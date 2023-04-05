Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
When your life is on display, it's hard to avoid the spotlight. Join New Jersey Housewives star Melissa Gorga and her celebrity guests as they talk fashion, family, Bravo drama, and the importance of treating yourself.
When your life is on display, it’s hard to avoid the spotlight. Join New Jersey Housewives star Melissa Gorga and her celebrity guests as they talk fashion, fam... More

  • Singer Out Loud (w/ Ramona Singer)
    Melissa is joined by the OG of RHONY, Ramona Singer, to chat about what she does not miss from reality tv, Melissa and the next season of RHONJ, and why some people don't have the best approach when asking for a picture.  Ramona also gives us the scoop on her new podcast, Turtle Time, how it will help people get to know the real Ramona, and why it's good having your daughter in the co-pilot seat.  This week's sponsors: Progressive Insurance - Compare-Your-Rate Tool: Progressive.com ZocDoc - Doctor Booking Made Easy: Zocdoc.com/Melissa
    5/4/2023
  • Vi-All In (w/ Nick Viall)
    Because dating shows are so popular these days, Melissa invites the man who knows a thing or two about finding true love on TV; former "Bachelor", Nick Viall.   Melissa and Nick talk about the benefits of pre-emptive couples therapy, sharing locations and social media profiles with your partner, and which housewife was a little flirty with Nick during his single days.  Melissa also gives us an update on how the reunion went, and why this reunion, as "The Bachelor" often says, "will be the most dramatic one yet." 
    4/27/2023
  • Joechella (w/ Joe Gorga)
    Today Missy G is joined by a "Melistener" favorite, the one and only Joe Gorga. The couple chats about how they are prepping for the filming of the RHONJ reunion, their current Netflix obsession, and Melissa’s unfiltered opinions on the recommended content on Joe's TikTok.  And in honor of Coachella weekend, Melissa tests Joe’s pop culture knowledge in a game of “Is this a real band?” and – spoiler alert – it’s far tougher than it sounds.  This week's sponsors: HelloFresh - At-Home Meal Delivery: hellofresh.com/ondisplay50 ; promo code: ondisplay50 (50% off and free shipping) LiquidIV - Hydration Multiplier: liquidiv.com ; promo code: MELISSA (20% off) Peloton - At-Home Fitness: onepeloton.com/home-trial (free 30-day home trial) Progressive - Name Your Price Tool: progressive.com
    4/20/2023
  • Taylor-Made (w/ Jax and Brittany)
    Melissa is joined by proud parents, podcast hosts, and Vanderpump Rules alumni, Jax and Brittany, to talk about their new approach to drama since becoming parents, the big things they have in store for 2023, and why a certain person is just not built for reality tv.  To get more of Jax and Brittany, be sure to check out their podcast, When Reality Hits, available every Tuesday!  This week's sponsors: Progressive - Easy, Compare Your Rate Tool: progressive.com ZocDoc - Fast, Easy to Find Doctors: zocdoc.com/melissa
    4/13/2023
  • The Real Dealmaker (w/ Mauricio Umansky)
    Melissa invites the founder of The Agency, and Kyle Richard's cool husband, Mauricio Umansky, onto the show to talk about the outrageous things he's seen in luxury homes, how he and his family deal with fame and rumors, why success can make you a better person, and what it's really like to sell Lady Gaga a new place to live.  Mauricio also gives us a sneak peak of some of the advice he gives in his new book, "The Dealmaker", out April 11th.  This week's sponsors: Cozy Earth - Softest Sheets and Clothing: cozyearth.com; promo code: MELISSA35 (35% off) Progessive - Easy, Name-Your-Price Tool: progressive.com Zocdoc - Fast, Easy to Find Doctors: zocdoc.com/melissa
    4/6/2023
When your life is on display, it’s hard to avoid the spotlight. Join New Jersey Housewives star Melissa Gorga and her celebrity guests as they talk fashion, family, Bravo drama, and the importance of treating yourself. Grab a glass of red wine and a sprinkle cookie, and enjoy the conversation. It’s life unfiltered. It’s the world according to Gorga. It’s Melissa Gorga on Display.
