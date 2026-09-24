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Country Heat Weekly

Amazon Music
MusicMusic Commentary
Country Heat Weekly
Latest episode

223 episodes

  • Country Heat Weekly

    That's Just Me: Riley Green on The Voice, Stagecoach, and Rollerblading

    09/24/2026 | 43 mins.
    There are LOTS of laughs when Riley Green joins Country Heat Weekly to talk about his new album, That’s Just Me, his journey so far on The Voice, and what it means to headline Stagecoach. Kelly and Amber get the backstory on his Amazon Exclusive song, his latest thrift purchases and even a preview of The Voice: Celebrity. He opens up about honoring Toby Keith on his new music, working with Brooks & Dunn, and the menagarie of farm animals at home. Plus, Riley reveals the story behind his latest late-night purchase: rollerblades.

    Keep up with the hosts between episodes on IG:
    Amber - @HeyItsAmberA
    Kelly - @TheKellySutton
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Country Heat Weekly

    The Stagecoach 2027 Lineup is Here!

    09/17/2026 | 11 mins.
    This week on Country Heat Weekly, we’ve got a little bit of everything to talk about! We’re kicking things off by diving into the newly announced Stagecoach 2027 lineup, featuring headliners Garth Brooks, Zach Top and Riley Green.
    Then Kelly and Amber dish on some of the biggest new releases of the week, including albums from Riley and Max McNown. Amber shares some "only in Nashville" moments during an unforgettable night with The War and Treaty at the Ryman. Plus stay tuned to the end for an exclusive sneak peek at our next episode when Riley opens up about his new album, The Voice and The Voice: Celebrity, rollerblading, and his farm animals.
    Keep up with the hosts between episodes on IG:
    Amber - @HeyItsAmberA
    Kelly - @TheKellySutton
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Country Heat Weekly

    CMAs are "Choosin'" Ella and Jelly Roll Considers a Career Change

    09/10/2026 | 16 mins.
    Hot off the press we have the 2026 CMA nominees - and a lot of feelings! Take a listen as we recap the highlights and celebrate women like Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves dominating the nominations. And of course, we have plenty of thoughts on the biggest surprises and snubs.
    Plus, Kelly has an exclusive backstage chat with Jelly Roll at the Opry where he shares the surprising truth behind his plans to step away from music, possibly for good.
    Share your thoughts about the CMA Nominations on Instagram:
    Amber - HeyItsAmberA
    Kelly - TheKellySutton
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Country Heat Weekly

    Carly Pearce Gets Real Honest, Plus a Special Night for Dolly

    09/03/2026 | 41 mins.
    It's time for girl talk! Carly Pearce joins Kelly and Amber for a candid discussion about her new album, Honest Woman, and the personal experiences that shaped the project. She opens up about finding her way back to the joy of music, getting more vulnerable in her songwriting, and digging into topics like her mom’s health, faith, comparison and even murder ballads.

    Plus, Carly shares the story behind her collaboration with Riley Green, takes us behind the scenes of their chemistry-filled music video, and reveals the engagement ring she’s hoping to manifest!
    Additionally, Kelly takes us backstage at the Opry for a special night dedicated to Dolly Parton, featuring Carly, Jelly Roll & more!

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Country Heat Weekly

    Nashville Catch-Up: Dolly, Megan Moroney, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce & More

    08/27/2026 | 15 mins.
    Kelly and Amber recap some of the biggest happenings around Nashville. They share behind-the-scenes stories from recent events and concerts, like Megan Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour, big nights at the Grand Ole Opry with Carrie Underwood and The War & Treaty, Carly Pearce’s exclusive album preview event and more. Plus, they give listeners a sneak peek at what’s coming this fall, including upcoming conversations with Carly Pearce, Riley Green and a first-time guest on the podcast!

    This episode was produced before we got the news of Dolly Parton's passing. You can listen to our episode with Dolly here: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8b0cf1f8-ea72-4ee7-ad89-39ec6474ee87/episodes/85e49fd0-2b3d-4beb-bcab-4f67d516c486/country-heat-weekly-encore-dolly-parton-rocks

    Keep up with the hosts between episodes:
    Amber: @HeyItsAmberA
    Kelly: @TheKellySutton

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Country Heat Weekly
The Country Heat Weekly podcast, hosted by Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, brings Amazon Music's Country Heat playlist to life. Every week Kelly and Amber deliver the vibrant world of country from Nashville to Austin and beyond – entertaining listeners with today's top tracks, sharing country music news, sitting down with beloved artists, celebrating country music history, and highlighting future stars.
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