SEQUESTERED Podcast
SEQUESTERED Podcast

SEQUESTERED Podcast
  • Episode 10: After the Verdict
    In the final episode of Sequestered: A Juror’s Perspective on the Murder Trial for Jasmine Pace, Sara reflects on the journey from jury duty to podcast creation and the immense emotional and mental weight of seeking justice. Joined by co-producer Andrea, Sara revisits the pivotal moments of the case and shares new insights from prosecutors Coty Wamp and Paul Moyle, whose dedication to Jasmine’s family left a lasting impression.Listeners hear from fellow jurors as they grapple with their own experiences and reflections following the trial. Sara answers heartfelt listener questions, offering a glimpse into her motivations for making the podcast and her hopes for how Jasmine’s story will be remembered.The episode closes with a poignant reminder: Jasmine’s story doesn’t end here. Sara and Andrea pledge to continue their search for answers, including following Jason Chen’s upcoming appeal. This is a powerful and emotional conclusion to the series that leaves listeners with a call to remember Jasmine Pace for who she was—a vibrant, loving person whose story deserves to be told with compassion and respect.Dateline NBC’s powerful episode “The Pin at Apartment 210” is now available to stream on Peacock. The episode explores the investigation, trial, and key moments in the search for justice following the murder of Jasmine Pace. Watch now on Peacock and help us continue to honor Jasmine’s memory. Visit peacocktv.com to start your free trial.Try Audible for Free! Try Audible Premium Plus free! $14.95 a month after 30 days. Cancel anytime.Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.Support the showOn our website, you can see more photos, videos, and blogs about each day of the trial, organized by episode. Go to SequesteredPod.com Website: sequesteredpod.comInstagram: @sequesteredpodTikTok: @sequesteredpod Thank you for listening. SEQUESTERED is a BP Production.
  • Episode 09: The Verdict and Sentencing
    In this powerful episode, Juror #11 takes listeners through the final, weighty moments of the trial for Jasmine Pace. After eight days of evidence, testimony, and deliberation, the jury returns to the courtroom to deliver their verdict. But the journey isn’t over. The jury must reconvene  to determine Chen’s fate—whether he will be eligible for parole or spend the rest of his life behind bars.Sara describes the complexities of the sentencing phase, from Jason Chen’s mother’s heartbreaking plea for mercy to the gut-wrenching victim impact statements delivered by Jasmine’s family. Jasmine’s sister, her cousin, and father each paint a vivid and haunting picture of the young woman whose life was short. They share memories of Jasmine’s kindness, her love for family, and her resilience through repeated grief and loss.As the jury wrestles with their final decision, Sara reflects on the enormity of the task before them. The emotional toll of the trial and the responsibility to seek justice weigh heavily. With meticulous detail and heartfelt reflection, Sara provides a firsthand account of what it’s like to serve as a juror in such a high-profile and emotionally charged case. This episode brings listeners inside the courtroom, into the jury room, and ultimately into the lasting impact of Jasmine Pace’s story.Dateline NBC’s powerful episode “The Pin at Apartment 210” is now available to stream on Peacock. The episode explores the investigation, trial, and key moments in the search for justice following the murder of Jasmine Pace. Watch now on Peacock and help us continue to honor Jasmine’s memory. Visit peacocktv.com to start your free trial.Try Audible for Free! Try Audible Premium Plus free! $14.95 a month after 30 days. Cancel anytime.Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.Support the showOn our website, you can see more photos, videos, and blogs about each day of the trial, organized by episode. Go to SequesteredPod.com Website: sequesteredpod.comInstagram: @sequesteredpodTikTok: @sequesteredpod Thank you for listening. SEQUESTERED is a BP Production.
  • Episode 08: Closing Statements
    In this pivotal episode, Juror #11 takes us inside Day 7 of the murder trial for Jasmine Pace—the day both the defense and prosecution delivered their final arguments before deliberations began.After a much-needed day off filled with quiet moments at Ruby Falls and the Tennessee Aquarium, the jurors returned to the courtroom to face the weight of their duty. With no rebuttal from the state, the defense formally rested its case, and the court turned to a final legal debate—should the jury be allowed to consider voluntary manslaughter as a possible charge?As the courtroom settled, Assistant DA Paul Moyle delivered a powerful closing statement, outlining Jason Chen’s calculated actions—from Jasmine’s final moments to his chilling digital trail. His yellow-light analogy on premeditation struck a nerve, changing how at least one juror understood the law.Then came the defense’s final word. Amanda Morrison didn’t deny Jason killed Jasmine but argued it was a crime of passion, not premeditation. Her gaze locked on Juror #11 as she challenged the prosecution’s timeline and pointed to the absence of physical restraint evidence.But the moment truly shifted when District Attorney General Coty Wamp stood to deliver her rebuttal. In a fiery and focused final plea, she read directly from the defense’s opening statement transcript—highlighting contradictions, disproven claims, and what she called attempts to "muddy the waters." With composure and intensity, Wamp reminded the jury: This trial is not about Jason Chen. It’s about Jasmine Pace.As the court prepared for deliberations, four jurors were randomly selected as alternates—an emotional and abrupt departure for those removed from the process they’d fully committed to. The episode closes with a powerful journal entry from one of those alternates, Juror #5, whose insight and emotion reflect the deeper human experience of service and exclusion.Next time, we enter the jury room—and hear the verdict.Dateline NBC’s powerful episode “The Pin at Apartment 210” is now available to stream on Peacock. The episode explores the investigation, trial, and key moments in the search for justice following the murder of Jasmine Pace. Watch now on Peacock and help us continue to honor Jasmine’s memory. Visit peacocktv.com to start your free trial.Try Audible for Free! Try Audible Premium Plus free! $14.95 a month after 30 days. Cancel anytime.Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.Support the showOn our website, you can see more photos, videos, and blogs about each day of the trial, organized by episode. Go to SequesteredPod.com Website: sequesteredpod.comInstagram: @sequesteredpodTikTok: @sequesteredpod Thank you for listening. SEQUESTERED is a BP Production.
