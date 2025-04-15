Powered by RND
The JR The Handler Show
The JR The Handler Show

JR The Handler
Music Interviews
The JR The Handler Show
  Intro Episode
    Y'all subscribe now! A one-of-a-kind talk show, that specifically brings you inside the industry of touring and country music, hosted by the road legend JR The Handler! Climbing the ranks of the industry by way of ALABAMA, JR made a name for himself as Jon Pardi's tour manager before solidifying his legacy as Justin Moore's current tour manager. Speaking the language as an active and tenured road veteran, his connections will amaze you. This glimpse into such a niche of the industry is only found here on THE JR The Handler show! "This is the Pat McAfee Show of Country Music"   Follow JR the Handler at: Instagram @JRTheHandler Twitter/X: @JRTheHandler  TikTok: @JRTheHandler Website: www.jrthehandler.com
    53:21

About The JR The Handler Show

A one-of-a-kind talk show, that specifically brings you inside the industry of touring and country music, hosted by the road legend JR The Handler! Climbing the ranks of the industry by way of ALABAMA, JR made a name for himself as Jon Pardi's tour manager before solidifying his legacy as Justin Moore's current tour manager. Speaking the language as an active and tenured road veteran, his connections will amaze you. This glimpse into such a niche of the industry is only found here on THE JR The Handler show! "This is the Pat McAfee Show of Country Music"
