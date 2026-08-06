Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
214 episodes
CARRY ON: Ryan George & Todd Jones on A Life Less Plagued, Breaking Edge & Reuniting08/06/2026 | 2h 26 mins.HardLore is joined by Ryan George & Todd Jones of CARRY ON for a thorough deep dive into the complete history of the band, following their long awaited return this past June at Tied Down fest, and on the eve of their hometown return at Sound & Fury festival.
From beginning as a metallic band called Persevere in Atascadero, California, to changing their name (and their many lineups), recruiting Todd, Corey Williams and Nick Jett in the band, finding their musical identity on their Roll With The Punches 7", refining it on their one and only album A Life Less Plagued, and Ryan infamously deciding to stop being straight edge, quickly ending the band...
This is a fascinating window into a band Bo and I grew up listening to and loving for 20+ years, and it was honor to be in the room as these two shared so much about such a beloved band. X's always win.
____________
HardLore: A Knotfest Series, fueled by Monster Energy.
Shot, Mixed & Edited by Steven Grise
Title sequence by Nicholas Marzluf
• Join the HARDLORE PATREON to watch every single weekly episode early and ad-free, alongside exclusive monthly episode.
• Join the HARDLORE DISCORD.
• Get 10% off GUILTY PARTY site-wide with code HARDLORE and grab some of our favorite clothing brands of all time.
• Get 10% off MILLS VINTAGE site-wide with code HARDLORE.
____________
00:00:00 - Start
00:01:13 - Hello Welcome
00:02:18 - Ryan Finding Hardcore & Meeting Todd
00:07:19 - Becoming Straight Edge / Strife's Influence in the 90s
00:12:37 - Persevere / Ryan's First Band
00:16:14 - CARRY ON
00:23:44 - Revisiting Carry On Lyrics / The Line Is Drawn 7"
00:31:07 - Pickle Patch
00:32:04 - Roll With The Punches / Todd Joining Carry On
00:40:57 - Off My Chest
00:46:14 - Pardon This Interruption...
00:48:15 - American Nightmare & Signing to Bridge Nine
00:52:25 - A Life Less Plagued
01:16:27 - Ryan Questioning Hardcore & Straight Edge
01:19:37 - Breaking Edge
01:22:56 - Terror
01:24:02 - Reconciling Post Edge Break
01:26:42 - Ending Carry On
01:28:58 - New Carry On Material?
01:31:40 - Carry On Ends, Terror Begins
01:33:35 - Hearing The Terror Demo
01:34:19 - Last Shows At Showcase Theater
01:41:30 - Youth Code
01:44:24 - The Carry On Coke Lines Shirt
01:46:22 - Carry On From 2005 - 2025
01:52:48 - Expectations Going Into the Upcoming Sets
01:54:53 - Tied Down, Returning to the Stage
01:58:28 - Theoretically Giving Up On Music
02:01:18 - Youth Code And Getting Into Industrial Music
02:09:55 - Veganism
02:13:29 - Top 4 Hardcore Records
HardLore Q&A Special: Remembering Bo Lueders (With Britty Drake & Mike Cesario)07/30/2026 | 2h 57 mins.In our first special Q&A episode since the passing of our late Bo Lueders, we’re joined by Britty Drake (Pity Sex) & Mike Cesario (Twitching Tongues, Disgrace, Forced Order) to help bring a fresh perspective to recent questions asked by our Patreon and Discord members.
Naturally, the majority of the conversation revolves around Bo, grief, and everything in between from these past few months. Thanks to all of you for the questions, Mike & Britty for joining us, and the rest of you for being here and for watching.
Intro to Sick of It All Playlist:
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6SYnjnzXC7uqWxfOKiTPgL?si=59a0a1e398c847ea
Apple Music - https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/intro-to-sick-of-it-all/pl.u-3G3bcPVy8XV
_______________
HardLore: A Knotfest Series, fueled by Monster Energy.
Shot, Mixed & Edited by Steven Grise
Title sequence by Nicholas Marzluf
• Join the HARDLORE PATREON to watch every single weekly episode early and ad-free, alongside exclusive monthly episode.
