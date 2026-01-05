SONG DIVING - An American Songwriter Podcast

We dive in with Adam Duritz of Counting Crows to explore the songs he’s written, including “Round Here,” “A Long December,” and “Butterfly in Reverse,” and the music that shaped his creative voice from R.E.M. to Richard Thompson to Run DMC. Adam reflects on returning to songwriting after a long quiet stretch, the instincts and influences that guide his work, and the moments when you realize a song isn’t finished yet. A thoughtful, generous conversation about following your fascination, trusting your instincts, and keeping songs alive over time.