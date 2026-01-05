SONG DIVING - An American Songwriter Podcast

SONG DIVING with Adam Duritz
1/05/2026 | 43 mins.
We dive in with Adam Duritz of Counting Crows to explore the songs he’s written, including “Round Here,” “A Long December,” and “Butterfly in Reverse,” and the music that shaped his creative voice from R.E.M. to Richard Thompson to Run DMC. Adam reflects on returning to songwriting after a long quiet stretch, the instincts and influences that guide his work, and the moments when you realize a song isn’t finished yet. A thoughtful, generous conversation about following your fascination, trusting your instincts, and keeping songs alive over time.
SONG DIVING with Marc Roberge
12/29/2025 | 42 mins.
We dive in with Marc Roberge of O.A.R. to explore the songs he’s written and the songs that wrote him. Marc reflects on the instincts and early influences that shaped his creative voice, tracing a path from starting as a band in eighth grade to selling out Madison Square Garden—and what it takes to stay connected to the work. A relaxed, honest look at a band built on curiosity, chemistry, and the long road of building a life in music.
SONG DIVING with Rufus Wainwright
12/17/2025 | 40 mins.
We dive in with Rufus Wainwright to explore the songs he’s written and the songs that wrote him. Rufus reflects on the listening moments that shaped his creative voice—from childhood records to a life-changing Nina Simone album—along with songwriting, ambition, and the long arc of a body of work at the crossroads of pop, opera, folk, and the great American songbook. A thoughtful, revealing look at a truly singular artist.
SONG DIVING with Rhett Miller
12/08/2025 | 53 mins.
We dive in with Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller to explore the songs he’s written and the songs that shaped him. Rhett shares the wild origin of “Our Love,” reflects on Dylan, creative theft, vulnerability, and more. A sharp, funny, and revealing look at one of Americana’s most enduring songwriters.
SONG DIVING with Ray Lamontagne
12/01/2025 | 55 mins.
In this rare interview with Ray Lamontagne, Ray goes deep into writing the songs on his remarkable debut album “Trouble,” celebrating its 20th anniversary. And he talks about the songs that wrote him including Everly Brothers, Paul Simon, and Metallica.
