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149 episodes
- In this episode of Broken Play, Navv Greene welcomes Kelly “K-Dub” and JoJo for a hilarious mix of sports, culture, and unfiltered conversation. The crew kicks things off by revisiting resurfaced “Your Mama” clips and childhood stories before JoJo recaps a back-to-school giveaway and sparks debates about cosmetic surgery, dating, confidence, and Greek-life culture. The conversation quickly shifts to football as they react to Bijan Robinson becoming the NFL’s highest-paid running back, debate the greatest era for the position, and rank some of the best running backs of all time.
The crew also breaks down major NFL headlines involving Zay Flowers, Baker Mayfield, Tony Romo, quarterback competitions around the league, and a college football landscape headlined by Arch Manning. They also weigh in on NBA rumors, Shaq’s Dunk Man League, the Dodgers’ massive spending and deferred contracts, viral youth football moments, the latest WNBA conversations, and Cam Newton giving back after games. Packed with NFL debates, basketball talk, pop culture, and signature Broken Play comedy, this episode covers the sports stories everyone will be talking about.
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- In this episode of Broken Play, Navv Greene, JoJo, and Reggie Ball kick things off with a lighthearted conversation about their weekends, from back-to-school shopping and childhood "play clothes" nostalgia to recapping a fitness event in New Orleans, the X Games, and a trip to an Atlanta Braves game. The crew then dives into one of the biggest NBA storylines of the offseason, debating the impact of LeBron James joining Philadelphia and whether a star-studded 76ers roster should immediately be considered an NBA championship favorite. They also compare LeBron's greatest supporting casts, discuss the Boston Celtics' future, Jayson Tatum's leadership, the balance of power between the Eastern and Western Conferences, and weigh in on the latest developments involving the Lakers, Hawks, Lu Dort, and CJ McCollum.
The conversation expands into reactions from the WNBA All-Star Weekend, another fan-favorite fit check, and spirited debates over Bleacher Report's rankings of the NBA's greatest shooters. The crew also tackles the latest NFL headlines, including Tony Romo's arrest, Jacoby Brissett negotiating his own contract, and ongoing quarterback debates surrounding the Cleveland Browns, before wrapping up with boxing talk following Errol Spence Jr.'s loss and retirement, celebrating Andruw Jones' Hall of Fame induction, and sharing thoughts on sports and hip-hop icons Derrick Rose and Rakim.
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- In this episode of Broken Play, Navv Greene, Reggie Ball and JoJo Alonzo recap Spain's FIFA World Cup victory, breaking down the match's intensity, controversial moments, and postgame altercations before shifting to the latest NBA headlines. The crew discusses the Atlanta Hawks' roster moves, including the addition of Lu Dort, weighs in on the Bucks' deal with Gary Trent Jr., reacts to Draymond Green's latest antics, and debates everything from Trae Young's viral Jalen Brunson jersey moment to Anthony Davis' goal of playing all 82 games. They also examine LeBron James' free agency and its ripple effects across the NBA landscape as basketball and football storylines begin to overlap.
Later, former NFL MVP Cam Newton joins the show for an in-depth conversation about entrepreneurship, mentorship, and the future of sports. Cam discusses launching his custom handwriting keyboard app, building his 7-on-7 football program to develop young athletes, and why he believes Georgia consistently produces elite talent. The conversation expands into youth football fundamentals, NIL opportunities, parenting, networking, content creation, artificial intelligence, and the importance of giving back, before wrapping with rapid-fire quarterback rankings, football debates, and Cam's perspective on legacy, leadership, and success beyond the game.
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- In this episode of Broken Play, Navv Greene, Reggie Ball, and JoJo recap an action-packed weekend, including attending two sold-out Pour Minds live shows and celebrating Navv's cousin committing to Mississippi State, sparking a conversation about why young athletes should choose programs that genuinely believe in their potential. The crew also dives into NBA Summer League, highlighting standout performances from some of basketball's brightest young prospects while debating whether this year's rookie class has the talent to surpass last year's. They also react to reports of an alleged confrontation involving Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro during Summer League before breaking down the latest NBA storylines.
The conversation shifts to the WNBA, where the crew debates All-Star selections, identifies notable snubs, predicts Olivia Miles as a future MVP, and delivers another fan-favorite WNBA fit check. As football season approaches, they weigh in on Aaron Donald's potential return, Stefon Diggs' claim of being the NFL's best No. 2 receiver, and compare some of the greatest players across generations while critiquing recent quarterback rankings. The episode wraps with reactions to Jay-Z's delayed New York concerts, the latest PrizePicks and FIFA predictions, and entertaining debates over UFC versus viral combat sports and Formula 1 versus big-rim racing, delivering another episode packed with sports, culture, and unfiltered opinions.
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- In this episode of Broken Play, Navv Greene and the crew bring the energy of a Fourth of July family cookout, blending sports, culture, and comedy into one lively conversation. The crew debates Juneteenth versus Independence Day celebrations, breaks down the unwritten rules of the perfect cookout, and argues over everything from grilling techniques and side dishes to Joey Chestnut's dominance in competitive eating. Navv also recaps his time at Essence Festival, sharing stories from the weekend, including meeting Teyana Taylor and T.I., while the crew reacts to the latest viral hip-hop moments and social media mishaps.
The conversation shifts to the NBA, where the crew weighs in on Jaylen Brown trade rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers' future, Donovan Mitchell's record-breaking contract extension, and the chemistry fueling the New York Knicks. They also debate potential landing spots for LeBron James, discussing Cleveland, Golden State, Minnesota, and Denver, before wrapping up with WNBA headlines, listener comments, and their latest sports betting picks.
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About Broken Play with Navv Greene
Welcome to Broken Play, the weekly comedy sports podcast hosted by Atlanta comedian Navv Greene, featuring his right-hand man, QB1-Reggie Ball. Tune in every Thursday for barbershop-style banter, unfiltered sports takes, and hilarious culture commentary!Podcast website
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