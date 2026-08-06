In this episode of Broken Play, Navv Greene, Reggie Ball, and JoJo recap an action-packed weekend, including attending two sold-out Pour Minds live shows and celebrating Navv's cousin committing to Mississippi State, sparking a conversation about why young athletes should choose programs that genuinely believe in their potential. The crew also dives into NBA Summer League, highlighting standout performances from some of basketball's brightest young prospects while debating whether this year's rookie class has the talent to surpass last year's. They also react to reports of an alleged confrontation involving Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro during Summer League before breaking down the latest NBA storylines.

The conversation shifts to the WNBA, where the crew debates All-Star selections, identifies notable snubs, predicts Olivia Miles as a future MVP, and delivers another fan-favorite WNBA fit check. As football season approaches, they weigh in on Aaron Donald's potential return, Stefon Diggs' claim of being the NFL's best No. 2 receiver, and compare some of the greatest players across generations while critiquing recent quarterback rankings. The episode wraps with reactions to Jay-Z's delayed New York concerts, the latest PrizePicks and FIFA predictions, and entertaining debates over UFC versus viral combat sports and Formula 1 versus big-rim racing, delivering another episode packed with sports, culture, and unfiltered opinions.

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