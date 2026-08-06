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HardLore

Colin Young, Bo Lueders, Knotfest
ComedyComedy Interviews
HardLore
Latest episode

214 episodes

  • HardLore

    CARRY ON: Ryan George & Todd Jones on A Life Less Plagued, Breaking Edge & Reuniting

    08/06/2026 | 2h 26 mins.
    HardLore is joined by Ryan George & Todd Jones of CARRY ON for a thorough deep dive into the complete history of the band, following their long awaited return this past June at Tied Down fest, and on the eve of their hometown return at Sound & Fury festival.

    From beginning as a metallic band called Persevere in Atascadero, California, to changing their name (and their many lineups), recruiting Todd, Corey Williams and Nick Jett in the band, finding their musical identity on their Roll With The Punches 7", refining it on their one and only album A Life Less Plagued, and Ryan infamously deciding to stop being straight edge, quickly ending the band...

    This is a fascinating window into a band Bo and I grew up listening to and loving for 20+ years, and it was honor to be in the room as these two shared so much about such a beloved band. X's always win.

    ____________

    HardLore: A Knotfest Series, fueled by Monster Energy.

    Shot, Mixed & Edited by ⁠Steven Grise⁠
    Title sequence by ⁠Nicholas Marzluf⁠

    • Join the ⁠HARDLORE PATREON⁠ to watch every single weekly episode early and ad-free, alongside exclusive monthly episode.
    • Join the ⁠HARDLORE DISCORD⁠.

    • Get 10% off ⁠GUILTY PARTY⁠ site-wide with code HARDLORE and grab some of our favorite clothing brands of all time.
    • Get 10% off ⁠MILLS VINTAGE⁠ site-wide with code HARDLORE.

    ____________

    00:00:00 - Start
    00:01:13 - Hello Welcome
    00:02:18 - Ryan Finding Hardcore & Meeting Todd
    00:07:19 - Becoming Straight Edge / Strife's Influence in the 90s
    00:12:37 - Persevere / Ryan's First Band
    00:16:14 - CARRY ON
    00:23:44 - Revisiting Carry On Lyrics / The Line Is Drawn 7"
    00:31:07 - Pickle Patch
    00:32:04 - Roll With The Punches / Todd Joining Carry On
    00:40:57 - Off My Chest
    00:46:14 - Pardon This Interruption...
    00:48:15 - American Nightmare & Signing to Bridge Nine
    00:52:25 - A Life Less Plagued
    01:16:27 - Ryan Questioning Hardcore & Straight Edge
    01:19:37 - Breaking Edge
    01:22:56 - Terror
    01:24:02 - Reconciling Post Edge Break
    01:26:42 - Ending Carry On
    01:28:58 - New Carry On Material?
    01:31:40 - Carry On Ends, Terror Begins
    01:33:35 - Hearing The Terror Demo
    01:34:19 - Last Shows At Showcase Theater
    01:41:30 - Youth Code
    01:44:24 - The Carry On Coke Lines Shirt
    01:46:22 - Carry On From 2005 - 2025
    01:52:48 - Expectations Going Into the Upcoming Sets
    01:54:53 - Tied Down, Returning to the Stage
    01:58:28 - Theoretically Giving Up On Music
    02:01:18 - Youth Code And Getting Into Industrial Music
    02:09:55 - Veganism
    02:13:29 - Top 4 Hardcore Records
  • HardLore

    HardLore Q&A Special: Remembering Bo Lueders (With Britty Drake & Mike Cesario)

    07/30/2026 | 2h 57 mins.
    In our first special Q&A episode since the passing of our late Bo Lueders, we’re joined by Britty Drake (Pity Sex) & Mike Cesario (Twitching Tongues, Disgrace, Forced Order) to help bring a fresh perspective to recent questions asked by our Patreon and Discord members.

    Naturally, the majority of the conversation revolves around Bo, grief, and everything in between from these past few months. Thanks to all of you for the questions, Mike & Britty for joining us, and the rest of you for being here and for watching.

