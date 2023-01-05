MASTERPIECE Studio is your backstage pass to the PBS series—from Sherlock to Poldark. After the show, turn off the TV and tune in to MASTERPIECE Studio for the ... More
Available Episodes
Screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes Delivers Joy With Her Tom Jones
Gwyneth Hughes is no stranger to serious period dramas, but wanted to try something more lighthearted and romantic. Hughes discusses the decisions and joys of adapting Henry Fielding’s 1,000-page, deeply human, mother of all rom coms into four episodes of pure sunshine.
5/1/2023
30:48
Rose Williams And Crystal Clarke Give A Fond Farewell To Sanditon
Warning: This episode contains spoilers for Episode Six of the Third Season of Sanditon.
After three dramatic seasons, the series finale of Sanditon brings the story of Jane Austen’s unfinished final novel to a satisfying conclusion. Rose Williams and Crystal Clarke discuss the resolution of Charlotte Heywood’s and Georgiana Lambe’s stories and reflect on what this series has meant to them as actors.
4/24/2023
41:41
Kate Ashfield’s Mary Parker Finds Her Voice By Standing Up For What Is Right
Warning: This episode contains spoilers for Episode Five of the Third Season of Sanditon.
Mary Parker has steadfastly supported the dreams of her visionary husband, Tom, but when his vision for Sanditon collides with Mary’s belief in what is right and just, she can support him no longer. Actor Kate Ashfield joins the podcast to discuss how Mary Parker finds her voice by pushing against Tom’s intolerable plans.
4/17/2023
31:59
Crystal Clarke Explores Trust, Identity, And Love Through Georgiana Lambe
Warning: This episode contains spoilers for Episode Three of the Third Season of Sanditon.
Georgiana Lambe’s fortune has proven to be a blessing and a curse. While it provides her with safety and independence, it is also a magnet for fortune hunters and gossip mongers. In this interview, Crystal Clarke reveals some of the challenges Georgiana confronts as she defends not only her wealth, but also her identity.
4/3/2023
26:52
Sanditon’s Rose Williams knows Charlotte Heywood can’t keep her emotions in a box
It’s been anything but smooth sailing for Charlotte Heywood since she first arrived in Sanditon. After experiencing heartbreak twice, she returns to the seaside resort this time with her childhood friend and fiancé, Ralph Starling. Actor Rose Williams joins us to discuss Charlotte’s pursuit of self-discovery as we kick off this third and final season of Sanditon.
