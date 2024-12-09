Reading Is Funktamental - A Pod About Books About Music

Powered by RND
Sal Cataldi
Reading is Funktamental is a monthly one-hour show about great books written about music and music-makers. In each episode, host Sal Cataldi speaks to the autho...
  • Sonny Rollins, Saxophone Colossus with author Aidan Levy
    Guest: Aidan Levy, Author of Saxophone Colossus: The Life and Music of Sonny Rollins. In his new book, Saxophone Colossus: The Life and Music of Sonny Rollins, author Aidan Levy has created a work nearly as sprawling and monumental as the seven decades of sounds crafted by a man widely considered "jazz's greatest living improviser."Levy devoted seven years to capturing Rollins – the musician, the myth, the civil rights activist, environmentalist, and wandering spiritualist – in a whopping 750 readable pages. The book is based on more than 200 interviews with Rollins, his family members, friends, and collaborators, as well as the artist's archive of letters, journals, photos, and press clippings accrued over a career in which he has taken a few notable sabbaticals and sharp stylistic turns. It pretty much traces every recording session and gig in which the Saxophone Colossus participated. The depth of Levy's astounding research is furthered by the more than 400 pages of footnotes available only online. You can read my earlier review of this book here: https://nysmusic.com/2023/05/09/author-aidan-levy-creates-a-new-jazz-standard-with-sonny-rollins-biography/
    57:46
  • The Life & Death of Free Jazz Pioneer Albert Ayler with author Richard Koloda
    Guest: Richard Koloda, Author of Holy Ghost: The Life and Death of Free Jazz Pioneer Albert AylerA lawyer by trade and a jazz musicologist by passion, Richard Koloda has spent over two decades creating the most authoritative look at the life and music of free jazz pioneer Albert Ayler. His book follows Albert's life from his childhood and apprenticeship in Cleveland to his glory days in France and Scandinavia to his mysterious end via a drowning/suicide (or murder?) in the East River. My earlier print review of this fascinating book can be found at https://nysmusic.com/2023/01/07/free-jazz-giant-albert-ayler-gets-definitive-biography-with-holy-ghost/
    57:55
  • Moon Zappa on her memoir, Earth to Moon
    Earth to Moon is the new critically acclaimed memoir of Moon Zappa, the eldest child of legendary rocker Frank Zappa and his wife, Gail. The book presents the often-disturbing realities of growing up in the shadow of her self-absorbed, workaholic dad (a man she idolized above all others) and her bossy mother, who vented at her eldest child due, to her father's philandering ways. The book chronicles her childhood amongst the legendary musicians of Laurel Canyon, her stints as a VJ on MTV and VH-1, her acting and writing careers, and, of course, her star-turn on her dad's biggest tune, "Valley Girl." My print review of this book can be found here at https://nysmusic.com/2024/08/24/moon-zappa-pens-a-rock-n-roll-mommy-sorta-daddy-dearest/
    57:32
  • Rocker Dave Mason on his memoir, Only You Know and I Know
    Only You Know and I Know is not only the name of one of his biggest hits but also the title of rocker Dave Mason's new autobiography. It's a freewheeling testament, providing that Dave was one of the most Zelig of rocker. He came to fame as a co-founder of the group Traffic and the writer of their biggest and most cover hit, "Feelin' Alright." He's also contributed to defining tracks by pals like Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Derek & the Dominoes, Delaney & Bonnie, Fleetwood Mac, and more. Dave then went on to a fruitful solo career, which continues with his Traffic Jam tour. He will be joining us to discuss his life and new memoir. My print review can be found here at NYSMusic.com
    57:48
  • King Crimson, their 50+ Year history with author Sid Smith
    Hosted by Sal CataldiGuest: Sid Smith, Author of In the Court of King Crimson: An Observation over 50 Years Sid Smith is a British journalist best known for In the Court of King Crimson: An Observation over Fifty Year, the definitive history of Robert Fripp and his band, King Crimson, the primary architects of progressive rock. Smith has penned hundreds of features and reviews on rock and jazz for publications including Prog Magazine, Record Collector, Mojo, Uncut, and Q, and has also written liner notes for albums by numerous notable artists and record labels. His award-winning King Crimson book was originally issued in 1999, with an expanded edition released for the band's 50th anniversary.
    57:53

About Reading Is Funktamental - A Pod About Books About Music

Reading is Funktamental is a monthly one-hour show about great books written about music and music-makers. In each episode, host Sal Cataldi speaks to the authors of some of the best reads about rock, jazz, punk, world and experimental music and much more, including some famous musicians. Expect lively conversation with notables and a playlist of great music to go with it. Reading Is Funktamental can be heard the second Wednesday of every month from 10 – 11 AM on Wave Farm: WGXC 90.7 FM and online at wavefarm.orgSal Cataldi is a musician and writer based in Saugerties. He is best known for his work with his genre-leaping solo project, Spaghetti Eastern Music, and is also a member the ambient guitar duo, Guitars A Go Go, the poetry and music duo, Vapor Vespers, and the quartet, Spaceheater. His writing on music, books and film has been featured in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Popmatters, Seattle Times, Huffington Post, Inside+Out Upstate NY and NYSMusic.com, where he is the book reviewer.
