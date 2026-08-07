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489 episodes
- Go see SUPER TROOPERS 3 this weekend! Not only did we love the movie, but we also had an incredible interview with the Broken Lizard crew. We dig into the “What if Farva married your sister?” idea, wild Brian Cox stories, improv insanity, and why they’re hellbent on cramming a laugh into every single page. If you miss packed theaters laughing at hard‑R comedies, this episode will convince you to get off the couch, grab a liter of cola, and see Super Troopers 3 on the big screen.
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SPONSORS-
**Cedar Ridge Distillery- Go check out our sponsor and order some whiskey. http://cedarridgewhiskey.com
**QUINCE- Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to http://Quince.com/confused . Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Nowavailable in Canada and the UK, too
**K12- See how K12 Powered Schools can help unlock your child’s full potential. Enroll online today at http://K12.com/confused
**PROGRESSIVE- Visit http://progressive.com
**FABLETICS- Get 80% off everything when you sign up as a VIP! Just head to http://Fabletics.com/confused
**LITTLE SLEEPIES- If you’re expecting or dressing little ones, check out Little Sleeps. You can visit http://littlesleepies.com and use promo code GOODNIGHT for 10% off of your first order.
**WAYFAIR- Find furniture, decor, and essentials that fit your unique style and budget. http://Wayfair.com
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**Support us at http://patreon.com/confusedbreakfast for bonus weekly episodes, voting on upcoming movies, giving your modern-day ratings on our movies and much more.
**Mail us something
The Confused Breakfast
PO Box 10016
Cedar Rapids, IA
52402-9802
Special thanks to our executive producers- Josh Miller, Starling, Dylan Mick and NicMad.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Our month of 70’s movies kicks off with an absolute classic. Close Encounters of the Third Kind was a revolutionary film and we do a deep, modern-day dive. Is Roy Neary one of the worst dad/husbands in movie history? Did you know Carl Weathers was in this movie? How about Old Man Marley? Ever had a third-wheel like Larry? We touch on all of this and so much more!
•0:00:00 - Introductions
•0:02:00 - Memories of first viewing
•0:05:30 - Pertinent movie details
•0:11:00 - Critical and fan reviews
•0:19:00 - Scene by scene breakdown
•1:43 :00 - Modern day ratings
——————————————————————
SPONSORS-
**Cedar Ridge Distillery- Go check out our sponsor and order some whiskey. http://cedarridgewhiskey.com
**QUINCE- Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to http://Quince.com/confused . Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Nowavailable in Canada and the UK, too
**K12- See how K12 Powered Schools can help unlock your child’s full potential. Enroll online today at http://K12.com/confused
**TruDiagnostics- Our listeners can get 20% off at http://TruDiagnostic.com using code CONFUSED at checkout.
**PROGRESSIVE- Visit http://progressive.com
**FABLETICS- Get 80% off everything when you sign up as a VIP! Just head to http://Fabletics.com/confused
**LITTLE SLEEPIES- If you’re expecting or dressing little ones, check out Little Sleeps. You can visit http://littlesleepies.com and use promo code GOODNIGHT for 10% off of your first order.
**WAYFAIR- Find furniture, decor, and essentials that fit your unique style and budget. http://Wayfair.com
——————————————————————
**Support us at http://patreon.com/confusedbreakfast for bonus weekly episodes, voting on upcoming movies, giving your modern-day ratings on our movies and much more.
**Mail us something
The Confused Breakfast
PO Box 10016
Cedar Rapids, IA
52402-9802
Special thanks to our executive producers- Josh Miller, Starling, Dylan Mick and NicMad.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- ’90s Nickelodeon kids, this one’s for you. Christine Taylor and David Lascher from Hey Dude, The 90s Called are here to talk about shooting Nickelodeon’s first live-action show on a real dude ranch and why Hey Dude is better for kids than what’s on TV now. We swap desert-island VHS picks, dig into the most underrated Ben Stiller movie, and Christine actually names the one Ben Stiller film she never wants to watch again. She also drops a completely insane Tom Cruise home-movie story that you have to hear to believe.
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SPONSORS-
**Cedar Ridge Distillery- Go check out our sponsor and order some whiskey. http://cedarridgewhiskey.com
**K12- See how K12 Powered Schools can help unlock your child’s full potential. Enroll online today at http://K12.com/confused
**. Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code CONFUSED to claim your Flex Spins and experience Cashingo—the feature you can’t play anywhere else!
**TruDiagnostics- Our listeners can get 20% off at http://TruDiagnostic.com using code CONFUSED
at checkout.
**NordVPN- Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to http://nordvpn.com/breakfast to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + 4 additional months on top! It’s completely risk-free with Nord’s 30-day money-back guarantee!
**PROGRESSIVE- Visit http://progressive.com
**FABLETICS- Get 80% off everything when you sign up as a VIP! Just head to http://Fabletics.com/confused
**LITTLE SLEEPIES- If you’re expecting or dressing little ones, check out Little Sleeps. You can visit http://littlesleepies.com and use promo code GOODNIGHT for 10% off of your first order.