    Intro to Sick of It All Playlist:
    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6SYnjnzXC7uqWxfOKiTPgL?si=59a0a1e398c847ea
    Apple Music - https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/intro-to-sick-of-it-all/pl.u-3G3bcPVy8XV

    _______________
    HardLore: A Knotfest Series, fueled by Monster Energy.

    Shot, Mixed & Edited by ⁠⁠⁠Steven Grise⁠⁠⁠
    Title sequence by ⁠⁠⁠Nicholas Marzluf⁠⁠⁠

    • Join the ⁠⁠⁠HARDLORE PATREON⁠⁠⁠ to watch every single weekly episode early and ad-free, alongside exclusive monthly episode.
    • Join the ⁠⁠⁠HARDLORE DISCORD⁠⁠⁠.• Get 10% off MILLS VINTAGE site-wide with code HARDLORE. • Get tickets for LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival! Can’t wait to see you all there.
    _______________
    00:00:00 - Start / Lou Koller
    00:03:24 - Hello Welcome
    00:06:45 - Favorite lie you've ever told
    00:11:38 - Songs we'd like to perform with an orchestra
    00:12:56 - Holy Grail T-Shirt
    00:19:09 - Little Moments That Get Us Through The Day
    00:25:18 - Top 5 Death Metal Tracks Of All Time
    00:28:53 - Booking process For HardLore
    00:30:54 - Best Live Sets in 2026
    00:33:11 - Ruckus LP Has NO SKIPS?
    00:35:48 - Amp Modelers
    00:39:13 - Favorite Restaurant in LA
    00:41:34 - Favorite Mosh Part In A Non-Hardcore Song
    00:45:03 - Pardon This Interruption...
    00:47:10 - Favorite Albums This Year So Far
    00:49:04 - Favorite Elvis Song
    00:50:52 - Tips For Writing Lyrics
    01:00:32 - Master Killer Tier Album Thats Recently Been Released
    01:03:31 - What's Bo Up To?
    01:06:31 - Favorite Girly Pop
    01:09:17 - Are We Going To Be Okay?
    01:18:25 - Top 4 Hardcore EP's
    01:22:41 - Favorite MIsheard Lyric
    01:23:52 - Most Time Consuming Instrument When Recording
    01:26:10 - Top 4 Punk Records
    01:30:06 - Why Bo As Co-Host
    01:32:57 - Pop Punk
    01:36:45 - Best Airline For Musicians
    01:41:02 - A Burning Question For A Guest
    01:47:13 - What Have You Learned About Yourself This Year
    01:53:08 - Tips For Coping With Loss
    01:58:10 - Mini Clone Of Hitler
    02:00:34 - Who Feels Like A Rockstar To You
    02:07:59 - Favorite Smell
    02:10:32 - Favorite Drummer Ever
    02:14:11 - Black And Gold Color Scheme
    02:14:36 - Least Chance Of Explosive Sh*ts
    02:15:51 - Pivotal Point
    02:28:25 - Music Project With Bo
    02:29:14 - Hardest Laugh While Touring
    02:34:32 - Top 5 Sauced Out Tracks
    02:38:49 - Mike's Question
    02:41:56 - Frontman With Best Skank On Stage
    02:43:15 - Britty's Idea
  • HardLore

    TERROR & Brody King: From the Valley to the World (A HardLore Special)

    07/23/2026 | 2h 28 mins.
    HardLore and special guest co-host Brody King are joined by TERROR founders Scott Vogel & Nick Jett for a special excursion all around the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

    We learn all about the origin of the band, which started from the ruins of Carry On, and visit a few key hotspots around our mutual hometown that played an integral role in Terror’s story.

    We eventually meet up with Martín Stewart to discuss all things Terror and all things STILL SUFFER, their 10th and newest LP that released in this past April.

