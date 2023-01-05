The #1 source on the internet for all your "Bachelor," "Bachelorette," and "Bachelor in Paradise" spoilers, Reality Steve talks about each episode, answers your... More
Available Episodes
5 of 572
Daily Roundup - 5/3/23
(SPOILERS) Today’s Daily Roundup covers the writers strike, DWTS back on ABC, final thought on Peter & Kelley’s breakup, VPump Rules finale trailer, FBoy Island coming to the CW, another 90’s reboot coming, and Met Gala food.Ads:Coming Out For Love - Music written by Jimmer Podrasky (B'Jingo Songs/Machia Music/Bug Music BMI)
5/3/2023
21:34
Daily Roundup - 5/2/23
(SPOILERS) Today’s Daily Roundup covers a breakup in Bachelor Nation, The GOAT reality show, American Idol’s Top 8, and all the looks to break down from the Met Gala last night.Ads:Coming Out For Love - Click “Bundles,” Promo Code: RealitySteve for 15% off any bundleMusic written by Jimmer Podrasky (B'Jingo Songs/Machia Music/Bug Music BMI)
5/2/2023
24:28
Daily Roundup - 5/1/23
(SPOILERS) Today’s Daily Roundup covers where we are in the calendar, an update from Charity’s filming, American Idol Top 10, Michael J. Fox, Pretty Woman, and a response to Friday’s podcast.Ads:Coming Out For Love - Click “Bundles,” Promo Code: RealitySteve for 15% off any bundleMusic written by Jimmer Podrasky (B'Jingo Songs/Machia Music/Bug Music BMI)
5/1/2023
27:34
Daily Roundup - 4/28/23
(SPOILERS) Today’s Daily Roundup covers the awful, uneducated, and disgusting takes Nick Viall has on Love is Blind contestants suing the show for poor working conditions, along with shaming contestants struggling with mental health and suicidal tendencies. Ads:Coming Out For Love - Click “Bundles,” Promo Code: RealitySteve for 15% off any bundleMusic written by Jimmer Podrasky (B'Jingo Songs/Machia Music/Bug Music BMI)
4/28/2023
25:39
Ep 336 - Interview with Suzana Somers, Creator of @BachelorData on Instagram
(SPOILERS) I begin by briefly talking about the return of “Coming Out For Love” next week & some Bachelor Nation news. Then Suzana joins me (7:14) to talk about the latest going on with @BachelorData, dedicating more time to @PopCultureData, how big Love is Blind has been on social media, Bachelor/ette IG numbers falling, and much, much more.Instagram - @bachelordataInstagram - @popculturedataAds:Coming Out For Love - Click “Bundles,” Promo Code: RealitySteve for 15% off any bundleMusic written by Jimmer Podrasky (B'Jingo Songs/Machia Music/Bug Music BMI)
The #1 source on the internet for all your "Bachelor," "Bachelorette," and "Bachelor in Paradise" spoilers, Reality Steve talks about each episode, answers your emails, and covers everything you need to know about what's going on in Bachelor Nation.
For years, he's been giving you the inside scoop on all things "Bachelor"-related. Now, hear him speak weekly on the subject, along with candid conversations with former contestants and others in the reality TV world, along with all your latest juicy gossip.
It's candid, it's colorful, and it may be crass, but that's why he's Reality Steve.