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No Ceilings with Glasses Malone
The Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeartPodcasts
Latest episode
361 episodes
- In this episode of No Ceilings, Glasses Malone and the crew dive into the intersection of hip-hop, fashion, and branding, highlighting Shara and Kev's creative work while debating why simplicity often makes the strongest statement in merchandise design. Glasses breaks down standout pieces from the 110 and Cancel collections, including the raised "T" hat, and explains why overly complicated designs can weaken a brand's identity. The conversation also offers an update on the long-awaited 110 album, plans to complete the project with Akon, and a vision for expanding 110 into a lifestyle movement through merchandise inspired by drag-racing culture with appeal beyond hip-hop.
The discussion shifts to West Coast music history as the crew celebrates new music from Kurupt and Battlecat, recognizing Battlecat as one of the architects of the Los Angeles sound and calling for more producer-artist collaborations in the tradition of Battlecat, Snoop Dogg, and Warren G. They also examine hip-hop's DJ and producer-driven origins, how record labels shifted attention toward rappers, and why accountability, loyalty, and collective creativity remain essential to the culture. Ultimately, Glasses explains how 110 represents more than music or merchandise—it's a movement built around togetherness, authenticity, and preserving the values that made hip-hop powerful.
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- In this crossover episode of No Ceilings, Glasses Malone is joined by The Viral Way crew for a candid conversation about community, accountability, and the realities of success. Reflecting on the dangers public figures can face after achieving fame, Glasses explains why returning to the neighborhood requires purpose, structure, and smart decision-making rather than simply proving loyalty. Using examples like Nipsey Hussle and recent acts of neighborhood violence, the panel explores the importance of risk management, organized community investment, and building systems that empower people instead of relying on individuals to carry entire communities.
The discussion then pivots to hip-hop's biggest debates, beginning with a breakdown of a hypothetical The Game versus YG Verzuz battle, where the hosts debate catalog strength, song selection, and missed opportunities that turned the matchup into more of a celebration than a competition. The conversation closes with an in-depth discussion about Drake, examining hip-hop authenticity, commercial success, marketing, the impact of his battle with Kendrick Lamar, and the ongoing debate surrounding his legal dispute with UMG. Blending cultural commentary, music industry insight, and unfiltered opinions, this episode delivers the thought-provoking conversations that have become a signature of No Ceilings.
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@TheViralWay
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- In this episode of No Ceilings, Glasses Malone is joined by special guest Scottie for a thought-provoking conversation about hip-hop's roots, cultural authenticity, and the evolution of the genre. Glasses reflects on how hip-hop became an outlet that helped him transition away from Los Angeles street life and into music, arguing that the culture has always valued authenticity and lived experience as much as lyrical ability. Together, they explore why hip-hop has historically been drawn to outlaw figures, resilience, and turning struggle into opportunity, while debating whether the genre has become "franchised" to appeal to wider audiences at the expense of its original identity.
The conversation expands into the impact of gentrification, rising living costs, and technology on local music scenes, with Glasses and Scottie examining why regional movements—particularly in Los Angeles—don't carry the same cultural influence they once did. They discuss how social media has blurred the line between real life and online personas, creating more conflict while reducing accountability, and share their vision for the future of Suburban LA, including its continued growth and community impact. The episode closes with Glasses addressing a minor misunderstanding with Polyester and reinforcing the importance of preserving culture while embracing the future.
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@sbrbnLA
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- Glasses Malone with special guests Dwann B and King discuss what makes someone “real” in hip-hop as accountability and integrity, contrasting principled correction of narratives with online posturing and consequence-free insults. They argue many prominent internet voices aren’t truly of the culture, and that people can’t claim hip-hop when their communities and businesses exclude Black workers.
The conversation frames hip-hop as a branch of a longer Black American musical continuum—ragtime, bebop, blues, funk, R&B—built on rebellion, language, and shared experience, while criticizing hip-hop for not honoring foundational artists. They connect today’s conflict-driven streaming culture to technology, education changes, and shifting social norms around responsibility. They also discuss Drake allegedly spending millions on narrative control during an album rollout and debate how audiences reward success and stats over winning, using NBA examples to illustrate competitiveness and sacrifice.
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Follow NC on IG:
@GlassesLoc
@HeJusthigh
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- In this episode of No Ceilings, Glasses Malone is joined by Lex and Trap for a thought-provoking conversation sparked by YG's latest album, The Gentleman's Club, and one of its most controversial storytelling records. The crew examines hip-hop's role in tackling difficult and polarizing subjects, debating whether music should reflect uncomfortable realities or avoid narratives that risk deepening cultural divides. They also break down the song's production, discuss the importance of storytelling in rap, and explore how artists continue to push creative boundaries while addressing complex social issues.
The discussion expands into broader conversations about coded language in hip-hop, respect, masculinity, and the responsibility artists have when portraying sensitive topics. Glasses, Lex, and Trap debate what stories remain untold in rap, how audiences interpret controversial art, and whether hip-hop should continue challenging listeners with difficult conversations. The episode closes with a celebration of one of the genre's most influential years, revisiting the lasting impact of classic 1996 releases—including Reasonable Doubt—and reflecting on the albums that helped shape hip-hop's legacy.
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Follow NC on IG:
@GlassesLoc
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About No Ceilings with Glasses Malone
No Ceilings is hosted by rapper, Crip gang member, and social pundit Glasses Malone with assistance from his co-host Peter Bas. Every week, the two discuss people and things that are despised, loathed, and generally unliked by mainstream society. From prostitutes and white supremacists to Satanists and rapist, No Ceilings examines and attempts to diagnose those things we have labeled as Pariahs. A lifestyle and culture podcast featuring conversations with the intent to sway the pendulum on one’s way of thinking. As individuals are culturally bound to experiences that result in different responses - No Ceilings tough discussions, typically from opposing sides, will break down life’s interpretations.Podcast website
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