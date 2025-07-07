Powered by RND
Fun for All Ages with Frank Santopadre
Fun for All Ages with Frank Santopadre

Nice Time Pods
Society & Culture
Fun for All Ages with Frank Santopadre
  Introducing Fun for All Ages with Frank Santopadre
    A podcast celebrating the golden age of pop culture. For the kids who counted down every song on American Top 40, clipped a Monkees record from a box of Alpha-Bits or begged their parents for a Han Solo action figure or Six Million Dollar Man lunchbox. Join Emmy-winning writer Frank Santopadre and a panel of equally obsessed celebs, superfans, cultural experts and industry insiders as they gush and geek out over the TV, films, toys and trends of the 1960s, 70s, 80s...and beyond.
About Fun for All Ages with Frank Santopadre

A podcast celebrating the golden age of pop culture. For the kids who counted down every song on American Top 40, clipped a Monkees record from a box of Alpha-Bits or begged their parents for a Han Solo action figure or Six Million Dollar Man lunchbox. Join Emmy-winning writer Frank Santopadre and a panel of equally obsessed celebs, superfans, cultural experts and industry insiders as they gush and geek out over the TV, films, toys and trends of the 1960s, 70s, 80s...and beyond.