  • Episode 07: The State Rests
    As the trial for Jason Chen enters its final stretch, the prosecution delivers a major shift—resting their case earlier than expected. But before the defense takes over, motions fly, including a request for lesser charges and an attempt to introduce a forensic psychologist to challenge premeditation.We hear from two critical witnesses:Courtney Paglino-Brewer - the downstairs neighbor, who recounts the terrifying scream and chaotic sounds she heard the night Jasmine Pace was murdered.Travis Pace, Jasmine’s father, whose desperate search led him to break into Jason Chen’s apartment, discovering Jasmine’s belongings—and a chilling realization that something was terribly wrong.The defense presents their case, but it’s underwhelming. Their final witness, private investigator Johnny Lawrence, raises doubts about the crime scene but admits he can’t prove anything definitively. After all the motions, legal maneuvering, and cross-examinations, the defense rests—leaving the jury with more questions than answers.Next, both sides prepare for closing arguments—and the weight of the verdict looms.Dateline NBC’s powerful episode “The Pin at Apartment 210” is now available to stream on Peacock. The episode explores the investigation, trial, and key moments in the search for justice following the murder of Jasmine Pace. Watch now on Peacock and help us continue to honor Jasmine’s memory. Visit peacocktv.com to start your free trial.Try Audible for Free! Try Audible Premium Plus free! $14.95 a month after 30 days. Cancel anytime.Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.Support the showOn our website, you can see more photos, videos, and blogs about each day of the trial, organized by episode. Go to SequesteredPod.com Website: sequesteredpod.comInstagram: @sequesteredpodTikTok: @sequesteredpod Thank you for listening. SEQUESTERED is a BP Production.
  • Episode 06: The Evidence Tells the Story
    On Day 5 of the trial, the focus shifts—not to what happened inside Jason Chen’s apartment, but to the evidence he left behind.Sara takes us back inside the courtroom as forensic experts lay out the physical and digital trail that maps Jason’s every move.The prosecution introduces fingerprint evidence, placing Jason Chen exactly where he didn’t want to be—on the garbage bag that held Jasmine’s body. Cell phone data confirms Jasmine’s phone traveled everywhere Jason phone went after she was last seen alive. And surveillance footage captures Jason's movements as he transports the suitcase from Tremont Street to Suck Creek Road.Then, the case pivots to digital forensics, where Investigator Mark Hamilton reconstructs Jason’s timeline with chilling precision—GPS records, cell tower pings, and app data that fill in the gaps between his movements and Jasmine’s disappearance.Minute by minute, the evidence builds—a text message sent after Jasmine was already gone, a second trip to Suck Creek Road, and a Lyft ride that returns Jason home after abandoning Jasmine’s car.But one moment lingers more than any other.In one of the most haunting scenes of the trial, Sara and her producer visit 110 Tremont—standing on the very sidewalk where Jason dragged that heavy suitcase. Seeing the steps, the parking lot, and the path he took with their own eyes.The evidence tells its own story. And by the end of the day, the jury can see it clearly.Dateline NBC’s powerful episode “The Pin at Apartment 210” is now available to stream on Peacock. The episode explores the investigation, trial, and key moments in the search for justice following the murder of Jasmine Pace. Watch now on Peacock and help us continue to honor Jasmine’s memory. Visit peacocktv.com to start your free trial.Try Audible for Free! Try Audible Premium Plus free! $14.95 a month after 30 days. Cancel anytime.Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.Support the showOn our website, you can see more photos, videos, and blogs about each day of the trial, organized by episode. Go to SequesteredPod.com Website: sequesteredpod.comInstagram: @sequesteredpodTikTok: @sequesteredpod Thank you for listening. SEQUESTERED is a BP Production.
About SEQUESTERED Podcast

SEQUESTERED: A Juror’s Perspective on the Murder Trial for Jasmine PaceDive deep into the gripping, real-life courtroom drama of Sequestered, a 10-episode podcast that offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the State of Tennessee vs. Jason Chen trial. Narrated by Sara, Juror #11, who served on the sequestered jury during the high-profile murder trial in Chattanooga, Tennessee, SEQUESTERED takes listeners through each day of the intense nine-day trial, from jury selection to the final verdict and sentencing.But this podcast is more than a recounting of court proceedings. Sequestered explores the emotional burden, ethical dilemmas, and profound responsibility of serving on a jury where justice hangs in the balance. With candid reflections from Juror #11, courtroom audio, commentary from District Attorney Coty Wamp, thoughts from journalist Latricia Thomas of NewsChannel 9, and more, this series sheds light on the complexities of the legal process and the human cost of tragedy.Above all, SEQUESTERED is a tribute to Jasmine Pace — honoring her life, her story, and the truth about what happened to her.Listen now to experience a rare, unfiltered perspective on one of Chattanooga’s most riveting murder trials.Visit SequesteredPod.com for more information.For inquiries, please email us at [email protected].
