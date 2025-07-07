Introducing Fun for All Ages with Frank Santopadre

A podcast celebrating the golden age of pop culture. For the kids who counted down every song on American Top 40, clipped a Monkees record from a box of Alpha-Bits or begged their parents for a Han Solo action figure or Six Million Dollar Man lunchbox. Join Emmy-winning writer Frank Santopadre and a panel of equally obsessed celebs, superfans, cultural experts and industry insiders as they gush and geek out over the TV, films, toys and trends of the 1960s, 70s, 80s...and beyond.