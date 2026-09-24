This week on Country Heat Weekly, we’ve got a little bit of everything to talk about! We’re kicking things off by diving into the newly announced Stagecoach 2027 lineup, featuring headliners Garth Brooks, Zach Top and Riley Green.

Then Kelly and Amber dish on some of the biggest new releases of the week, including albums from Riley and Max McNown. Amber shares some "only in Nashville" moments during an unforgettable night with The War and Treaty at the Ryman. Plus stay tuned to the end for an exclusive sneak peek at our next episode when Riley opens up about his new album, The Voice and The Voice: Celebrity, rollerblading, and his farm animals.

Keep up with the hosts between episodes on IG:

Amber - @HeyItsAmberA

Kelly - @TheKellySutton

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