When you think of this movie, you don’t remember the plot – you remember the first time you realized a real human being was actually doing all that insane stunt work on your VHS copy. Is this the most believable “one guy vs. twenty dudes” fighting ever put on film? Does the awful dubbing ruin the vibe, or is it secretly the thing that makes this movie so endlessly rewatchable? Is Elaine the most brutally screwed shop owner we’ve ever covered? We tackle all of this and more as we decide whether Rumble in the Bronx actually holds up… or if we’re just here to watch Jackie Chan hit people with refrigerators.



•0:00:00 - Introductions



•0:02:30 - Memories of first viewing



•0:06:00 - Pertinent movie details



•0:10:00 - Critical and fan reviews



•0:16 :00 - Scene by scene breakdown



•1:33 :00 - Modern day ratings



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Special thanks to our executive producers- Josh Miller, Starling, Dylan Mick and NicMad.

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