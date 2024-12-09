Reading Is Funktamental - A Pod About Books About Music

Rocker Dave Mason on his memoir, Only You Know and I Know

Only You Know and I Know is not only the name of one of his biggest hits but also the title of rocker Dave Mason’s new autobiography. It’s a freewheeling testament, providing that Dave was one of the most Zelig of rocker. He came to fame as a co-founder of the group Traffic and the writer of their biggest and most cover hit, “Feelin’ Alright.” He’s also contributed to defining tracks by pals like Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Derek & the Dominoes, Delaney & Bonnie, Fleetwood Mac, and more. Dave then went on to a fruitful solo career, which continues with his Traffic Jam tour. He will be joining us to discuss his life and new memoir. My print review can be found here at NYSMusic.com"Reading is Funktamental" is a monthly one-hour show about great books written about music and music-makers. In each episode, host Sal Cataldi speaks to the authors of some of the best reads about rock, jazz, punk, world, experimental music, and much more. From time to time, the host and authors will be joined by notable musicians, writers, and artists who are die-hard fans of the subject matter covered. Expect lively conversation and a playlist of great music to go with it. "Reading Is Funktamental" can be heard the second Wednesday of every month from 10 – 11 AM on Wave Farm: WGXC 90.7 FM and online at wavefarm.org. It can also be found as a podcast on Apple, Spotify, and other platforms.Sal Cataldi is a musician and writer based in Saugerties. He is best known for his work with his genre-leaping solo project, Spaghetti Eastern Music, and is also a member of the jazz/post-rock ensemble the Hari Karaoke Trio of Doom, ambient guitar duo Guitars A Go Go, the poetry and music duo Vapor Vespers, and the quartet Spaceheater. His writing on music, books and film has been featured in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, PopMatters, Seattle Times, Huffington Post, Inside+Out Upstate NY, and NYSMusic.com, where he is the book reviewer.