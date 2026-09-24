Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
223 episodes
- There are LOTS of laughs when Riley Green joins Country Heat Weekly to talk about his new album, That’s Just Me, his journey so far on The Voice, and what it means to headline Stagecoach. Kelly and Amber get the backstory on his Amazon Exclusive song, his latest thrift purchases and even a preview of The Voice: Celebrity. He opens up about honoring Toby Keith on his new music, working with Brooks & Dunn, and the menagarie of farm animals at home. Plus, Riley reveals the story behind his latest late-night purchase: rollerblades.
Keep up with the hosts between episodes on IG:
Amber - @HeyItsAmberA
Kelly - @TheKellySutton
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- This week on Country Heat Weekly, we’ve got a little bit of everything to talk about! We’re kicking things off by diving into the newly announced Stagecoach 2027 lineup, featuring headliners Garth Brooks, Zach Top and Riley Green.
Then Kelly and Amber dish on some of the biggest new releases of the week, including albums from Riley and Max McNown. Amber shares some "only in Nashville" moments during an unforgettable night with The War and Treaty at the Ryman. Plus stay tuned to the end for an exclusive sneak peek at our next episode when Riley opens up about his new album, The Voice and The Voice: Celebrity, rollerblading, and his farm animals.
Keep up with the hosts between episodes on IG:
Amber - @HeyItsAmberA
Kelly - @TheKellySutton
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Hot off the press we have the 2026 CMA nominees - and a lot of feelings! Take a listen as we recap the highlights and celebrate women like Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves dominating the nominations. And of course, we have plenty of thoughts on the biggest surprises and snubs.
Plus, Kelly has an exclusive backstage chat with Jelly Roll at the Opry where he shares the surprising truth behind his plans to step away from music, possibly for good.
Share your thoughts about the CMA Nominations on Instagram:
Amber - HeyItsAmberA
Kelly - TheKellySutton
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- It's time for girl talk! Carly Pearce joins Kelly and Amber for a candid discussion about her new album, Honest Woman, and the personal experiences that shaped the project. She opens up about finding her way back to the joy of music, getting more vulnerable in her songwriting, and digging into topics like her mom’s health, faith, comparison and even murder ballads.
Plus, Carly shares the story behind her collaboration with Riley Green, takes us behind the scenes of their chemistry-filled music video, and reveals the engagement ring she’s hoping to manifest!
Additionally, Kelly takes us backstage at the Opry for a special night dedicated to Dolly Parton, featuring Carly, Jelly Roll & more!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Nashville Catch-Up: Dolly, Megan Moroney, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce & More08/27/2026 | 15 mins.Kelly and Amber recap some of the biggest happenings around Nashville. They share behind-the-scenes stories from recent events and concerts, like Megan Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour, big nights at the Grand Ole Opry with Carrie Underwood and The War & Treaty, Carly Pearce’s exclusive album preview event and more. Plus, they give listeners a sneak peek at what’s coming this fall, including upcoming conversations with Carly Pearce, Riley Green and a first-time guest on the podcast!
This episode was produced before we got the news of Dolly Parton's passing. You can listen to our episode with Dolly here: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8b0cf1f8-ea72-4ee7-ad89-39ec6474ee87/episodes/85e49fd0-2b3d-4beb-bcab-4f67d516c486/country-heat-weekly-encore-dolly-parton-rocks
Keep up with the hosts between episodes:
Amber: @HeyItsAmberA
Kelly: @TheKellySutton
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Music podcasts
- Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... NashvilleMusic, Music Interviews, TV & Film
- Music Saved Me PodcastMusic, Music Interviews
- The Joe Budden PodcastMusic
- No Dogs in SpaceHistory, Music, Music History
- Song ExploderMusic
- Brown Bag MorningsComedy, Music, Music Commentary, Music Interviews, Relationships, Society & Culture
- A History of Rock Music in 500 SongsDocumentary, History, Music, Music History, Society & Culture
- Dolly Parton's AmericaDocumentary, Music, Music History, Society & Culture
- Joe and JadaMusic, Music Interviews, Sports
- New Rory & MALComedy, Music, Society & Culture
Trending Music podcasts
- IndiecastMusic, Music Commentary
- Protocol RadioMusic
- The DeadpodArts, Music, Performing Arts
- Every Single AlbumMusic, Music Commentary
- Chicane Presents Sun:SetsMusic
- The Beato PodMusic, Music Commentary
- Sail On: The Beach Boys PodcastMusic, Music Commentary
- Greg & The Morning BuzzEntertainment News, Music, Music Interviews, News
- The Bob Lefsetz PodcastArts, Music
- Find Your Harmony RadioshowMusic
- Drifting CowboyMusic, Music Commentary, Music Interviews
- I'll Do It MyselfMusic, Music Commentary
- Dj Shinski New MixesMusic
- Relaxing MusicMusic
- RA PodcastMusic
- Markus Schulz presents Global DJ BroadcastMusic
- Brian & Kenzie PodcastMusic, Music Commentary
- Greg & The Morning Buzz On Demand | Comedy, Pop Culture, Morning BanterComedy, Daily News, Film Interviews, Music, Music Commentary, News, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Monstercat Silk ShowcaseMusic
- Artist Friendly with Joel MaddenArts, Music, Music Interviews, Performing Arts
- ILLENIUM - Phoenix RadioMusic, Music Commentary
- Alison Wonderland - Radio WonderlandMusic, Music Commentary
About Country Heat Weekly
The Country Heat Weekly podcast, hosted by Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, brings Amazon Music's Country Heat playlist to life. Every week Kelly and Amber deliver the vibrant world of country from Nashville to Austin and beyond – entertaining listeners with today's top tracks, sharing country music news, sitting down with beloved artists, celebrating country music history, and highlighting future stars.Podcast website
Listen to Country Heat Weekly, Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... Nashville and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Country Heat Weekly
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Country Heat Weekly: Podcasts in Family