• Join the HARDLORE DISCORD.• Get 10% off MILLS VINTAGE site-wide with code HARDLORE. • Get tickets for LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival! Can’t wait to see you all there.
_______________
00:00:00 - Start / Lou Koller
00:03:24 - Hello Welcome
00:06:45 - Favorite lie you've ever told
00:11:38 - Songs we'd like to perform with an orchestra
00:12:56 - Holy Grail T-Shirt
00:19:09 - Little Moments That Get Us Through The Day
00:25:18 - Top 5 Death Metal Tracks Of All Time
00:28:53 - Booking process For HardLore
00:30:54 - Best Live Sets in 2026
00:33:11 - Ruckus LP Has NO SKIPS?
00:35:48 - Amp Modelers
00:39:13 - Favorite Restaurant in LA
00:41:34 - Favorite Mosh Part In A Non-Hardcore Song
00:45:03 - Pardon This Interruption...
00:47:10 - Favorite Albums This Year So Far
00:49:04 - Favorite Elvis Song
00:50:52 - Tips For Writing Lyrics
01:00:32 - Master Killer Tier Album Thats Recently Been Released
01:03:31 - What's Bo Up To?
01:06:31 - Favorite Girly Pop
01:09:17 - Are We Going To Be Okay?
01:18:25 - Top 4 Hardcore EP's
01:22:41 - Favorite MIsheard Lyric
01:23:52 - Most Time Consuming Instrument When Recording
01:26:10 - Top 4 Punk Records
01:30:06 - Why Bo As Co-Host
01:32:57 - Pop Punk
01:36:45 - Best Airline For Musicians
01:41:02 - A Burning Question For A Guest
01:47:13 - What Have You Learned About Yourself This Year
01:53:08 - Tips For Coping With Loss
01:58:10 - Mini Clone Of Hitler
02:00:34 - Who Feels Like A Rockstar To You
02:07:59 - Favorite Smell
02:10:32 - Favorite Drummer Ever
02:14:11 - Black And Gold Color Scheme
02:14:36 - Least Chance Of Explosive Sh*ts
02:15:51 - Pivotal Point
02:28:25 - Music Project With Bo
02:29:14 - Hardest Laugh While Touring
02:34:32 - Top 5 Sauced Out Tracks
02:38:49 - Mike's Question
02:41:56 - Frontman With Best Skank On Stage
02:43:15 - Britty's Idea
- HardLore and special guest co-host Brody King are joined by TERROR founders Scott Vogel & Nick Jett for a special excursion all around the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.
We learn all about the origin of the band, which started from the ruins of Carry On, and visit a few key hotspots around our mutual hometown that played an integral role in Terror’s story.
We eventually meet up with Martín Stewart to discuss all things Terror and all things STILL SUFFER, their 10th and newest LP that released in this past April.
This was something scheduled for Bo and I to do together, and I can’t thank of a more appropriate way to finally make it happen than with my LEFT hand man, Mr. Brody King. Thank you to Terror for joining us for this first special episode like this in a long time.
________________
HardLore: A Knotfest Series, fueled by Monster Energy.
Shot, Mixed & Edited by Steven Grise
Title sequence by Nicholas Marzluf
• Join the HARDLORE PATREON to watch every single weekly episode early and ad-free, alongside exclusive monthly episode.
• Join the HARDLORE DISCORD.
• Checkout UNPLUGS to learn more about THE best earplugs I have EVER used! (and you can quote me)
_________________
600:00:00 - Start
00:01:31 - TERROR, Zomu Coffee
00:02:46 - Nick Jett Discovering Hardcore
00:06:44 - Carry On
00:09:46 - Carry On Ending (& Reuniting)
00:13:40 - Piece By Piece
00:16:03 - A Change of Pace for Scott & The Magic of Nick's Garage
00:20:02 - Scotts First Apartment In LA
00:23:15 - Scott Meeting Nick & Todd Jones
00:26:47 - Naming "Terror"
00:28:07 - Terror - Life & Death Demo
00:33:54 - Writing Lowest Of The Low
00:39:17 - Bridge Nine & The Response to Lowest of the Low
00:43:48 - Studio S, North Hollywood
00:46:13 - Pardon This Interruption...
