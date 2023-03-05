Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cloud10 and iHeartPodcasts
add
A nostalgic journey back to the movie rental store era and the amazing movies from our childhood that we all know and love. With the benefit of 20+ years of hin... More
TV & FilmFilm ReviewsComedy
A nostalgic journey back to the movie rental store era and the amazing movies from our childhood that we all know and love. With the benefit of 20+ years of hin... More

Available Episodes

5 of 148
  • BONUS: The Machine (2023)
    **SPOILER FREE review until 20:15 min mark. We normally choose a classic movie from the 80s, 90s, or 00s and review it scene by scene with a modern eye to see if it still holds up. But not today….We went and saw Bert Kreischer's new movie 'The Machine' on opening night and decided to give you our honest thoughts. This is SPOILER FREE until 20:15 min mark, so whether you have seen the movie or not, this is the review episode for you! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/26/2023
    38:57
  • Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)
    May of Bay becomes truly Uncaged! Gone In 60 Seconds launches us in to full Nicholas Cage with mode like a Shelby GT 500 with a NOS button. A movie that gave witness to gorgeous cars and awful haircuts. A car movie with underlying tones of family, loyalty and a moral conflict blurring the lines of legality? sounds like things are about to get quick and frenzied. You mean to tell us they're doing all of this for 200k? these guys are professionals? and Nicholas Cage and Angelina Jolie are in love? Do we look like assholes? Ok, let's do it. •0:00:00 - Introductions •0:03:00 - Memories of first viewing •0:07:45 - Pertinent movie details  •0:12:15 - Critical and fan reviews •0:22:00 - Scene by scene breakdown  •1:34:30 - Modern day ratings —————————————————————— SPONSORS **Cedar Ridge Distillery- Our our hand-selected bottle here before it’s gone.  https://cedarridgedistillery.com/whiskeys/the-quintessential-singlecask-confused-breakfast-podcast/ **Visit us at Http://confusedbreakfast.com or leave a voicemail about your thoughts of the show! 319.804.9596 —————————————————————— **Support us at http://patreon.com/confusedbreakfast like these fine people- Robin Fawcett, Dane, Joel, Nick Merulla, Mark Prior, Keerlana, Elisha, Camden Griffith, Cameron Jay, Bud Larsen, Katie Beeks, Mr. and Mrs. Roommate, Cale James, Jason Davis, Shaun Dixon, Emilio Perez, Skyler Brunssen, Jordan Hooten, Brynna Misener, Willie Cox III, Jenel Lewis, Joe Thomas, Chris DeAro, Marshall G, Mitch Cavanaugh, Josh Miller, Condumb, Jason Botsford, Chris Prior, Paul DeAro, Jason Hahn, Travis Scanlan, Gary McCarthy, Corey Vaughn, Ranger Rick and Suebaloo, Damien Zemek, Zachary Hearon, Revis, David Waggoner, Jeni Wilson, Tim Nash, Mike Zachar, Robert Vens, Joey Piemonte, David Waters, Allen Cross, negaduck, ZerophoniK, Amy N, Ryan O, David Gould, Seth Murray, Leeloo Dallas Multipass, Lance Davis, Dale Prystupa, Derek Foreal, Mike Wheeler, Andrew Sawtell, Mike Oxhard, Gerret Layoff, Aaron Baker, Ryan Grabski, Michael Nash, Adam Bathon, Ryan Weaver, Quinton Moore, Joseph Morris, Zach Evans, Justin Wooley, Todd Fatjo, Jared Bushman, Melinda Miller, Luke Bittues, SHADOWxViking, Rachel Heintz, Bailey Rome, Merkie, Tyler Darke, John Miller, Caleb Kampsen, Dean Roan, Austin Hartman, Jason Ruby Rod Rodgers, Chris M, Cody Kirker, Chris Kleman, Starling, Tanner Gray, Quincy