confidence15:00 - Turning wrong notes into right ones17:00 - Improvisation and the art of risk-taking18:00 - “Play your phone number” guitar technique explained22:00 - How to create melodies from numbers26:00 - Building a personal improvisation system30:00 - Expanding your playing with permutations33:00 - Using melodic minor and outside sounds36:00 - Finding flow and emotional connection on stage38:30 - Listening vs. overplaying40:00 - What Dweezil learned from his dad Frank Zappa42:00 - The story behind “The Black Page”44:00 - Jared’s questions from tour45:00 - Desert island gear picks46:50 - The amp that melts faces47:40 - The one pedal Dweezil can’t live without49:00 - Favorite recorded guitar tone ever50:00 - Inside jokes behind Frank Zappa’s song titles53:00 - Tube tone myths and recording reality54:30 - Jamming with Steve Vai and Chick Corea58:00 - The legacy of Randy Rhoads1:02:00 - How Zappa and Rhoads shaped modern guitar1:05:00 - RewardMusic.com and empowering independent artists1:08:00 - Closing thoughts and guitar wisdomThe No Cover Charge Podcast with Tyler Larson & Jared James Nichols is your all-access backstage pass to the world of guitar—and there's never a cover at the proverbial door. Hosted by two of the most passionate guitarists you'll find, Tyler and Jared deliver a mix of electrifying interviews with legendary guitarists, laugh-out-loud tales from the road, deep dives into guitar culture, and no-holds-barred gear talk.Whether you're a lifelong shredder or just love music, you'll find something unexpected in every episode—a hidden gem, a new perspective, an epic jam, or a story that'll stick with you. It’s always a good time, and best of all? No cover charge.Plug in and hang out.
    --------  
    1:17:47
  • Episode 9 - Joel Hoekstra
    Joel Hoekstra has played with everyone from Whitesnake and Night Ranger to Cher and Trans-Siberian Orchestra—and he’s here to tell the stories behind it all. In this episode of The No Cover Charge Podcast with Tyler Larson and Jared James Nichols, Joel breaks down his incredible career path, from Broadway pits in New York to arena stages across the globe. Joel also shares his secrets for longevity, versatility, and surviving the hustle of a professional guitar life. Expect inspiring lessons, guitar nerdery, and some unforgettable stories from one of rock’s most versatile players.Pre-save Joel's new single, "The Fall" His new album, 'Into the Fade' drops February 2026.TIMESTAMPS0:00 – Why Joel is the ultimate guitar chameleon1:17 – Playing with Whitesnake, TSO, and Night Ranger2:56 – Early guitar influences and discovering Angus Young4:18 – Learning guitar in a pre-tab world6:03 – Growing up blue-collar and developing work ethic8:09 – Building a career as a sideman10:02 – Breaking into the New York scene11:18 – How Joel joined Night Ranger13:05 – Broadway gigs and Rock of Ages15:44 – Joining Trans-Siberian Orchestra17:10 – The genius of Paul O’Neill19:05 – Balancing gigs and finding your lane20:00 – Inspiring kids through live performance21:01 – Fear, stress, and motivation22:03 – Playing with Cher & embracing new styles24:16 – Lessons from playing with Foreigner27:10 – The Night Ranger guitar team29:57 – From Broadway to arenas33:00 – Landing the Whitesnake gig36:00 – Finding purpose and artistic balance37:01 – Advice for young players38:05 – Full-circle moments and staying open-minded40:24 – Handling pressure and last-minute gigs45:04 – Managing anxiety and performance stress47:08 – Collaborating with legends like Satriani and Schenker49:19 – Thoughts on online trolls and staying positive51:01 – Joel’s tapping and legato fundamentals57:24 – The art of phrasing and “money notes”1:01:34 – Joel’s new album From the Fade1:03:06 – Closing thoughts & gratitudeSubscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/no-cover-charge-podcast/id1837018751The No Cover Charge Podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1etwgleKExKzncMWSeSqe6?si=a22394d8374542a1Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nocoverchargepodcast/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nocoverchargepodFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579811813164The No Cover Charge Podcast with Tyler Larson & Jared James Nichols is your all-access backstage pass to the world of guitar—and there's never a cover at the proverbial door. Hosted by two of the most passionate guitarists you'll find, Tyler and Jared deliver a mix of electrifying interviews with legendary guitarists, laugh-out-loud tales from the road, deep dives into guitar culture, and no-holds-barred gear talk.Whether you're a lifelong shredder or just love music, you'll find something unexpected in every episode—a hidden gem, a new perspective, an epic jam, or a story that'll stick with you. It’s always a good time, and best of all? No cover charge.Plug in and hang out.