00:48:01 - Worst Terror Show Ever Played
00:53:11 - @NickGoDie
00:56:21 - Terror HQ, Swinton Ave
00:58:34 - One With The Underdogs, Todd Exiting Terror & Chaos at the House
01:03:33 - Moving In & Remembering Terror HQ
01:06:30 - Recording Without a Click Track (Hell yeah)
01:08:23 - Recruiting Frank 3 Gun
01:10:19 - Midnight Hour Records and Martín Stewart
01:17:28 - Underrated Terror Records
01:20:19 - Four Word Album Titles
01:23:43 - Crazy Terror Shows
01:24:28 - Terror At The Whisky A Go Go: A HardLore Investigation
01:31:42 - Unconventional Terror Tours
01:33:48 - Least Sane Member of Terror
01:35:55 - The Current President of Scott's Tots
01:40:10 - Cultural Explosion of Keepers Of The Faith
01:44:40 - Reuniting With Todd Jones on Pain Into Power
01:47:51 - Terror Parts That Felt Like Monumental Achievements
01:50:15 - The Pit Recording Studio, Still Suffer
01:55:36 - Recording with Taylor Young
02:04:46 - Terror Has TEN ALBUMS
02:09:12 - Advice For Younger Bands & People
02:15:22 - Top 4 Breakdowns
Brooke Smith: Silence of the Lambs, Grey’s Anatomy & The Infamous WARZONE WOMEN07/16/2026 | 1h 48 mins.This is another piece of HardLore history in the making, as we’re joined by our first ever actor, the great Brooke Smith of Silence of the Lambs, Grey’s Anatomy, Bates Motel and more!
I am once again joined, very appropriately, by Alec Faber of Holy Blade, Twitching Tongues & God’s Hate (and formerly of the Reel Deal podcast with… me)
Long before she graced the silver screen as the iconic Catherine Martin in Silence of the Lambs , you could find her romping around all over the lower east side as one of the infamous WARZONE WOMEN, and a staple of 1980’s New York Hardcore. She spent the golden decade of NYHC taking legendary photos of bands like Agnostic Front, Bad Brains, Cro-Mags, Underdog and more, as documented in her incredible book Sunday Matinee.
We get into her life as a legendary publicist’s daughter, befriending and falling out with the Cro-Mags, the informal formation of the Warzone Women, growing out of hardcore just as acting started to become more serious, her life changing by being in one of the greatest movies of all time, AGAIN with Grey’s Anatomy, and everything in between…
An incredibly fun conversation with a genuine legend. Thanks to Brooke for joining us.
_______________
HardLore: A Knotfest Series, fueled by Monster Energy.
Shot, Mixed & Edited by Steven Grise
Title sequence by Nicholas Marzluf
• Join the HARDLORE PATREON to watch every single weekly episode early and ad-free, alongside exclusive monthly episode.
• Join the HARDLORE DISCORD.
• Head over to THE MUSIC ZOO for all of your guitar needs! Get 15% off a Dunable custom with code HARDLORE.
• Visit GOOD SNOOTS DOG RESCUE to support the fostering and rescuing of dogs all over California.
