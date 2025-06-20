What Really Happens After You Send in Your Self-Tape
Self-taping can sometimes feel like sending your audition into a void. In this episode, veteran casting director Jenny Jue, known for her work on Inglourious Basterds and The Brothers Sun, explains what actually happens after you hit send. She shares how casting has evolved, why she watches every tape, how she advocates for actors behind the scenes and what performers can do to improve their chances of landing the role. The views expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of their organization or SAG-AFTRA. Any mention of products or services does not imply endorsement.
34:33
What Every Actor Should Know About Auditioning
There’s no shortage of advice out there for performers, but not all of it’s helpful or even accurate. In this episode, Rob Brownstein — a working actor, respected teacher and SAG-AFTRA Professional Representatives Committee Chair — shares what works when preparing for auditions and honing your craft. Brownstein, who runs An Actor’s Space in Los Angeles, offers practical and actionable tips, including how to approach self-tapes without overthinking, why reacting instead of performing is the key to honest work, what to ignore when it comes to outside opinions and industry expectations and how commercial and theatrical auditions differ. *The views expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of their organization or SAG-AFTRA. Any mention of products or services does not imply endorsement.
35:13
How to Network Without Feeling Pushy
Performers often hear they have to “network to get work,” but how can they do so without it feeling awkward, forced or just plain transactional? In this episode, host Duncan Crabtree-Ireland talks with performer-producer and SAG-AFTRA NextGen Performers Committee Vice Chair Rudy Solis III about building genuine relationships in the industry. From union events to everyday encounters, Rudy shares mindset shifts and practical tips to help performers connect with confidence. *The views expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of their organization or SAG-AFTRA. Any mention of products or services does not imply endorsement.
34:55
How to Find, Keep, and Work with the Right Agent (Part 2)
In the second half of our conversation with Daisy Wu, senior partner at the Gersh Agency, we explore how the agent-actor relationship evolves over time—and what happens when success leads performers to rethink their reps. Wu shares hard truths about shifting industry economics, the realities of self-tapes and the importance of adaptability in today’s competitive landscape. She also discusses the often-overlooked collaboration between agents and SAG-AFTRA and why loyalty, transparency and communication matter more than ever. *The views expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of their organization or SAG-AFTRA. Any mention of products or services does not imply endorsement.
25:50
How to Find, Keep and Work with the Right Agent (Part 1)
What makes a great agent—and how do you build a relationship that lasts? In Part 1 of this two-part series, Daisy Wu, senior partner in the talent department at the Gersh Agency, offers a candid look at how representation really works. She breaks down what agents are looking for, how actors can communicate more effectively, what to expect at different career stages and how to navigate tough industry realities. Whether you're looking for your first rep or thinking about switching teams, this episode offers practical guidance. *The views expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of their organization or SAG-AFTRA. Any mention of products or services does not imply endorsement.