Mullen, David Amodei, Matthew Rosendahl, Jon Martinez, Jackson M, Spaceballs the Username, Erin, Richard Harding, Brandon Anderson, Captain Chunk, Bryant Wayland, Jacob Stahl, Alex Navarro, Richard Burciaga, Peter Fitz, Jay Bender, Steve Bland, Andy M, Chris Nelson, Matt Cruz, Terry Pyatt, Kyle Donnelly, Kyle Eberle, Tyler Kenepp, Jose Leusch, Robert Ross, Steve Primm, Max W, Lee Rash, Michael May, Trent Crutcher, Austin Pellazari, Father Peña, Domin Brown, Travis Ferris, Mr. and Mrs. Beers, Midnight Rider, Todd Zeutenhorst, Mindy Zellis, Emma Page, Damien Zemek, Mitchell Lundy, Aaron George, Zachary Schild, Josh Baxter, Matt Wendt, Mo Muzach, Diggity Dave, Grant Trickel, Anthony Davis, Anthony Fenstra, Nick Bryant, Ross Eickhoff, Sean Kipers, Grady Not Brady, JellyJellyHam, Rickey Simpson Jr, Joshua Johnson, Morgan Babic, Jeremy Farnell, Eric Graham, Lew Gilly, Michael Giuliano, Johnny Wood, Phil Portela, Brother Nick, Aaron Vandergriff, Shawn Kipers, Christopher Valis, John, Joseph, Chad Miracle, RastaLion, Nicholas Blackwell, Chris Colell, Nicholas Blackwell, Tony Read, Taco Tycoon, Rick Passmore, Steven Moore, Devin Carlisle, Benjamin Dugger, Jonathon, Brian Perius, Ethan Hopkins, CJ Hellmann, Evan Buscher, Chris, Matt Dukes, Taylor Roberts, Wes Clark, Sean Okusko, Jason Hagen, Sean D Green, Chris M, Melanie Johnson, Steve Jones, Beej, Alex Navarro, Child of the Watch 73, Bryn Hughes, Adam Hoy, Matt Rowell, Luke FIlewalker, Ryan, German, Nate, Bobby Oberschlake, Lauren, Lee Rash, Robert Zimmerman, Mr. Rivers, WokeMorty, Josh White and Bryan Hernandez. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/24/2023
    1:46:16
  • The Rock (1996)
    Welcome to The Rock! May of Bay is officially Uncaged! Michael Bay and Nicholas Cage join forces to give us a movie with more questions than answers. Is Mason actually James Bond? Who left the furnace running? How is the water around San Francisco not completely ruined now? STAND DOWN, CAPTAIN!  •0:00:00 - Introductions •0:04:00 - Memories of first viewing •0:08:00 - Pertinent movie details  •0:14:45 - Critical and fan reviews •0:24:30 - Scene by scene breakdown  •1:47:00 - Modern day ratings —————————————————————— SPONSORS **NordVPN- http://nordvpn.com/breakfast to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + 4 months for free! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee **Cedar Ridge Distillery- Our our hand-selected bottle here before it’s gone.  https://cedarridgedistillery.com/whiskeys/the-quintessential-singlecask-confused-breakfast-podcast/ **Visit us at Http://confusedbreakfast.com or leave a voicemail about your thoughts of the show! 319.804.9596 **Sign up to be the first to order our Confused Breakfast Single Barrel Whiskey- http://eepurl.com/intkN2 —————————————————————— **Support us at http://patreon.com/confusedbreakfast like these fine people- Robin Fawcett, Dane, Joel, Nick Merulla, Mark Prior, Keerlana, Elisha, Camden Griffith, Cameron Jay, Bud Larsen, Katie Beeks, Mr. and Mrs. Roommate, Cale James, Jason Davis, Shaun Dixon, Emilio Perez, Skyler Brunssen, Jordan Hooten, Brynna Misener, Willie Cox III, Jenel Lewis, Joe Thomas, Chris DeAro, Marshall G, Mitch Cavanaugh, Josh Miller, Condumb, Jason Botsford, Chris Prior, Paul DeAro, Jason Hahn, Travis Scanlan, Gary McCarthy, Corey Vaughn, Ranger Rick and Suebaloo, Damien Zemek, Zachary Hearon, Revis, David Waggoner, Jeni Wilson, Tim Nash, Mike Zachar, Robert Vens, Joey Piemonte, David Waters, Allen Cross, negaduck, ZerophoniK, Amy N, Ryan O, David Gould, Seth