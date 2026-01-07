We spend so much of life trapped in our bodies—lost in the stories our minds love to tell us,forgetting who we really are.We scroll. We eat. We numb. We chase distractions, searching for meaning in all the wrong places.In today’s episode, my guest Dr. Matt Townsend reminds us where true, lasting inner peace actually lives—and how to return to it.As his daughter, I’ve been incredibly blessed to learn from him over the years. These principles have carried me through dark seasons, helped me out of stuck mindsets, and continually pointed me back to hope. I’m so grateful to finally share them with you.In this conversation, we explore truths that change everything:✨ We aren’t human beings having a spiritual experience—we are spiritual beings having a human experience.✨ The common traps of the body and mind, and how a simple shift in awareness can turn our hearts back to Him.✨ Our personal “scars,” and the powerful truth that Christ chose to keep the scars in His hands.✨ The advice Matt shared at my wedding dinner—and why peace never comes from where we think it will.✨ How music can become a sacred bridge that reconnects us to God in a way few things can.This episode is deeply personal, honest, and full of hope.If you’ve ever felt disconnected, overwhelmed, or longing for peace and belonging—this conversation is for you. Watch to the very end for a special musical guest and an opportunity for you to "get into spirit." 🎧 Watch here! And if it resonates, please share it with someone who might need it.Find more of Dr. Matt at https://www.matttownsend.com or on instagram @drmatttownsend