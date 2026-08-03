WARNING: This episode contains significant spoilers for Grantchester Season 11.

If you haven’t yet watched the series finale of Grantchester, make sure you do before listening to this episode as we’re about to discuss some significant spoilers. The final episode of the final season of Grantchester begins with many of our beloved characters’ futures hanging in the balance, and many lingering questions. But perhaps the biggest question we’re all wondering at this point is, how will we get by without Grantchester? We’re joined by Daisy Coulam, Rishi Nair, Kacey Ainsworth, Tessa Peake-Jones, Bradley Hall, Melissa Johns, and Al Weaver to bid a fond farewell to this beloved mystery drama.