Murray, Leeloo Dallas Multipass, Lance Davis, Jesse Anderson, Dale Prystupa, Derek Foreal, Mike Wheeler, Andrew Sawtell, Mike Oxhard, Gerret Layoff, Aaron Baker, Ryan Grabski, Michael Nash, Adam Bathon, Ryan Weaver, Quinton Moore, Joseph Morris, Zach Evans, Justin Wooley, Todd Fatjo, Jared Bushman, Melinda Miller, Luke Bittues, SHADOWxViking, Rachel Heintz, Bailey Rome, Merkie, Tyler Darke, John Miller, Caleb Kampsen, Dean Roan, Austin Hartman, Jason Ruby Rod Rodgers, Chris M, Cody Kirker, Chris Kleman, Starling, Jessica Hlavinka, Tanner Gray, Quincy Mullen, David Amodei, Matthew Rosendahl, Jon Martinez, Jackson M, Spaceballs the Username, Erin, Richard Harding, Brandon Anderson, Captain Chunk, Bryant Wayland, Jacob Stahl, Alex Navarro, Richard Burciaga, Peter Fitz, Jay Bender, Steve Bland, Andy M, Chris Nelson, Matt Cruz, Terry Pyatt, Kyle Donnelly, Kyle Eberle, Tyler Kenepp, Jose Leusch, Robert Ross, Steve Primm, Max W, Lee Rash, Michael May, Trent Crutcher, Austin Pellazari, Father Peña, Domin Brown, Travis Ferris, Mr. and Mrs. Beers, Midnight Rider, Todd Zeutenhorst, Mindy Zellis, Emma Page, Damien Zemek, Mitchell Lundy, Aaron George, Zachary Schild, Josh Baxter, Matt Wendt, Mo Muzach, Diggity Dave, Grant Trickel, Anthony Davis, Anthony Fenstra, Nick Bryant, Ross Eickhoff, Sean Kipers, Grady Not Brady, JellyJellyHam, Rickey Simpson Jr, Joshua Johnson, Morgan Babic, Jeremy Farnell, Eric Graham, Lew Gilly, Michael Giuliano, Johnny Wood, Phil Portela, Brother Nick, Aaron Vandergriff, Shawn Kipers, Christopher Valis, John, Joseph, Chad Miracle, RastaLion, Nicholas Blackwell, Chris Colell, Nicholas Blackwell, Tony Read, Taco Tycoon, Rick Passmore, Steven Moore, Devin Carlisle, Benjamin Dugger, Jonathon, Brian Perius, Ethan Hopkins, CJ Hellmann, Evan Buscher, Chris, Matt Dukes, Taylor Roberts, Wes Clark, Sean Okusko, Jason Hagen, Sean D Green, Chris M, Melanie Johnson, Steve Jones, Beej, Alex Navarro, Child of the Watch 73, Bryn Hughes, Adam Hoy, Matt Rowell, Luke FIlewalker, Ryan, German, Nate, Bobby Oberschlake, Lauren, Lee Rash, Robert Zimmerman, Mr. Rivers, WokeMorty and Josh White. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/17/2023
    1:58:17
  • Bad Boys (1995)
    May of Bay: Uncaged rages on with Bad Boys! Michael Bay’s first major directorial debut attempts to answer the age old question: whatcha gonna do when they come for you? Apparently you pretend to be your Partner for way too long. Does Lawrence outshine Smith? Who exactly are the “Bad Boys”? Are they actually just Bad Cops?? Give us some watermelon bubbliscious and some skittles. •0:00:00 - Introductions •0:02:45 - Memories of first viewing •0:07:30 - Pertinent movie details  •0:12:45 - Critical and fan reviews •0:18:45 - Scene by scene breakdown  •1:23:15 - Modern day ratings ——————————— SPONSORS **NordVPN- https://nordvpn.com/BREAKFAST to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + 4 months for free! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee **Cedar Ridge Distillery- Go check out our sponsor and order some whiskey.  