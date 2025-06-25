Powered by RND
Rock That Doesn't Roll: The Story of Christian Music
Andrew Gill and Leah Payne
  • Russ Taff and Steve Taylor
    This week on the show it's legends only: Russ Taff and Steve Taylor. They collaborated on Russ' new album, "Cover Story," but both have long and distinctive careers in the Christian music industry. Russ Taff became lead singer of The Imperials in 1976, started his solo career in 1983, earning two Grammys and many Dove awards. He was one of the industry's biggest solo male stars, but his most beloved songs are Pentecostal worship songs that connect all the way back to his childhood. Over the years he has dealt with alcoholism off and on, though he is beloved among his peers in the industry. Steve Taylor started his career as a new wave Randy Newman type, calling out hypocrisy in the evangelical church, while also becoming an "underground" hero to Christian music fans. In the early 1990s he formed the band Chagall Guevara, deepening the devotion of his alternative fandom. In 1997 he became a label boss when he launched Squint Entertainment, which signed Sixpence None The Richer and released the massive hit single, "Kiss Me."Do you have a Christian rock story to tell? Leave us a message at (629) 777-6336.If Rock That Doesn’t Roll is important to you, support us on Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/rtdr (join via the website, not the iOS app)If you can't afford a donation, please tell five friends about the show.You can connect with us on Instagram or by emailing [email protected] up for our Substack to keep up with show developments.Buy RTDR merch here.
    1:03:34
  • Accountability for Michael Tait (DC Talk, Newsboys) and Sean Feucht (ft. Kelsey Kramer McGinnis)
    Michael Tait, most recently lead singer of The Newsboys and also well known as one third of DC Talk, confessed to accusations of sexual assault and drug abuse on June 10, 2025. This came after deeply reported investigations into his behavior were published first by The Roys Report and then by The Guardian. The day before this news broke, whistleblowers accused the worship leader best known for right wing political agitation, Sean Feucht, of financial misappropriation and spiritually coercive leadership tactics. Hosts Leah Payne and Andrew Gill discuss the two scandals and what each of these figures mean in the context of American evangelicalism. They're joined by Kelsey Kramer McGinnis, a musicologist and worship correspondent for Christianity Today. Her Substack piece on both men is very insightful.  Additional reading:Hayley Williams on Michael TaitKelsey's book "The Myth of Good Christian Parenting"Do you have a Christian rock story to tell? Leave us a message at (629) 777-6336.If Rock That Doesn’t Roll is important to you, support us on Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/rtdr (join via the website, not the iOS app)You can connect with us on Instagram or by emailing [email protected] up for our Substack to keep up with show developments.Buy RTDR merch here.
    1:16:05
  • Season Three Update
    A short update on progress towards season three of Rock That Doesn't Roll. Leah's limited-run podcast, Spirit and Power.
    1:20
  • Lo! A Christmas Special!
    Buy tickets for our live show in Chicago on January 5!It's the second annual Rock That Doesn't Roll CCM Christmas Song Awards!Listen to find out what awards Amy Grant, Sarah Masen, Carman, Stryper and David Meece won this year.Do you have a song that deserves an award? Leave us a message at (629) 777-6336.If you want more seasons of Rock That Doesn’t Roll, you can support us on Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/rtdrYou can connect with us on Instagram or by emailing [email protected] up for our Substack to keep up with show developments.Buy RTDR merch here.
    45:08
  • The Art House (ft. Charlie Peacock and Andi Ashworth)
    Charlie Peacock is a renowned figure in the music industry for his solo albums, production work, songwriting and his record label RE:Think, which launched Switchfoot and Sarah Mason. Outside of the music industry spotlight he and his wife Andi Ashworth were creating a very unique space in Nashville called The Art House. Their experiences with The Art House inspired their recent book, "Why Everything That Doesn't Matter, Matters So Much: The Way of Love in a World of Hurt." Leah actually worked at The Art House more than 20 years ago, so we were eager to talk with Charlie and Andi about this book. To hear the full hour-long interview, visit our Patreon. In the Patreon-only version of this episode, Charlie also shares which collaborator he considers one of the best songwriters in the world.Do you have a Christian rock story to tell? Leave us a message at (629) 777-6336.If you want more seasons of Rock That Doesn’t Roll, you can support us on Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/rtdrYou can connect with us on Instagram or by emailing [email protected] up for our Substack to keep up with show developments.Buy RTDR merch here.
About Rock That Doesn't Roll: The Story of Christian Music

Rock That Doesn’t Roll looks at how Christian music shaped the world we're living in now by telling individual stories from the peak era of the contemporary Christian music industry. In the 80s, 90s and early 2000s CCM grew into a billion dollar business that affected millions of evangelical young people. Through interviews with artists, industry players and average fans we trace the long-lasting personal, cultural and political impact of sometimes cringe-worthy music. Expect hilarious moments and heartfelt yearning, purity culture and conservative politics- all in equal measure. Whether you’ve deconstructed, come out or renegotiated your faith, we hope you feel seen. If you’ve never given Christian music any thought beyond a punchline, we hope you’ll gain a deeper understanding of a subculture that’s shaping the world around us now.