_______________
00:00:00 - Start
00:01:39 - Brooke Smith
00:04:09 - Growing Up
00:06:39 - Women in Early New York Hardcore
00:09:28 - Picking Up Photography
00:10:33 - Sunday Matinee
00:12:54 - The Cro-Mags
00:17:32 - Best Mosher in Early 80s NYHC
00:18:40 - "New" Bands That Formed In Real Time & Changed Things
00:22:12 - Hardcore in the 80s vs. Now
00:23:49 - The Warzone Women, Straight Edge, & Her Infamous Pool Party
00:27:33 - Brooke Flips The Script on us smh
00:29:00 - People & Details in Sunday Matinee That Stood Out to Her
00:31:48 - Phones at Shows Now, The Ramones
00:33:49 - Agnostic Front & The Donahue Show
00:36:05 - Hare Krishna
00:37:57 - Modern Day Equivalent of 1980s CBGBs (Shut Down the Internet)
00:41:04 - Close Calls at CBGBs
00:42:28 - Playing Bass In A Band with Carl the Mosher
00:43:42 - Pardon This Interruption…
00:46:22 - The Misfits & Growing out of Hardcore in 1990
00:50:42 - Acting & Hardcore Intersecting
00:53:05 - Getting the Acting Bug
00:54:43 - Developing a Project With Elgin James
00:56:33 - Silence Of The Lambs
01:05:48 - Friendship with Ted Levine
01:08:08 - Brooke's Silence of the Lambs Journals, Vanya on 42nd St
01:12:37 - The Roles That Could Have Been
01:16:38 - Worst Career Advice
01:18:55 - Grey’s Anatomy
01:29:25 - Jeff Buckley
01:33:08 - Motherhood
01:42:06 - Every Character Goes To See AF
01:45:10 - Top 4 Hardcore Records
Chris Conley: Saves The Day, New Jersey Hardcore & Overcoming Hitting Rock Bottom07/09/2026 | 3h 23 mins.We're joined his week to by Chris Conley, the founder, vocalist, and songwriter of Saves The Day for a comprehensive, career retrospective conversation… Featuring special guest co-host, Dr. Britty Drake of Pity Sex.
In this true 3.5 hour epic, we start from the beginning and deep deep into Chris and STD’s entire history… From discovering punk through free tickets to a Rancid show, instinctively writing music the second he touched a guitar, Sefler’s humble origin and demo quickly evolving into Saves The Day, working with Steve Evetts and Equal Vision records, Lifetime’s influence on the early days and Can’t Slow Down, dropping out of school to tour on Through Being Cool, taking a leap into the mainstream with Stay What You Are, the harsh reality check of In Reverie, all the way up to feeling “resurrected” by his family in 2026 and finding new ways to handle his lifelong battle with depression.
A true feast of information for any fan of the band, Chris, hardcore, punk, emo or beyond… Thank you to Chris and Britty for joining us.
___________
HardLore: A Knotfest Series, fueled by Monster Energy.
Shot, Mixed & Edited by Steven Grise
Title sequence by Nicholas Marzluf
• Join the HARDLORE PATREON to watch every single weekly episode early and ad-free, alongside exclusive monthly episode.
• Join the HARDLORE DISCORD.
• Get 10% off GUILTY PARTY site-wide with code HARDLORE and grab some of our favorite clothing brands of all time.
• Get 10% off MILLS VINTAGE site-wide with code HARDLORE.
• Visit GUITAR SANCTUARY for all of your guitar, amp, or pedal needs.
00:00:00 - Start
00:01:22 - Chris Conley
00:02:24 - Discovering Music in New Jersey
00:08:58 - Developing His Songwriting Chops
00:11:24 - Everything Comes From Hardcore
00:13:47 - The Show That Changed It All...
00:19:09 - New Jersey Word Association
00:28:56 - How Sefler Became SAVES THE DAY
00:34:13 - Saves The Day's First Hardcore Show
00:36:48 - Sefler
00:38:20 - Saves The Day's Relationship With Steve Evetts
00:41:44 - Equal Vision Records
00:43:21 - CAN'T SLOW DOWN
00:51:38 - Pardon This Interruption...