**WAYFAIR- Find furniture, decor, and essentials that fit your unique style and budget. http://Wayfair.com
——————————————————————
**Support us at http://patreon.com/confusedbreakfast for bonus weekly episodes, voting on upcoming movies, giving your modern-day ratings on our movies and much more.
**Mail us something
The Confused Breakfast
PO Box 10016
Cedar Rapids, IA
52402-9802
Special thanks to our executive producers- Josh Miller, Starling, Dylan Mick and NicMad.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- When you think of this movie, you don’t remember the plot – you remember the first time you realized a real human being was actually doing all that insane stunt work on your VHS copy. Is this the most believable “one guy vs. twenty dudes” fighting ever put on film? Does the awful dubbing ruin the vibe, or is it secretly the thing that makes this movie so endlessly rewatchable? Is Elaine the most brutally screwed shop owner we’ve ever covered? We tackle all of this and more as we decide whether Rumble in the Bronx actually holds up… or if we’re just here to watch Jackie Chan hit people with refrigerators.
•0:00:00 - Introductions
•0:02:30 - Memories of first viewing
•0:06:00 - Pertinent movie details
•0:10:00 - Critical and fan reviews
•0:16 :00 - Scene by scene breakdown
•1:33 :00 - Modern day ratings
——————————————————————
SPONSORS-
**Cedar Ridge Distillery- Go check out our sponsor and order some whiskey. http://cedarridgewhiskey.com
**K12- See how K12 Powered Schools can help unlock your child’s full potential. Enroll online today at http://K12.com/confused
**. Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code CONFUSED to claim your Flex Spins and experience Cashingo—the feature you can’t play anywhere else!
**TruDiagnostics- Our listeners can get 20% off at http://TruDiagnostic.com using code CONFUSED
at checkout.
**NordVPN- Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to http://nordvpn.com/breakfast to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + 4 additional months on top! It’s completely risk-free with Nord’s 30-day money-back guarantee!
**PROGRESSIVE- Visit http://progressive.com
**FABLETICS- Get 80% off everything when you sign up as a VIP! Just head to http://Fabletics.com/confused
**LITTLE SLEEPIES- If you’re expecting or dressing little ones, check out Little Sleeps. You can visit http://littlesleepies.com and use promo code GOODNIGHT for 10% off of your first order.
**WAYFAIR- Find furniture, decor, and essentials that fit your unique style and budget. http://Wayfair.com
——————————————————————
**Support us at http://patreon.com/confusedbreakfast for bonus weekly episodes, voting on upcoming movies, giving your modern-day ratings on our movies and much more.
**Mail us something
The Confused Breakfast
PO Box 10016
Cedar Rapids, IA
52402-9802
Special thanks to our executive producers- Josh Miller, Starling, Dylan Mick and NicMad.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
BRUNCH: The Odyssey, The Backrooms, Obsession, Widow's Bay, Evil Dead Burn and much more07/27/2026 | 1h 4 mins.On today’s special brunch, we take some time to talk about some things we have been watching lately. After a long chat about The Odyssey (yes, Sean actually saw it), we dive into Obsession, The Backrooms, the new Moana, Carolina, Caroline, Widow’s Bay, Evil Dead Burn, MoonFall and Super Troopers 3. Enjoy!
**Watch Gareth Reynold’s movie- check the dates here - https://www.giveitupfilm.com/
**Cedar Ridge Distillery- Go check out our sponsor and order some whiskey. http://cedarridgewhiskey.com
**K12- See how K12 Powered Schools can help unlock your child’s full potential. Enroll online today at http://K12.com/confused
**. Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code CONFUSED to claim your Flex Spins and experience Cashingo—the feature you can’t play anywhere else!
**TruDiagnostics- Our listeners can get 20% off at http://TruDiagnostic.com using code CONFUSED
at checkout.
**NordVPN- Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to http://nordvpn.com/breakfast to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + 4 additional months on top! It’s completely risk-free with Nord’s 30-day money-back guarantee!
**PROGRESSIVE- Visit http://progressive.com
**FABLETICS- Get 80% off everything when you sign up as a VIP! Just head to http://Fabletics.com/confused
**LITTLE SLEEPIES- If you’re expecting or dressing little ones, check out Little Sleeps. You can visit http://littlesleepies.com and use promo code GOODNIGHT for 10% off of your first order.
**WAYFAIR- Find furniture, decor, and essentials that fit your unique style and budget. http://Wayfair.com
——————————————————————
**Support us at http://patreon.com/confusedbreakfast for bonus weekly episodes, voting on upcoming movies, giving your modern-day ratings on our movies and much more.
**Mail us something
The Confused Breakfast
PO Box 10016
Cedar Rapids, IA
52402-9802
Special thanks to our executive producers- Josh Miller, Starling, Dylan Mick and NicMad.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Confused Breakfast
A nostalgic journey back to the movie rental store era and the amazing movies from our childhood that we all know and love. With the benefit of 20+ years of hindsight, we revisit and dissect these classic movies to see if they still move us the way they did as kids. Full movie review episode released every Thursday. Bonus Brunch episode every Monday.Podcast website
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