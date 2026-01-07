Dr. Matt Townsend: Overcoming Traps of the Body & Mind
1/06/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
We spend so much of life trapped in our bodies—lost in the stories our minds love to tell us,forgetting who we really are.We scroll. We eat. We numb. We chase distractions, searching for meaning in all the wrong places.In today’s episode, my guest Dr. Matt Townsend reminds us where true, lasting inner peace actually lives—and how to return to it.As his daughter, I’ve been incredibly blessed to learn from him over the years. These principles have carried me through dark seasons, helped me out of stuck mindsets, and continually pointed me back to hope. I’m so grateful to finally share them with you.In this conversation, we explore truths that change everything:✨ We aren’t human beings having a spiritual experience—we are spiritual beings having a human experience.✨ The common traps of the body and mind, and how a simple shift in awareness can turn our hearts back to Him.✨ Our personal “scars,” and the powerful truth that Christ chose to keep the scars in His hands.✨ The advice Matt shared at my wedding dinner—and why peace never comes from where we think it will.✨ How music can become a sacred bridge that reconnects us to God in a way few things can.This episode is deeply personal, honest, and full of hope.If you’ve ever felt disconnected, overwhelmed, or longing for peace and belonging—this conversation is for you. Watch to the very end for a special musical guest and an opportunity for you to "get into spirit." 🎧 Watch here! And if it resonates, please share it with someone who might need it.Find more of Dr. Matt at https://www.matttownsend.com or on instagram @drmatttownsend
Dr. Matt Townsend: Overcoming Traps of the Body & Mind - Using Music To Return To Spirit
1/06/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
We spend so much of life trapped in our bodies—lost in the stories our minds love to tell us,forgetting who we really are.We scroll. We eat. We numb. We chase distractions, searching for meaning in all the wrong places.In today’s episode, my guest Dr. Matt Townsend reminds us where true, lasting inner peace actually lives—and how to return to it.As his daughter, I’ve been incredibly blessed to learn from him over the years. These principles have carried me through dark seasons, helped me out of stuck mindsets, and continually pointed me back to hope. I’m so grateful to finally share them with you.In this conversation, we explore truths that change everything:✨ We aren’t human beings having a spiritual experience—we are spiritual beings having a human experience.✨ The common traps of the body and mind, and how a simple shift in awareness can turn our hearts back to Him.✨ Our personal “scars,” and the powerful truth that Christ chose to keep the scars in His hands.✨ The advice Matt shared at my wedding dinner—and why peace never comes from where we think it will.✨ How music can become a sacred bridge that reconnects us to God in a way few things can.This episode is deeply personal, honest, and full of hope. Listen to the very end for a special musical guest and an opportunity for you to "get into spirit." If you’ve ever felt disconnected, overwhelmed, or longing for peace and belonging—this conversation is for you.🎧 Watch here! And if it resonates, please share it with someone who might need it.Find more of Dr. Matt at https://www.matttownsend.com or on instagram @drmatttownsend
Her Body Stopped Working But Her Faith Never Did | Lindsey Tait Curtis
12/30/2025 | 1h 36 mins.
What would you do if you woke up one morning and your body no longer worked the way it always had?While serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lindsey Tait Curtis experienced a moment that would change her life forever. She woke up unable to walk—beginning a journey that would eventually lead to a diagnosis of Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), a condition that causes unpredictable episodes of paralysis and neurological symptoms. Lindsey never knows when the next episode will come or how long it will last, and the uncertainty has become one of her greatest trials.In this deeply moving conversation, Lindsey shares what it’s like to live in a body that doesn’t always cooperate, how grief and faith can coexist, and how she has leaned on God, music, and songwriting to process pain, fear, and hope. Rather than letting her limitations silence her, Lindsey has found her voice—using music as a form of prayer, healing, and testimony.This episode is an honest look at trusting God when answers don’t come quickly, when healing doesn’t look the way we expect, and when faith means continuing to believe even in the unknown. Lindsey’s story is one of resilience, positivity, and choosing hope—again and again. Lindsey’s original songwriting is featured throughout the episode, offering a powerful soundtrack to her story. Whether you’re navigating chronic illness, uncertainty, or simply wondering how faith can carry you through life’s hardest seasons, this conversation will remind you that even when the body falters, faith can still stand strong.
Fine Tuning Faith and Family with Matthew Braidley Johnson
12/16/2025 | 1h 13 mins.
In this episode, Sarah sits down with Matthew Braidley Johnson, master piano technician and hymn arranger, to explore the powerful parallels between tuning a piano and tuning our hearts. Matt explains the concept of a pitch raise — why some pianos require a major adjustment before they can ever be finely tuned — and how that same principle applies to our spiritual lives, personal growth, and family priorities.Matthew also shares the intentional decision to step away from the retail side of his business in order to create a family life more aligned with the goals he and his wife had for time together, especially on weekends with their young family. Together they discuss good, better, and best choices, and why choosing the best is individual often requires meaningful sacrifice.Throughout the conversation, Matthew plays two of his hymn arrangements, shares scripture, and reflects on the spiritual power of music to shape our homes, strengthen faith, and bring greater harmony to our lives. You're not going to want to miss this one!For piano tuning, moving, servicing and more visit - https://www.matthewbraidleypianos.com/Matt's Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/5gfpqL1x73QDppTU68K24B
Fine Tuning Faith and Family with Matthew Braidley Johnson
12/16/2025 | 1h 13 mins.
In this episode, Sarah sits down with Matthew Braidley Johnson, master piano technician and hymn arranger, to explore the powerful parallels between tuning a piano and tuning our hearts. Matt explains the concept of a pitch raise — why some pianos require a major adjustment before they can ever be finely tuned — and how that same principle applies to our spiritual lives, personal growth, and family priorities.Matthew also shares the intentional decision to step away from the retail side of his business in order to create a family life more aligned with the goals he and his wife had for time together, especially on weekends with their young family. Together they discuss good, better, and best choices, and why choosing the best is individual often requires meaningful sacrifice.Throughout the conversation, Matthew plays two of his hymn arrangements, shares scripture, and reflects on the spiritual power of music to shape our homes, strengthen faith, and bring greater harmony to our lives. You're not going to want to miss this one!For piano tuning, moving, servicing and more visit - https://www.matthewbraidleypianos.com/Matt's Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/5gfpqL1x73QDppTU68K24B
More Than Musicians