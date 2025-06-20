What Really Happens After You Send in Your Self-Tape

Self-taping can sometimes feel like sending your audition into a void. In this episode, veteran casting director Jenny Jue, known for her work on Inglourious Basterds and The Brothers Sun, explains what actually happens after you hit send. She shares how casting has evolved, why she watches every tape, how she advocates for actors behind the scenes and what performers can do to improve their chances of landing the role. The views expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of their organization or SAG-AFTRA. Any mention of products or services does not imply endorsement.