About We’re Knot Done Yet

We’re Knot Done Yet features the legendary trio of Joan Van Ark, Michele Lee, and Donna Mills as they not only reflect on their groundbreaking Knots Landing roles, but on the lifelong friendships that blossomed on set and the incredible impact they’ve had on each other’s lives. From behind-the-scenes stories to personal milestones over the last 40 years, they share laughs, memories, and the bond that has kept them close through it all. Tune in for an intimate look at life, love, and legacy, as Michele, Joan, and Donna reminisce about the past while looking forward to the future.