http://cedarridgewhiskey.com **Visit us at Http://confusedbreakfast.com or leave a voicemail about your thoughts of the show! 319.804.9596 **Sign up to be the first to order our Confused Breakfast Single Barrel Whiskey- http://eepurl.com/intkN2 ——————————— **Support us at http://patreon.com/confusedbreakfast like these fine people- Robin Fawcett, Dane, Joel, Nick Merulla, Mark Prior, Keerlana, Elisha, Camden Griffith, Cameron Jay, Bud Larsen, Katie Beeks, Mr. and Mrs. Roommate, Cale James, Jason Davis, Shaun Dixon, Emilio Perez, Skyler Brunssen, Jordan Hooten, Brynna Misener, Willie Cox III, Jenel Lewis, Joe Thomas, Chris DeAro, Marshall G, Mitch Cavanaugh, Josh Miller, Condumb, Jason Botsford, Chris Prior, Paul DeAro, Jason Hahn, Travis Scanlan, Gary McCarthy, Corey Vaughn, Ranger Rick and Suebaloo, Damien Zemek, Zachary Hearon, Revis, David Waggoner, Jeni Wilson, Tim Nash, Mike Zachar, Robert Vens, Joey Piemonte, David Waters, Allen Cross, negaduck, ZerophoniK, Amy N, Ryan O, David Gould, Seth Murray, Leeloo Dallas Multipass, Lance Davis, Jesse Anderson, Dale Prystupa, Derek Foreal, Mike Wheeler, Andrew Sawtell, Mike Oxhard, Gerret Layoff, Aaron Baker, Ryan Grabski, Michael Nash, Adam Bathon, Ryan Weaver, Quinton Moore, Joseph Morris, Zach Evans, Justin Wooley, Todd Fatjo, Jared Bushman, Melinda Miller, Luke Bittues, SHADOWxViking, Rachel Heintz, Bailey Rome, Merkie, Tyler Darke, John Miller, Caleb Kampsen, Dean Roan, Austin Hartman, Jason Ruby Rod Rodgers, Chris M, Cody Kirker, Chris Kleman, Starling, Jessica Hlavinka, Tanner Gray, Quincy Mullen, David Amodei, Matthew Rosendahl, Jon Martinez, Jackson M, Jamie Young, Spaceballs the Username, Erin, Richard Harding, Brandon Anderson, Captain Chunk, Bryant Wayland, Jacob Stahl, Alex Navarro, Richard Burciaga, Peter Fitz, Jay Bender, Steve Bland, Andy M, Chris Nelson, Sean Galbreath, Matt Cruz, Terry Pyatt, Kyle Donnelly, Kyle Eberle, Tyler Kenepp, Jose Leusch, Robert Ross, Steve Primm, Max W, Lee Rash, Michael May, Trent Crutcher, Austin Pellazari, Father Peña, Domin Brown, Travis Ferris, Mr. and Mrs. Beers, Midnight Rider, Todd Zeutenhorst, Mindy Zellis, Emma Page, Damien Zemek, Mitchell Lundy, Aaron George, Zachary Schild, Josh Baxter, Matt Wendt, Mo Muzach, Diggity Dave, Grant Trickel, Anthony Davis, Anthony Fenstra, Nick Bryant, Ross Eickhoff, Sean Kipers, Grady Not Brady, JellyJellyHam, Rickey Simpson Jr, Joshua Johnson, Morgan Babic, Jeremy Farnell, Eric Graham, Lew Gilly, Michael Giuliano, Johnny Wood, Phil Portela, Brother Nick, Aaron Vandergriff, Shawn Kipers, Christopher Valis, John, Joseph, Chad Miracle, RastaLion, Nicholas Blackwell, Chris Colell, Nicholas Blackwell, Tony Read, Taco Tycoon, Rick Passmore, Steven Moore, Devin Carlisle, Benjamin Dugger, Jonathon, Brian Perius, Ethan Hopkins, CJ Hellmann, Evan Buscher, Chris, Matt Dukes, Taylor Roberts, Wes Clark, Sean Okusko, Jason Hagen, Sean D Green, Chris M, Melanie Johnson, Steve Jones, Beej, Alex Navarro, Child of the Watch 73, Bryn Hughes, Adam Hoy, Matt Rowell, Luke FIlewalker, Ryan, German, Nate, Bobby Oberschlake, Lauren, Lee Rash, Robert Zimmerman and Mr. Rivers. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/10/2023
    1:37:21
  • Armageddon (1998)
    It's the end of the world as we know it. And this is the best that NASA can come up with?? At least they got Bruce Willis. Armageddon Kicks off May of Bay Uncaged! Theres no sound in space. or fire. Try telling that to Michael Bay. oil drillers in space. Liv Tyler being serenaded by her father while she..well you know. bruce willis is saving us again from an impending evil space rock. We got 800 feet to drill and this hairy stamper alway hits his mark. •0:00:00 - Introductions •0:03:45 - Memories of first viewing •0:09:45 - Pertinent movie details  •0:14:15 - Critical and fan reviews •0:23:00 - Scene by scene breakdown  •1:28:00 - Modern day ratings —————————————————————— SPONSORS **HelloFresh- Go to http://hellofresh.com/confusedbreakfast16 and use code confusedbreakfast16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping. **Cedar Ridge Distillery- Go check out our sponsor and order some whiskey.  