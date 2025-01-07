Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey

Jenn Tran Behind the Scenes: The Bachelorette, DWTS Showmances, and Taylor Swift Trivia
Happy New Year, you naughty chickens! We're kicking off 2025 with none other than The Bachelorette herself, Jenn Tran. Fresh off her whirlwind year, Jenn joins us to spill the tea on everything from her emotional season finale that left America in shock to her rapid leap into the Dancing with the Stars spotlight. She opens up about battling imposter syndrome, her true feelings about the men from her season (and the shocking things she learned after filming), and answers burning questions about life as the Bachelorette that no one else has dared to ask.But that's not all! Jenn gets honest about the unexpected intimacy of dancing with a partner, her thoughts on infamous DWTS showmances, what it was like dancing with Sasha and what their life has been like since wrapping the show. And, because Harry couldn't resist, he put her Swiftie status to the test with a Taylor Swift trivia game. It’s a juicy, heartfelt, and fun way to kick off the new year—you won't want to miss it!Follow and connect with all things @BoyfriendMaterial across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to stay up to date with all of the happenings. Stay naughty!
1:01:20
Girl Trivia, Boyfriend Dilemmas, and Ending the Year with a Bang
It's the last episode of the year you naughty chickens! This week Harry is joined by the hilarious Paige Gallagher, TikTok star and honorary producer for the day, who brought some fun games and juicy dilemmas to the BFM headquarters The two dive into Harry’s year-in-review, Paige’s take on what makes someone boyfriend material, and how Harry plans to tackle a new mindset in the new year. The fan-favorite Girl Trivia game makes a return - do you think Harry correctly guesses what French tips are? Plus, they tackle Boyfriend Dilemmas, answering questions like: Would you pick your best friend’s wedding over your new girlfriend’s birthday? And what do you do if your partner is too close to their sibling? Hear all of this and more in today’s episode and now it’s up to you to decide…. did Harry become Boyfriend Material in 2024?Follow and connect with all things @BoyfriendMaterial across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Stay naughty you little chickens and cheers to 2025!
45:06
Pleasure, prostate play and…puppets? Exploring all things sex with Dr Emily Morse
Welcome back you naughty possums! On today’s episode, Harry is diving deep into the world of sex, communication, and relationships with none other than Dr. Emily Morse - Doctor of Human Sexuality, MasterClass instructor, and host of the #1 sexuality podcast Sex with Emily.Harry gets real about everything he doesn’t know (reminder: yes, you can pee with a tampon in), while Dr. Emily offers her expert guidance on understanding the female body, orgasms, masturbation, mismatched libidos, breaking down the stigma around sex, and so much more!Have you ever asked yourself why men are still missing the mark when it comes to female orgasms? How can you ask for what you really want in bed without the anxiety? Is it ever okay to think of someone else during sex? From vibrator discoveries to solo challenges, Dr. Emily brings the real talk — making sure Harry and his listeners leave a little closer to becoming “Boyfriend Material.”You won't want to miss this educational and sex-forward episode! Follow and connect with all things @BoyfriendMaterial across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Stay sexy, you little chickens!
1:03:23
Hallie Batchelder: Cheaters, Threesomes & Socks During Sex
We have the dirtiest chicken of them all on the podcast: it's NYC social media influencer and Unwell family member Hallie Batchelder... and she is staying alive until 35. Harry and Hallie discuss her background: growing up in Boston, majoring in Art History, how she started posting on TikTok, and her new podcast with Unwell!They dive into a silly rapid fire where Hallie sets the record straight: pregame or postgame, martini shaken or stirred, and the classic Boyfriend Material question, would you rather get ghosted or get a paragraph of all the reasons they don’t like you? They discuss the ambiguity of situationship breakups being worse than real breakups, Hallie's ex that wouldn't sleep with her, the freaky horrors of The Box NYC, being hog-tied and the advice Hallie would give to her younger self. To wrap up, Harry and Hallie answer your listener-submitted questions: thoughts on small boobs, finding d*ck outside of the friend group, how to be seen as girlfriend material and more.Hallie's podcast 'Extra Dirty' is streaming THIS THURSDAY wherever you get your podcasts!Follow and connect with all things @BoyfriendMaterial across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Stay dirty, you little chickens!
45:52
Losing A Parent
This week, Harry opens up in a raw and deeply personal episode. After the recent passing of his dad, he takes time to share what’s been going on and the memories of the time they spent together over the last few months. Thank you for the love and support.
