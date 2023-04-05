Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
85 South Media
Welcome to Broken Play with your host Navv Greene. Highlights, lowlights, all access, interviews & most importantly locks of the week. More
Available Episodes

  • May 3rd, 2023 Ft. TIP & Darren Bates
    On this episode Nav talks about not counting out the 0-2 Suns until he see game 3 but he worried the Denver nuggets having a good bench. Nav also talks about and congratulating snoop Dogg on buy a hockey team in Canada. Nav brings 2 guest stars on his show rapper T.I and NFL Lineback Daren Bates.
    5/4/2023
    1:28:44
  • April 28th, 2023 Ft. Druski & George Foster
    In this episode of Broken Play, psychic Navv was right about the Gervonta V. Garcia fight, he also attended Game 4 of the Hawks v. Celtics series. Navv discussed how Dillon Brooks poked the wrong bear. Later Navv was joined by social media sensation Druski and former NFL player George Foster.
    5/4/2023
    1:26:49
  • April 20th, 2023 ft. Josh Smith
    Welcome to the inaugural episode of Broken Play with your host Navv Greene. In this episode Navv discusses the NBA playoffs, playoff predictions, and all things sports. Atlanta Hawks legend Josh Smith joined Navv to discuss his career and the current state of the NBA.
    4/24/2023
    1:01:36

About Broken Play with Navv Green

Welcome to Broken Play with your host Navv Greene. Highlights, lowlights, all access, interviews & most importantly locks of the week.
