The Origin of Twitching Tongues (With Taylor Young)

Colin and Bo are joined by first ever 3-time guest Taylor Young to celebrate the return of Twitching Tongues and the very special double LP re-release of their debut album Sleep Therapy via Closed Casket Activities. Recorded when Colin and Taylor were 18 and 22, and taking two years to be released, they talk about the pains of outgrowing their first album before most people ever heard it, leaving behind a complicated legacy and creating resentment towards the songs. Now with the benefit of hindsight, they celebrate the album, and the impact it made on people early in their journeys through hardcore music. They're back, baby.