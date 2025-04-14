SEQUESTERED: A Juror’s Perspective on the Murder Trial for Jasmine PaceDive deep into the gripping, real-life courtroom drama of Sequestered, a 10-episode podcast that offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the State of Tennessee vs. Jason Chen trial. Narrated by Sara, Juror #11, who served on the sequestered jury during the high-profile murder trial in Chattanooga, Tennessee, SEQUESTERED takes listeners through each day of the intense nine-day trial, from jury selection to the final verdict and sentencing.But this podcast is more than a recounting of court proceedings. Sequestered explores the emotional burden, ethical dilemmas, and profound responsibility of serving on a jury where justice hangs in the balance. With candid reflections from Juror #11, courtroom audio, commentary from District Attorney Coty Wamp, thoughts from journalist Latricia Thomas of NewsChannel 9, and more, this series sheds light on the complexities of the legal process and the human cost of tragedy.Above all, SEQUESTERED is a tribute to Jasmine Pace — honoring her life, her story, and the truth about what happened to her.Listen now to experience a rare, unfiltered perspective on one of Chattanooga’s most riveting murder trials.Visit SequesteredPod.com for more information.For inquiries, please email us at [email protected]
.