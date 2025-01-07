Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey

Jenn Tran Behind the Scenes: The Bachelorette, DWTS Showmances, and Taylor Swift Trivia

Happy New Year, you naughty chickens! We're kicking off 2025 with none other than The Bachelorette herself, Jenn Tran. Fresh off her whirlwind year, Jenn joins us to spill the tea on everything from her emotional season finale that left America in shock to her rapid leap into the Dancing with the Stars spotlight. She opens up about battling imposter syndrome, her true feelings about the men from her season (and the shocking things she learned after filming), and answers burning questions about life as the Bachelorette that no one else has dared to ask.But that's not all! Jenn gets honest about the unexpected intimacy of dancing with a partner, her thoughts on infamous DWTS showmances, what it was like dancing with Sasha and what their life has been like since wrapping the show. And, because Harry couldn't resist, he put her Swiftie status to the test with a Taylor Swift trivia game. It’s a juicy, heartfelt, and fun way to kick off the new year—you won't want to miss it!Follow and connect with all things @BoyfriendMaterial across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to stay up to date with all of the happenings. Stay naughty!