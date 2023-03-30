Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast HardLore: Stories from Tour
Colin Young, Bo Lueders, Knotfest
The #1 Hard Music Podcast in the USA: Hardcore + Lore = HardLore. Chaotic stories from touring life in the hardcore/punk/metal scenes are discussed with notabl... More
  • The Origin of Twitching Tongues (With Taylor Young)
    Colin and Bo are joined by first ever 3-time guest Taylor Young to celebrate the return of Twitching Tongues and the very special double LP re-release of their debut album Sleep Therapy via Closed Casket Activities. Recorded when Colin and Taylor were 18 and 22, and taking two years to be released, they talk about the pains of outgrowing their first album before most people ever heard it, leaving behind a complicated legacy and creating resentment towards the songs. Now with the benefit of hindsight, they celebrate the album, and the impact it made on people early in their journeys through hardcore music. They're back, baby. Order the Sleep Therapy Redux 2xLP and tons of new merch items now: www.twitchingtongues.com Join the HARDLORE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/jA9rppggef Join WHATNOT with our special little link to get $15 off your first purchase. Get ready for the first ever Hardlore live auction TOMORROW, April 28th at 8:30 PM EST: https://www.whatnot.com/invite/hardlore Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code HARDLORE at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod FOLLOW TWITCHING TONGUES: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/twitchingtongues TWITTER | https://twitter.com/twtchngtongues FOLLOW TAYLOR: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/taylorxyoung TWITTER | https://twitter.com/taylorxyoung FOLLOW HARDLORE: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/hardlorepod/ TWITTER | https://twitter.com/hardlorepod SPOTIFY | https://spoti.fi/3J1GIrp APPLE | https://apple.co/3IKBss2 FOLLOW COLIN: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/colinyovng/ TWITTER | https://www.twitter.com/ColinYovng FOLLOW BO: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/bosxe/ TWITTER | https://www.twitter.com/bosxe Check out our merch at https://knotfest.com/store/?view=hard... Find all of our videos at https://knot1.co/3vWXsbx #HardLore
    4/27/2023
    1:48:33
  • One Year Anniversary Special Q&A
    Celebrate HardLore's first birthday with this very special One Year Anniversary episode! In this 2+ our lore-filled Q&A, see special HardLore birthday messages from friends of the show before Colin and Bo reflect on the first year of HardLore and answer YOUR questions from Twitter, Instagram, and the HardLore Discord. Join the HARDLORE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/jA9rppggef This episode is brought to you by ATHLETIC GREENS! Try AG1 at athleticgreens.com/HARDLORE to receive a free 1-year supply of vitamin D and 5 travel packs of AG1. Join WHATNOT with our special little link to get $15 off your first purchase. Get ready for the first ever Hardlore live auction TOMORROW, March 24th at 8:30 PM EST: https://www.whatnot.com/invite/hardlore Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code HARDLORE at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod FOLLOW HARDLORE: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/hardlorepod/ TWITTER | https://twitter.com/hardlorepod SPOTIFY | https://spoti.fi/3J1GIrp APPLE | https://apple.co/3IKBss2 FOLLOW COLIN: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/colinyovng/ TWITTER | https://www.twitter.com/ColinYovng FOLLOW BO: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/bosxe/ TWITTER | https://www.twitter.com/bosxe Check out our merch at https://knotfest.com/store/?view=hard... Find all of our videos at https://knot1.co/3vWXsbx #HardLore
    4/20/2023
    2:32:25
  • Devin Swank (Sanguisugabogg)
    Colin and Bo sit down with Devin Swank, vocalist of Sanguisugabogg. They discussed, in HardLore's words, being the leader of the new wave of death metal bands written with a hardcore perspective, his love for stand up comedy, using memes to get ahead as a band, every member of the Sanguisugabogg balancing being in other active bands (some together), and much more. This chronological journey details the growth of this Ohio home-grown evolving into a globally touring enigmatic and unique frontman. Listen to Devin's hand-picked HardLore Playlist: SPOTIFY - https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5w4JAPPKkpgwfThb0Nhq5N?si=42025c9750414055 APPLE MUSIC - https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/devin-swanks-hardlore-playlist-sanguisugabogg/pl.u-XkD04X0U2089yjl Join the HARDLORE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/jA9rppggef Join WHATNOT with our special little link to get $15 off your first purchase. Get ready for