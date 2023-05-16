No Ceilings with Glasses Malone

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Conversations About A Woman's Pride
    On this episode, Glasses Malone joined by Aja and Britt, discuss a woman's ability or inability to communicate through difficult situations which attribute to having false pride. They examine ways to overcome that struggle and more. Joining the conversation is special guest Cixx Pickett. Tune in and comment in the socials below. Rate, subscribe, comment and share. Follow NC on IG @GlassesLoc @AjaTheRedHead @RealBritneyMichelle @cixx_choices_hogmobSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/23/2023
    57:35
  • Conversations About Ja Morant
    Glasses Malone joined by TPJ & Pavy of the Hoops and Brew's podcast discuss the fallout of the recent incident with Ja Morant.  Rate, subscribe, comment and share. Follow NC on IG @GlassesLoc @Peter_Bas_Boss  @HoopsNBrewsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/17/2023
    57:41
  • Conversations About Blended Families
    Glasses Malone discusses the dynamics of blended families and all that comes with it. Joining the conversation is No Ceilings usual suspects Aja and Britt. Tune in and comment in the socials below. Rate, subscribe, comment and share. Follow NC on IG @GlassesLoc @AjaTheRedHead @RealBritneyMichelleSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/16/2023
    46:46
  • Conversations About Drivers
    Glasses Malone and Peter Bas unpack the recent comments by Eboni K. Williams about "not dating a bus driver unless he owns the bus" and examines the if that narrative is commonplace in today's society and more. This episode features guests Uncle Mook, Deuce Mac of Tha LA Giantz and Siah of 4SM. Tune in and comment in the socials below. Rate, subscribe, comment and share. Follow NC on IG @GlassesLoc @Peter_Bas_Boss  @unclemook_wla_300 @eucemac_gz @theglorypage  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/11/2023
    1:01:30
  • Conversations About Sin
    Glasses unpacks a recent twitter post that questions the idea of what is considered a sin, who's authored the concept and how/why these constructs are applied in society at large. Joining the conversation is No Ceilings comrade Peter Bas. Tune in and comment in the socials below. Rate, subscribe, comment and share. Follow NC on IG @GlassesLoc @Peter_Bas_Boss See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/9/2023
    41:08

About No Ceilings with Glasses Malone

No Ceilings is hosted by rapper, Crip gang member, and social pundit Glasses Malone with assistance from his co-host Peter Bas. Every week, the two discuss people and things that are despised, loathed, and generally unliked by mainstream society. From prostitutes and white supremacists to Satanists and rapist, No Ceilings examines and attempts to diagnose those things we have labeled as Pariahs. A lifestyle and culture podcast featuring conversations with the intent to sway the pendulum on one’s way of thinking. As individuals are culturally bound to experiences that result in different responses - No Ceilings tough discussions, typically from opposing sides, will break down life’s interpretations.
