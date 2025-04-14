Episode 08: Closing Statements

In this pivotal episode, Juror #11 takes us inside Day 7 of the murder trial for Jasmine Pace—the day both the defense and prosecution delivered their final arguments before deliberations began.After a much-needed day off filled with quiet moments at Ruby Falls and the Tennessee Aquarium, the jurors returned to the courtroom to face the weight of their duty. With no rebuttal from the state, the defense formally rested its case, and the court turned to a final legal debate—should the jury be allowed to consider voluntary manslaughter as a possible charge?As the courtroom settled, Assistant DA Paul Moyle delivered a powerful closing statement, outlining Jason Chen's calculated actions—from Jasmine's final moments to his chilling digital trail. His yellow-light analogy on premeditation struck a nerve, changing how at least one juror understood the law.Then came the defense's final word. Amanda Morrison didn't deny Jason killed Jasmine but argued it was a crime of passion, not premeditation. Her gaze locked on Juror #11 as she challenged the prosecution's timeline and pointed to the absence of physical restraint evidence.But the moment truly shifted when District Attorney General Coty Wamp stood to deliver her rebuttal. In a fiery and focused final plea, she read directly from the defense's opening statement transcript—highlighting contradictions, disproven claims, and what she called attempts to "muddy the waters." With composure and intensity, Wamp reminded the jury: This trial is not about Jason Chen. It's about Jasmine Pace.As the court prepared for deliberations, four jurors were randomly selected as alternates—an emotional and abrupt departure for those removed from the process they'd fully committed to. The episode closes with a powerful journal entry from one of those alternates, Juror #5, whose insight and emotion reflect the deeper human experience of service and exclusion.Next time, we enter the jury room—and hear the verdict.