the first ever Hardlore live auction TOMORROW, March 24th at 8:30 PM EST: https://www.whatnot.com/invite/hardlore Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code HARDLORE at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod FOLLOW DEVIN: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/bleedingprofusely FOLLOW SANGUISUGABOGG: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/sanguisugabogg TWITTER | https://twitter.com/sanguisugabogg FOLLOW HARDLORE: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/hardlorepod/ TWITTER | https://twitter.com/hardlorepod SPOTIFY | https://spoti.fi/3J1GIrp APPLE | https://apple.co/3IKBss2 FOLLOW COLIN: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/colinyovng/ TWITTER | https://www.twitter.com/ColinYovng FOLLOW BO: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/bosxe/ TWITTER | https://www.twitter.com/bosxe Check out our merch at https://knotfest.com/store/?view=hard... Find all of our videos at https://knot1.co/3vWXsbx #HardLore #Sanguisugabogg
    4/13/2023
    2:11:39
  • Matty Matheson
    Colin and Bo sit down live and in person with Matty Matheson, world renowned chef, actor, producer, restauranteur, designer, and first and foremost... Fan of hardcore music. In this nearly 3 hour journey, they discuss the ebbs and flows to how this small town Canadian spinkicker wound up being a two-time New York Times Best Seller, executive producer of an award winning TV show (The Bear) and beloved figure to fans of hardcore music worldwide. Listen to Matty's hand-picked HardLore Playlist: Join the HARDLORE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/jA9rppggef Join WHATNOT with our special little link to get $15 off your first purchase. Get ready for the first ever Hardlore live auction TOMORROW, March 24th at 8:30 PM EST: https://www.whatnot.com/invite/hardlore Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code HARDLORE at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod FOLLOW MATTY: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/mattymatheson TWITTER | https://www.twitter.com/mattymatheson FOLLOW HARDLORE: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/hardlorepod/ TWITTER | https://twitter.com/hardlorepod SPOTIFY | https://spoti.fi/3J1GIrp APPLE | https://apple.co/3IKBss2 FOLLOW COLIN: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/colinyovng/ TWITTER | https://www.twitter.com/ColinYovng FOLLOW BO: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/bosxe/ TWITTER | https://www.twitter.com/bosxe Check out our merch at https://knotfest.com/store/?view=hard... Find all of our videos at https://knot1.co/3vWXsbx #HardLore #MattyMatheson
    4/6/2023
    2:37:23
  • The Best Breakdowns of All Time
    Colin and Bo discuss their picks for the best breakdowns in the history of hardcore, metal and punk music. Ranging from the early 80s to the 2010s, their respective lists contain a wide variety of different "moshable moments" that define the tastes of HardLore as a collective entity. Featuring bands such as Sepultura, Madball, Cro-Mags, Integrity, 100 Demons, and much more! Spoilers beware! Listen to the official HardLore's Best Breakdowns Playlist... SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/60NV9QaeTTbAZcVPr8iezt?si=19a4959807564287&pt_success=1&nd=1 APPLE MUSIC: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/hardlores-best-breakdowns-playlist/pl.u-MDAWv0jIAb0okjV YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxwut3Z6TTiF3lJVGSgJmmjOtkGWXtreV Fan-made playlist of every song submitted by YOU on Twitter and Instagram: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2OmAF6wLJ0JMVFplKrBwQe?si=6f9a9d4b39c04349 Join the HARDLORE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/jA9rppggef Join WHATNOT with our special little link to get $15 off your first purchase. Get ready for the first ever Hardlore live auction TOMORROW, March 24th at 8:30 PM EST: https://www.whatnot.com/invite/hardlore Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code HARDLORE at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod FOLLOW HARDLORE: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/hardlorepod/ TWITTER | https://twitter.com/hardlorepod SPOTIFY | https://spoti.fi/3J1GIrp APPLE | https://apple.co/3IKBss2 FOLLOW COLIN: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/colinyovng/ TWITTER | https://www.twitter.com/ColinYovng FOLLOW BO: INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/bosxe/ TWITTER | https://www.twitter.com/bosxe Check out our merch at https://knotfest.com/store/?view=hard... Find all of our videos at https://knot1.co/3vWXsbx
    3/30/2023
    2:26:05

About HardLore: Stories from Tour

The #1 Hard Music Podcast in the USA: Hardcore + Lore = HardLore. Chaotic stories from touring life in the hardcore/punk/metal scenes are discussed with notable weekly guests and hosts Colin Young (God's Hate) & Bo Lueders (Harms Way).
