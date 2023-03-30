The #1 Hard Music Podcast in the USA:
Hardcore + Lore = HardLore. Chaotic stories from touring life in the hardcore/punk/metal scenes are discussed with notabl... More
The Origin of Twitching Tongues (With Taylor Young)
Colin and Bo are joined by first ever 3-time guest Taylor Young to celebrate the return of Twitching Tongues and the very special double LP re-release of their debut album Sleep Therapy via Closed Casket Activities.
Recorded when Colin and Taylor were 18 and 22, and taking two years to be released, they talk about the pains of outgrowing their first album before most people ever heard it, leaving behind a complicated legacy and creating resentment towards the songs.
Now with the benefit of hindsight, they celebrate the album, and the impact it made on people early in their journeys through hardcore music.
They're back, baby.
4/27/2023
1:48:33
One Year Anniversary Special Q&A
Celebrate HardLore's first birthday with this very special One Year Anniversary episode!
In this 2+ our lore-filled Q&A, see special HardLore birthday messages from friends of the show before Colin and Bo reflect on the first year of HardLore and answer YOUR questions from Twitter, Instagram, and the HardLore Discord.
4/20/2023
2:32:25
Devin Swank (Sanguisugabogg)
Colin and Bo sit down with Devin Swank, vocalist of Sanguisugabogg.
They discussed, in HardLore's words, being the leader of the new wave of death metal bands written with a hardcore perspective, his love for stand up comedy, using memes to get ahead as a band, every member of the Sanguisugabogg balancing being in other active bands (some together), and much more.
This chronological journey details the growth of this Ohio home-grown evolving into a globally touring enigmatic and unique frontman.
4/13/2023
2:11:39
Matty Matheson
Colin and Bo sit down live and in person with Matty Matheson, world renowned chef, actor, producer, restauranteur, designer, and first and foremost... Fan of hardcore music.
In this nearly 3 hour journey, they discuss the ebbs and flows to how this small town Canadian spinkicker wound up being a two-time New York Times Best Seller, executive producer of an award winning TV show (The Bear) and beloved figure to fans of hardcore music worldwide.
4/6/2023
2:37:23
The Best Breakdowns of All Time
Colin and Bo discuss their picks for the best breakdowns in the history of hardcore, metal and punk music.
Ranging from the early 80s to the 2010s, their respective lists contain a wide variety of different "moshable moments" that define the tastes of HardLore as a collective entity.
Featuring bands such as Sepultura, Madball, Cro-Mags, Integrity, 100 Demons, and much more!
Hardcore + Lore = HardLore. Chaotic stories from touring life in the hardcore/punk/metal scenes are discussed with notable weekly guests and hosts Colin Young (God's Hate) & Bo Lueders (Harms Way).