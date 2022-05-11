We Couldn't Help But Wonder - A Journey Through Sex and the City

Mike Jensen has seen the Sex and the City series many times. Elise Castle has never seen a single episode.
S12 Ep4: Met Cute
Carrie is wondering if she can avoid taking her new relationship any further than it already is. Charlotte and Lisa have stuff to say about their supportive husbands. Miranda worries that Che is pulling away. Seema is meeting the son and the ex-wife. Nya is navigating life with an estranged husband on tour. And Anthony would just like to know whether or not he's going to the Met Gala...err...Ball. Speaking of which, maybe get those costumes set a few, I don't know, hours in advance.
Elise and Mike are back to break it all down, and they have a brand new podcast to announce.
6/25/2023
52:23
S12 Ep3: And Just Like that... we make our big announcement!
Elise and Mike are back for one more mini episode before season two of And Just Like That... begins. Only, it's not so mini, because in addition to Elise sharing her adventures at the Sex and the City Experience, the two of them discussing a new interview between creator and leading ladies, and Kim Cattrall's new series, they are finally announcing the new project they've been working on, and they have a sneak peak! (Listen?) So much is happening! Enjoy...
6/21/2023
35:33
S12 Ep2: And Just Like That... we have a new trailer!
Elise and Mike are here to break down the new season two trailer, which has quite a bit more information than the teaser had, so there's that question answered! There's quite a bit more Che, a very tipsy Charlotte, ladies in new and fun groupings, and, of course, an email to Aiden. And then there's the real news. Kim Cattrall is back(exclamation point/question mark/probably both), and Elise and Mike tell you all they know about it, and what they think about it.
6/3/2023
22:18
S12 Ep1: And Just Like That... season two is coming!
Season two is just around the corner and Elise and Mike are back to break down what the teaser trailer has to say and show. Admittedly, it's not much, so they also share some ideas and hopes for the next chapters in this story. Plus, they announce that they'll be making an announcement. So that's exciting! Right...?
5/21/2023
27:43
S11 Ep13: Five Years Later!
It's been 5 years since Mike and Elise put out their first episode! To mark the occasion, they take a look back at the very first Sex and the City episode, the first episode of And Just Like That, discuss the (very limited) information they know about the upcoming season, and each share five memories of the journey thus far that they still think about. So enjoy this look back as we wait for what's to come...
Join us as Mike watches for the (insert embarrassing number here) time and Elise is watching for the very first. We will discuss how the series holds up almost 20 years later, our own experiences living in NYC, and the debate over too much cranberry juice in the Cosmopolitan.