    This was something scheduled for Bo and I to do together, and I can’t thank of a more appropriate way to finally make it happen than with my LEFT hand man, Mr. Brody King. Thank you to Terror for joining us for this first special episode like this in a long time.
    ________________

    HardLore: A Knotfest Series, fueled by Monster Energy.

    Shot, Mixed & Edited by ⁠⁠Steven Grise⁠⁠
    Title sequence by ⁠⁠Nicholas Marzluf⁠⁠

    • Join the ⁠⁠HARDLORE PATREON⁠⁠ to watch every single weekly episode early and ad-free, alongside exclusive monthly episode.
    • Join the ⁠⁠HARDLORE DISCORD⁠⁠.

    • Checkout UNPLUGS to learn more about THE best earplugs I have EVER used! (and you can quote me)
    _________________
    600:00:00 - Start
    00:01:31 - TERROR, Zomu Coffee
    00:02:46 - Nick Jett Discovering Hardcore
    00:06:44 - Carry On
    00:09:46 - Carry On Ending (& Reuniting)
    00:13:40 - Piece By Piece
    00:16:03 - A Change of Pace for Scott & The Magic of Nick's Garage
    00:20:02 - Scotts First Apartment In LA
    00:23:15 - Scott Meeting Nick & Todd Jones
    00:26:47 - Naming "Terror"
    00:28:07 - Terror - Life & Death Demo
    00:33:54 - Writing Lowest Of The Low
    00:39:17 - Bridge Nine & The Response to Lowest of the Low
    00:43:48 - Studio S, North Hollywood
    00:46:13 - Pardon This Interruption...
    00:48:01 - Worst Terror Show Ever Played
    00:53:11 - @NickGoDie
    00:56:21 - Terror HQ, Swinton Ave
    00:58:34 - One With The Underdogs, Todd Exiting Terror & Chaos at the House
    01:03:33 - Moving In & Remembering Terror HQ
    01:06:30 - Recording Without a Click Track (Hell yeah)
    01:08:23 - Recruiting Frank 3 Gun
    01:10:19 - Midnight Hour Records and Martín Stewart
    01:17:28 - Underrated Terror Records
    01:20:19 - Four Word Album Titles
    01:23:43 - Crazy Terror Shows
    01:24:28 - Terror At The Whisky A Go Go: A HardLore Investigation
    01:31:42 - Unconventional Terror Tours
    01:33:48 - Least Sane Member of Terror
    01:35:55 - The Current President of Scott's Tots
    01:40:10 - Cultural Explosion of Keepers Of The Faith
    01:44:40 - Reuniting With Todd Jones on Pain Into Power
    01:47:51 - Terror Parts That Felt Like Monumental Achievements
    01:50:15 - The Pit Recording Studio, Still Suffer
    01:55:36 - Recording with Taylor Young
    02:04:46 - Terror Has TEN ALBUMS
    02:09:12 - Advice For Younger Bands & People
    02:15:22 - Top 4 Breakdowns
  • HardLore

    Brooke Smith: Silence of the Lambs, Grey’s Anatomy & The Infamous WARZONE WOMEN

    07/16/2026 | 1h 48 mins.
    This is another piece of HardLore history in the making, as we’re joined by our first ever actor, the great Brooke Smith of Silence of the Lambs, Grey’s Anatomy, Bates Motel and more!

    I am once again joined, very appropriately, by Alec Faber of Holy Blade, Twitching Tongues & God’s Hate (and formerly of the Reel Deal podcast with… me)

    Long before she graced the silver screen as the iconic Catherine Martin in Silence of the Lambs , you could find her romping around all over the lower east side as one of the infamous WARZONE WOMEN, and a staple of 1980’s New York Hardcore. She spent the golden decade of NYHC taking legendary photos of bands like Agnostic Front, Bad Brains, Cro-Mags, Underdog and more, as documented in her incredible book Sunday Matinee.

