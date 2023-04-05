The Country Heat Weekly podcast, hosted by Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, brings Amazon Music's Country Heat playlist to life. Every week Kelly and Amber deli... More
Available Episodes
Backstage at the ACM Awards!
Kelly and Amber stayed up late Thursday night to bring you all the highlights and behind the scenes scoop from the 58th ACM Awards! From pre-show interviews to backstage celebrations, they take you inside Country Music's Party of the Year for exclusive chats with winners including Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Hardy and Cole Swindell.
5/12/2023
22:27
Garth Brooks: ACM Awards Host
We are officially one week away from Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton co-hosting the ACM Awards! Garth joined us in the Country Heat House to shed some light on what it's really been like working with and getting to know Dolly ahead of the big night. He also shared some insight into his forthcoming duets album, gave a progress update on his Nashville bar, "Friends In Low Places," and gave some big hints on what a winter residency in Nashville might look like. Plus Kelly and Amber share highlights from Stagecoach, including chats with Old Dominion, Nelly, and Jon Pardi. Next Week: Country Heat Weekly drops FRIDAY with all the scoop from the 58th ACM Awards!
5/4/2023
37:02
Laughing a lot with Nate Smith
Is Nate Smith always this happy or is it because he's an ACM Awards nominee? We get to know this Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist to Watch in a joyful conversation about everything from dropping his debut album to hitting the road with Thomas Rhett, and his past life as a worship leader. Plus Kelly and Amber catch up on all the baby news and ponder exactly what Maren Morris is up to with Jack Antonoff. Next Week on the podcast: GARTH BROOKS!Hang with Kelly and Amber all weekend at Stagecoach by checking out the livestream on Prime Video or the Amazon Music channel on Twitch: twitch.tv/amazonmusic
4/27/2023
27:58
ENCORE: Old Dominion
Kelly and Amber are hard at work prepping for Stagecoach next weekend, and have a long list of artists they want to see, including Old Dominion. Hop in the Country Heat time machine and travel back to last January when the guys took over the Country Heat House to celebrate some new music and tell us what else they were working on!
4/20/2023
31:34
Self Love Tips with Avery Anna
While her friends were going off to college, Avery Anna moved to Nashville to pursue a country music career. Get to know this Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist to Watch as she discusses mental health, vulnerability in songwriting, and her embarrassing encounter with Shania Twain. Kelly and Amber cover the star studded opening of "Shucked" on Broadway, make some ACM Predictions and share the latest country music baby news. Plus, they need some help from fans who have been to stagecoach before!Follow the hosts on Instagram: @theKellySutton and @heyitsAmberA
The Country Heat Weekly podcast, hosted by Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, brings Amazon Music's Country Heat playlist to life. Every week Kelly and Amber deliver the vibrant world of country from Nashville to Austin and beyond – entertaining listeners with today's top tracks, sharing country music news, sitting down with beloved artists, celebrating country music history, and highlighting future stars.