    --------  
    1:04:12
  • Episode 8 - Joe Bonamassa
    One of the guitar world's kings of tone, Joe Bonamassa joins Tyler Larson and Jared James Nichols for an unforgettable episode of The No Cover Charge Podcast! In this in-depth and hilarious chat, Joe opens up about his gear philosophy, vintage Les Pauls, touring stories, and the realities of being a modern guitar hero (though he won't call himself that).Expect deep insight into tone chasing, amps and guitars, modelers vs. tube amps, lessons from Danny Gatton, and Joe’s honest take on the music industry, trolls, and staying inspired.Whether you’re a guitarist, gearhead, or Bonamassa fan, this episode is packed with laughs, wisdom, and killer guitar talk — no cover charge required.Check out all things Joe Bonamassa here⁠⁠⁠⁠Subscribe on YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Subscribe on Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Subscribe on Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow on Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow on TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow on Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠TIMESTAMPS0:00 – We have a very special guitar rig for Joe1:08 – Opening jam2:01 – Joe's $450K Gibson Les Paul named "PJ"3:36 - Comparing a 1958 Les Paul to a 2021 Les Paul7:00 – The craftsmanship and electronics of vintage guitars8:00 – Joe’s philosophy on touring with expensive gear10:15 – Airline horror stories: traveling with guitars13:30 – The rise of amp modelers and practicality on tour15:00 – Why Joe avoids digital rigs and modeling amps17:00 – When tech fails mid-gig is Joe’s nightmare19:00 – Redundancy in rigs and surviving on stage21:00 – Thoughts on gear demos and real-world tone23:00 – Volume, speakers, and why wattage matters25:00 – Inside Joe’s 7-amp live rig setup27:30 – How Joe dials in his stage tone30:00 – Adjusting tone on unfamiliar gear33:00 – Joe's "time compression philosophy on stage36:00 – Mastering dynamics and audience engagement40:00 – How Danny Gatton shaped Joe’s playing43:00 – Joe’s viral “Guitar Controls Lesson” explained47:00 – Joe’s thoughts on online guitar culture & trolls52:00 – Why music should stay fun and positive55:00 – EPIC JAM WITH JOEThe No Cover Charge Podcast with Tyler Larson & Jared James Nichols is your all-access backstage pass to the world of guitar—and there's never a cover at the proverbial door. Hosted by two of the most passionate guitarists you'll find, Tyler and Jared deliver a mix of electrifying interviews with legendary guitarists, laugh-out-loud tales from the road, deep dives into guitar culture, and no-holds-barred gear talk.Whether you're a lifelong shredder or just love music, you'll find something unexpected in every episode—a hidden gem, a new perspective, an epic jam, or a story that'll stick with you. It’s always a good time, and best of all? No cover charge.Plug in and hang out.
    --------  
    58:01
  • Episode 7 - Steve Morse
    Legendary guitarist Steve Morse (Deep Purple, Kansas, Dixie Dregs, Flying Colors) joins Tyler Larson for an in-depth conversation about his incredible career, songwriting approach, and unique guitar philosophy. Steve breaks down tone secrets, composition techniques, and stories from life on the road with some of rock’s greatest bands. From his early influences to collaborating with John Petrucci and Eric Johnson on his new album Triangulation, this episode of The No Cover Charge Podcast is a masterclass in musicianship and creativity. Check out all things Steve Morse⁠⁠⁠Subscribe on YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Subscribe on Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Subscribe on Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow on Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow on TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow on Facebook⁠⁠⁠The No Cover Charge Podcast with Tyler Larson & Jared James Nichols is your all-access backstage pass to the world of guitar—and there's never a cover at the proverbial door. Hosted by two of the most passionate guitarists you'll find, Tyler and Jared deliver a mix of electrifying interviews with legendary guitarists, laugh-out-loud tales from the road, deep dives into guitar culture, and no-holds-barred gear talk.Whether you're a lifelong shredder or just love music, you'll find something unexpected in every episode—a hidden gem, a new perspective, an epic jam, or a story that'll stick with you. It’s always a good time, and best of all? No cover charge.Plug in and hang out.
    --------  
    44:34
  • Episode 6 - Tommy Emmanuel
    Join Tyler Larson and Jared James Nichols on The No Cover Charge Podcast as they sit down with the legendary Tommy Emmanuel — one of the greatest acoustic guitar players of all time. Tommy opens up about his musical philosophy, the art of performance, his relationship with Chet Atkins, and how he built a lifelong career brick by brick. Expect stories, wisdom, humor, and jaw-dropping playing from one of the most inspiring musicians on the planet.Check out Tommy Emmanuel on tour!⁠⁠Subscribe on YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠Subscribe on Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠Subscribe on Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow on Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow on TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow on Facebook⁠⁠The No Cover Charge Podcast with Tyler Larson & Jared James Nichols is your all-access backstage pass to the world of guitar—and there's never a cover at the proverbial door. Hosted by two of the most passionate guitarists you'll find, Tyler and Jared deliver a mix of electrifying interviews with legendary guitarists, laugh-out-loud tales from the road, deep dives into guitar culture, and no-holds-barred gear talk.Whether you're a lifelong shredder or just love music, you'll find something unexpected in every episode—a hidden gem, a new perspective, an epic jam, or a story that'll stick with you. It’s always a good time, and best of all? No cover charge.Plug in and hang out.
    --------  
    46:07

About No Cover Charge Podcast

The No Cover Charge Podcast with Tyler Larson & Jared James Nichols is your all-access backstage pass to the world of guitar—and there's never a cover at the proverbial door. Hosted by two of the most passionate guitarists you'll find, Tyler and Jared deliver a mix of electrifying interviews with legendary guitarists, laugh-out-loud tales from the road, deep dives into guitar culture, and no-holds-barred gear talk.Whether you're a lifelong shredder or just love music, you'll find something unexpected in every episode—a hidden gem, a new perspective, or a story that'll stick with you. It's always a good time, and best of all? No cover charge.Plug in and hang out.
MusicMusic CommentaryMusic HistoryMusic Interviews