    We get into her life as a legendary publicist’s daughter, befriending and falling out with the Cro-Mags, the informal formation of the Warzone Women, growing out of hardcore just as acting started to become more serious, her life changing by being in one of the greatest movies of all time, AGAIN with Grey’s Anatomy, and everything in between…

    An incredibly fun conversation with a genuine legend. Thanks to Brooke for joining us.
    _______________

    HardLore: A Knotfest Series, fueled by Monster Energy.

    Shot, Mixed & Edited by ⁠Steven Grise⁠
    Title sequence by ⁠Nicholas Marzluf⁠

    • Join the ⁠HARDLORE PATREON⁠ to watch every single weekly episode early and ad-free, alongside exclusive monthly episode.
    • Join the ⁠HARDLORE DISCORD⁠.

    • Head over to THE MUSIC ZOO for all of your guitar needs! Get 15% off a Dunable custom with code HARDLORE.
    • Visit GOOD SNOOTS DOG RESCUE to support the fostering and rescuing of dogs all over California.
    _______________

    00:00:00 - Start
    00:01:39 - Brooke Smith
    00:04:09 - Growing Up
    00:06:39 - Women in Early New York Hardcore
    00:09:28 - Picking Up Photography
    00:10:33 - Sunday Matinee
    00:12:54 - The Cro-Mags
    00:17:32 - Best Mosher in Early 80s NYHC
    00:18:40 - "New" Bands That Formed In Real Time & Changed Things
    00:22:12 - Hardcore in the 80s vs. Now
    00:23:49 - The Warzone Women, Straight Edge, & Her Infamous Pool Party
    00:27:33 - Brooke Flips The Script on us smh
    00:29:00 - People & Details in Sunday Matinee That Stood Out to Her
    00:31:48 - Phones at Shows Now, The Ramones
    00:33:49 - Agnostic Front & The Donahue Show
    00:36:05 - Hare Krishna
    00:37:57 - Modern Day Equivalent of 1980s CBGBs (Shut Down the Internet)
    00:41:04 - Close Calls at CBGBs
    00:42:28 - Playing Bass In A Band with Carl the Mosher
    00:43:42 - Pardon This Interruption…
    00:46:22 - The Misfits & Growing out of Hardcore in 1990
    00:50:42 - Acting & Hardcore Intersecting
    00:53:05 - Getting the Acting Bug
    00:54:43 - Developing a Project With Elgin James
    00:56:33 - Silence Of The Lambs
    01:05:48 - Friendship with Ted Levine
    01:08:08 - Brooke's Silence of the Lambs Journals, Vanya on 42nd St
    01:12:37 - The Roles That Could Have Been
    01:16:38 - Worst Career Advice
    01:18:55 - Grey’s Anatomy
    01:29:25 - Jeff Buckley
    01:33:08 - Motherhood
    01:42:06 - Every Character Goes To See AF
    01:45:10 - Top 4 Hardcore Records
  • HardLore

    Chris Conley: Saves The Day, New Jersey Hardcore & Overcoming Hitting Rock Bottom

    07/09/2026 | 3h 23 mins.
    We're joined his week to by Chris Conley, the founder, vocalist, and songwriter of Saves The Day for a comprehensive, career retrospective conversation… Featuring special guest co-host, Dr. Britty Drake of Pity Sex.

    In this true 3.5 hour epic, we start from the beginning and deep deep into Chris and STD’s entire history… From discovering punk through free tickets to a Rancid show, instinctively writing music the second he touched a guitar, Sefler’s humble origin and demo quickly evolving into Saves The Day, working with Steve Evetts and Equal Vision records, Lifetime’s influence on the early days and Can’t Slow Down, dropping out of school to tour on Through Being Cool, taking a leap into the mainstream with Stay What You Are, the harsh reality check of In Reverie, all the way up to feeling “resurrected” by his family in 2026 and finding new ways to handle his lifelong battle with depression.

    A true feast of information for any fan of the band, Chris, hardcore, punk, emo or beyond… Thank you to Chris and Britty for joining us.
    ___________

    HardLore: A Knotfest Series, fueled by Monster Energy.

