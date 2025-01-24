Episode 102: Martin Black

Cowboy and horseman Martin Black talks about his family's deep ranching roots, being in cow camp with his brother at eight years old, ranching changes in the Great Basin, the disappearance of the wagon, and the horsemanship philosophy of his mentors Ray Hunt, Tom Dorrance, and Tom Marvel. Learn more about Martin Black at www.martinblack.net Learn more about Cowboy Crossroads at www.andyhedges.com Become a patron at www.patreon.com/cowboycrossroads