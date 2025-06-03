Powered by RND
Nice News Today
Nice News Today

Case Kenny
NewsDaily NewsEducationSelf-Improvement
Nice News Today
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing: Nice News Today
    Tired of only hearing about bad news? Plug in to Nice News Today — a brand-new podcast hosted by mindfulness expert Case Kenny and brought to you by the same people who run the Nice News newsletter, a daily, positivity-focused email with over 1 million subscribers.On Mondays and Fridays, this podcast will round up the week’s most positive news in around 10 minutes, with stories that remind us that kindness, progress, and hope are everywhere. Look out for our first episode dropping on June 23.
    --------  
    1:13

About Nice News Today

Nice News Today brings you a roundup of positive news every Monday and Friday in just 10 minutes. From breakthroughs in health and science to extraordinary people who are making our planet a better place, this podcast features uplifting stories that we believe deserve more time in the spotlight — and will make you more optimistic about the world. Hosted by Case Kenny, Nice News Today is the perfect way to start your day with a positive mindset and leave you feeling inspired. Join over 1 million subscribers of Nice News and discover the stories that inspire hope and change.
NewsDaily NewsEducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & WellnessMental Health