    Shot, Mixed & Edited by Steven Grise
    Title sequence by Nicholas Marzluf

    • Join the HARDLORE PATREON to watch every single weekly episode early and ad-free, alongside exclusive monthly episode.
    • Join the HARDLORE DISCORD.

    • Get 10% off GUILTY PARTY site-wide with code HARDLORE and grab some of our favorite clothing brands of all time.
    • Get 10% off MILLS VINTAGE site-wide with code HARDLORE.
    • Visit GUITAR SANCTUARY for all of your guitar, amp, or pedal needs.

    00:00:00 - Start
    00:01:22 - Chris Conley
    00:02:24 - Discovering Music in New Jersey
    00:08:58 - Developing His Songwriting Chops
    00:11:24 - Everything Comes From Hardcore
    00:13:47 - The Show That Changed It All...
    00:19:09 - New Jersey Word Association
    00:28:56 - How Sefler Became SAVES THE DAY
    00:34:13 - Saves The Day's First Hardcore Show
    00:36:48 - Sefler
    00:38:20 - Saves The Day's Relationship With Steve Evetts
    00:41:44 - Equal Vision Records
    00:43:21 - CAN'T SLOW DOWN
    00:51:38 - Pardon This Interruption...
    00:55:04 - Favorite Fret
    00:57:37 - Evolving as a Teenage Lyricist
    01:04:41 - First U.S. Tour with Bane
    01:10:08 - The Story Behind "I'm Sorry I'm Leaving"
    01:12:22 - Attending NYU
    01:15:26 - Dropping out of NYU
    01:16:57 - Can't Slow Down Songs that Resonate with Chris Now
    01:18:20 - "Blindfolded"
    01:20:35 - "Always Ten Feet Tall"
    01:21:04 - THROUGH BEING COOL
    01:30:50 - The Iconic Through Being Cool Album Cover
    01:32:26 - "Shoulder to the Wheel"
    01:35:31 - Saves the Day's First Consistent Lineup
    01:37:24 - Shoulder To The Wheel Music Video
    01:38:31 - Pop Punk vs. Emo
    01:45:34 - "Banned From The Back Porch"
    01:49:44 - Tours On Through Being Cool
    01:51:39 - Vocal Conditioning & Early Voice Changes
    01:55:12 - Reflecting on Through Being Cool
    01:57:10 - "Sell My Old Clothes, I'm Off To Heaven"
    01:58:06 - STAY WHAT YOU ARE
    02:01:41 - "At Your Funeral" & Working With Rob Schnapf
    02:07:53 - Chris' Voice Changing
    02:09:15 - Stay What You Are 25 Years Later
    02:11:06 - Growth Over The Years
    02:19:20 - Criticism After In Reverie
    02:22:19 - IN REVERIE
    02:24:39 - Dreamworks
    02:27:38 - In Reverie's Cursed Roll Out and Release
    02:30:50 - Fatherhood Changing His Perspective
    02:31:41 - UPS AND DOWNS
    02:34:50 - Trilogy Chapter 1: SOUND THE ALARM
    02:43:05 - Formulating the Idea for This Trilogy
    02:45:50 - Trilogy Chapter 2: UNDER THE BOARDS
    02:47:31 - Touring On The Records
    02:50:28 - Trillogy Chapter 3: DAYBREAK (GOATED)
    02:54:54 - Dealing With Criticism
    02:58:10 - S/T
    02:59:51 - Re-Signing to Equal Vision
    03:02:58 - Five Year Gap Before 9
    03:07:51 - Feeling "Resurrected" in 2026 Thanks to His Wife
    03:15:15 - Next Chapter For Chris & Saves The Day
    03:18:45 - Top 4 Hardcore Records
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About HardLore
HardLore Podcast • Hosted by Colin Young (Twitching Tongues, God’s Hate), featuring in-depth, biographical interviews with our favorite musicians from the worlds of hardcore/punk/metal & beyond...
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