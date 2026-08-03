Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
335 episodes
- WARNING: This episode contains significant spoilers for Grantchester Season 11.
If you haven’t yet watched the series finale of Grantchester, make sure you do before listening to this episode as we’re about to discuss some significant spoilers. The final episode of the final season of Grantchester begins with many of our beloved characters’ futures hanging in the balance, and many lingering questions. But perhaps the biggest question we’re all wondering at this point is, how will we get by without Grantchester? We’re joined by Daisy Coulam, Rishi Nair, Kacey Ainsworth, Tessa Peake-Jones, Bradley Hall, Melissa Johns, and Al Weaver to bid a fond farewell to this beloved mystery drama.
- WARNING: This episode contains spoilers for Episode Seven of Grantchester Season 11.
Since Season 1 of Grantchester, actor Al Weaver has been combing down his hair, putting on a sweater vest, and transforming into the timid, yet kind and loving, Leonard Finch. In this conversation, Al talks about the early days of Grantchester, sharing car rides to the set with Mrs. C actor Tessa Peake-Jones, and how his character learned to live his truths and embrace his individuality over 11 seasons of Grantchester.
- WARNING: This episode contains spoilers for Episode Six of Grantchester Season 11.
In several ways, actor Melissa Johns’ real life has paralleled her character’s, Jennifer Peters, née Miss Scott. Over the past few years, they’ve both shared significant life milestones. In fact, Melissa has yet to know her 30s without Miss Scott. In this episode, Melissa talks about how her character has made herself invaluable to the police station, as well as acting alongside Bradley Hall, Al Weaver, Robson Green, and finally, what Grantchester has meant to her.
- WARNING: This episode contains spoilers for Episode Five of Grantchester Season 11.
Actor Bradley Hall’s Grantchester character Larry Peters continues to invest in himself, and it’s paying off. Not only is he married to the woman of his dreams, but he is now a Detective Sergeant. Like his character, Bradley has also continued to grow through his time on Grantchester, pitching the drive-in movie setting for Episode One and directing second unit photography for several episodes. In this conversation, Bradley discusses both his own and his character’s evolution through Grantchester.
- WARNING: This episode contains spoilers for Episode Four of Grantchester Season 11.
In real life, actor Tessa Peake-Jones couldn’t be further from the dour and opinionated vicarage housekeeper Sylvia Chapman. Tessa is jolly, gentle, and loves to smile—but these differences are exactly why playing Mrs. C is such a joy for her. In this conversation, we talk with Tessa about the early days of Grantchester, what drives Mrs. C, and how her character has opened up through experience over the past 11 seasons.
More After Shows podcasts
- RHAP: We Know Big BrotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- How We Made Your MotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- jackass the podcast with johnny knoxville and jeff tremaineAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- Little Miss Recap: 90 Day Fiancè, Sister Wives, and More Reality TV!After Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews, True Crime
- Reality Life with Kate CaseyAfter Shows, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, True Crime
- Rob Has a Podcast | Big Brother, Survivor & Reality TV - RHAPAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Reality Gays with Mattie and PoodleAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- Daily Dose of DanaAfter Shows, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews, True Crime
Trending After Shows podcasts
About MASTERPIECE Studio
MASTERPIECE Studio is your backstage pass to the PBS series—from Sherlock to Poldark. After the show, turn off the TV and tune in to MASTERPIECE Studio for the scoop with host Jace Lacob. Listen for exclusive interviews with the cast and crew of your favorite shows. Get the history lowdown behind the people and places you see on screen, and hear revealing stories from the set. MASTERPIECE Studio is made possible by Viking Cruises and Raymond James. Sponsors for MASTERPIECE on PBS are Viking Cruises, Raymond James, and The MASTERPIECE Trust.Podcast website
Listen to MASTERPIECE Studio, RHAP: We Know Big Brother and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
MASTERPIECE Studio
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
MASTERPIECE Studio: Podcasts in Family