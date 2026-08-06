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- This weeks pod actually focuses more on the Brittany interview with People yesterday, then Lala and Salley talking about BJ's, toys, and more of their detailed sex life. Because Andy treats the reunions as "Lets see how many different questions I can ask in a 60 minute episode" it's hard to follow. Lacy/Michelle/Jesse are focused on the most and a couple observations regarding Jesse and Danny.
Music written by Jimmer Podrasky (B'Jingo Songs/Machia Music/Bug Music BMI)
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- Great first time talking to one of the six remaining contestants on this season of "DWTS: The Next Pro." Nina has probably been the most talked about contestant this season, and we dive into the struggles she was having, both before the show started filming and during. Great talk with her and can't wait to have her on at the end of the season again to go over what happens in the last 4 weeks.
Music written by Jimmer Podrasky (B'Jingo Songs/Machia Music/Bug Music BMI)
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Nina Mayster from DWTS: The Next Pro on Ep 507 Today, Big Brothers Flip Flopping Voters Tonight, Brittany Cartwright Speaks About Betrayal, & My Mini Review of "Lets Marry Harry"08/06/2026 | 24 mins.(SPOILER) Your Daily Roundup covers today’s Nina Mayster interview on Ep #507 from DWTS: The Next Pro, Big Brother’s flip-flopping all week long, Brittany Cartwright speaks on the betrayal by her publicist, & my mini-review of “Lets Marry Harry.”
Music written by Jimmer Podrasky (B'Jingo Songs/Machia Music/Bug Music BMI)
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
A DWTS Guest on the Pod Tomorrow, Tides Turning in the Big Brother House?, Brittany Finally Speaking Today on Jax, & Jax Tries to Justify His New Relationship08/05/2026 | 21 mins.(SPOILER) Your Daily Roundup covers a great first time guest on the pod tmrw, tides turning in the Big Brother house?, Brittany finally speaking today on Jax, more speak out on Lori, & Jax tries to justify the relationship.
Music written by Jimmer Podrasky (B'Jingo Songs/Machia Music/Bug Music BMI)
Ads:
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
This Week in the Big Brother House, a Production Schedule Change I'd Make, Jax and Brittany Feuding Online, Stassi Speaks on Brittany's Former Publicist, & Spider-Man Sets the Record08/04/2026 | 24 mins.(SPOILER) Your Daily Roundup covers what this week is looking like in the Big Brother house, a production schedule change I’d make, Jax and Brittany feuding online, another person speaks on Brittany’s former publicist, & Spider-Man sets the record.
Music written by Jimmer Podrasky (B'Jingo Songs/Machia Music/Bug Music BMI)
Ads:
ZocDoc – Click on https://zocdoc.com/RealitySteve to find and instantly book a top rated doctor today.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Reality Steve Podcast
The #1 source on the internet for all your "Bachelor," "Bachelorette," and "Bachelor in Paradise" spoilers, Reality Steve talks about each episode, answers your emails, and covers everything you need to know about what's going on in Bachelor Nation. For years, he's been giving you the inside scoop on all things "Bachelor"-related. Now, hear him speak weekly on the subject, along with candid conversations with former contestants and others in the reality TV world, along with all your latest juicy gossip. It's candid, it's colorful, and it may be crass, but that's why he's Reality Steve.Podcast website
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