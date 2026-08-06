Great first time talking to one of the six remaining contestants on this season of "DWTS: The Next Pro." Nina has probably been the most talked about contestant this season, and we dive into the struggles she was having, both before the show started filming and during. Great talk with her and can't wait to have her on at the end of the season again to go over what happens in the last 4 weeks.

Music written by Jimmer Podrasky (B'Jingo Songs/Machia Music/Bug Music BMI)

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