499 - THIS is your advantage in life
In this episode, I talk about how one choice is your advantage in life. I talk about "weak" people and how you can separate yourself from them.
6/1/2023
16:00
498 - Why men go hot and then cold
In this episode, I talk about hot and cold behavior - from a man's perspective. I talk about two reasons you might encounter this behavior and what to think.
5/29/2023
17:24
In The Moment (workout x mindset mix with Morgan Page)
This is a special music x mindfulness episode of the podcast. It features an exclusive music mix with Morgan Page and mindfulness from Case Kenny.Tracklist:1. Morgan Page & TELYKAST - Dancing All Alone2. KAAZE feat. Simon Ward - Black & Blue3. Hannah Wants featuring ARA - The One4. Madison Mars - Breezer5. Dynamick - Bite My Tongue6. Alexander Cruel, Jake Silva & Ferrigno - Back To Me7. KSHMR & Quarterhead - Major Lazer8. Chance The Rapper - All Night (BVRNOUT Club Edit)9. Julian Jordan - Start To Move10. Damon Sharpe - Man Of The Year11. KVSH & Sandeville - Best You Ever Had12. James Hurr & Simon Field ft. Georgia Meek - Vibe Like That (Original Mix)
5/26/2023
32:40
497 - Strong, but human
In this episode, I talk about how to remind yourself how powerful you are. I talk practically about what this looks like and how to take a step forward when your "learned helplessness" wants you to step back.
5/25/2023
16:37
496 - Recognize this controlling behavior
In this episode, I talk plainly about one specific controlling behavior in unhealthy relationships. I talk about what it looks like and why someone else might want you to allow it.
Hi, I’m Case Kenny (@case.kenny on Instagram) and this is my twice weekly podcast where I offer practical thoughts on self improvement, mindfulness and how to live your best life.
It’s a different kind of podcast. I'm just a dude living his life sharing some perspective. No gurus, no fluff and no preaching of generic life advice… just my thoughts on self-help, wellness, and mindsets with practical and personal insights on how to live a passionate, purposeful and happy life.
Join me Mondays and Thursdays. Let's go!