http://cedarridgewhiskey.com **Visit us at Http://confusedbreakfast.com or leave a voicemail about your thoughts of the show! 319.804.9596 —————————————————————— **Support us at http://patreon.com/confusedbreakfast like these fine people- Robin Fawcett, Dane, Joel, Nick Merulla, Mark Prior, Keerlana, Elisha, Camden Griffith, Cameron Jay, Bud Larsen, Katie Beeks, Mr. and Mrs. Roommate, Cale James, Jason Davis, Shaun Dixon, Emilio Perez, Skyler Brunssen, Jordan Hooten, Brynna Misener, Willie Cox III, Jenel Lewis, Joe Thomas, Chris DeAro, Marshall G, Mitch Cavanaugh, Josh Miller, Condumb, Jason Botsford, Chris Prior, Paul DeAro, Jason Hahn, Travis Scanlan, Gary McCarthy, Corey Vaughn, Ranger Rick and Suebaloo, Damien Zemek, Zachary Hearon, Revis, David Waggoner, Jeni Wilson, Tim Nash, Mike Zachar, Robert Vens, Joey Piemonte, David Waters, Allen Cross, negaduck, ZerophoniK, Amy N, Ryan O, David Gould, John Devlin, Seth Murray, Leeloo Dallas Multipass, Lance Davis, Jesse Anderson, Dale Prystupa, Derek Foreal, Mike Wheeler, Andrew Sawtell, Mike Oxhard, Gerret Layoff, Aaron Baker, Ryan Grabski, Michael Nash, Adam Bathon, Ryan Weaver, Quinton Moore, Joseph Morris, Zach Evans, Justin Wooley, Todd Fatjo, Jared Bushman, Melinda Miller, Luke Bittues, SHADOWxViking, Rachel Heintz, Bailey Rome, Merkie, Tyler Darke, John Miller, Caleb Kampsen, Dean Roan, Austin Hartman, Jason Ruby Rod Rodgers, Chris M, Cody Kirker, Chris Kleman, Starling, Jessica Hlavinka, Tanner Gray, Quincy Mullen, David Amodei, Matthew Rosendahl, Jon Martinez, Jackson M, Jamie Young, Spaceballs the Username, Erin, Richard Harding, Brandon Anderson, Captain Chunk, Bryant Wayland, Jacob Stahl, Alex Navarro, Richard Burciaga, Peter Fitz, Jay Bender, Steve Bland, Andy M, Chris Nelson, Sean Galbreath, Matt Cruz, Terry Pyatt, Kyle Donnelly, Kyle Eberle, Tyler Kenepp, Jose Leusch, Robert Ross, Steve Primm, Max W, Lee Rash, Michael May, Trent Crutcher, Austin Pellazari, Father Peña, Domin Brown, Travis Ferris, Mr. and Mrs. Beers, Midnight Rider, Todd Zeutenhorst, Mindy Zellis, Emma Page, Damien Zemek, Mitchell Lundy, Aaron George, Zachary Schild, Josh Baxter, Matt Wendt, Mo Muzach, Diggity Dave, Grant Trickel, Anthony Davis, Anthony Fenstra, Nick Bryant, Ross Eickhoff, Sean Kipers, Grady Not Brady, JellyJellyHam, Rickey Simpson Jr, Joshua Johnson, Morgan Babic, Jeremy Farnell, Eric Graham, Lew Gilly, Michael Giuliano, Johnny Wood, Phil Portela, Brother Nick, Aaron Vandergriff, Shawn Kipers, Christopher Valis, John, Joseph, Chad Miracle, RastaLion, Nicholas Blackwell, Chris Colell, Nicholas Blackwell, Tony Read, Taco Tycoon, Rick Passmore, Steven Moore, Devin Carlisle, Benjamin Dugger, Jonathon, Brian Perius, Ethan Hopkins, CJ Hellmann, Evan Buscher, Chris, Matt Dukes, Taylor Roberts, Wes Clark, Sean Okusko, Jason Hagen, Sean D Green, Chris M, Melanie Johnson, Steve Jones, Beej, Alex Navarro, Child of the Watch 73, Bryn Hughes, Adam Hoy, Matt Rowell, Luke FIlewalker, Ryan, German, Nate, Bobby Oberschlake, Lauren and Lee Rash. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:40:58

About The Confused Breakfast

A nostalgic journey back to the movie rental store era and the amazing movies from our childhood that we all know and love. With the benefit of 20+ years of hindsight, we revisit and dissect these classic movies to see if they still move us the way they did as kids. New episode released every Wednesday.