00:55:04 - Favorite Fret
00:57:37 - Evolving as a Teenage Lyricist
01:04:41 - First U.S. Tour with Bane
01:10:08 - The Story Behind "I'm Sorry I'm Leaving"
01:12:22 - Attending NYU
01:15:26 - Dropping out of NYU
01:16:57 - Can't Slow Down Songs that Resonate with Chris Now
01:18:20 - "Blindfolded"
01:20:35 - "Always Ten Feet Tall"
01:21:04 - THROUGH BEING COOL
01:30:50 - The Iconic Through Being Cool Album Cover
01:32:26 - "Shoulder to the Wheel"
01:35:31 - Saves the Day's First Consistent Lineup
01:37:24 - Shoulder To The Wheel Music Video
01:38:31 - Pop Punk vs. Emo
01:45:34 - "Banned From The Back Porch"
01:49:44 - Tours On Through Being Cool
01:51:39 - Vocal Conditioning & Early Voice Changes
01:55:12 - Reflecting on Through Being Cool
01:57:10 - "Sell My Old Clothes, I'm Off To Heaven"
01:58:06 - STAY WHAT YOU ARE
02:01:41 - "At Your Funeral" & Working With Rob Schnapf
02:07:53 - Chris' Voice Changing
02:09:15 - Stay What You Are 25 Years Later
02:11:06 - Growth Over The Years
02:19:20 - Criticism After In Reverie
02:22:19 - IN REVERIE
02:24:39 - Dreamworks
02:27:38 - In Reverie's Cursed Roll Out and Release
02:30:50 - Fatherhood Changing His Perspective
02:31:41 - UPS AND DOWNS
02:34:50 - Trilogy Chapter 1: SOUND THE ALARM
02:43:05 - Formulating the Idea for This Trilogy
02:45:50 - Trilogy Chapter 2: UNDER THE BOARDS
02:47:31 - Touring On The Records
02:50:28 - Trillogy Chapter 3: DAYBREAK (GOATED)
02:54:54 - Dealing With Criticism
02:58:10 - S/T
02:59:51 - Re-Signing to Equal Vision
03:02:58 - Five Year Gap Before 9
03:07:51 - Feeling "Resurrected" in 2026 Thanks to His Wife
03:15:15 - Next Chapter For Chris & Saves The Day
03:18:45 - Top 4 Hardcore Records
More Comedy podcasts
- Good Hang with Amy PoehlerComedy
- Giggly SquadComedy
- Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonaldComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Society & Culture
- The ToastComedy, TV & Film
- The Joe Rogan ExperienceComedy
- Call Her DaddyComedy
- Baby, this is Keke PalmerComedy, Society & Culture
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo VonComedy
- SmartLessComedy, Education, Society & Culture
Trending Comedy podcasts
- DoughboysArts, Comedy, Food
- Judge John HodgmanComedy, Kids & Family, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Madigan’s PubcastComedy, Stand-Up Comedy
- Dear ChelseaComedy, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Adam and Dr. Drew ShowComedy, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
- Blocks w/ Neal BrennanComedy, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture
- Rodeo Time with Dale BrisbyChristianity, Comedy, Religion & Spirituality, Sports, Wilderness
- Hasan Minhaj Doesn't KnowComedy, Comedy Interviews
- FlagrantComedy
- Girls Gotta EatComedy, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie KelceComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Leyendas LegendariasComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Therapuss with Jake ShaneComedy
- Wrong Turns with Jameela JamilComedy, Comedy Interviews, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Are You Garbage? Comedy PodcastComedy
- Jeff Lewis Has IssuesComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- The YardComedy, Leisure, Video Games
- The Adam Friedland ShowComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Politics, Stand-Up Comedy
- So True with Caleb HearonComedy
- TigerBellyComedy, Society & Culture, Stand-Up Comedy
- Intimacy CoordinatorComedy
- La CotorrisaComedy
- H3 PodcastComedy
- The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico BeanComedy
- Once We Were SpacemenArts, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Spitballers Comedy PodcastComedy, Improv, Kids & Family
- رختکن بازندههاComedy, Comedy Interviews, Education, Health & Wellness, Leisure, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
About HardLore
HardLore Podcast • Hosted by Colin Young (Twitching Tongues, God’s Hate), featuring in-depth, biographical interviews with our favorite musicians from the worlds of hardcore/punk/metal & beyond...Podcast website
Listen to HardLore, Good Hang with Amy Poehler and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
HardLore
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.