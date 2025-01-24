Arizona cowboy and writer Ed Ashurst tells stories of working with old-time cowboys Whistle Mills and Bill Howell and talks about his experiences on legendary Arizona outfits including the O RO Ranch, the Babbitt Ranch, and the Diamond A Ranch. Recorded onstage in front of a live audience at the 2nd Annual Ranch Verse. This episode was sponsored by the National Ranching Heritage Center in Lubbock, Texas. Learn more at www.ranchingheritage.org Learn more about Cowboy Crossroads at www.andyhedges.com Become a Patron at www.patreon.com/cowboycrossroads
--------
57:06
Episode 105: Teal Blake
Cowboy artist Teal Blake talks about his father Buckeye Blake, his western art influences, becoming a member of the Cowboy Artists of America, his artistic process, and his love for the West.
--------
41:49
Episode 104: Carl Lane Johnson
Third generation New Mexico rancher and author Carl Lane Johnson talks about his family's ranching history, his cowboy idol, breaking colts, treating screwworms, changes in the ranching industry and explains the difference between a cowboy, cowman, cattleman, and rancher. This episode was sponosred by the National Ranching Hertiage Center.
--------
1:23:35
Episode 103: Wylie Gustafson
Wylie Gustafson of Wylie & The Wild West talks about the beginning of his musical career, the cowboy folk music of his father, the story of the Yahoo yodel, cutting horses, writing songs with Paul Zarzyski, and the workingman quality of cowboy poetry.
--------
58:27
Episode 102: Martin Black
Cowboy and horseman Martin Black talks about his family's deep ranching roots, being in cow camp with his brother at eight years old, ranching changes in the Great Basin, the disappearance of the wagon, and the horsemanship philosophy of his mentors Ray Hunt, Tom Dorrance, and Tom Marvel.
Andy Hedges interviews a different guest on each episode and asks them to share stories from the working cowboy West and beyond. Cowboy poets, ranchers, working cowboys, musicians, songwriters, artists, historians, and western legends.